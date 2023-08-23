You are here

  • Home
  • US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class in South Lake Tahoe, California, US, August 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xbmm

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
  • Joe Biden: ‘There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind’
  • White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson: ‘The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this’
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.
“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.
“But I don’t know enough to know the answer” of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.

Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the aircraft, which crashed northwest of Moscow, according to Russian state media.
The crash came two months after he launched Wagner on a short-lived rebellious march on Moscow, aiming to force the removal of the country’s military leadership.
Last month in Helsinki, Biden jokingly warned that Prigozhin, whose elite Wagner force has played an important role in the war on Ukraine, should watch his step after his abortive rebellion.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also said Wednesday that no one should be surprised about Prigozhin’s sudden death, if confirmed.
She pointed to the June uprising and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this,” said Watson.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin

Related

Update Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
World
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
World
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
  • Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The coronavirus pandemic and rise in cost of living have pushed close to 70 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty as of last year, the Asian Development Bank said, eroding efforts to combat deprivation.
In a new report released on Thursday, the ADB said an estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia, or 3.9 percent of the region’s population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year, 67.8 million more than would have been the case without the health and cost-of-living crises.
Developing Asia consists of 46 economies in the Asia-Pacific and excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
“Asia and the Pacific is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased cost-of-living crisis is undermining progress toward eliminating poverty,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.
Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than $2.15 a day, based on 2017 figures.
Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions.
Price increases affected everyone but poorer people were hit the hardest because they had to spend more on food and fuel, making it difficult for them to save money and pay for essentials including health care and education.
“By strengthening social safety nets for the poor and fostering investment and innovation that creates opportunities for growth and employment, governments in the region can get back on track,” Park said.
Developing Asia was on track to grow 4.8 percent this year from a year earlier, faster than the previous year’s 4.2 percent expansion, the ADB said in July.
But while economies in developing Asia were expected to make progress in addressing poverty, the ADB said 30.3 percent of the region’s population, or about 1.26 billion people, will still be considered economically vulnerable by 2030.

Topics: Pandemic Inflation Asian Development Bank poverty

Related

Special Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?
Business & Economy
Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?
Pakistani traders stage protest demonstration amid rising cost of business, spiraling inflation photos
Pakistan
Pakistani traders stage protest demonstration amid rising cost of business, spiraling inflation

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Senior National Health Service (NHS) doctors in England will strike for three consecutive days during the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference in October, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing the British Medical Association (BMA).
The planned Oct. 2-4 walkout would be the longest so far in the dispute, the report said.
The BMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
On Aug. 7, senior doctors announced their plan to strike again in September unless the government agreed to more pay negotiations. The consultant-level doctors in Britain’s publicly funded NHS are set to go on strike on Sept. 19 and 20.
The NHS has been disrupted by health care workers walking out in demand of pay rises to cope with record inflation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month said, however, that “no amount of strikes will change” the government’s decision on public sector pay.

Topics: doctors strike UK National Health Service National Health Service England

Related

Senior doctors in England announce more strikes, rejecting pay deal
World
Senior doctors in England announce more strikes, rejecting pay deal
Thousands of UK doctors walk off the job in pay dispute
World
Thousands of UK doctors walk off the job in pay dispute

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
AP

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s fate has been entwined with the Kremlin for decades — as a trusted government contractor, and the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia’s dirty work in Syria and Africa.
But when he turned his men toward Moscow two months ago, many inside Russia and beyond started wondering just how long he could last after drawing the fury of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prigozhin cut a deal with Putin and the leader of Belarus for a safe haven for himself and the men involved in the rebellion. He was reported to pop up periodically in Russia, and appeared in a recruitment video earlier this week.
But then on Wednesday Russia’s civil aviation agency said he was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board.
Prigozhin's background
Prigozhin was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. When he got out, he opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Putin was the city’s deputy mayor at the time.
Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef.” He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous Internet “troll factory” that led to his indictment in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Wagner was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014, in the weeks following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. At the time, Russia denied sending its own weapons and troops despite ample evidence to the contrary. The private Wagner army gave Moscow a degree of deniability.
Wagner personnel also deployed to Syria, where Russia supported President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war. In Libya, they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Haftar. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.
But it wasn’t until September 2022 that Prigozhin acknowledged founding, leading and financing Wagner. By then, his mercenaries — including men he’d recruited in Russian prisons — were fighting and dying by scores in Ukraine, especially in the shattered town of Bakhmut.
Reputation for truthfulness

Prigozhin fostered Wagner’s reputation for ruthlessness, and the mercenaries have been accused by Western countries and UN experts of human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.
A 2017 online video showed a group of armed people, reportedly Wagner contractors, torturing a Syrian and beating him to death with a sledgehammer before mutilating and burning his body.
In 2022, another video showed a former Wagner contractor beaten to death with a sledgehammer after he allegedly fled to the Ukrainian side and was repatriated.
Despite public outrage and demands for investigations, the Kremlin repeatedly turned a blind eye.
Wagner’s role in Ukraine
Wagner took an increasingly visible role in the Ukraine war as regular Russian troops suffered heavy attrition and lost territory in humiliating setbacks.
Prigozhin toured Russian prisons to recruit fighters, promising pardons if they survived a half-year tour of front line duty with Wagner.
In the interview in May, he claimed to have recruited 50,000 convicts, with about 35,000 men on the front lines at all times. He has also said he had lost more than 20,000 men — half of them convicts — in the battle for Bakhmut.
The US has estimated Wagner had about 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.
Poking the bear
Prigozhin claimed full credit in January for capturing the Donetsk region salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine, and he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to steal Wagner’s glory. He repeatedly complained the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut and threatened to pull out his men.
After the capture of Soledar, Prigozhin increasingly raised his public profile, for months boasting almost daily about Wagner’s purported victories, sardonically mocking his enemies and complaining in profanity-laced diatribes about the military brass.
On June 23, he called for an armed uprising against the defense minister and headed from Ukraine toward Moscow with his mercenaries. His forces took control of the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the city in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine, and continued their “march of justice,” until stopping a mere 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Russian capital.
Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded. But the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped. Unusually, the Kremlin said Putin had a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner Group commanders days after the rebellion.
Some number of Wagner mercenaries headed to Belarus, but the fate of both Prigozhin and his force remained unclear.
US President Joe Biden recently suggested Prigozhin was a marked man.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said last month.
But the man who made his first fortune as a caterer was undaunted in his latest appearance on Monday, telling would-be Wagner recruits his organization was “making Russia even greater on all continents.”

Topics: Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner group Vladimir Putin Russia's war on Ukraine Kremlin

Related

Update Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
World
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
World
Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
  • South Korea’s majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan’s plan
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

TOKYO: Japan will start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, a plan that has drawn heavy criticism from China and seafood import bans.
Japanese fishing groups said they feared the release would lead to reputational damage.
Japan has maintained that the water release is safe. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, also greenlighted the plan in July saying it met international standards and the impact it would have on people and the environment was “negligible.”
Despite such assurances, Hong Kong and Macau — both Chinese-ruled regions — said they will implement a ban on Japanese seafood from regions including the capital Tokyo and Fukushima starting Thursday. China will also take necessary measures to protect marine environment, food safety and public health, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has called the move “extremely selfish.” He said China was deeply concerned about the decision and had lodged a formal complaint.
South Korea’s majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan’s plan. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has come under criticism for saying that its own assessment found no problems with the scientific and technical aspects of the release.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee called the discharge “irresponsible” and said the city would impose import controls covering live, frozen, refrigerated, dried seafood, as well as sea salt and seaweed.
On Monday, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations Masanobu Sakamoto said that local fishing groups understood the release could be scientifically safe but still feared reputational damage.
“Being told something is scientifically safe and feeling reassured are two different things... Proof that the water release is scientifically safe may not remove reputational damage,” he said.
Japan says it will remove most radioactive elements from the water except for tritium, a hydrogen isotope that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.
The water will initially be released in smaller portions and with extra checks, with the first discharge totalling 7,800 cubic meters over about 17 days, Fukushima power plant operator Tepco said on Tuesday.
That water will contain about 190 becquerels of tritium per liter, below the World Health Organization drinking water limit of 10,000 becquerels per liter, according to Tepco. A becquerel is a unit of radioactivity.

Topics: Japan Fukushima Pacific Ocean Radioactive water

Related

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday
World
Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday
Japan’s Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release
World
Japan’s Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
  • The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the US Justice Department announced Wednesday.
More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, including members of a criminal gang accused of using stolen pandemic aid to pay for a murder.
“This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should send a clear message: the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, but the Justice Department’s work to identify and prosecute those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud.
“We’ll stay at it for as long as it takes,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who led of a meeting of law enforcement officials livestreamed on the Justice Department’s website.
An Associated Press analysis published in June found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Most of the money was grabbed from three large pandemic-relief initiatives designed to help small businesses and unemployed workers survive the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. Nearly 3,200 defendants have been charged with COVID-19 aid fraud, according to the new Justice Department figures. About $1.4 billion in stolen pandemic aid has been seized.
The murder-for-hire case cited by Justice officials involved alleged members of a Milwaukee gang known as the Wild 100s, according to court records. Federal prosecutors said they stole millions of dollars in pandemic unemployment assistance and used part of the money to purchase guns, drugs and to pay to have a person killed.
The federal indictment identifies the victim in the Wisconsin case only by the initials N.B. and doesn’t specify how much of the plundered cash was used to finance the slaying.
The Justice Department also said Wednesday it was creating more strike forces to combat COVID-19 fraud in Colorado and New Jersey, joining those already in operation in California, Florida and Maryland.
“I don’t see an end,” said Mike Galdo, the department’s acting director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement. “Based on what we’ve seen from the scope of the fraud, I don’t see an end to our work.”

Topics: US Justice Department fraudsters COVID-19

Related

US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
World
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
World
US Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

Latest updates

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life
In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.