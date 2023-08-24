You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM
BRICS Summit 2023
BRICS Summit 2023

Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM

Update Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Reuters)
1 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Reuters)
Update Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM
2 / 4
Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, which would be the first expansion since 2010. (AN Photo: Abdulrahman bin Shulhub)
Update Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM
3 / 4
China’s President Xi Jinping during summit said BRICS expansion will inject new impetus to cooperation mechanism. (AN Photo: Abdulrahman bin Shulhub)
Update Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM
4 / 4
China’s President Xi Jinping and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands following expansion announcement at BRICS Summit. (AN Photo: Abdulrahman bin Shulhub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rf2vu

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM

Saudi Arabia ‘appreciates’ BRICS invitation: FM
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would take “the appropriate decision” regarding joining the group
  • UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed praises decision to include his country in BRICS
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia appreciates an invitation by BRICS to join the group and would study the details before the proposed Jan. 1 joining date, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would take “the appropriate decision” regarding the matter.

The foreign minister added that BRICS was “a beneficial and important channel” to strengthen economic cooperation.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is looking forward to developing more cooperation with BRICS nations.

“We look forward to developing this cooperation to create new developmental and economic opportunities and elevate our relationship to the aspired level,” Prince Faisal told the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

 

Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of activating collective and multilateral action, he said, and his country is keen to exercise its responsibilities to sustain international cooperation within BRICS.

Prince Faisal also said the Kingdom will also continue to be a reliable source of energy and had the tools to maintain stable energy markets.

The BRICS group of nations decided at a summit this week in Johannesburg to invite six countries – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

BRICS membership of new countries will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, said Ramaphosa.


Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, which would be the first expansion since 2010.

UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed praised the decision to include his country in BRICS. 

In a statement, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi thanked BRICS leaders for inviting his country to join the group, vowing to work with other members for the benefit of developing countries.

“We look forward to coordinate with BRICS to achieve the group’s goals in supporting economic cooperation and raise the voice of countries in the south regarding different challenges that we face,” he said.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali hailed his country’s accession to the bloc as a ‘great moment’ for his country.

“Ethiopia stands ready to cooperate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order,” he said.

A senior adviser to Iran’s president on Thursday hailed the country’s forthcoming admission to the BRICS grouping as a triumph of diplomacy for the Islamic republic.
Thursday’s announcement came amid intensified diplomacy by Iran to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed after the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a landmark nuclear deal.
“Permanent membership in the group of global emerging economies is considered a historic development and a strategic success for the foreign policy of the Islamic republic,” Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

 

A “new scenario” opens for Argentina with the South American country’s invitation to join the BRICS group of developing nations, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday.
Fernandez added that joining the bloc would be a “great opportunity” to strengthen the nation, which has been in economic crisis with a weakened currency, dried-up foreign reserves and spiraling inflation.

Argentina wanted to join BRICS because of the bloc's geopolitical and financial importance during a difficult global context, Fernandez said in a speech.
"We open up our possibilities of joining new markets, of consolidating existing markets, of raising investment coming in, of creating jobs and raising imports," he said.

 

 

The expansion could also pave the way for dozens of interested countries seeking admission to BRICS at a time when geopolitical polarization is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West.

Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, who joined the Johannesburg summit, said that Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Ethiopia and the UAE have all shown interest to join BRICS. 

Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed BRICS membership expansion and said work with new members should start immediately. 

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi meanwhile said the new members to BRICS will further strengthen and give shared efforts a new impetus.

 

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping said BRICS are all nations with important influence, shouldering important responsibilities for world peace and development.

The debate over enlargement has topped the agenda at the three-day summit taking place in Johannesburg. And while all BRICS members publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

Though home to about 40 percent of the world’s population and a quarter of global gross domestic product, BRICS members’ failure to settle on a coherent vision for the bloc has long left it punching below its weight as a global political and economic player.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them and attracted by BRICS’ promise to rebalance the global order.

– with agencies

Topics: BRICS Summit 2023 Saudi Arabia Egypt Argentina Iran Ethiopia United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

BRICS heads of state express support for expansion of group video
World
BRICS heads of state express support for expansion of group
Special Emerging economies eye a multipolar world order at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg video
World
Emerging economies eye a multipolar world order at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further support Saudi families in their pursuit of homeownership, the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund has deposited SR941 million ($250.8 million) into Sakani accounts during August, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The initiative, coordinated by the REDF in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural and Housing, underscores the fund’s commitment to supporting Sakani beneficiaries. 

This financial injection is a part of the fund’s continuous efforts to enhance housing affordability for families and drive the realization of the housing program's objectives, which are integral to the Saudi Vision 2030 framework. 

Topics: REDF SaudiVision2030 homeownership

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah prepares for grand opening

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah prepares for grand opening
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah prepares for grand opening

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah prepares for grand opening
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism drive gains further momentum as NEOM, the $500-billion giga-project, has appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah, the luxurious island development within the megacity. 

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press release. 

JLS Yachts will establish an office at the marina on the island, providing a spectrum of services to visitors, including berthing, provisioning and bunkering as well as customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements. 

This move follows NEOM’s previous announcement in June, where Monaco-based BWA Yachting was selected to establish an office at the Sindalah marina. 

Antoni Vives, chief urban development officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea.”  
He added: “JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM.” 

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah will emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination. It is set to host a world-class yachting ecosystem, boasting over 5,000 berths. 

“We are very pleased and honored to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah Island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew,” said Stephen Corbett, CEO of JLS Yachts.  

He added: “As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond.” 

Earlier this month, NEOM unveiled another milestone by partnering with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island. 

This upcoming venue will offer pre-opening, marketing, and management services and will stand as an exclusive, year-round club, according to a press statement. 

NEOM is one of the most significant initiatives supporting Saudi Arabia’s national tourism plan as the Kingdom gradually diversifies its economy away from oil. 

Topics: #NEOM Sindalah Island yachts

Related

Global superyacht service provider BWA Yachting is setting shop on NEOM’s first luxury island Sindalah. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade prospects are getting better with the Saudi Export Import Bank signing an export credit insurance policy with Evonik Industries Marketing Co.    

The agreement aims to protect the risk of non-payment associated with international buyers, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.    

Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb and Evonik Industries General Manager Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaidib inked the deal at the bank’s headquarters in Riyadh.    

“The collaboration is an extension of the bank’s continuous commitment to bolster the export endeavors of national institutions,” said Al-Khalb.  

He added: “The agreement will enable Saudi non-oil exports to enter the world’s most competitive markets. We are pleased to cooperate with Evonik Industries to drive the growth of Saudi non-oil exports across the world markets.” 

The policy paves the way for enterprises to raise their exports and enter new international markets while protecting the risk of non-payment, added Al-Muhaidib.   

Additionally, it provides credit facilities for emerging sectors and enables companies to expand their customer base.   

In June, the Saudi EXIM bank entered into an agreement with the National Bank of Bahrain to offer competitive financing to firms involved in importing and exporting goods. 

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the banks, NBB will offer competitive financing rates to Bahraini companies importing goods from Saudi Arabia.    

NBB’s Saudi clients can also export their products using its guarantees, credit insurance and more.   

At the time of the signing, Al-Khalb noted that the MoU aligns with the bank’s role of empowering Saudi exporters through strategic partnerships and bolstering non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia.    

He added: “We are committed to the contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030 realization by investing in key partnerships to enhance the kingdom’s presence in global markets.”    

Diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is one of the crucial goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and catalyzing the growth of non-oil exports is widely considered an essential element to achieve this target. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s inflation rate dropped to a 28-month low of 0.41 percent in July, propelled by declining transportation costs and the stable prices of essential goods such as food items, utilities, fuel, and housing rent, according to the National Center of Statistics and Information. 

This figure marks a decline from the previous month’s 0.69 percent, representing the lowest annual inflation rate since March 2021. Reflecting the prevailing downward trend in 2023, the year has witnessed consistent price decreases, influenced by global inflation easing and government measures to control fuel and essential commodity costs. 

Oman also experienced fluctuations in key components of the consumer price index. While food and beverage prices, accounting for a weightage of 24 percent, rose by 1.36 percent in July compared to a 2.18 percent surge in June, several food categories demonstrated price stability. 

Prices for fruits and vegetables decreased by 2.31 percent and 1.72 percent respectively. Meanwhile, meat prices fell by 0.6 percent in July. 

On the flip side, cooking oil and fats prices increased by 5.03 percent, bread and cereal prices grew by 2.24 percent, and fish and seafood products prices rose by 1.57 percent annually in July. 

The most significant rise in the food and beverage sector was witnessed in the milk, cheese, and eggs group, which reported a 10 percent annual increase. 

In contrast, the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels remained consistent in July 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the data. 

In its recently published Financial Stability Report 2023, the central bank highlighted the success of the country in controlling the repercussions of global inflation.   

“Oman has managed to mitigate the severe spillover effects of global inflationary pressure. This can be attributed to the distinct financial cycle, flexible labor market, and proactive fiscal measures implemented by the government,” stated the report.   

The oil exporter’s robust fiscal position has improved due to higher energy prices and hydrocarbon revenues, noted the central bank.   

Consequently, this allowed the government to counterbalance inflation with targeted interventions that would complement the effects of monetary policy actions.   

Topics: Oman Inflation Data

Related

Oman’s Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 
Business & Economy
Oman’s Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can soon expect small, automated aircraft that carry people or cargo at low altitudes in the city, with executive terminals operator Altanfeethi partnering with the Public Investment Fund-backed The Helicopter Co. to explore options for urban air mobility. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the two companies in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 to achieve a thriving economy and develop air transport services. 

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by the company’s CEO, Capt. Arnaud Martinez, and Altanfeethi CEO Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban. 

The signing of the MoU also reflects the significance of the partnership between THC and Altanfeethi in the present and future. 

Launched in 2019, THC is the first national commercial helicopter operator in Saudi Arabia. The company provides private transportation services within the main cities of Saudi Arabia and tourist trips to various attractions around the country. 

Catering to the increasing demand for luxury tourism trips to major Saudi cities, THC was created with an initial capital of SR565 million ($151 million). 

On the other hand, Altanfeethi announced in June that it had achieved first place in three world awards for the best contact center and customer service and winning the best social media contact center for the guest experience, presented by Contact Center World. 

According to its website, Altanfeethi was founded to manage and operate 27 terminals across all of the Kingdom’s airports. 

Topics: The Helicopter Co. PIF transport SaudiVision2030

Related

Saudi Red Crescent Authority and The Helicopter Co. launch air ambulance service photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority and The Helicopter Co. launch air ambulance service

Latest updates

King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 
Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 
NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening
NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening
Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.