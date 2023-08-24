Jordanian cyclist on a mission to cross GCC countries to promote tourism

BEIRUT: A Jordanian globetrotter, who in July embarked on a cycling trip to spread a message of love among Arab Gulf states and promote tourism, has reached Qatar after traveling from Saudi Arabia.
Cyclist Issa Al-Qazaqza told Arab News on Thursday: “This personally initiated cycling trip is to spread love and peace amongst Arab brothers in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and promote Jordanian hospitality and tourism.
“I entered Saudi Arabia on July 18, and visited Tabuk and Madinah.”
Speaking over the phone from Qatar’s capital of Doha, the 44-year-old said that his first lengthy cycling trip, a ride of 420 km from the northern city of Irbid to Jordan’s southern seaport city of Aqaba, had taken place in 2005.
He added: “After having been on several domestic cycling journeys, the idea to cycle across the GCC states to spread a message of love and peace and promote Jordanian tourism came to my mind.”
During his three weeks in the Kingdom, Al-Qazaqza visited many cities and landmarks.
“I visited places like AlUla, Al-Ahsa, Al-Sharqiya, Riyadh and of course Madinah and Makkah, where I performed Umrah,” said the father of two children.
He reached Qatar after traveling through Saudi Arabia’s Salwa border point on Aug. 1.
The Jordanian traveler described his journey as “long and arduous,” the Jordan News Agency reported.
Al-Qazaqza visited the Jordanian Embassy in Doha on Thursday and met members of the diplomatic staff.
Describing his method of travel, he said: “I rely on my personal approach and what happens on the spur of the moment, especially because of the Jordanian flag I carry and how my bicycle looks!
“I am conveying a message of love from the Jordanian people to their brothers in the GCC and spreading Jordan’s culture of brotherhood, generosity and peace, in addition to promoting national tourism. This is something spontaneous.”
