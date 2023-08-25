You are here

  • Home
  • Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin

Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin

Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors in Moscow on June 24, 2023, as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group military company, began an armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with his troops. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pyrzp

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin

Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
  • Putin described Prigozhin as a talented businessman whom he had known since the 1990s and said the investigation into the crash would take time
  • A Russian news outlet suggested a bomb was planted on the plane carrying Prigozhin, who spearheaded the mutiny against the army leadership on June 23-24 
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the family of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Thursday, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader’s plane crashed with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs. Two US officials told Reuters that Washington believed a surface-to-air missile originating from inside Russia likely shot down the plane, though they said the information was preliminary and under review. They spoke on condition of anonymity and offered no evidence.
Russian investigators opened a criminal probe but there has been no official word from Moscow on what may have caused Wednesday evening’s crash. Until Putin’s comments there had been no official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death beyond a statement from the aviation authority saying he was on board.
Breaking his silence, Putin described Prigozhin as a talented businessman whom he had known since the 1990s and said the investigation into the crash would take time.
Prigozhin, 62, was head of the Wagner mercenary group and a self-declared enemy of the army top brass over what he said was its incompetent prosecution of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Putin earlier made a virtual statement to a summit of the BRICS nations in South Africa which his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was attending. Neither referenced the plane crash in which 10 people were said to have been killed.
State media gave the disaster low-key coverage.
The Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, which had been flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg and was reported to have also been carrying senior members of Prigozhin’s team, crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region north of Moscow.
A Reuters reporter at the crash site on Thursday morning saw men carrying away black body bags on stretchers. Part of the plane’s tail and other fragments lay on the ground near a wooded area where forensic investigators had erected a tent.
The Baza news outlet, which has good sources among law enforcement agencies, reported that investigators were focusing on a theory that one or two bombs may have been planted on board.
Prigozhin spearheaded the mutiny against the army leadership on June 23-24 which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.
The mercenary leader also spent months criticizing the conduct of Russia’s war in Ukraine — which Moscow calls a “special military operation” — and had tried to topple Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff.
The mutiny was ended by an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighboring Belarus. But he had appeared to move freely inside Russia.
Prigozhin posted a video address on Monday which he suggested was made in Africa. He turned up at a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July.
 

Topics: Yevgeny Prigozhin President Vladimir Putin Russia

Related

US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
World
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
World
US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane

US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane

US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
  • rigozhin supporters claimed on pro-Wagner messaging app channels that the plane was deliberately downed, including suggesting it could have been hit by a missile or targeted by a bomb on board
  • Prigozhin was long outspoken and critical of how Russian generals were waging the war in Ukraine, where his mercenaries were some of the fiercest fighters for the Kremlin
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that the plane crash presumed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday eulogized the man who staged the biggest challenge to his 23-year rule.
One of the US and Western officials who described the initial assessment said it determined that Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted and that the explosion falls in line with Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.”
The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, did not offer any details on what caused the explosion, which was widely believed to have also killed several of Prigozhin’s lieutenants to avenge the mutiny that challenged the Russian leader’s authority.
Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said press reports that a surface-to-air missile took down the plane were inaccurate. He declined to say whether the US suspected a bomb.
Details of the intelligence assessment surfaced as Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those who were reported to be aboard the jet and referred to “serious mistakes” by Prigozhin.
The jet carrying the founder of the Wagner military company and six other passengers crashed Wednesday soon after taking off from Moscow with a crew of three, according to Russia’s civil aviation authority. Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead. But there has been no official confirmation.

President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said he believed Putin was behind the crash, though he acknowledged that he did not have information verifying his belief.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind.”
The passenger manifest also included Prigozhin’s second-in-command, who baptized the group with his nom de guerre, as well as Wagner’s logistics chief, a fighter wounded by US airstrikes in Syria and at least one possible bodyguard.
It was not clear why several high-ranking members of Wagner, including top leaders who are normally exceedingly careful about their security, were on the same flight. The purpose of their joint trip to St. Petersburg was unknown.
At Wagner’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, lights were turned on in the shape of a large cross, and Prigozhin supporters built a makeshift memorial, piling red and white flowers outside the building Thursday, along with company flags and candles.
In this first comments on the crash, Putin said the passengers had “made a significant contribution” to the fighting in Ukraine.
“We remember this, we know, and we will not forget,” he said in a televised interview with the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin.
Putin recalled that he had known Prigozhin since the early 1990s and described him as “a man of difficult fate” who had “made serious mistakes in life, and he achieved the results he needed — both for himself and, when I asked him about it, for the common cause, as in these last months. He was a talented man, a talented businessman.”
Russian state media have not covered the crash extensively, instead focusing on Putin’s remarks to the BRICS summit in Johannesburg via video link and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Several Russian social media channels reported that the bodies were burned or disfigured beyond recognition and would need to be identified by DNA. The reports were picked up by independent Russian media, but The Associated Press was not able to independently confirm them.
Prigozhin supporters claimed on pro-Wagner messaging app channels that the plane was deliberately downed, including suggesting it could have been hit by a missile or targeted by a bomb on board.
Sergei Mironov, the leader of the pro-Kremlin Fair Russia party and former chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament said on his Telegram channel that Prigozhin had “messed with too many people in Russia, Ukraine and the West.”
“It now seems that at some point, his number of enemies reached a critical point,” Mironov wrote.
Russian authorities have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Kuzhenkino resident Anastasia Bukharova, 27, said she was walking with her children Wednesday when she saw the jet, “and then — boom! — it exploded in the sky.” She said she was scared it would hit houses in the village and ran with the children, but it ended up crashing into a field.
“Something sort of was torn from it in the air,” she added.
Numerous opponents and critics of Putin have been killed or gravely sickened in apparent assassination attempts, and US and other Western officials long expected the Russian leader to go after Prigozhin, despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the June 23-24 mutiny.
“It is no coincidence that the whole world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced ex-confidant of Putin suddenly falls from the sky, two months after he attempted an uprising,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, while acknowledging that the facts were still unclear.
“We know this pattern … in Putin’s Russia — deaths and dubious suicides, falls from windows that all ultimately remain unexplained,” she added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also pointed the finger: “We have nothing to do with this. Everyone understands who does.”
Soon after the plane went down, people on social media and news outlets began to report that it was a Wagner plane. Minutes after Russian state news agencies confirmed the crash, they cited the civil aviation authority as saying Prigozhin’s name was on the mainfest.
Prigozhin was long outspoken and critical of how Russian generals were waging the war in Ukraine, where his mercenaries were some of the fiercest fighters for the Kremlin. For a long time, Putin appeared content to allow such infighting — and Prigozhin seemed to have unusual latitude to speak his mind.
But Prigozhin’s brief revolt raised the ante. His mercenaries swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot. They then drove to within about 200 kilometers (125 miles) of Moscow and downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen Russian pilots.
Putin first denounced the rebellion as “treason” and a “stab in the back.” He vowed to punish its perpetrators, and the world waited for his next move, particularly since Prigozhin had publicly questioned the Russian leader’s justifications for the war in Ukraine.
But instead Putin made a deal that saw an end to the mutiny in exchange for an amnesty for Prigozhin and his mercenaries and permission for them to move to Belarus.
Now many are suggesting the punishment has finally come.
The Institute for the Study of War argued that Russian authorities likely moved against Prigozhin and his top associates as “the final step to eliminate Wagner as an independent organization.”
Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin turned political consultant, said by carrying out the mutiny and remaining free, Prigozhin “shoved Putin’s face into the dirt front of the whole world.”
Failing to punish Prigozhin would have offered an “open invitation for all potential rebels and troublemakers,” so Putin had to act, Gallyamov said.
Videos shared by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone showed a plane dropping like a stone from a large cloud of smoke, twisting wildly as it fell, one of its wings apparently missing. A free fall like that typically occurs when an aircraft sustains severe damage. A frame-by-frame AP analysis of two videos was consistent with some sort of explosion mid-flight.
 

Topics: Yevgeny Prigozhin President Vladimir Putin

Related

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
World
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Update Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
World
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
Updated 25 min ago
Lama Alhamawi

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
  • Invitations for Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE came on the final day of the 15th BRICS summit
  • The Kingdom, which already enjoys strong relations with individual BRICS nations, is yet to decide on membership
Updated 25 min ago
Lama Alhamawi

JOHANNESBURG: The eagerly anticipated expansion of BRICS began on Thursday after existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa agreed to formally invite Saudi Arabia and five other emerging economies to join the bloc. 

“We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and other phases will follow,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, the final day of the 15th annual BRICS summit, which was held in Johannesburg.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS.

“We have tasked our foreign ministers to further develop the BRICS country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next summit.”

Saudi Arabia, which already enjoys strong diplomatic and trade relations with individual BRICS nations, is yet to make a decision on whether to join the bloc.

 

 

A previous expansion of BRICS took place in 2010, during Brazil’s presidency of the summit, when South Africa was invited to join what was then known as BRIC.

Day three of the BRICS summit began on Thursday with a media briefing during which the heads of state of the five member nations announced the outcomes of the summit and the membership expansion plan.

“This summit reaffirmed the importance of BRICS people-to-people exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation,” said Ramaphosa.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president, said: “Our diversity strengthens the fight for a new international order.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the summit as China's Xi Jinping listens.  (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

“Now the gross domestic product of BRICS is going up to 37 percent of the world’s GDP in terms of purchasing power and 46 percent in terms of world population.

“The relevance of BRICS is confirmed by the growing interest that other countries demonstrate to join our group.”

The group will remain open to requests from other potential members to join, and the criteria for doing so will be defined, he added.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “On the 15th anniversary of BRICS we have taken an important decision to expand it. I’m confident that together with these countries, we will be able to infuse new momentum and new energy into our cooperation.”

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the meeting on August 24 as Russian FM Sergei Lavrov looks on.   (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

The first BRICS summit took place in June 2009. This year’s gathering also marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the BRICS Business Council.

Xi Jinping, the president of China, said that the future is bright for BRICS nations and the expansion will bring a renewed “vigor” to its cooperation mechanisms.

“Further strengthening the force for world peace and development, the leaders of the five countries unanimously agreed to invite Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Iran and Ethiopia to the BRICS family as official members,” he said.

“China congratulates these countries and highly appreciates the efforts made by our chair, South Africa, and President Ramaphosa. This membership expansion is historic.”

He said it shows the determination of members to pursue unity and cooperation with the wider group of developing nations and added: “It meets the common interests of emerging market countries and developing countries.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that members will continue to work to “expand the influence of BRICS in the world.”

On Tuesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington does not see “BRICS as evolving into some kind of geopolitical rival to the US or anyone else.”

He added: “We will continue to work on the strong positive relationships we have with Brazil, India and South Africa, we will continue to manage our relationship with China, and we will continue to push back on Russia’s aggression. But from our perspective … we do not look at this group through geopolitical terms.”

In other developments on the final day of the summit, Ramaphosa said that BRICS will work to develop a more fair global financial architecture. Discussions will take place among the leaders of member nations on topics such as local currencies, payment instruments and platforms, and they will report back on the outcomes at the next summit.

Members also adopted the Johannesburg Declaration II on reforms of economic policies, sustainable development, and the reform of multilateral systems.

The summit welcomed 65 leaders from countries in Africa and the Global South to a BRICS+ dialog session, as part of the BRICS Africa Outreach initiative. Ramaphosa said the aim of the session was to promote inclusive dialogue on key issues affecting developing economies.

One of the speakers during the session was Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who said the Kingdom is working to stabilize energy markets and has a good strategic relationship with BRICS members.

“The Kingdom enjoys strong friendship, trade relations and strategic partnerships with all the countries of the group,” he said.

Prince Faisal added that Saudi Arabia is making progress in its efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and has set lofty targets for its relationship with BRICS members.

“The Kingdom intends to be the largest trading partner of the BRICS group in the Middle East,” he said.

“The total bilateral trade with the countries of the group exceeded $160 billion in the year 2022, which reflects a strong relationship with the group, and we look forward to developing this cooperation, which creates new development opportunities that elevate our relations towards a hoped-for ambition.”

The Kingdom is keen to live up to its responsibilities to develop and sustain international cooperation within BRICS, he said.

“We look forward to this summit paving the way for a more effective partnership and progress between our countries, and our efforts contributing to expanding areas of cooperation in a way that maximizes common interests and enhances peace and international cooperation.”

In response to the announcement of the BRICS expansion plans, Prince Faisal told media organization Al-Arabiya that the Kingdom appreciates the invitation to join the group, will study the details and “take the appropriate decision.”

The group is “a beneficial and important channel” for strengthening economic cooperation, he added.

In a message posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Jasem Albudaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, offered his sincere congratulations to the leaderships and peoples of the UAE and Saudi Arabia on their invitations to join BRICS. 

He described the development as an important indication of the significance and strength of GCC decisions.

During his presentation of the summit’s final declaration, Ramaphosa said that this historic moment for BRICS is only the first phase of its expansion plans, and that he hopes the invited nations will be members by January 2024.

The foreign ministers of member states have been tasked with further developing the BRICS country model, with a list of prospective partner countries to be presented during next year’s summit, which is due to take place in Kazan, Russia.

 

Topics: BRICS Summit 2023 BRICS Editor’s Choice #$100oil Narendra Modi

Over 4m displaced in Ethiopia, says IOM

Over 4m displaced in Ethiopia, says IOM
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Over 4m displaced in Ethiopia, says IOM

Over 4m displaced in Ethiopia, says IOM
  • A total of 28.6 million people are in need across Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: More than 4 million people have been driven from their homes in Ethiopia, mainly by conflict or drought, according to new UN figures.

The International Organization for Migration’s National Displacement Report, which covered the period from November 2022 to June 2023, said a total of 4.38 million people were internally displaced.

“Conflict is the primary cause of displacement and displaced 2.9 million IDPs (66.41 percent), followed by drought which displaced 810,855 IDPs (18.49 percent),” said the report.

More than 1 million were displaced in the war-scarred region of Tigray, which was included in the data for the first time since September 2021, it added.

Ethiopia’s northernmost region was wracked by two years of fighting between pro-government forces and Tigrayan rebels until a peace deal was signed in November last year.

The eastern Somali region hosted the highest number of people displaced by drought, at almost 543,000, the IOM report said.

A total of 28.6 million people are in need across Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, according to UN figures. 

But the humanitarian response remains “significantly underfunded” with only 27 percent raised out of the some $4 billion required, the UN’s resident coordinator for Ethiopia Ramiz Alakbarov said in a statement earlier this week.

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

MWL head Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa announces league’s initiative to establish the Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia. (SPA)
World
Muslim World League to establish Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia
Ethiopia troops push back Amhara fighters: residents
World
Ethiopia troops push back Amhara fighters: residents

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
  • Trump will be arrested at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result
  • Indictment is his fourth since April and sets the stage for a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

ATLANTA: Former US president Donald Trump heads to Georgia on Thursday to face racketeering and conspiracy charges and likely be subjected to a historic mugshot.
The 77-year-old Trump will be arrested at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.
The billionaire’s indictment is his fourth since April and sets the stage for a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would be arrested at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) for “having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION.”
Trump was able to dodge having a mugshot taken during his previous arrests this year: in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents, and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss.
But Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said standard procedure in Georgia is to take a defendant’s photograph before they are released on bond — already set at $200,000 in Trump’s case.
The arrest will come one day after Trump spurned a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring eight of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — all of whom lag well behind him in the polls.
He still stole the spotlight though, with all but two of the candidates saying they would support him as the party’s nominee even if he were a convicted felon.
During a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson — which aired on social media at the same time as the debate — Trump dismissed the four criminal indictments filed against him as “nonsense.”
He said the Justice Department had been “weaponized” under Democratic President Joe Biden to hamstring his White House bid.
A tight security perimeter has been set up ahead of Trump’s arrival at Fulton County Jail, which is under investigation for a slew of inmate deaths and deplorable conditions.
Fani Willis, the district attorney who filed the sweeping racketeering case, set a deadline of noon (1600 GMT) on Friday for the 19 defendants to surrender.
Eleven have turned themselves in so far including Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who surrendered on Thursday and was released on $100,000 bond.
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer when he was in the White House and vigorously pushed the false claims that Trump had won the 2020 election, was booked in the case on Wednesday.
John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who is accused of drawing up a scheme to submit a false slate of Trump electors to Congress from Georgia instead of the legitimate Biden ones, has also been booked and released.
Several supporters of the ex-president gathered outside the jail on Thursday, including Sharon Anderson who spent the night in her car.
“I think this is a political persecution and now that’s turned into a political prosecution,” Anderson told AFP.
Trump is the first US president in history to face criminal charges.
His unprecedented trials may coincide with the Republican presidential primary season, which begins in January, and the campaign for the November 2024 White House election.
Special counsel Jack Smith has proposed a January 2024 start date for Trump’s trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the last election, a campaign of lies that culminated in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump’s attorneys have countered with suggested start date well after the election.
Georgia prosecutors want the racketeering case to begin in March next year, the same month Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The Florida case, in which Trump is accused of taking secret government documents as he left the White House and refusing to return them, is scheduled to begin in May.

Topics: Georgia Atlanta Fulton County Donald Trump

Related

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)
World
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
World
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father

Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father

Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father
  • Brothers of Urfan Sharif questioned by authorities in Jhelum as officers hunt group of 8 people
  • Sara Sharif, 10, found dead day after her father, his partner, brother and 5 children fled
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A court in Pakistan has ruled that relatives of Urfan Sharif, who is wanted in the UK for questioning over the death of his daughter Sara Sharif, cannot be detained and interrogated as part of the international manhunt for him.

Ten-year-old Sara was found dead on Aug. 10, having sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over a prolonged period of time, the day after her father, 41, left their home in Woking, Surrey, with one of his brothers, his partner and five children aged 1 to 13 years old.

The group is thought to be hiding in Pakistan. His family claims two more of his brothers have been detained by police searching for Sharif in the city of Jhelum.

The Lahore High Court heard that the local police took the two men but had not formally arrested either of them, instead questioning them following a request by Interpol.

Despite the court ruling that the authorities could not detain any more of Sharif’s relatives, officers said they would keep questioning them despite both having been released.

Sharif’s father and brother told the BBC he had visited Jhelum upon his arrival in Pakistan from the UK, but had since left, and that they were not in contact with him and were not sure of his whereabouts.

Surrey Police has made a fresh appeal for information regarding the location of Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28. 

Sharif is known to have contacted police in the UK by phone once he arrived in Pakistan, leading to the discovery of Sara’s body.

Senior officers urged “people in the Woking community and beyond” who had contact with Sara to reach out to them with relevant information. Det. Supt. Mark Chapman added the force had had “historic” contact with the Sharif family over a number of years.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Pakistan Sara Sharif Urfan Sharif

Related

Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father
World
Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father
Pakistani police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died in the UK
World
Pakistani police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died in the UK

Latest updates

Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
What We Are Reading Today: On Quality in Art
What We Are Reading Today: On Quality in Art
Over 4m displaced in Ethiopia, says IOM
Over 4m displaced in Ethiopia, says IOM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.