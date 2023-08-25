Bol strikes hurdles gold amid shock Jamaican title double

You are here

Gold medalist Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, celebrates after the final of the women's 400-meters hurdles during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest Thursday.
  • Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by producing a totally dominant victory in the hurdles in 51.70 seconds
  • Clayton’s bronze was one of five medals Jamaica won out of a potential 15 on offer in the evening session of day six of action at the National Athletics Center
BUDAPEST: Femke Bol struck gold in the 400m hurdles amid an unexpected Jamaican double gold rush at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by producing a totally dominant victory in the hurdles in 51.70 seconds.

“It wasn’t easy to forget what happened in the final meters of the mixed relay but my team was around me and they put me at my ease,” said the 23-year-old Dutch runner.

“I knew that 400m hurdles would be a chance to show up and I was confident. I have just had the best first 200 meters ever.”

In the absence of defending world and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, American Shamier Little claimed silver, more than one second behind Bol, while Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton rounded out the podium.

Clayton’s bronze was one of five medals Jamaica won out of a potential 15 on offer in the evening session of day six of action at the National Athletics Center.

Two of those were surprise golds.

First up was Danielle Williams, who shocked the field to reclaim her world 100m hurdles crown after previously winning the title in Beijing in 2015.

“When I won in 2015 it was unbelievable,” said Williams. “But this took a lot of hard work, a lot of years of toil and injuries, and losing my confidence and battling to get back to this stage.

“It’s awesome, Jamaica is a proud country and we love to win. I love to win!“

Then came 21-year-old Antonio Watson, who also upset a loaded field including South African world record holder Wayde van Niekerk to win gold in the men’s 400m.

Watson, 21, produced a perfectly-timed effort down the home straight to win in 44.22sec.

“I am excited I managed to go home with a victory. I was surprised too!” Watson said.

“I did not have any secrets in my race. I just came and ran my own race. I am really proud I am bringing gold to Jamaica... it is amazing to win the gold medal at my first world senior championships.”

It looked like there might have been a third Jamaican gold in the men’s long jump, but Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou went out to 8.52 meters with his sixth and final jump to push Wayne Pinnock into silver position.

Pinnock’s Jamaican teammate Tajay Gayle claimed bronze.

The second field event of the night saw Camryn Rogers win the women’s hammer world title to give Canada their second gold in the event at the championships after Ethan Katzberg was crowned men’s champion at the weekend.

Rogers took gold with a best effort of 77.22m, last year’s bronze medallist Janee’ Kassanavoid of the United States finishing second (76.36m). Kassanavoid’s teammate DeAnna Price took the bronze (75.41).

Newly-crowned 100m champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson both advanced into their respective 200m finals on Friday.

Lyles’ semifinal had to be rescheduled after the golf buggy he was traveling in with his rivals to the track had a collision with another one, leaving Jamaican Andrew Hudson with glass in his eye.

“I was directly impacted when a bunch of glass went into my eye,” Hudson said.

“They got most of the glass out. Now I’ve got to go back and have it looked at, make sure it’s OK. My eye is pretty blurry right now.”

Hudson was handed a spot in the final of the 200m despite finishing the semi out of the running for a top-eight spot. The track has nine lanes so can accommodate an extra athlete.

The incident did not deflect Lyles in his bid for a first sprint double by a male athlete since Usain Bolt in 2015, clocking an impressive 19.76sec.

Lyles is the two-time defending world champion over 200m and has said he wants to target Bolt’s world record of 19.19sec set back in 2009 at the Berlin world championships.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll get close to it,” Lyles told NBC. “I’m very confident in what we did. Today I ran 19.7 and wasn’t even really trying. I’m very confident in my ability.”

Richardson was equally at ease, albeit finishing second to defending world champ Shericka Jackson in her heat as all the favorites advanced.

Norway’s reigning world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen put the relative disappointment of silver in the 1500m on Wednesday behind him to easily qualify for Sunday’s final of the 5,000m.

Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei was a late withdrawal, however, the Ugandan who won last week’s 10,000m pulling out with a foot injury.

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
  • The leading trio were at 10-under par, the score top-seeded Scottie Scheffler started with in the stifling heat of East Lake
  • At the end of one round, 16 players — slightly more than half the 30-man field — were separated by four shots in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup prize
ATLANTA: Collin Morikawa faced a tough road at the Tour Championship, starting the tournament nine shots behind but knowing he had 72 holes — and an example from Rory McIlroy last year — to make up ground in the FedEx Cup finale.

He managed to do that in one day, with a little help from the top.

Morikawa finally put together his most complete round of the year at a good time Thursday, closing with three straight birdies for a 9-under 61 that gave him a share of the lead with Ryder Cup hopeful Keegan Bradley (63) and BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland (68).

They were at 10-under par, the score top-seeded Scottie Scheffler started with in the stifling heat of East Lake.

At the end of one round, 16 players — slightly more than half the 30-man field — were separated by four shots in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.

That includes McIlroy, who last year was 11 shots behind on the front nine of the opening round, six shots behind going into the last day and still won. Just getting to the first tee was a victory of sorts for McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms the last three days and could not hold a club over the golf ball on the eve of the tournament.

He shot 70 and was three behind, which he said left him “over the moon.”

The staggered start is based on FedEx Cup standings. Scheffler began at 10 under as No. 1, all the way down to the final five players who started at even par. Morikawa was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and began at 1 under.

Now he’s tied for the lead.

“It feels great,” Morikawa said. “Shoot, no better time I guess in our Tour Championship to show up and start playing some good golf.”

Scheffler left frustrated over another wasted round. He ran off three birdies in six holes and led by as many as five shots on the front nine. And then he had a trio of three-putts, two that cost him momentum, one that cost him the lead.

The biggest mistake was a tee shot into the water on the par-3 15th, followed by a three-putt from 15 feet for a triple-bogey 6. Suddenly, he was two behind. A late birdie left him at 71 to put him at 9 under, one shot out of the lead.

This was four days after Scheffler missed three putts from the 6-foot range on the back nine at Olympia Fields that cost him a chance at winning the BMW Championship.

“I’m obviously pretty frustrated with how I played today,” Scheffler said, eventually finding some perspective. “I guess it’s a little bit of a blessing to have a pretty bad day and still be in the tournament. So, yeah, go out there tomorrow and just keep fighting.”

Morikawa knew he had a chance based on what McIlroy did last year. He was so excited by his iron play he was ready to go another 18 holes in a heat index that topped 100 degrees.

How well was the two-time major champion swinging? Consider the 15th hole, a 224-yard par-3 over the lake to a peninsula green.

“Immediately when I hit the tee shot, I didn’t even watch it because I knew where it was going to go, and that’s the kind of control you want,” Morikawa said. “Some days are going to be better than others, but it’s nice to know that that golf swing is just exactly where I want it.”

At one point on the back nine, Morikawa said he told his caddie they hadn’t hit so many shots pin-high in a full tournament, much less one day.

Bradley is new to this format — he last played in the Tour Championship in 2014, when it was based on points and way too much math — so it was a jolt to run off three straight birdies on the front nine and see his name on the video board at 6 under.

“I thought they had my score wrong ... and then I realized it’s my first time playing this format,” Bradley said with a laugh. He’s trying to worry about his score only, each hole, each day, just like any other tournament.

He’s also trying not to think about the Ryder Cup, no small task. Bradley, a two-time winner this season, finished 11th in the standings and has to wait until Tuesday to see if he’s one of the six captain’s picks. Morikawa finished 10th in the standings.

“I try my hardest to not think of the Ryder Cup, but everybody asks me about it,” Bradley said. “I’m walking down the fairways, everyone’s yelling to me about it. A two-year qualifying process, with the tournament a month away, I don’t think everything is based on this tournament. But it might be. So, better to go play well than to not.”

Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League

Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
  • Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored a hat trick as Ajax won 4-1 away to Ludogorets in Bulgaria
  • Manfred Ugalde gave Twente a 20th-minute lead in Istanbul but Fenerbahce hit back with a 30th minute goal by former Twente defender Jayden Oosterwolde
PARIS: Four-time European champions Ajax cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bulgaria in Europa League qualifying on Thursday while Aberdeen returned to the scene of their European triumph and fought back for a draw.

For their Europa League play-off round first leg, Aberdeen went to Gothenburg, where they beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners Cup final in 1983, and salvaged a 2-2 draw as Swedish champions FC Hacken imploded in the last 15 minutes.

A penalty from Ibrahim Sadiq put the hosts two goals up after 69 minutes.

Bojan Miovski turned his defender and fired home after 75 minutes. The North Macedonian then set up Nicky Devlin, bursting in the box, for the right back’s first Aberdeen goal four minutes later.

Hacken’s Johan Hammar earned a second yellow card for blocking Miovski in the 90th minute. Aberdeen then went close twice and a had a strike ruled out for offside in added time.

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored a hat trick as Ajax won 4-1 away to Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Brian Brobbey hit the other Ajax goal and defender Olivier Verdon scored a late reply for the hosts.

KI Klaksvik, already sure to become the first Faroese club to secure a place in the group stage of a European competition, drew 1-1 with Moldovans Sheriff in Torshavn.

Danish defender Patrick Da Silva gave the hosts a 52nd-minute lead. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who plays as a defender for Cameroon but a striker for Sheriff, replied in the 73rd minute.

Last year’s surprise quarterfinalists Union SG of Belgium beat Lugano 2-0.

In the Conference League, Manfred Ugalde gave Twente a 20th-minute lead in Istanbul but Fenerbahce hit back with a 30th minute goal by former Twente defender Jayden Oosterwolde. The hosts scored four times in the last 30 minute to win 5-1.

On a good night for Turkish clubs, Kazakhstan international Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov scored five minutes into added time to give Besiktas a 3-2 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Bucharest.

Kolo Muani put Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, ahead away to Levski Sofia but Hassimi Fadiaga leveled in the dying seconds of five minutes of added time.

In Lille, 17-year-old defender Leny Yoro scored in the 89th minute as the hosts fought back for a 2-1 victory over Rijeka of Croatia.

Osasuna’s European reprieve might prove short-lived as they lost 2-1 at home to Club Brugge.

The team from Pamplona qualified for Europe for the first time since 2006 only to be banned by UEFA for match-fixing allegations dating back to 2013. Their place was restored by the Court for Arbitration in Sport.

Andreas Skov Olsen gave the Belgians a 50th-minute lead. Ezeqiuel Avila hit a 78th minute equalizer only for Maxim de Cuyper to restore Brugge’s lead two minutes later.

AZ Alkmaar, leading the Dutch league after two rounds, were held 1-1 at home by Norwegian Cup holders Brann. Chilean international Niklas Castro gave the visitors a 59th-minute lead. Center back Pantelis Chatzidiakos replied 12 minutes later.

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City
  • Aymeric Laporte is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli
  • Laporte will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr
LONDON: Aymeric Laporte joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the Manchester City defender moved to Al-Nassr in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($29 million).
Spain center-back Laporte won 12 major honors during his successful spell with City.
However, he fell out of favor at times during City’s treble-winning campaign and the close-season signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol further restricted his chances of regular action.
The 29-year-old is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli.
Laporte made 180 appearances for City after arriving from Athletic Bilbao for a then club record £57 million in January 2018.
“I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons,” Laporte said.
“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.
“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.
“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”
Laporte won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and five domestic cups as a member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Now he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
They are one of four Saudi clubs to be taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June, sparking a spending spree on star names from the Premier League and across the rest of Europe’s top divisions.
Brazil forward Neymar and French duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are among the leading names snapped up by Saudi clubs.
Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alex Telles and Ruben Neves have also moved to the Gulf State.

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0
Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0
  • Naseem Shah hits two boundaries in the last over to hand Pakistan nail-biting win over Afghanistan
  • Pakistani batter Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 91 runs while Shadab Khan scored 48 runs
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket with only one ball to spare on Thursday, clinching the three-match series 2-0 courtesy of a stellar half-century by opener Imam-ul-Haq and a late blitz by Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. 

Chasing Afghanistan's impressive target of 301 runs at Hambantota, Pakistan's upper order made decent contributions with batters Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scoring 30 and 53 runs respectively. Haq managed to pull Pakistan out of the woods once Azam and Zaman fell to the Afghan bowlers by scoring a fighting half-century. 

Pakistani batters Muhammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed managed to score only 2, 14, and 17 respectively before all-rounder Shadab Khan scored an impressive 48 runs from 35 balls to give Pakistan some hope of victory. 

All looked lost for Pakistan when Fazalhaq Farooqi ran out Khan in the last over and with only one wicket in hand, the green shirts needed 11 runs off the last over. 

Shah hit a boundary off the first ball before taking a single, handing the strike to Haris Rauf, who handed the strike back to Shah after scoring three runs. 

With Pakistan needing three runs off two balls, Shah put an end to the suspense when a thick outside edge off his bat resulted in the ball running to the fence for a boundary. Pakistan had won. 

 

 

 

Pakistan's victory over Afghanistan brought back to memory their last year's win in similar fashion against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. 

It was Farooqi who was bowling to Shah in the last over of the match. Pakistan needed 11 runs and had two wickets in hand before Shah slapped Farooqi for two sixes in the last over, ensuring Pakistan won by two wickets. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pakistan's latest win means the green shirts remain undefeated in ODIs against Afghanistan.  

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
  • FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code”
  • Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president
LAUSANNE: FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on Thursday after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso following the Women’s World Cup final last weekend.
“The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.
FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”
Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.
“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable,” the statement said.
Human rights organization Amnesty International offered their backing to Hermoso on Thursday.
“Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway ‘exemplary measures’ regarding the non-consensual kiss,” said the organization in a statement.
“(We) underline that this behavior is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way.”
Spain’s women’s football league, Liga F, has also called for Rubiales to be sacked.
The RFEF have opened an investigation into Rubiales’ conduct and are holding an emergency meeting on Friday.
Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologizing but the criticism of his behavior has not abated.
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales’ apology for the kiss was “not enough.”
Earlier Thursday Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized Rubiales for his conduct.
“It’s a very delicate topic, like most people it was behavior that I obviously did not like,” Ancelotti told a news conference.
“It was not the behavior of a president of the federation.”
The Italian coach would not be further drawn on the issue.
“I don’t know if he should resign or not, I think he will take the most adequate decision,” added Ancelotti.
Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and the Galicians’ manager Rafa Benitez also spoke about Rubiales.
“The success of the national team is the news and unfortunately it’s been relegated to the background,” said Benitez.
“We all agree we have seen behavior which was not correct and the competent authorities are there to take decisions.”
Further Spanish clubs joined the wave of dissent against Rubiales on Thursday, following Getafe president Angel Torres the day before.
“We must all be consistent with what we do and say, that’s a fundamental thing,” Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo told TV show Jugones on Spanish channel Mega.
“He will have to do what he considers appropriate, but I think that what he has to do is present his resignation.”
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay also positioned himself against Rubiales.
“This should have been over days ago, it’s a shame that we are here and this has not been concluded,” he told Radio Euskadi.
“What I felt when I saw (his behavior at the final) all at once was that he had to resign, that it couldn’t be.
“That’s what I felt, that he was mistaken. It’s a serious, profound error.”
Meanwhile the Basque football federation said they will not attend the RFEF meeting on Friday because of the “seriousness” of the events which took place at the Women’s World Cup final.
American forward Megan Rapinoe, the world’s highest-profile women’s player, was similarly scathing in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week.
“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy,” said Rapinoe.
She referred to Rubiales’ behavior at the final as portraying “a deep level of misogyny and sexism.”

