Jeddah gears up for Nation of Gold exhibition in January 2024
The Nation of Gold exhibition is anticipated to get a local boost when it returns for its fourth round from Jan. 25 to 27 next year at the Jeddah Hilton. (Supplied)
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

  • The organizing committee has invited local factories and companies to display their distinctive collections
  • The annual event opens its doors to promote gold and jewelry exhibitions from various parts of the Kingdom
JEDDAH: The Nation of Gold exhibition is anticipated to get a local boost when it returns for its fourth round from Jan. 25 to 27 next year at the Jeddah Hilton.
The organizing committee has invited local factories and companies to display their distinctive collections, and all yellow metal lovers who are fond of the luster of diamonds and luxury watches, to participate in the biggest annual event and see the latest contemporary fashion lines.
The committee revealed the accompanying activities to be held over three days at the exhibition, represented by the “Nation of Gold” competition for designers of gold and stones, and the platform for pioneers and entrepreneurs. This is in addition to workshops specializing in photographing jewelry and testing diamonds as the exhibition this time is devoted to supporting local industries and brands.
The annual event opens its doors to promote gold and jewelry exhibitions from various parts of the Kingdom. It plays an important role in stimulating economic development as is a leading destination for attracting visitors from various cities to become acquainted with the most prominent exhibits.
The exhibition was launched for the first time in 2019, and held the second time in 2021. The third event took place in February 2023 and saw the unveiling of the largest piece of gold in the world, which was nominated to enter Guinness World Records.
Winners of the “Poems from My Country” competition will also be crowned during the exhibition, with the participation of a number of officials, businessmen and those interested in investing in the gold and jewelry sector.
 

  • The Saudi Heritage Commission said the finds are further evidence of the site’s status as one of the most important ancient archaeological locations in the south of the Kingdom
RIYADH: Significant new discoveries have been made at the Al-Abla site in Asir region during the seventh set of archaeological excavations in the area, according to Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission.

They include evidence of residential and industrial units with gypsum-coated walls and floors, along with the remnants of reservoirs used to store rainwater under buildings, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. The discoveries are further evidence of the area’s status as one of the most important ancient archaeological sites in the south of the Kingdom, it added.

Some of the most noteworthy archaeological finds during the latest work at the site included small glass vials, pieces of metal, parts of bronze vessels, rings, and beads made of ivory and precious stones.

Other discoveries included oval-shaped, insulated water basins, pottery stoves, hammerstones (used in the process for making stone tools), pairs of quern stones (used for grinding) of various sizes and forms, pottery shards, glazed pottery, and parts of the bodies, rims and handles of vessels made of pottery and steatite stone.

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene
  • Jazz “spoke to my soul,” says singer Nourah Alammary on discovering the genre as a teenager
  • Many similarities between Arabic music and jazz, says Music Commission CEO
RIYADH: The Saudi Music Hub theater in Riyadh recently witnessed a lively, cheering crowd at “Jazzin About,” an evening dedicated to the genre that is seemingly gaining ground among local artists.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission, told Arab News at the event: “A lot of Arabic music has, at its heart, lots of improvisation, as does jazz. So jazz and Arabic music actually share a lot of commonalities. And in fact, if you look at the journey of music over the centuries, there’s a general drift from east to west.

“As I’ve come to Saudi Arabia and learn more and more about Saudi music, I can hear the influences of where a lot of music that has come from the peninsula across North Africa, into Spain, to flamenco, across the Atlantic into jazz, the influences are there.”

The stage was lit up with the smooth, jazzy sounds of Nourah Alammary and Magda on vocals, Mazen Lawand on piano, Karin Kotb on the double bass, Hasan on drums, and Mohammed Hakeem on trumpet.

Their set list included fun and fresh interpretations of old movie tracks including “My Favorite Things” and “My Funny Valentine,” as well as classics by jazz legends Duke Ellington and Nina Simone.

As I’ve come to Saudi Arabia and learn more and more about Saudi music, I can hear the influences of where a lot of music that has come from the peninsula across North Africa, into Spain, to flamenco, across the Atlantic into jazz, the influences are there.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission

Saudi singer Alammary believes Saudis have always had a thing for jazz. “We’ve had local artists who started out in jazz bands or have been involved in some way. The demand for jazz, whether it’s the classics or original tunes, has always been there,” she told Arab News.

Alammary’s childhood influences were also demonstrated on stage with her rendition of Disney soundtrack classics “I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from “The Jungle Book” and “Some Day My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

She told Arab News: “I just knew I was hooked. Then, when I was a teenager, I bought a CD with some classic jazz tunes from legends like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby and Etta James. That’s when it hit me that this was the kind of music that spoke to my soul.”

While teens opted for Britney and the Backstreet Boys, Alammary was in a “love affair” with timeless sounds. “We Saudis have rhythm in our blood, so it’s only natural for us to appreciate those soulful sounds,” she said. Her hope is to see Saudi music go global.

“The music scene here has exploded since 2019. That’s when we all came out to play, and it’s been a wild ride ever since. We’ve got new and old, talented local bands and artists, creating their own original music in all kinds of genres. We’ve got public and private entities supporting and building the infrastructure for this growth,” she said.

Like many other musicians in the Kingdom, pianist Lawand was initially self-taught, and had his first government-backed jazz performance with his band in 2017 at the King Fahad Cultural Center.

“People found jazz music to be an exotic thing and a very beautiful thing as well,” he told Arab News. “It was thought to be this beautiful music that was cool and chill and classy, which it is, but it’s also a very intense form of music. It’s not easy at all to pull off.”

They opened the first official Riyadh jazz festival, Groovz, in February 2018, followed by the Jeddah Jazz Fest in March at King Abdullah Economic City, the largest festival of its kind in the Kingdom at the time.

After gaining his music degree from Berklee College of Music in 2020, he now works at the Saudi Music Hub as an instructor for piano, guitar and music production. The “Jazzin About” event was his debut show as a curator.

Lamand said that Saudi Arabia has a rich history of music. “The Saudi music scene has been around forever. It’s been kicking, just underground … it was really because of people who taught themselves and because of passion and determination,” Lamand said.

With government support under the Vision 2030 goals, music and arts have been bolstered more than ever.

The Music Commission’s Pacifico said: “What is the voice of contemporary Saudi Arabia in global music? We don’t know yet. And that’s part of the journey of discovery that we’re on. Supporting the grassroots (initiatives), giving platforms to community groups who want to perform, explore, experiment, is a key step to building the foundations for the future of sustainable music.”

 

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage
  • Region’s poetry, traditions on UNESCO intangible heritage list
  • Home of King Abdulaziz Historical Palace built after unification
RIYADH: The Northern Border of the Kingdom, covering an area of more than 133,000 square kilometers, is dotted with more than 285 archaeological sites, that are indicative of the region’s rich history.

These are all registered with the National Archaeological Register. There are 61 in Arar, 50 in Rafha, 119 in Al-Turaif, 55 in Al-Uwayqilah, with others in several cities and towns.

Rafha also houses the King Abdulaziz Historical Palace in the small town of Linah, which has the Linah Heritage Village with its popular market and ancient mosques.

King Abdulaziz commissioned the palace in this town soon after the country’s unification, to serve as the headquarters of the region’s emirate, with building taking place from 1354 to 1355 A.H. (1934 to 1935). The restoration of the palace began in June last year, and it is expected to be completed this year.

Al-Turaif has the Dawqara palace, and the Agran Mountain which is home to several archaeological sites.

Arar has the Umm Khansar Heritage Village, and Al-Uwaiqilah houses the Old Market building and mosque in Ad-Duwaid.

The Northern Border region has several traditions, poetry and social practices listed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is also known for its Arabic calligraphers, traditional handicrafts, hunting and the generosity of its residents.

The Northern Border region also had the country’s longest oil pipeline, known as Tapline, extending 1,648 km, which was built to connect the oilfields of eastern Saudi Arabia to the Mediterranean Sea.

Saudi Visual Arts Commission makes open call for 2nd Intermix Residency Program

Saudi Visual Arts Commission makes open call for 2nd Intermix Residency Program

  • Art and Fashion Reimagined aims to support and celebrate the development of a common creative visual language by highlighting the expressive potential of visual arts, fashion design and curation
RIYADH: The Visual Arts Commission has collaborated with the Fashion Commission and made an open call for the second Intermix Residency Program, set to run from Oct. 22, 2023 until Jan. 4, 2024.

Held in JAX District in Diriyah, the program, “Art and Fashion Reimagined,” will support 15 selected artists from diverse backgrounds who will undergo 10 weeks of training.

The residency is a funded program that provides emerging and mid-experienced Saudi and international visual artists, fashion designers and curators with full access to their own private studios and accommodation and a platform to collaborate and broaden their artistic horizons.

In addition to studio work, the program will offer weekly workshops, training and an opportunity to display their work during the Open Studio event, held for two days at the end of each cycle.

Art and Fashion Reimagined aims to support and celebrate the development of a common creative visual language by highlighting the expressive potential of visual arts, fashion design and curation.

Applicants will be evaluated and short-listed by a panel of visual arts and fashion experts before the final selection.

For more information on the residency program and how to apply, visit: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/moc-intermix-recidency-2023.

 

King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly

King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly
  • “The Last Bedouin,” produced by KAPL, was screened several times in recent months, recording a significant turnout and garnering praise from audiences
  • The documentary tells stories and highlights the daily experiences of the last Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library recently organized a private screening of the documentary “The Last Bedouin” for the elderly at the library’s Riyadh headquarters.
“The Last Bedouin,” produced by KAPL, was screened several times in recent months, recording a significant turnout and garnering praise from audiences.
The documentary tells stories and highlights the daily experiences of the last Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula, shedding light on their existence in the Al-Dahna desert, Al-Summan plateau, the Empty Quarter desert and Bisha desert.
It also explains why the Kingdom’s various Bedouin groups prefer desert over city life.
Citizens and residents, through the documentary’s dramatic scenes, were able to watch and read about one of the formative aspects of the Kingdom’s rich history.
They enjoyed learning about the Bedouin camel culture, as well as the tribal affection for the earth and tents, along with the Saudi relationship with the desert, despite the urban, economic and cultural renaissance that the Kingdom has witnessed in various fields.
The library seeks to promote social and cultural interactions, and care for all of society’s segments and age groups through library, movies and events.
KAPL also opens up the halls and libraries of all its branches to meet the demands of schools and universities, along with national and private institutions, while also providing audiences with cinematic and theatrical shows.
The library is also keen to care for people with disabilities and special needs by organizing accessible programs and events. 

