Jeddah gears up for Nation of Gold exhibition in January 2024

JEDDAH: The Nation of Gold exhibition is anticipated to get a local boost when it returns for its fourth round from Jan. 25 to 27 next year at the Jeddah Hilton.
The organizing committee has invited local factories and companies to display their distinctive collections, and all yellow metal lovers who are fond of the luster of diamonds and luxury watches, to participate in the biggest annual event and see the latest contemporary fashion lines.
The committee revealed the accompanying activities to be held over three days at the exhibition, represented by the “Nation of Gold” competition for designers of gold and stones, and the platform for pioneers and entrepreneurs. This is in addition to workshops specializing in photographing jewelry and testing diamonds as the exhibition this time is devoted to supporting local industries and brands.
The annual event opens its doors to promote gold and jewelry exhibitions from various parts of the Kingdom. It plays an important role in stimulating economic development as is a leading destination for attracting visitors from various cities to become acquainted with the most prominent exhibits.
The exhibition was launched for the first time in 2019, and held the second time in 2021. The third event took place in February 2023 and saw the unveiling of the largest piece of gold in the world, which was nominated to enter Guinness World Records.
Winners of the “Poems from My Country” competition will also be crowned during the exhibition, with the participation of a number of officials, businessmen and those interested in investing in the gold and jewelry sector.
