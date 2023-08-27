ENVI Lodges unveils location of luxury ecolodge in KAEC

GCC-born luxury ecolodge brand and management company ENVI Lodges has revealed the location of its upcoming ecolodge on Saudi Arabia’s pristine Red Sea coast.

ENVI Laguna Bay, a sustainable project being developed by Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts, will occupy a prime beachfront destination in King Abdullah Economic City, surrounded by mangroves.

The ecolodge will comprise 40 beach pods with private pools, each meticulously designed by globally renowned architect firm Gensler. Facilities will be family and well-being experience focused and include a kids' club, an activities center, and a wellness hub featuring a yoga deck.







Aiad Mushaikh, CEO of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts



To mark the occasion of the project’s location being revealed, and in keeping with ENVI Lodges’ commitment to protecting and promoting nature, local mango trees were planted on the site during a special ceremony attended by senior representatives of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts, ENVI Lodges and KAEC. These mango trees are inspiring the lodge’s architectural concept, according to Gensler.

Aiad Mushaikh, CEO of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts, said: “KAEC will host the first eco-friendly coastal resort in the distinguished and captivating laguna area. This collaboration introduces the ENVI Lodges brand to the thriving tourism market in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Rasim continually investing in unique hospitality projects that allow the discovery of the natural beauty of the Red Sea coastline.”

Mangroves flourish in this area of KAEC and the ecolodge is committed to their regeneration as part of its holistic approach to luxury tourism. The calm and crystalline waters will also be protected, offering guests non-motorized sports to ensure the tranquility of nature remains undisturbed.

Mushaikh said that ENVI’s approach to eco-friendly hospitality and tourism is unparalleled, and this project will serve as a benchmark for coastal eco-friendly resorts on the Red Sea shores. It will provide guests with an exceptional experience and allow them to witness and engage with the stunning landscapes and marine environment blended with the Kingdom’s heritage and culture.

With ENVI’s sustainability pillars committed to environment, community and culture, the project strongly aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its roadmap for tourism sector growth.

Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC, said: “’We are delighted with our partnership with Al-Rasim and look forward to the fruitful collaboration that aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector in KAEC. We aim to create attractive tourism and entertainment destinations, given KAEC’s location on the Red Sea coast.”

Piaia added: “To achieve our strategic objectives, we are proud to collaborate with esteemed governmental partners such as the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, the Tourism Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority. Working together with these organizations, as well as global and local investors and operators, we are dedicated to elevating the status of KAEC as a global tourism destination.”

Chris Nader, co-founder, ENVI Lodges, said: “The lodge is strategically located, just one hour by road from Jeddah and connected to the city’s airport via the high-speed train. We envision the lodge as a preferred eco-conscious beach destination, not only for Jeddah residents, but for domestic and international travelers looking for a unique barefoot luxury escape near Saudi Arabia’s second largest city.”

The location reveal of ENVI Laguna Bay follows ENVI Lodges offering a first design glance of ENVI Al-Nakheel, a luxury sustainable lodge in the UNESCO World Heritage listed Al-Ahsa Oasis. Both properties are set to open in 2024.