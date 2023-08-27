You are here

Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United

Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United
Defender Dan Burn says that it has been ‘perfect’ since he joined his hometown club from Brighton 19 months ago for £13 million. (AFP)
ALAM KHAN

Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United

Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United
  • ‘I’m loving it. It couldn’t have gone any better since I signed really’
  • ‘The takeover brought new life into the club. With the fans, too, they didn’t just demand a team that wins, but a team that tries to win’
For Dan Burn, Newcastle United’s ambition has no bounds and they have the motivation and mindset to bring unbridled joy to their football-obsessed city.

They are also a team driven to oppose those who do not want them to succeed — or disrupt the status quo of clubs who have long dominated at the top of the Premier League.

Following the 2021 takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have gone from being involved in a relegation battle to a fourth-placed finish last season and subsequent return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

Defender Burn says that it has been “perfect” since he joined his hometown club from Brighton 19 months ago for £13 million.

“I’m loving it,” he told Arab News exclusively. “It couldn’t have gone any better since I signed really.

“We are doing really well, still a lot to do, but I would have snapped your hand off if you had said we were going to do this when I signed.

“With the ambition of the ownership, we always knew we were going to go in this direction. We have probably done it a lot quicker than what we were expecting and it’s about trying to keep us on that trajectory now and keep pushing for as long as we can.

“The takeover brought new life into the club. With the fans, too, they didn’t just demand a team that wins, but a team that tries to win. 

“Ever since the ownership has come in, especially with (co-owners) Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley, I see them and they couldn’t do more. When you have got a group like that behind you — and always wanting to do better — then to get us to where we are now, I’m sure they will keep trying to do that.

“Around the city you can see everyone buzzing and it’s nice because, for a long time, it hasn’t been like that. So it’s a nice place to play at the moment and hopefully it will carry on like that.”

The buzz is such that former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce tipped them to wrest the title from Manchester City, who are chasing an unprecedented fourth successive championship.

Following an impressive 5-1 opening-day win over Aston Villa, Newcastle were edged out 1-0 by City at the Etihad last weekend in a hard-fought encounter.

They host Liverpool today at St. James’ Park, with a trip to Brighton next in a tough set of fixtures at the start of this eagerly awaited campaign.

But it’s a challenge Eddie Howe’s men relish, according to the 31-year-old Burn.

“He’s a legend,” said Burn of Pearce as he pondered the England hero’s pre-season prediction. “I think it’s a little bit early to say we are title challengers if I’m honest, but you never know.

“If we can string some good results together we want to make sure that we are in and around there at the end of the season.

“Of course that’s what we want — and you want to have that sort of pressure on you to be able to do that. 

“We want to be doing what Man City are doing. It took them a bit of time to get there and I’m sure we will get there, but it’s a tough league with a lot of good teams.

“We need to prove it was not a one-season thing (to finish fourth), but that we are here to stay.”

He added: “Our ambition is to go a step further than last season, but I think it’s going to be tough with the Champions League as well. 

“We have seen it before, like West Ham last season as they struggled in the league when they had all the European games coming up. I think we just have to treat every game as if it’s the same and no matter what competition it is — and we just attack every team and see how we get on.”

Newcastle won the last of their four top-flight titles in 1927 and their highest Premier League finish was second place in 1996 and 1997.

Yet in an enthused show of determination and defiance against critics, Burn feels Newcastle are viewed just as Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City were after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan bought the club in 2008 and transformed their fortunes.

An influx of major signings saw City end a 35-year trophy drought with the FA Cup in 2011 and claimed a coveted Premier League title the following year.

Now Pep Guardiola’s men are Europe’s top side after lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season — and will play in December’s Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Burn says that City are “the benchmark” for Newcastle and, with the addition of summer signings Sandro Tonali, Tino Livermento, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall, the Toon have greater hope.

Luring Italy international midfielder Tonali, 23, away from AC Milan was a statement transfer by Newcastle as Burn admitted: “It’s quality — and it shows where we are that we can attract that sort of player.

“Sandro’s been brilliant and Harvey, we all know what he’s like — he was brilliant at Leicester. I think we have a lot of competition all around the pitch so it means you don’t get relaxed and know you are going to play every week, but that you are going to push each other and it’s friendly competition.”

And he also warned: “I think this is a team that can handle the pressure. I feel like it’s a sort of ‘us against the world’ — I don’t think anyone outside particularly wants us to do well.

“But I feel us, as a city, we like that. We like being a team that’s sort of not liked and everyone gets together and fights against that — I think you can see that with the way we play.

“I don’t think anyone likes it when a team comes into money and challenges that top six — especially the top six, I don’t think they like that.

“They like there being a certain amount of teams challenging for that and that’s probably why. When we play away, we feel that and I think we live off it. It’s motivation for us.

“It’s like when Man City first did the same. They are the best team in the world and have been for the last few years — even if they hadn’t won the Champions League before.

“That’s the benchmark — and I feel as if we are getting closer to them. We probably didn’t do as well as we wanted to against them (in losing 1-0), but I do feel we are getting closer to them and hopefully we can do it soon.”

A first win over Liverpool since 2015 will certainly offer proof of Newcastle’s title credentials, before Thursday’s Champions League draw that will pit them against Europe’s elite.

That will also be a dream come true for Burn, who was released by the club in 2003 after being on their books as a youngster.

That same season he watched his heroes when they last played in the competition and reached the second group stage after famous wins over Juventus and Feyenoord got them there.

Burn, who has played at left-back and central defense for the club, said: “I think it will be a pinch-me moment.

“I always loved Newcastle, but when I really fell in love with football was when I watched those Champions League nights — games against Juventus, Feyenoord, those are the nights that stick out for me as a kid.

“Hopefully we are now going to have that opportunity to inspire the next generation of young kids.

“We’ve got three important games before we get to the Champions League games, so we have to make sure our focus does not slip.”

Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
  • Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona teammates
  • The match drew a record crowd of 26,276 to Red Bull Arena in the Red Bulls’ first home sellout this season, and resale tickets were listed for over $1,000 in the week leading to the game
HARRISON, N.J.: Lionel Messi scored a dazzling goal in the 89th minute of his Major League Soccer debut, helping Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night and end an 11-match league winless streak.

Forty-eight years after Pelé joined the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos in an effort to jumpstart football in the US, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner entered in the 60th minute to huge cheers.

Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona teammates.

Jordi Alba made an acrobatic leap for Sergio Busquets’ cross and with his back to the ground and left leg raised, Busquets used the side of his foot to center the ball to Messi. The 36-year-old star settled the ball to keep it from defender Peter Stroud, dribbled to his right and threaded a pass between Andres Reyes and Daniel Edelman to 18-year-old American Benjamin Cremaschi.

As goalkeeper Carlos Coronel moved to cover the near post, Cremaschi beat defender John Tolkin and one-touched the ball back to Messi. He sprinted toward goal and let it bounce off his left foot and in into the unguarded net from 3 yards for his 11th goal in nine games for Miami in all competitions.

The match drew a record crowd of 26,276 to Red Bull Arena in the Red Bulls’ first home sellout this season, and resale tickets were listed for over $1,000 in the week leading to the game.

Alba was among four starters making his MLS debut and Busquets entered with Messi for his first match.

Messi followed David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a far-more stable league than Pele joined, one that hopes to one day challenge the more established American sports in popularity.

Chants of “We Want Messi!” began in the sixth minute and a loud “Mes-si!” “Mes-si!” reverberated throughout in the 35th.

Fan focus was on Messi when he started to warm up three minutes into the second half, and a roar erupted when Martino signaled for him to take off his pinny and head to the center stripe.

Messi played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a US Open Cup semifinal.

Miami (6 wins, 14 losses, 3 draws) had not won a league match since May 13 against New England and had just one road victory, on April 29 at Columbus. New York is 7-10-8.

The streets around outside the stadium were packed 2 1/2 hours before the match, filled with dozens of scalpers and people selling unlicensed Messi jerseys. A simulcast of the game was scheduled on a videoboard in Times Square. About half wore Messi jerseys from Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Miami.

Miami scored the first goal when Alba took a free kick after a foul by Reyes and the ball was punched out Coronel. Robert Taylor played the ball wide to Noah Allen, and the 19-year-old defender made a diagonal pass to Gómez, who settled with a touch and put the ball inside the far post with a left foot shot from about 14 yards.

Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league

Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league
Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league

Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league
  • Mbappe’s first home goal of the season came after Marco Asensio scored his first for PSG
  • PSG played enthralling football throughout the second half against a gritty Lens side which developed an offensive game but also left many spaces for the hosts to exploit
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways and Kylian Mbappe returned to the Parc des Princes with a bang on Saturday.

Playing for the first time this season at PSG’s home stadium following his contract standoff with the club, there was no ill feeling from the crowd. Mbappe received an ovation from supporters during the teams presentation.

He then gave them a lot to cheer about by scoring twice in the 3-1 win over last season’s French league runners-up Lens.

Because of his dispute, Mbappe was not included in the squad when PSG began the defense of their league title with a draw at home this month. In the next game, the France captain started on the bench in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse, where he was also on the scoresheet.

Mbappe’s first home goal of the season came after Marco Asensio scored his first for PSG. Asensio, who joined this summer after his contract with Real Madrid expired, broke the deadlock just before halftime at the end of a rapid and well-built counterattack.

Following a one-two between Mbappe and Vitinha, Asensio was set up by Warren Zaire-Emery. The Spanish forward controlled the ball then curled his shot with his left foot past goalkeeper Brice Samba.

PSG played enthralling football throughout the second half against a gritty Lens side which developed an offensive game but also left many spaces for the hosts to exploit.

Mbappe doubled the team lead in the 52nd from Lucas Hernandez’s pass on the edge of the box, unleashing an instant strike that left Samba no chance. It was his 150th league goal with PSG. Mbappe capped the win in the 90th with a shot from inside the box that took two deflections before crossing the line.

Morgan Guilavogui pulled one back for Lens in added time.

Earlier, Marseille moved level on points with Monaco at the top of the standings after laboring to a 2-0 home win against Brest.

Monaco lead Marseille on goal difference with PSG two points behind in fourth place. Lens have just one point from three matches.

Chancel Mbemba headed home from close range at the far post but Marseille struggled to create more attacks.

Marseille managed just one shot on target at the hour mark but ultimately found an edge when Ismaila Sarr scored his first goal in a Marseille shirt from the rebound after goalkeeper Marco Bizot failed to clear a cross.

Brest traveled to Marseille with confidence after winning their opening two games for the first time in the club’s history.

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution
Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution
  • The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge
  • “Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea,” Petrovic said
LONDON: Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will initially be expected to be a backup to summer signing Robert Sanchez.
The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported the deal was worth 14 million pounds ($17.6 million).
“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge,” Petrovic said in a statement.
Petrovic made 22 appearances for New England this season and was named to the MLS All-Star team.
He is the latest newcomer at Stamford Bridge following a spending spree of more than $1 billion over the last 18 months by the club’s American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
Despite that, the club have just one win in their first three games of the season and Mauricio Pochettino said after Friday’s victory over Luton that he still wants to bring in more signings.
“We still need one offensive player more,” Pochettino said. “We’ll see if it’s possible to achieve.”

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League
Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League
  • United had their worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes
  • It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men.
United had their worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick.
It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match, but Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th.
Casemiro wasted a great chance to level but made amends shortly after halftime when the midfielder slotted home at the end of a clever free kick routine.
Joe Worrall was shown a straight red card for denying Fernandes a goalscoring opportunity in the 67th, and the United captain then scored the winner from the spot after Danilo was adjudged to have brought down Rashford.
It secured a second win in three games for United, after falling to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.
“It wasn’t the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things,” Fernandes said. “They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that’s the most important thing.”
United duo Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both missed the game with injuries.

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
  • The suspension from national and international activities takes effect immediately from Saturday
  • FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his actions last Sunday in Sydney
MADRID: Football’s ruling world body FIFA said on Saturday it had suspended Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months as it investigates an incident in which he kissed player Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.
The suspension from national and international activities takes effect immediately from Saturday, FIFA said in a statement on the action taken by disciplinary committee chief Jorge Ivan Palacio.
FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his actions last Sunday in Sydney.
Rubiales has been defiant over the kiss — which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government — arguing it was consensual. Earlier on Saturday the federation he heads had said it would stick by him.
However, after the FIFA statement, a spokesperson for the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said “We respect all the pronouncements of FIFA.”
In a statement hours before the FIFA move, the federation had said it would show there have been lies told about what happened by Hermoso or people speaking for her.
The statement, issued on the RFEF website, said it would take appropriate legal action to defend Rubiales’ honor, but did not say what the action would consist of.
Rubiales refused on Friday to resign as RFEF chief, seeking to defend his behavior and calling the kiss “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual.”
Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression.”
The Spanish government cannot fire Rubiales but has strongly denounced his actions and said on Friday it was seeking to get him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal.
The Spain women’s team has also mutinied. In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union on Friday evening, all 23 of the cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as 32 other squad members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the federation.
In the same statement, Hermoso denied Rubiales’ contention that the kiss he gave her was consensual, writing, “I want to clarify that, as was seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I seek to lift the president.”

’LEGAL ACTIONS’
In its statement early on Saturday, the federation said: “The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the FUTPRO Union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”
“Where there is rule of law ... opinions are counteracted with facts and evidence, and lies are rebutted in court.”
“The RFEF and the President will show each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself,” it said.
The statement was accompanied by four photos of the event last Sunday that it said illustrated Rubiales’ contention that Hermoso lifted him by the hips.
Reuters could not immediately reach an official of the FUTPRO union by telephone for comment.
Two of the women’s team’s sponsors expressed support for the players on Friday.
Flag-carrier Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, said: “When offensive situations occur, inappropriate for a developed, modern and egalitarian society such as Spain’s, Iberia supports the appropriate and pertinent measures that must be taken to preserve the rights and dignity of athletes.”
Power company Iberdrola was quoted by Spanish news agency EFE as saying: “We observe with great concern the situation which has developed in the past few days which has tarnished the great victory of the national team.”
Rubiales had been widely expected to resign at the federations’s emergency meeting on Friday. Instead he said repeatedly that he would not quit and complained that “false feminists” were “trying to kill me.”
Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz called his speech “unacceptable.” She wrote on social media: “The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”
Gender issues have become a prominent topic in Spain in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence.
The Socialist-led coalition government has presided over legal reforms including around equal pay, abortion, sex work and transgender rights.
Rubiales’ comments and the supportive reaction he got from many in the audience at the federation meeting on Friday were widely scorned on social media. The losing England national team said: “We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team.”

