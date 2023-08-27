Jordan to host meeting for pan-Arab negotiation team

Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term

CAIRO: Several Egyptian political parties have vowed to support President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in running for a new presidential term.

The Free Egyptians Party launched a campaign for El-Sisi as its candidate in the election, saying it had received many requests from public and societal figures to join the drive.

The liberal political group was founded by businessman Naguib Sawiris in 2011.

Essam Khalil, head of the Free Egyptians Party, said that the campaign would not allow any harm to the country’s national security or undermine its symbols in any way.

The group said that its media center and translation unit were closely following all matters related to the party’s presidential candidate as well as responding to all allegations.

The Conference Party, a secularist political group, also pledged support for El-Sisi in running for a new term.

The party formed a committee led by Omar El-Mokhtar Semeida, head of the party, to manage the partisan procedures followed in the election and coordinate efforts with political and national forces supporting the candidacy of El-Sisi.

In a statement, the party confirmed its follow-up to the measures taken by Egypt’s National Elections Authority.

The pro-government Mostaqbal Watan Party also announced its support for El-Sisi.

The party said: “We support President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s candidacy to run in the upcoming presidential elections to fulfil the aspirations of the people and to continue the path of giving.”

Homat Watan, another political group, announced its support for El-Sisi, according to a statement issued by the party.

The Arab Democratic Nasserist Party also vowed its support for El-Sisi. The party’s president, Mohammed Aboul-Ela, said that its announcement was in the party’s capacity as one of the major national political groups.

El-Sisi has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the presidential elections.

Separately, Egypt’s National Elections Authority, headed by Walid Hamza, is continuing preparations for the presidential elections.

Earlier, Hamza said that the electoral race schedule for the presidential elections had been completed and would be announced during a press conference after ensuring that all logistical preparations had been completed.