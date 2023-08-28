Indian billionaire Adani’s bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs residents’ doubts, favoritism claims

You are here

A general view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
Mumbai residents protest against the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, by the Adani Group on August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s plan to rehouse a million people living in one of Asia’s biggest slums is fueling worries among residents about his capacity to deliver amid high-profile financial setbacks and allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allies afforded him favorable treatment.
The Dharavi slum, about three-quarters the size of New York’s Central Park, featured in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning 2008 movie “Slumdog Millionaire.” Its open sewers and shared toilets, close to Mumbai’s international airport and high-rises housing foreign companies, stand in contrast to India’s development boom.
Adani is at the helm of plans to redevelop Dharavi after the Maharashtra state government in July approved his $614 million contract bid to overhaul the slum, which is known for producing leather goods, following years of failed attempts.
Adani Group aims to demolish what it describes in legal documents as an area of “unhygienic, deplorable” conditions and build new towers on state-owned land to accommodate residents and their businesses. Consultancy Liases Foras estimates Adani may invest up to $12 billion on remaking Dharavi and in return get development rights that could yield revenue of up to $24 billion.
Only those who already lived in Dharavi before 2000, mostly ground-floor residents, will get free homes within the redevelopment. About 700,000 inhabitants of mezzanine and upper floors are considered ineligible by the government and will be offered units up to 10 kilometers away, which they say could require them to pay upfront costs or higher rents.
The overhaul, poised to start around September, comes at a tumultuous time for Adani. The tycoon was the world’s third-richest person until January, when — despite his denials — allegations by US short seller Hindenburg of improper dealings wiped $150 billion off his group’s market valuations.
In interviews with Reuters, some Dharavi residents cited the billionaire’s financial troubles as contributing to their concerns.
A fresh threat to Adani’s plans is a legal challenge from rival bidder SecLink Technologies Corporation. The Dubai-based consortium, which says it is backed by Bahrain’s royal family, alleges Maharashtra improperly canceled an original 2018 tender, for which SecLink bid highest, and restarted the process with new terms in 2022 so that Adani could win, according to court papers reviewed by Reuters.
The current state government, ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, is contesting the case. Last month, a Mumbai court allowed SecLink to add Adani to its lawsuit, forcing the conglomerate to defend its position before judges.
In an 809-page filing last month challenging Adani and the state, reported by Reuters for the first time, the eight-member consortium said Maharashtra’s modified bidding process was “politically motivated” and “tailor made to suit” Adani Group.
Those changes, according to SecLink, included doubling a bidder’s required net worth to $2.4 billion and capping consortium members at two instead of eight previously.
Adani, in a non-public submission to judges before an Aug. 31 hearing, denied SecLink’s allegations and argued the case should be thrown out in the interest of development.
Maharashtra said in a submission that SecLink’s claims were “baseless” and that officials had followed “proper process” in canceling the earlier tender, according to a Reuters review of non-public filings related to the case. It said it restarted the process because it added another land parcel to the project after the 2018 tender had closed.
Adani Group, SecLink, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Modi’s office did not respond to questions from Reuters for this report.

HINDENBURG FALLOUT
Modi and Adani both hail from the western state of Gujarat. Their opponents and critics often allege the meteoric rise of Adani’s ports-to-energy empire was partly due to his close relations with, and favorable treatment by, administrations run by Modi’s BJP and its allies. The duo have repeatedly denied impropriety.
The opposition Congress party has seized on the Dharavi dispute to put pressure on Modi and the BJP ahead of 2024 national elections, accusing Maharashtra’s government of handing Adani an advantage.
“The fact that it is associated with Adani will automatically result in snowballing into a political controversy,” said Sandeep Shastri, director of academics at India’s NITTE Education Trust.
Hindenburg’s report and ensuing regulatory scrutiny of Adani have sowed mistrust among some in Dharavi, according to representatives of thousands of local families, and 25 other residents and business owners interviewed by Reuters.
“People have doubts regarding Adani’s image after the Hindenburg incident. There are issues of trustworthiness,” said Rajendra Korde, president of Dharavi Redevelopment Committee, which is calling for public consultation.
In early August, about 300 opposition supporters and residents gathered in Dharavi to object to Adani’s involvement. Some bore banners showing Adani’s face with a red cross, shouting, “Remove Adani, Save Dharavi.”
Many told Reuters they were troubled by Adani Group’s financial setbacks, including the collapse in its valuations.
“If something like that happens again, and if he is not able to complete the project, where will people like us go,” said Radha Pawar, a 50-year-old airport cleaner.

‘Colossal’ challenge
Adani, 61, in a July video address said the group had raised funds since Hindenburg’s report and that investors supported its governance and capital allocation practices.
Still, in a blog post last month, Adani acknowledged that rebuilding Dharavi presented “colossal” challenges — though he hoped the area in future would produce “millionaires without the slumdog prefix.”
Under the plan, the tycoon will need to create larger apartments of 300-350 square feet, with the state recommending fittings of foreign glass brands like France’s Saint-Gobain.
SVR Srinivas, who heads the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, said efforts would be made to minimize disruption.
But residents remain jittery.
Mohammad Hasmat Ullah has lived in Dharavi since 1995 but runs an embroidery business from a rented upper floor, making his place ineligible for a free replacement. He earns $145 a month to support his family, including seven children.
“We are worried that Adani will throw us out of here,” said Ullah, 44, sitting inside his workshop accessed by a narrow, steep staircase.
“If Adani gives us a place to work and stay, it’s good. Otherwise, we will be forced to go back to our village.”
 

  • Raimondo's visit is the latest in a series of high-level trips by US officials to China in recent months
  • US President Joe Biden said recently that he was expecting to meet China’s Xi Jinping this year
BEIJING: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is set to hold meetings with Chinese counterparts Monday on a trip to Beijing aimed at cooling trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Her visit — which will last until Wednesday — is the latest in a series of high-level trips by US officials to China in recent months.
The visits could culminate in a meeting between the nation’s leaders. US President Joe Biden said recently that he was expecting to meet China’s Xi Jinping this year.
Raimondo arrived in Beijing on Sunday and was met by commerce ministry director of the Americas and Oceania department Lin Feng.
Raimondo “looks forward to constructive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation,” the commerce department said last week.
She will also travel to China’s economic powerhouse Shanghai, Washington said.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have plummeted to some of their worst levels in decades, with Washington’s trade curbs among the top of the laundry list of disagreements.
Washington says its restrictions are crucial to safeguarding national security, while Beijing sees them as seeking to curb its economic rise.
 

 

 

 

  • The gunman left a will and a suicide note that were retrieved by his father, the Jacksonville sheriff said
  • The 21-year-old murderer was also found to have bought his guns legally and had no criminal history
WASHINGTON: The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people.
“There was no criminal record, nothing,” Waters said, adding the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. “There were no red flags.”
However, the sheriff said Palmeter in 2017 was briefly held under a state law called the Baker Act, which states a person can be “taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination” during a mental health crisis.
Reuters could not immediately reach members of the gunman’s family for comment.
The gunman also left a will and a suicide note that were retrieved by his father, the Jacksonville sheriff said.
President Joe Biden in a statement on Sunday noted the shooting occurred the same day the country marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, scene of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech.
“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden said.
The Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an “act of racially motivated violent extremism,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. Garland said the shooting would be investigated as a hate crime.
Waters said the suspect was caught on video shooting Angela Michelle Carr, a 52-year-old woman, in her car outside the Dollar General, a US discount chain. He then entered the store where he shot and killed 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
Palmeter wore a tactical vest and his face was covered by a mask, Walters said. He carried a handgun and an “AR-15 style” rifle, with swastikas on it, police said, referring to a lightweight semi-automatic long gun often used in mass shootings.
Authorities said he was spotted trying to enter a local historically Black college, Edward Waters University, on Saturday before heading to the Dollar General store.
Palmeter had refused to identify himself to a campus officer and was turned away. “It was later determined that the individual would be involved in a shooting near EWU campus,” the university said.

DeSantis booed at prayer vigil

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday the state would work with the school to ensure it has adequate security following Saturday’s shooting.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, has been sharply criticized by Black leaders for what they say is his government’s attack on Black history.
In January, Florida banned an Advanced Placement course on African-American history from being offered to high school students. In July, the state
changed how history is taught in schools.
DeSantis was booed when he began to speak at a prayer vigil for the three victims on Sunday.
Jacksonville city councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, a Democrat who represents the area where the shooting took place, chastised the crowd and told them the governor was there to help.
DeSantis then told the crowd the gunman was “a major-league scumbag” and said in Florida “we’re not going to let people be targeted based on their race.”
Shortly after DeSantis spoke, Jeffrey Rumlin, a pastor at the Dayspring Church in Jacksonville, took the microphone and said of the shooter: “At the end of the day, respectfully, governor, he was not a scumbag. He was a racist.”

 

  • Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago
TEGUCIGALPA: A mayor in Honduras was arrested on Sunday on charges of working with drug cartels to smuggle 90 tons of cocaine to the United States by boat and plane.
Mayor Wilmer Manolo Wood of Brus Laguna, in the remote Mosquitia region that borders Nicaragua, was taken into custody, said Jorge Galindo, a spokesperson for the Honduran prosecutors’ office. He is accused of working with three cartels: Los Piningos, Los Yanez and Los Amador.
Neither Wood nor his lawyers were immediately available for comment.
Galindo said that independently of the three cartels, Wood personally received 30 tons of cocaine and moved it through Honduras so it could be transported to the United States.
Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago.
The public ministry said that Wood was involved in the docking of 15 boats that came from Colombia and passed through Honduras on their way to the United States.
The arrest in La Ceiba, a city in northern Honduras, came amid a series of raids and inspections along the Atlantic coast.
Local authorities believe Mexican drug cartels supplying the United States bring cocaine through Central America and Mexico after it is carried from Colombia by boat or plane to the Mosquitia region and other parts of Honduras’ Atlantic coast.
Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on drugs and weapons charges last year.
Current President Xiomara Castro is meanwhile pushing a crackdown on crime and has repeatedly extended emergency powers across the country.

 

  • One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl
BAMAKO: Shelling has killed one child and wounded at least two other people in the ancient Malian city of Timbuktu, a local official and a hospital source said.

“Armed terrorist groups ... targeted the town of Timbuktu with a shell that fell near the market not far from the (Malian Solidarity Bank),” said an army spokesman. Four civilians were taken to hospital.

A local elected official said two shells launched by “terrorists” had “crashed in the city center of Timbuktu” and killed an 11-year-old girl.

One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl, the official said.

“We confirm the death of a little girl — we have launched an appeal for a blood donation,” one of the hospital sources said.

On Monday, local officials said that militants had had the city under blockade for several days.

Earlier this month, social media messages attributed to a commander from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as GSIM said it had “declared war” on the Timbuktu region.

The threats came in the month that saw the UN peacekeeping mission for Mali bring forward its withdrawal from a base in the country’s north, citing the perilous security situation.

The West African country, which has seen three coups in a decade, is ruled by a military junta that has pressed for the UN’s MINUSMA mission to leave.

MINUSMA, whose mission began in 2013 after separatist and rebellions broke out in northern Mali the previous year, has since pulled out of two bases near Timbuktu, Ber and Goundam, transferring them to Malian control. But the unrest has continued unabated.

Timbuktu is one of several large northern cities that fell first under Tuareg rebel control and then into the hands of Islamist militants following a 2012 insurrection.

A year later, French and Malian troops took the city. But the unrest has continued as jihadist groups expand their influence beyond central Mali and into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

 HARARE: Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader on Sunday alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” in the country’s election after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner and international observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change party said it would challenge the results as “hastily assembled without proper verification.”

“They stole your voice and vote but never your hope,” Chamisa wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in his first public reaction to the election’s announced outcome. “It’s a blatant and gigantic fraud.”

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa on Sunday called Zimbabwe a “mature democracy” after winning a second term in office.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for Chamisa, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, also known as ZEC.

“We have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” the president said, praising a high turnout. “We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation.”

Zimbabweans voted Wednesday and Thursday for president and parliament in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesman for Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change, also known as CCC, said the party did not sign the final tally, which he described as “false.”

“We cannot accept the results,” he said, saying the party would soon announce its next move.

The vote has been watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party, whose 43-year rule has been accompanied by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

Foreign monitors announced Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

Observer missions from the EU, the Commonwealth and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community listed a number of concerns, including the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the voter registration rolls, biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.

That did not stop Mnangagwa from thanking “various election observation missions who have been witnessing our electoral processes without bias.”

“As a sovereign state, we continue to call on all our guests to respect our national institutions,” he said.

But for political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya, “The elections were fraught with irregularities and aggrieved the people of Zimbabwe.”

“The CCC has good grounds to go to court and challenge the outcome.”

ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba said Mnangagwa had garnered more than 2.3 million votes, and Chamisa more than 1.9 million.

By securing more than half the votes cast, the president avoided a run-off. Voter turnout was 69 percent, the commission said.

Nicknamed “The Crocodile,” Mnangagwa first came to power after a coup that deposed the late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

A year later, he narrowly beat Chamisa a first time in a vote the opposition leader condemned as fraudulent, and which was followed by a deadly crackdown.

This week, voting was forced to stretch into an unprecedented second day because of delays in printing of ballot papers in some key districts, including the opposition stronghold Harare. Chamisa condemned the delays as “a clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone-Age ... rigging.”

As a white-ruled British colony named Rhodesia, the country broke away from London in 1965, gaining independence in 1980 after a long guerrilla war, and was renamed Zimbabwe. But under Mugabe, its first leader, the fledgling democracy spiralled into hard-line rule and economic decline, with hyperinflation wiping out savings and deterring investment.

The opposition hoped to ride a wave of discontent over corruption, rising prices, unemployment and entrenched poverty.

But ZANU-PF was also declared the winner in the parliamentary race, securing 136 of the 210 seats up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, against 73 for the CCC. One seat was not assigned due to the death of a candidate.

Another 60 are reserved for women appointed through a party-list system of proportional representation.

