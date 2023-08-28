Al-Shabab honorary gold members show support after dissolution of club’s board of directors

You are here

Al-Shabab players during a training session (Source: arriyadiyah.com)
Updated 28 August 2023
  • Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Muhammad Al-Munjim to visit team HQ Monday
RIYADH: Three honorary gold members of Al-Shabab FC were on Monday due to visit the team’s headquarters in a show of support for the playing squad following the dissolution on Sunday of the club’s board of directors by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Arriyadiyah reported.

Sources close to the club told the Arabic sports daily that Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Muhammad Al-Munjim would be meeting with Al-Shabab’s players ahead of their Roshn Saudi League match at Al-Nassr on Tuesday night.

The report also revealed that Khalif Al-Huwaishan, who has been assigned by the ministry to manage Al-Shabab’s affairs until an extraordinary general assembly has been held, visited the club’s HQ on Sunday.

The ministry has set Sunday, Sept. 10 as the date for accepting candidates for the presidency and membership of the board of directors.

Ministry officials attributed the reasons for dissolving the board, which had been in place for just 27 days, to the resignation of four of its members.

Al-Shabab currently sit in 14th position in the Roshn Saudi League with only two points, having drawn with Al-Okhdood and Damac, and lost to Al-Wehda.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia makes history with first all-female camel race

French rider Coralie. supplied
French rider Coralie. supplied
French rider Coralie. supplied
  • 13 riders from 8 countries to battle it out at Taif Camel Field
  • Event ‘a great opportunity for sport to get more popular among women,’ French rider says
Riyadh: Female camel riders and coaches from around the world are gearing up to contest the Kingdom’s first all-women camel race on Monday.

The historic event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Taif Camel Field, is part of the annual Crown Prince Camel Festival. The race will be run over a distance of 2 km, with 13 jockeys from the Kingdom, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Iran, Germany, France and the US taking part.

A French rider, who gave her name only as Coralie, said there was great potential for women-only races.

“We wanted to take it internationally … and we want to give more visibility to the sports to have more women to participate.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for this sport to get more popular among people and among women. So, we feel very lucky, you know, to have this opportunity to participate.”

While camel racing has traditionally been a male-dominated sport, the competitors in the all-female race hope the event will give women and girls the confidence to try it for themselves.

“At the beginning, I wanted to enter this field but we didn’t have races for women and I didn’t see them,” said Maryam Al-Jaber, a new rider from Qatar.

“However, after a while, I found out that there were races for women, such as the first race held in Taif. This helped me to try this experience and convey the idea to women here in Qatar.

“Women must see someone try it, because if no one participates and tries it, it will never happen.”

Camel racing is a traditional sport in the Arab world and a cultural gem in Saudi Arabia that the Crown Prince Camel Festival aims to preserve, protect and promote to a global audience.

The festival was launched in 2018 with the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the same year set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest camel sporting event.

This year’s festival will comprise 589 races in which local and international owners will compete for a total prize pool of $14.9 million.

Topics: Crown Prince Camel Festival Camel race in Taif Taif Camel Field 

Saudi Arabia tent-pegging team wins ITPF World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia tent-pegging team wins ITPF World Cup 2023
  • The tournament, which ran from Aug. 23-26, involved riders from the Kingdom, Jordan, Yemen, South Africa, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Norway and Oman.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tent-pegging team has won the fourth edition of the ITPF World Cup event held in George, South Africa, with elite teams from around the world competing.

The tournament, which ran from Aug. 23-26, involved riders from the Kingdom, Jordan, Yemen, South Africa, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Norway and Oman.

On the individual level, Saudi rider Hassan Omar Asiri was crowned world champion, while the third place was won by his teammate, Abdul-Wahhab Asiri.

The Saudi team presented an outstanding performance during the competition at the individual and team levels. It placed first in the sword run, second in the spear run, and second in the hanging and relay race. Hassan Omar Asiri came second in the sword run and in the hanging and relay race.

The Saudi national team was represented by Al-Fursan Rashid Al-Marri, Muhdal Al-Qahtani, Abdul-Wahhab Asiri, Hassan Omar Asiri and Mishaal Al-Shammari. Their training was supervised by international coach Muhannad Al-Raishan Al-Yami.

The national team qualified for the World Cup finals last January through the qualifying tournament that was held in Egypt.

Prince Abdullah Bin Fahd Al-Saud, president of the Arab Equestrian Federation and Saudi Equestrian Federation, congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Saudi sporting achievement.

He said: “What has been achieved today is a reflection of the great interest that Saudi sports in general and equestrianism, in particular, enjoy from the wise leadership and with continuous follow-up from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee for all equestrian activities.”

He congratulated the riders of the Saudi team for their work and effort, adding: “Today we are reaping the fruits of the great interest that peg picking has enjoyed in the past period and the effort that our heroic knights made in qualifying for the World Cup and preparing for it.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Equestrian Federation

UAE Pro League review: Iniesta denied dream home debut by Ajman

UAE Pro League review: Iniesta denied dream home debut by Ajman
  • Al-Wahda claim Abu Dhabi derby spoils with 2-1 win over Al-Jazira
Abu Dhabi: Emirates Club superstar Andres Iniesta was denied victory in an enthralling contest against Ajman, Al-Wahda reigned supreme in the capital, and Al-Wasl inflicted defeat on inconsistent Sharjah in an engrossing ADNOC Pro League matchweek two.

Friday night’s roaring start witnessed the ex-Spain and Barcelona legend slot home a 94th-minute penalty to put promoted Emirates 4-3 ahead amid fevered scenes after being 3-1 down at half-time, only for nerveless Bahrain winger Ali Madan to spoil the party with a 105th-minute spot-kick of his own to secure Ajman’s 4-4 draw.

The Abu Dhabi Derby spoils, meanwhile, were earned by Pitso Mosimane’s measured Al-Wahda, courtesy of Brazil defensive midfielder Fernando’s own goal in a 2-1 victory at neighbours Al-Jazira.

Sunday’s denouement featured a 3-1 triumph for Al-Wasl at star-studded Sharjah, which saw a composed opening goal in yellow for Switzerland center forward Haris Seferovic, and returning star Caio Canedo’s first effort for the club since May 2019.

Elsewhere among probable title contenders, last season’s 28-goal leading marksman Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba opened his 2023 to 2024 account with a poacher’s double as Al-Ain beat First Division League champions Hatta 2-0, while holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club eased past Khor Fakkan 2-1.

French striker Youssoufou Niakate made it three goals in two matches when Baniyas downed bottom-placed Al-Nasr 4-2, while Mirel Radoi’s Al-Bataeh and Al-Ittihad Kalba played out a goalless stalemate.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Andres Iniesta (Emirates Club)

It was, almost, the perfect home debut for Iniesta.

So much is expected of the 39-year-old – from both his new employers, plus the wider UAE game. An Emirates Club Stadium packed with local fans and first-time visitors in Spain or Barcelona shirts came to witness the great man’s opening steps on home soil.

Disappointment, then, was felt everywhere except among the Ajman team and fans when Madan levelled from 12 yards deep into added time. A storybook comeback win sealed by Iniesta, and celebrated vociferously by his watching family, would have gone viral around the globe.

Emirates and Iniesta, however, can be buoyed by the grit and attacking intent exhibited. This followed a commendable 1-0 reversal at Al-Wasl for the predicted relegation battlers.

The evergreen Iniesta shook off the ring rust gained in his innocuous final days at Japan’s Vissel Kobe, being ubiquitous amid punishing late-summer conditions.

An eventful run-out contained a second-minute assist for Lithierry’s header via a free-kick, the frustration of seeing this lead evaporate, rattling the crossbar himself with a second-half set-piece and the goal which appeared to have secured Emirates’ first top-flight win since March 2022.

Iniesta is present to provide star dust to a promoted side badly in need of it.

Unsurprisingly, he produced zero tackles, interceptions, or clearances from center midfield in a familiar 4-3-3 formation. Yet, his goal, assist, and two key passes point to an extant attacking threat.

Excitement already surrounds his next top-flight run-out at Khor Fakkan in a month’s time.

Goal of the week: Youssoufou Niakate (Baniyas)

One signing can change everything.

And this appears to have been the case for Baniyas. Their pre-season procurement of Al-Ettifaq forward Niakate has provided the club with a striker glaringly absent since the then Al-Dhafra loanee Joao Pedro fired them to a shock second place in the 2020 to 2021 season.

In the intervening campaigns, Sweden’s Isaac Thelin netted only six times in 17 matches and Palmeiras loanee Rafael Elias struck four goals in 16 games. They slumped from runners-up, to ninth, and 11th.

Niakate, in contrast, is averaging a goal every 60 minutes and sits joint top of the scoring charts on three alongside the epochal Ali Mabkhout. This winning brace featured an effort rich in promise.

A rollercoaster opening 20 minutes at Baniyas Stadium was capped off by Albania forward Taulant Seferi rolling a hopeful pass toward the penalty box, ex-Portugal under-21 midfielder Francisco Geraldes following with a befuddling step over, and Niakate sweeping home the low finish. This was a trio of summer additions making it 2-2 via an electric combination.

No wonder Niakate and Baniyas feel buoyant.

Coach of the week: Pitso Mosimane (Al-Wahda)

Al-Wahda have a natural-born winner on their hands.

Mosimane’s reputation as a triple CAF Champions League victor and the man who led listless Al-Ahli back to the Roshn Saudi League was dented, somewhat, by an opening home loss to Al-Bataeh for his latest assignment in the ADNOC Pro League.

But any concerns have now been pushed to one side after the dogged derby victory at Al-Jazira.

Al-Wahda simply got the job done against Frank de Boer’s hosts who dominated possession (64 percent to 36 percent), passes (522 to 306), and attempts on goal (13 to seven). The statistics, however, did not paint a true picture of the game.

Blunt Al-Jazira failed to generate any clear-cut chances, with their penalty coming from a misplaced pass in midfield. The visitors would profit via center-back Alaeddine Zouhir’s near-post header from a corner and Fernando’s own goal from Allan’s deep free-kick.

This season may not be pretty from Al-Wahda, but it will probably be effective.

Is Cosmin Olaroiu the problem or solution for Sharjah?

Olaroiu’s Sharjah are such a tricky beast to assess.

Their vaunted line-up which boasted Miralem Pjanic, Paco Alcacer, and Kostas Manolas, plus a host of UAE internationals, trundled home seventh last term, when the title was held as a given. But they rebounded with a remarkable four cup successes.

This staccato story is repeating itself. Last Tuesday’s resolute AFC Champions League play-off victory at Iran’s Tractor in front of 80,898 partisan supporters was followed by Sunday’s meek ADNOC Pro League capitulation at Sharjah Stadium to Al-Wasl.

Does Olaroiu – a serial league winner in Romania, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China – still have what it takes to inspire top-flight supremacy? Is Sharjah’s ageing squad the wrong profile for a long slog, but perfect for cup glory?

The answers will emerge in the intriguing months ahead.

Topics: UAE Pro League football

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
  • Green Falcons have been without a coach since Herve Renard’s departure almost 5 months ago
  • Mancini’s first target will be to guide Saudi Arabia to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup title in Qatar
It is said that all good things come to those who wait, and in the case of Saudi Arabia the wait has been a long one — almost 150 days to be exact.

That is how long the Green Falcons have been without a head coach after the sudden and unexpected departure of Herve Renard in March this year, but the wait is finally over. Italian Roberto Mancini was announced as their new head coach in a deal that will see him in place until the next World Cup in 2026.

Landing Mancini, who guided the Azzurri to Euro glory in 2021, is a coup for the Kingdom as they continue their quest to become a leading player in the global game.

While that has mostly centered on investment in the domestic Saudi Pro League which has seen the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez join the league in an off-season to remember, it is now the national team’s turn to make a statement.

The 58-year-old’s record speaks for itself, winning the Premier League with Manchester City, a hattrick of Serie A titles with Inter Milan and, of course, the crowning achievement being the European champions with his native Italy in 2021.

His sudden resignation last week as Italy manager saw tongues wagging about a possible move to Riyadh, that has now been confirmed.

While he will not come cheap, Saudi Arabia will see his record as being priceless as they eye their first continental title in almost three decades.

As successful as he has been, however, he has massive shoes to fill replacing Renard, who masterminded that historic come-from-behind victory over Argentina at last year’s FIFA World Cup, a moment that will never be forgotten in Saudi football.

Appointed in 2019, after Saudi Arabia’s disappointing showing at the Asian Cup in the UAE, Renard quickly transformed the Green Falcons into one of Asia’s best, comfortably qualifying for a second straight World Cup, and then shocking the world when they were there.

While they ultimately failed to make it out of the group, the manner in which they played, coupled with the win against Argentina, won the team an army of new fans and made Renard one of the most sought-after coaches in international football.

With a contract through until 2027, when the country is due to host the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation could be forgiven for feeling a sense of comfort as they look ahead to the next World Cup cycle.

With long-term plans in place all centered on Renard remaining as national team coach, it is understandable that the authorities were caught off-guard by his announcement that he wanted to leave to take over the French women’s national team ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup.

His sudden departure, which was confirmed on March 29 this year, forced them to confront the question they were not expecting to answer — where to next?

The SAFF said they would not be rushed into making a decision, choosing to bide their time rather than making the wrong move, something that has plagued Saudi football in the past.

But as days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, the wait continued and beneath the surface questions began to be asked about why the process was taking so long.

Reports a few months back suggested that Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus was in line to take over, but after the PIF-fueled investment in the Saudi domestic league, he instead took the reins at Al-Hilal.

But the patience of the federation has been rewarded with Mancini’s signing, a significant coup as it looks to build on the foundations laid by his predecessor.

The wily tactician has little time to waste, however, with the Asian Cup just a matter of months away and just a handful of games before then to prepare for a tournament at which Saudi Arabia would be expected to challenge for silverware.

The signing of Mancini, who guided the Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City to their first Premier League title, will only heighten the expectations of the Green Falcons, having been drawn in Group F alongside Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

His first assignment will come with a series of friendlies in Newcastle next month, against South Korea and Costa Rica, although given those matches are just over a week away he will have had little say over the composition of the squad.

It means the World Cup qualifiers in November, firstly against the winner of the playoff between Pakistan and Cambodia, and then against Jordan, will be his first real chance to make an impression on the squad, coming less than two months before the Asian Cup.

Time may have delivered Mancini to Saudi Arabia, but now there is no time to waste.

Topics: football Saudi National Team Roberto Mancini

Version1 celebrate Rocket League triumph as tournament concludes Gamers8 elite action

Version1 celebrate Rocket League triumph as tournament concludes Gamers8 elite action
  • Americans beat Saudi Arabian side Rule One in the final to earn $500,000 winning prize pot
RIYADH: American stars Version1 tasted the “phenomenal feeling” of victory in the Rocket League tournament at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes on Sunday night, after beating Saudi Arabian team Rule One 4-1 in the grand final.

After four days of action involving 24 elite teams at the Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, Version1 claimed the coveted Gamers8 trophy and the $500,000 top award from the whopping $2 million prize pool.

Version1, featuring Comm, Beastmode and Daniel, reached the final after beating another Saudi Arabia side, Team Falcons, 4-2 in the semifinal, while Rule One claimed their spot by triumphing 4-1 over Swiss side Team BDS.

The conclusion of Rocket League brought the curtain down on the elite esports tournaments at the eight-week Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which was organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

Comm, who described his goal that took game five into overtime as “by far the biggest goal” of his career, said: “I’ve been playing professionally for almost three years — Version1 was my first team — and to come here and finally show that we have what it takes to win it all in such a big tournament is a phenomenal feeling.

“The home fans were very loud, but we’ve had a lot of practice over the years of teams not exactly rooting for us so at this point we’ve learned to tune it out.”

Daniel said: “We just trusted in each other and played as a team and that’s why we won.”

Version1 coach Fireburner praised the standard of the Saudi Arabian teams that they faced at Gamers8.

“Falcons and Rule One I already had in my head as two of the top three or four teams along with us and Vitality,” he said. “I think we had a pretty tough road to the final. In the championship, Rule One showed themselves to be the second-best team in the tournament but we just felt that on the day, and especially after making it out of groups, that something clicked. We felt that as long as we held our nerve and stuck to our game plan, there was nobody that could beat us.”

Meanwhile, Beastmode praised both Saudi Arabia and Gamers8.

“I love it. It’s amazing. The people here are so kind. Saudi Arabia in general is amazing, so I’d love to come back. The format itself of Gamers8 is so different and so unique — it’s so fun and enjoyable. I love it.”

Topics: Gamers8

