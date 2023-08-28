Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation

RIYADH: In a stride toward agricultural innovation, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region has received a financial boost of SR72 million ($19.2 million) to set up the first-of-its-kind coffee city project, aligning with the self-sufficiency goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

An agreement has been formalized between the Agricultural Development Fund and the Agricultural Cooperative Society in Baljurashi to drive agricultural activities through advanced technologies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initiative is set to reshape the agricultural landscape with a focus on coffee production.

Hani Al-Rahyan, director of the specialized projects department in the ADF, and Muhammad Al-Ghamdi, vice-president of the ACS, signed the deal under the patronage of Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water, and agriculture. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Baha region.

Beyond its economic implications, the collaboration aims to encourage agricultural investments, develop vegetation cover, create local job opportunities, and bolster the role of cooperative societies within the Kingdom.

The coffee city initiative, with an envisaged production capacity of approximately 500,000 trees, encompasses a range of infrastructure including buildings, a factory, machinery, and transportation means.

Additionally, the project integrates elements such as coffee seedlings, production lines, an irrigation system, and a drip network, underscoring its aim to foster coffee production in the region.

Highlighting the broader regional potential, Al-Fadhli unveiled more than 20 investment opportunities, including projects focused on pomegranates, almonds, and other agricultural staples emblematic of Al-Baha.

These ventures are poised to drive economic growth, foster job creation, and contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s vision.