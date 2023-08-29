You are here

Roya Media Group expands with 24h news channel

The new channel is currently in an experimental phase and is available on Roya’s website and mobile app. (RMG/File)
The new channel is currently in an experimental phase and is available on Roya's website and mobile app. (RMG/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
  • RMG said news channel will consolidate network presence, redefine media engagement
LONDON: Roya Media Group announced on Monday the launch of a new 24-hour live news channel, expanding its offering and consolidating its regional presence.

The Jordanian media organization said that the new channel will add to an already rich program selection, “ushering in a new era of media engagement.”

RMG said in a statement: “The channel launch represents an important turning point for RMG in terms of diversifying its lines of communication with its audience and responding to their needs and priorities in keeping up with the latest news and current affairs with ease.

“Roya sees this launch as a turning point within its strategy to cement its rapport with viewers and audiences by fulfilling their aspirations in following events and news with ease.”

The new channel will provide viewers with real-time on-the-ground coverage across a range of platforms, including its website and mobile app. It will cover a range of topics from Jordan and the rest of the Middle East region and beyond, with live reports, correspondent contributions, and collaboration with global news agencies.

In addition to its daily news bulletins, the channel will also broadcast concise Palestinian news updates three times a day. This is a gesture by the network to “spotlight the events transpiring in the occupied homeland and underscore the concerns of the Palestinian populace.”

The channel will also feature a lineup of talk shows, such as “Nabd Al-Balad” (“The Country’s Pulse”), “Min Huna Nabdaa” (“This is Where We Begin”), and “Haki Siyasi” (“Political Talk”). These shows will welcome local and international guests to examine political, social, and economic themes and youth matters.

RMG said the launch of the new news channel is a “strategic leap” and “a defining moment in RMG’s trajectory” as it seeks to achieve “tailored communication and responsiveness to audience preferences.”

The new channel is currently in an experimental phase and is available on Roya’s website and mobile app. It is expected to be fully launched in the coming weeks.

Topics: roya media group Jordan TV

Traffic violations to go digital with new Kuwaiti app Rased

Traffic violations to go digital with new Kuwaiti app Rased
Traffic violations to go digital with new Kuwaiti app Rased

Traffic violations to go digital with new Kuwaiti app Rased
  • Fines will be issued immediately through the dedicated app, officials explained
LONDON: Traffic violations are to go digital in Kuwait after the Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday a new app to book motorists in the country.

The Rased app, which is set to launch on Sept. 1, will allow authorities to issue fines electronically in Kuwait.

Motorists were informed of the latest change promoted by the Ministry of Interior on X, formerly known as Twitter, to enhance transparency, curb reckless driving and violations, and regulate traffic.

According to the press release, motorists caught breaching traffic rules will receive a notification immediately via the unified government app for electronic services Sahel.

Drivers will also be able to inquire about their traffic violations and use the app or the website of the Ministry of Interior to review the reasons for the fine.

The ministry urged motorists, whether citizens or expatriates, to abide by the traffic rules for their safety and visit its website or the Sahel app regularly to verify if there are any registered violations.

Topics: Kuwait police app

Kuwaiti influencer detained after two killed in car accident

Kuwaiti influencer detained after two killed in car accident
Kuwaiti influencer detained after two killed in car accident

Kuwaiti influencer detained after two killed in car accident
  • Crash involving Fatima Almomen also left 2 others injured
LONDON: Social media influencer and fashion blogger Fatima Almomen was involved in a car crash in Kuwait on Thursday that left two people dead and two others injured — and is now awaiting a court date after being detained.

Footage from security cameras showed Almomen appearing to run a red light.

It was reported in local media that the influencer was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, although authorities have not confirmed the claims.

Almomen was detained for 10 days on suspicion of 10 offenses — manslaughter, accidental injury, speeding, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, exceeding a red light, driving with invalid insurance, reckless driving, not carrying a license, damaging public property and damaging the property of others.

Topics: media social media Kuwait Fatima Almomen

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK's Telegraph
British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph
  • Other media moguls reportedly eying a bid included Lord Rothermere
LONDON: The UAE was supporting the Barclay family financially in its efforts to regain control of the Telegraph Media Group, the parent company of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph, UK daily The Guardian reported on Sunday.

The family had surrendered ownership of the group in June over debt problems at the influential UK newspaper organization.

However, sources claimed that the Barclays had secured investment from “anonymous backers based in Abu Dhabi” and had subsequently put forward an offer to repurchase £1 billion of debt that the group owed Lloyds Banking Group.

Other media moguls reportedly eying a bid included Lord Rothermere, the owner of the Daily Mail, and regional newspaper business National World’s David Montgomery.

Topics: media UAE Daily Telegraph UK

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman
Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman
  • Talal Salman founded in 1974 the daily As-Safir, which became a leading newspaper in Lebanon
BEIRUT: The press in Lebanon have said farewell to the former publisher and veteran editor-in-chief of As-Safir newspaper, Talal Salman, following his death in his hometown of Shmustar, in the Bekaa Valley, at the age of 85.

Salman, who was a Lebanese journalist, founded the daily As-Safir in 1974.

The newspaper carried the slogan “Lebanon’s newspaper in the Arab world and the Arab world’s newspaper in Lebanon.”

Salman’s project was one he initiated after years of experience working in journalism. Through the decades he became a world-renowned media figure in Arab and Lebanese affairs, influencing public opinion.

He was known for his probing interviews with the majority of Arab presidents, leaders and officials.

Among his most influential pieces were his editorials, called “On the Road,” which consistently supported the Palestinian cause and the issue of Arabism.

As the country became mired in civil war, As-Safir became a leading newspaper in Lebanon as it went head-to-head with the established An-Nahar.

It continued printing daily despite the Israeli siege of Beirut in 1982.

As-Safir was the voice of the Lebanese left wing, and the Palestinian national movement. It helped preserve a secular national identity within a prevailing sectarian reality, and also had to deal with the Syrian presence in Lebanon.

There was a failed attempt on Salman’s life in 1984, while further incidents involved attempts to blow up his home and bomb his newspaper’s printing presses.

Salman remained editor-in-chief of the paper until it closed at the end of 2016, in the face of alternative media and changes in the delivery of news.

Among his many accolades were the Posuvalyuk International Prize for reporting on events in the Middle East, and the Arab Media Forum’s 2009 Media Personality of the Year.

He also received an honorary doctorate from the Lebanese University in 2010 in recognition of his unique role in journalism, media and journalistic literature.

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said Salman “was a unique and respected reference in the Lebanese and Arab press, and he was an example of courage in carrying the progressive Arab banner.”

He added: “When he realized that the circumstances no longer allowed the continuation of As-Safir on the same level it was issued, he had the courage to take the bitter decision to close the newspaper that was dearest to his heart.”

In its obituary, the Press Syndicate said: “He was betrayed by old age, but not by his pen, nor by his quest for the truth. For more than 60 years, he was a free person and a defender of freedom and liberation until the last drop of ink and blood.”

Head of the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate Joseph Al-Qusaifi wrote: “Talal Salman succeeded in establishing a journalism school that was distinguished by its leadership.

“It mobilized within its building and offices creative journalists, specialists and reporters recognized for their experience, professionalism and the ability to penetrate closed fences and provide accurate information, so that his newspaper became one of the references to rely upon when searching for accurate news.”

Topics: Talal Salman Lebanese journalist Lebanon

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations
Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations
  • Trump had not posted on the platform in over 2 years, breaking the vow he would use Truth Social following his ban
  • On Wednesday, Trump held an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on X
LONDON: Former President Donald Trump returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post on Thursday showing his mug shot from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day.
With his post appealing for donations, Trump reclaimed direct access to the public on the platform that banned him following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.
On Nov. 19 the San Francisco-based app reversed its position under billionaire Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” who bought Twitter on Oct. 2.
Trump, who had over 88 million followers when Twitter banned him, posted a photo on Thursday of the mug shot with the words: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!” The post garnered more than 14 million views 50 minutes after going live.
Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in January 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol.
He used Twitter and other social media platforms to claim his defeat in the 2020 election was due to widespread voter fraud and to share other conspiracy theories.
On Nov. 15 Trump launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024.
On Wednesday, Trump opted out of a Republican primary debate on Fox News, attracting millions of viewers who watched — or at least scrolled by — a rival interview on X.
That 46-minute conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson had drawn nearly 250 million views as of Thursday night, according to the site’s statistics.
On Thursday evening, Trump broke from a vow that he would stick exclusively with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup. Trump had 6.4 million followers on Truth Social as of Thursday.
Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. The former president has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticize his opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.
A year ago, TMTG announced a deal to go public by merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The deal – which would infuse TMTG with $1.3 billion in cash – is now in doubt amid investigations by the Department of Justice and SEC, which have delayed its closing.
Trump’s company faces a crucial deadline when shareholders of DWAC have until 10 a.m., Sept. 5 to vote to extend the period of time DWAC has to complete its merger with TMTG. If DWAC does not get the votes, the SPAC will liquidate on Sept. 8.
Trump sued Twitter in 2021 over his suspension from the platform, arguing the move violated his right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
A US judge in California dismissed the case, and a federal appeals court in Pasadena, California, is set to take up the dispute on Oct. 4. Attorneys for Trump have said his claims are still viable, and can be ruled on by the appeals court, despite his reinstatement to the platform.

Topics: Donald Trump X Twitter

