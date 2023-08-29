Roya Media Group expands with 24h news channel

LONDON: Roya Media Group announced on Monday the launch of a new 24-hour live news channel, expanding its offering and consolidating its regional presence.

The Jordanian media organization said that the new channel will add to an already rich program selection, “ushering in a new era of media engagement.”

RMG said in a statement: “The channel launch represents an important turning point for RMG in terms of diversifying its lines of communication with its audience and responding to their needs and priorities in keeping up with the latest news and current affairs with ease.

“Roya sees this launch as a turning point within its strategy to cement its rapport with viewers and audiences by fulfilling their aspirations in following events and news with ease.”

The new channel will provide viewers with real-time on-the-ground coverage across a range of platforms, including its website and mobile app. It will cover a range of topics from Jordan and the rest of the Middle East region and beyond, with live reports, correspondent contributions, and collaboration with global news agencies.

In addition to its daily news bulletins, the channel will also broadcast concise Palestinian news updates three times a day. This is a gesture by the network to “spotlight the events transpiring in the occupied homeland and underscore the concerns of the Palestinian populace.”

The channel will also feature a lineup of talk shows, such as “Nabd Al-Balad” (“The Country’s Pulse”), “Min Huna Nabdaa” (“This is Where We Begin”), and “Haki Siyasi” (“Political Talk”). These shows will welcome local and international guests to examine political, social, and economic themes and youth matters.

RMG said the launch of the new news channel is a “strategic leap” and “a defining moment in RMG’s trajectory” as it seeks to achieve “tailored communication and responsiveness to audience preferences.”

The new channel is currently in an experimental phase and is available on Roya’s website and mobile app. It is expected to be fully launched in the coming weeks.