Latvia crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8

Latvia are crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8. (SEF)
Latvia are crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8. (SEF)
RIYADH: Latvia have been crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, earning the top prize of $30,000 from the competition’s $100,000 prize pool.

Latvia’s colorful efforts saw them triumph in a field of 45 countries and 166 people taking part in the event at Boulevard Riyadh City.

In a statement, Team Latvia said: “We can’t tell you how happy we are to win. Thank you so much.”

The eight-week Gamers8 festival concluded on Tuesday and will now be followed by the Next World Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national currency hit another historic low to Rs305 against the US dollar in the interbank market during the mid-day trading session on Wednesday, as currency dealers attributed the steep decline to the rising demand for greenback due to import payments and profit repatriation by foreign firms.

The Pakistani rupee lost its value against the US dollar by Rs1.98 at the start of the day before changing hands at the record low of Rs305.03 in the interbank trade, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

It added that the currency had also weakened in the open market where it was hovering around Rs319 versus the greenback.

“The currency remains under pressure and the demand for the greenback continues to rise due to four major factors,” Malik Bostan, ECAP chairman, told Arab News.

“The clearance of around 4,000 containers at ports, permission of import of non-essential items, repatriation of profits by foreign companies and payments to the airlines are among the key reasons for continued pressure on the rupee,” he explained.

Opening up imports and adopting market-based exchange rates were among some of the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before releasing $3 billion bailout for Islamabad to avert sovereign default.

The much-celebrated deal with the IMF that materialized in July after several rounds of talks between the fund and the government authorities came after the $6.5 billion program ended prematurely at the end of June 2023.

The currency of the South Asian nation has continued to remain under pressure since the caretaker government took over in the middle of this month after the departure of the previous administration of ex-premier Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistani rupee has lost its value by Rs16.54 or 5.4 percent in the interbank market since August 11.

Currency dealers said market speculation about further devaluation of the Pak rupee under the IMF conditions was yet another factor contributing to its decline.

“We have asked the central bank to come up with clarification about conditions linked to the rupee devaluation,” Bostan said, adding: “The central bank officials have denied any condition that calls for the rupee devaluation in our personal exchanges, but the market needs a statement to end such speculations.”

The overall currency situation in Pakistan – along with the rising fuel and power prices – is also increasing inflation in the country.

“The short-term inflation is expected to remain elevated at around 28 percent due to petroleum and electricity rate hikes amid currency depreciation,” Ali Nawaz, CEO of Chase Securities, told Arab News.

He said the IMF had predicted 25 to 26 percent inflation for the currency during the ongoing fiscal year, adding it was not clear initially how it had reached that conclusion, though it was now obvious that it was factoring in import liberalization and other prevailing economic conditions.

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, expected that the inflation rate for August would be 28.6 percent in the wake of the currency depreciation and energy price hikes.

“About 40 percent of Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket is directly linked with dollar,” he said.

Abbas pointed out the currency depreciation immediately impacted power and gas sectors, adding that petroleum products were heavily dollar-dominated.

“These sectors directly and indirectly create inflationary impact,” he said.

RIYADH: The global video gaming industry, valued at $380 billion, is poised for a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the coming years, fueled by investors and multinational tech companies eyeing growth opportunities, industry experts revealed. 

Addressing a panel discussion at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Aug. 30, the experts highlighted that the video gaming industry is currently experiencing a golden era, with people of all ages engaging in gaming. 

Kyu Lee, president of South Korean game developer Com2us, said: “Lots of different types of acquisitions are going to happen. Microsoft-Activision is a great example, but there will be much more. If you look at it from an international point of view, there could be much more. I think this is just the beginning.”  

During the panel discussion, Jean Hilgers, founder of BITKRAFT Ventures, an esports investment platform, noted that several multinational tech giants who never thought about the gaming industry are now slowly entering the sector.  

“The buyer space is as large as it was ever before. The pool of buyers has expanded significantly, as major public companies like Netflix and Facebook on the tech side have suddenly become acquirers of gaming companies,” said Hilgers.  

According to research analyst Global Data, the gaming industry had witnessed at least 68 mergers and acquisitions in 2022, the most noted being Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion.  

Another noted deal last year was the acquisition of American social video game developer Zynga, known for games like Farmville, by Take-Two Interactive for $12.7 billion.  

However, Hilgers cautioned that “cultural alignment” could be a critical challenge for gaming companies being acquired by larger firms. 

“I think the aspect that might be neglected sometimes is cultural alignment with the acquirer. Cultural alignment is ever more important in the games industry as we manage creativity,” said Hilgers.  

He emphasized the importance of aligning cultures, particularly in a creative industry like gaming. 

According to Hilgers, once it attains a significant spot in the market, a gaming company has multiple ways to grow.  

As gaming companies mature and achieve significant market positions, they face the choice of joining major corporations for further growth or considering an initial public offering, Hilgers explained. 

David Higley, managing director of Lizard, highlighted the rising popularity of esports among children, indicating the sector’s strong future growth. 

“It is like a golden era for content creators. There is more capital, there is more attention and bigger audiences than we have ever seen,” said Higley.  

Discussing the future trajectory of the gaming industry, Hilger noted that video games are the primary choice of entertainment for people worldwide.  

“Video games are the greatest form of entertainment on this planet. And I have little reason to believe that my perception will be changing. We have an industry right now which is as open and democratic,” added Hilger.  

Omar Batterjee, program director of the Next World Forum, highlighted the massive expansion of the global video gaming industry in his opening remarks. He emphasized how gaming has not only grown immensely in recent years but has also permeated various aspects of human life. 

“We are speaking about a phenomenon (gaming) that has transcended its boundaries, a universe that is no longer confined to our screens but has imprinted its influence on multiple facets of our world,” said Batterjee.  

He further conveyed the forum’s purpose, calling it “our collective voice, unified commitment, and the echoing heartbeat of the surging gaming and esports movement.”  

Batterjee encouraged participants to gather not only to play but also to dream, innovate, and collaborate. 

RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife has announced that the hunting season in Saudi Arabia will start from Friday until Jan. 31, 2024, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hunters with rifles and falconers registered with the Saudi Falcons Club must apply for permits through the Fitri platform. 

Participants will only be allowed to hunt certain species specified on the center’s website and Fitri platform, which excludes endangered animals and birds of prey — to ensure the protection of the Kingdom’s environment. 

Moreover, hunters are only allowed to use firearms registered under their name and must refrain from other methods that can capture more than one animal or bird, such as shotguns and nets.

Also, the regulations prohibit hunters from using gases, vehicle-exhaust fumes, drowning methods and lures.

Hunters are also not allowed to operate within the boundaries of cities, villages, rest houses and farms, the center warned.

It is also prohibited to hunt around military, industrial and vital facilities, inside protectorates and major projects, and within a distance of 20 km from the Kingdom’s shores. 

The center said that those who break the law would be penalized.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security and other relevant authorities, will be in charge of arresting violators.

ISLAMABAD: More than 100 people contracted the dengue virus in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the last week, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday, prompting authorities to implement preventive measures in all districts of the northwestern region.

Dengue is an illness spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and can lead to death in its most severe form. People affected by dengue go through intense flu-like symptoms including high fever, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, and nausea and vomiting, typically persisting for approximately a week.

Health experts say the illness spreads because of poor hygiene conditions, and heavy monsoon rain provides ideal conditions for dengue-carrying mosquitoes to thrive in stagnant waters.

Data from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Wednesday showed Peshawar, the provincial capital, had registered the highest count with 22 dengue cases in the past week while Mardan documented 13 cases, Swabi nine, Lower Chitral seven, Bajaur six, Kohat four, and Nowshera three. In addition, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Abbottabad, and Lower Dir had two cases each, while Battagram, Hangu, Torghar, Manshera, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu had one case each.

“Several teams have been formed to prevent the spread of dengue in the province and the situation is being monitored in all the districts,” Dr. Riaz Anwar, adviser to the KP chief minister on health, said in a statement from the health department.

He said health authorities were implementing measures to curb the spread of dengue larvae across all districts and “comprehensive facilities” for patient treatment, including medical personnel and medications, were being made available in households.

“Indoor residual spraying (IRS) for dengue has also been started in the affected areas,” the official added.

According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan is considered an endemic region for dengue, with ongoing transmission throughout the year accompanied by seasonal surges. The mosquito population reaches its peak during the initial rainy season, typically around early June. However, the highest incidence of infections in both mosquitoes and humans occurs several months later, usually in late August.

On June 26, KP’s health department reported that at least 40 cases were reported within a week across the province.

The first case of dengue was registered in Pakistan in 1994. There is currently no cure or vaccine for the virus.

ROME: Italy is seeking more cooperation with Tunisia against illegal migration as local mayors say the strain on reception facilities is becoming intolerable.

As the number of illegal migrants arriving in Italy reached 114,000 in the first eight months of this year — twice as many as in the same period in 2022 — Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The management of migratory flows “in light of the emergency that continues to affect both countries” was at the center of the talks, according to a statement issued by Meloni’s office.  

It said she and Saied “agreed on the need to continue to scale up all-round efforts to strengthen the fight against illegal migration.” Meloni assured Tunisia of Italy’s “constant support.”

A source in her office told Arab News that Italy could soon provide the Tunisian coast guard with more patrol boats to help prevent the departure of dinghies carrying migrants.

“As the migrant situation is getting more and more complicated, Italy and Tunisia must definitely increase their cooperation to stop this flow,” Renato Schifani, president of the region of Sicily, told Arab News.

“Tunisia is the first country of departure for migrants who try to reach Italian shores, and Sicily is naturally the first place of landing for them. But if numbers don’t decrease, the situation will become unmanageable.”

The Italian Interior Ministry is trying to decrease intense pressure on Lampedusa, a stepping-stone island that is closer to Africa than to Europe. The number of migrants on the island recently surpassed 4,000. Its official capacity is just 400.

On Tuesday, more than half of the approximately 3,600 migrants who were at Lampedusa’s Imbriacola facility were transferred to cities on the mainland using ferries, planes and navy ships.

“But you don’t solve the problem just by moving migrants elsewhere. City councils have no resources or places to accommodate them, so it’s becoming intolerable,” said Schifani.

“The EU must do something, and European partners can’t just turn their face away as this is a global emergency.”

