North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bomber during drills with South Korea

North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bomber during drills with South Korea
North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile, Japan's defence ministry and South Korea's military said, hours after the US separately deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills. (AP/File)
AP

  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew
  • Earlier Wednesday, the United States flew a B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula as part of field exercises with South Korea
SEOUL: North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, hours after the US flew at least one long-range bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against the North.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.
Earlier Wednesday, the United States flew a B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula as part of field exercises with South Korea. The field training has been held on the sidelines of an ongoing annual US-South Korean computer-simulated command post exercise called “Ulchi Freedom Shield.”
North Korea views US-South Korean military drills as an invasion rehearsal.
Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.
Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of US-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 weapons tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the US, South Korea and Japan. Many experts say North Korea ultimately wants to use its increased military capabilities to wrest greater concessions from the US
North Korea’s testing spree has caused the US and South Korea to expand their drills, resume trilateral training involving Japan, and enhance “regular visibility” of US strategic assets at the Korean Peninsula. In July, the United States deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades.

A German court denies weapons permit to a special forces soldier who served in Afghanistan

A German court denies weapons permit to a special forces soldier who served in Afghanistan
A German court denies weapons permit to a special forces soldier who served in Afghanistan

A German court denies weapons permit to a special forces soldier who served in Afghanistan
  • Regional authorities appealed and a higher administrative court in Muenster on Wednesday ruled against the soldier
  • The plaintiff is a member of the German military’s KSK special forces unit and served several times in Afghanistan
BERLIN: A German court ruled Wednesday that a special forces soldier who believes he is at risk of attacks by militant extremists because he served in Afghanistan isn’t entitled to a private weapons permit.
The 42-year-old soldier, whose name the court didn’t release, first applied for a permit to carry a weapon in 2016. His request was rejected by police. He appealed that decision successfully to a court in the western town of Minden, but regional authorities appealed and a higher administrative court in Muenster on Wednesday ruled against the soldier.
The plaintiff is a member of the German military’s KSK special forces unit and served several times in Afghanistan.
The Muenster court ruled that people who fear attacks are only entitled to a weapons permit “if they demonstrate that they are significantly more endangered than the general public.”
But it said that the plaintiff failed to show that, and there was no evidence either that KSK members are at significantly elevated risk or that he had been identified as a target by Islamist groups. It said it also couldn’t establish that carrying a firearm would serve to reduce any such risk.
German forces pulled out of Afghanistan along with other Western forces in 2021 after nearly two decades.

Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals in online romance scams

Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals in online romance scams
Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals in online romance scams

Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals in online romance scams
  • The suspects, including five women, were arrested on Batam island, next to Singapore
  • Police believe the suspects are members of a telephone fraud and online love scam syndicate
BATAM, Indonesia: Indonesian police said Wednesday they have arrested 88 Chinese citizens for involvement in a cross-border telephone and online romance scam syndicate after receiving a tip from the Chinese security ministry.
The suspects, including five women, were arrested on Batam island, next to Singapore, said Riau Islands police spokesperson Zahwani Pandra Arsyad. They were working from a shophouse, a building with mixed commercial and residential use, in an industrial park. Police believe the suspects are members of a telephone fraud and online love scam syndicate, Arsyad said.
Most of their targets appeared to be fellow Chinese who were called over the Internet and tricked into transferring money after the callers manipulated the “human emotion” of the victims, Arsyad said. A preliminary investigation showed the gang had been operating since early this year, ensnaring hundreds of victims in China, but it is unclear how much money they had collected.
“We are still investigating this case, including whether any Indonesians among the victims,” Arsyad said, adding that none of the suspects can speak or write the Indonesian language. “If there are none, we would deport all of them immediately.”
Arsyad said members of the syndicate had come from China to Indonesia for three months at a time since January, using tourist visas, and they were committing the crimes from Indonesia after China cracked down on their networks.
He said Indonesian police are working closely with immigration officials and China’s Ministry of Public Security in dealing with the suspects.
The US Federal Trade Commission in 2019 announced that romance-related scams have generated more losses than any other consumer fraud reported to the agency. It said romance scams vary but criminals typically find their victims online, though a dating site or social media.
Scammers usually create a phony profile, often building a believable persona with another person’s photo and direct communication. They woo the victim, building affection and trust until they see an opportunity to ask for money. The reasons for the request can vary but requests for money to pay for a medical emergency or travel costs for a long-awaited visit are common.
In a report Wednesday, the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights said criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scams, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes.
It cited “credible sources” that at least 120,000 people in strife-torn Myanmar and roughly 100,000 in Cambodia “may be held in situations where they are forced to carry out online scams.”
The report shed a new light on cybercrime scams that have become a major issue in Asia, with many of the workers trapped in virtual slavery and forced to participate in scams targeting people over the Internet.
Laos, the Philippines and Thailand were also cited among the main countries of destination or transit for tens of thousands of people. Criminal gangs have increasingly targeted migrants, and lure some victims by false recruitment — suggesting they are destined for real jobs.
Indonesia in 2017 arrested 419 Chinese and Taiwanese citizens who were involved in a telephone fraud and online investment scam syndicate. They were repatriated to face charges in their homeland after spending two months in Indonesian jails and being fined $770 for violating their tourist visas.
In 2019, Indonesian police arrested 85 Chinese citizens for involvement in a similar case.

UK foreign secretary says he raised human rights on China visit

UK foreign secretary says he raised human rights on China visit
UK foreign secretary says he raised human rights on China visit

UK foreign secretary says he raised human rights on China visit
  • Cleverly, the first UK foreign minister to visit China for five years, held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng
BEIJING: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had raised human rights concerns at “every single one” of his meetings with top Chinese officials, as he made a state visit to Beijing on Wednesday.
Cleverly, the first UK foreign minister to visit China for five years, held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and met top diplomat Wang Yi.
The foreign office previously said his talking points would include China’s crackdown on freedoms in the former British colony of Hong Kong as well as Beijing’s alleged rights abuses in the Xinjiang and Tibet regions.
“I’ve had a number of conversations with senior representatives of the Chinese government and I have raised human rights in every single one of those meetings,” Cleverly said Wednesday.
“This is an issue that is discussed extensively not just bilaterally, but at the United Nations,” he said.
“I think the Chinese government understand the UK is consistent in our approach... and I will keep raising these issues with (them).”
Beijing’s foreign ministry brushed off questions about the role of human rights in the discussions.
“Hong Kong and Xinjiang are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from other countries,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.
China last month accused the United Kingdom of giving protection to fugitives after Cleverly blasted the Hong Kong government for offering bounties for information leading to the capture of prominent democracy activists based overseas.
And on Sunday, the state-backed Global Times newspaper set off a domestic online firestorm when it demanded the British Museum “return Chinese cultural relics for free.”
Britain ruled Hong Kong for over 150 years before it was handed over to China in 1997 under an agreement to preserve its unique civic freedoms.
Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city in 2020 after huge, sometimes violent protests.
China’s ruling Communist Party is also accused of a litany of rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, including mass incarceration and forced labor.
Cleverly has called for a pragmatic and united Western approach to China’s rise, acknowledging the need to partner with Beijing on global issues.
But a critical report by British MPs on Wednesday said London’s line on China lacked clarity and needed a “coordinated, whole-of-government approach.”
The 87-page report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee also labelled China “a threat to the UK and its interests” and urged London to boost “deterrence diplomacy” to counter threats from Beijing.
Hawkish elements in the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative party have urged Cleverly to act tougher on China.
Cleverly said Wednesday that “attempts to distil the UK’s relationship with China down to a single word or a soundbite are fundamentally flawed.”
China’s size, influence and complexity mean Britain’s relationship with Beijing will be “complicated and sophisticated,” he said.
“We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China, and I raise those issues when we meet,” Cleverly added.
“We will pursue a pragmatic working relationship, but that does of course mean raising the issues where we disagree.”

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida
  • Authorities in the southern US state described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida’s northwest coast
  • US presidential candidate said the hurricane appeared to be the strongest to impact the region in more than a century
United States: Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it barreled toward Florida, threatening “catastrophic” impacts, with officials forecasting it will slam into the coast within hours.
Authorities in the southern US state described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida’s northwest coast, as they ordered mass evacuations and issued flood alerts ahead of a projected landfall Wednesday morning.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia, which earlier raked western Cuba, had strengthened to a Category 4 storm as of 5:00 am EST (0900 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour.
“Idalia is a category 4 hurricane... Idalia could continue to strengthen before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida in a few hours,” the NHC said in an advisory.
“While Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today.”
Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to further turbocharge Idalia, with wind speeds topping 150 mph, the NHC said.
It warned of a potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet (3.5-5 meters) in some coastal areas.
“Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don’t get out of harm’s way and take it seriously,” said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell.
In the small coastal town of Steinhatchee, resident Robert Bryant was making final preparations Tuesday to evacuate inland with his two cats and a dog.
“We are out on the water, so we are going to be the worst ones to get hit,” said the 18-year-old student, whose home built on stilts is close to the mouth of a river.
“Hopefully, it just blows over and we have a bit of wind... but you prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he told AFP.
Another Steinhatchee resident, 71-year-old John Paul Nohelj, told AFP he would stay put.
“If you live near the water, you’re gonna get a wet butt once in a while,” he said, downplaying the risk.
The nearby cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, part of a metropolitan area that is home to more than three million people, are of particular concern, authorities said.
“There’s a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend region,” said Matthew Payne of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery.
Idalia was already battering parts of Florida, with flooding seen in Fort Myers Beach south of Tampa.
The emergency management department of Pinellas County, on Florida’s west central coast, reported some flooded roadways early Wednesday, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour and traffic signals out.
“All residents are advised to stay off the roads and remain sheltered,” the department posted on social media.
Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in the evacuation areas in 23 counties along Florida’s Gulf coast to go “now,” and head to shelters or hotels outside the danger zones.
The US presidential candidate said the hurricane appeared to be the strongest to impact the region in more than a century.
Meteorologists are also pointing to a rare blue supermoon which could further raise tides above normal levels just as Idalia pounds the coastline.
Almost 150 people were killed last year when Hurricane Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing ocean surges and strong winds that downed bridges and swept away buildings.
Idalia is expected to make landfall further north in the so-called Big Bend area — a vast marshy region which, unlike most other coastal areas around Florida, does not have barrier islands.
The storm is forecast to dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, potentially triggering flash and urban flooding, and tornadoes were also possible in parts of Florida, Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday, according to the NHC.
Tampa International Airport closed ahead of Idalia’s arrival, while flights were disrupted along the US east coast as another hurricane, Franklin, churns in the Atlantic.
The ports of Jacksonville, Fernandina and Canaveral were closed to vessel traffic as of Tuesday night due to the forecast strong winds, according to the US Coast Guard.
Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are also under storm watches as Idalia is expected to cross northeast over Florida before exiting into the Atlantic.
All four states could see flooding Wednesday and Thursday, the NHC said.
In Cuba, the storm flooded several communities including parts of the capital Havana and knocked out power to about 200,000 people but there were no deaths reported.
The storm then moved out over the Gulf, which scientists say is experiencing a “marine heat wave” — energizing Idalia’s winds as it raced toward Florida.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to climate change.

Prince Harry suffered 'unraveling' after Afghanistan war tour

Prince Harry suffered 'unraveling' after Afghanistan war tour
Prince Harry suffered ‘unraveling’ after Afghanistan war tour

Prince Harry suffered ‘unraveling’ after Afghanistan war tour
  • Duke of Sussex reveals experience with PTSD in new documentary series
  • ‘I didn’t really talk about it — no one around me could really help’
LONDON: Prince Harry has said his return from the war in Afghanistan triggered trauma resulting in an “unraveling.”

Speaking in his “Heart of Invictus” documentary released on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex said the biggest struggle he faced after his tour was that “no one around me could really help.”

He had served in the British armed forces as a helicopter pilot, flying Apaches in Afghanistan, but said the loss of his mother Diana when he was 12 also played a role in his trauma.

“I can only speak from my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches. Somewhere after that there was an unraveling, and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan,” he added.

“But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age. The trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed.

“I didn’t really talk about it, and I suppressed it like most youngsters would’ve done, but when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls, I was like, ‘What’s going on here? I’m now feeling everything as opposed to being numb’.”

Prince Harry said during the period he first joined the military, the subject of mental illness was taboo.

Though the trend has shifted, he said he still wants to cure the “stigma” in society, adding: “I didn’t have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me.

“Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you’re lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you’d dealt with some of this stuff previously.”

The five-part documentary follows competitors in the Invictus Games, which was founded by Prince Harry to support veterans.

