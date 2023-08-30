Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition

JEDDAH: More than 35 artists participated in the “Beauty of the Soul” exhibition, organized by NWA Art Gallery in Jeddah, to showcase their work.

The recent event featured Islamic calligraphy, landscapes, portraits, contemporary pieces, photography, sculptures, ceramics, and other artistic forms.

Nahed Turkestani, an art lecturer, ceramicist, and founder of NWA Art Gallery, also participated.

She spoke about the gallery’s mission to promote the visual art scene in Saudi Arabia and provide a platform for local artists to showcase their creations.

The exhibition not only allowed visitors to appreciate and acquire artwork, but also offered them a chance to meet the artists, gain cultural insights, and develop a deeper artistic vision.

Turkestani said: “The exhibition provided a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the local art scene, gain a deeper understanding of artistic expressions, and support both established and emerging talents.”

Commenting on her own work, Turkestani added: “My ceramic sculptures represent Jeddah and its elements, symbolizing what it means to its citizens.

“The mosques represent religion, palm trees represent nature, waves represent the entertainment and luxury of life, and the old Jeddah house represents family and stability.”

Artist Bayda Shugdar said she was delighted to be part of the experience as such events helped her network and collaborate with other artists, giving her the space to grow within the community.

Shugdar, whose artworks at the exhibition were inspired by the sea and beach, said: “The response to my acrylic art pieces has been exceptionally positive, with many appreciating the intricate details.

“They have also expressed fascination with the uniqueness of my resin and wood creations, as it is a technique they have not come across before.

“As an artist I constantly seek new artistic horizons and strive to learn, grow, and evolve. This continuous process enables me to produce one-of-a-kind art pieces.”

Sanaa Alajamy’s artwork was a unique combination of sea corals and bakhoor, and she “created pieces that beautifully express my love for the sea and perfume.”

She added: “This exhibition provided me with a wonderful opportunity to showcase my creations with those who appreciate the beauty and symbolism behind my artwork.”

Meanwhile, Samo showcased various objects such as handbags, abayas, hats and dresses.

She said: “Painting on everyday objects allows me to bring art into people’s lives in unexpected ways. It’s a joy to see how my artwork transforms these objects into unique and personalized pieces.”

Visitor Ali Mohammed said: “It’s fascinating to see how each artist brings their own perspective and style to their artwork. There is something for everyone, and it’s a joy to explore and appreciate the diverse range of artistic expressions.”

Hafsa, who also visited the event, said: “This exhibition truly celebrates the boundless nature of artistic expression.

“The talented local artists have fearlessly explored new techniques and pushed the limits of their creativity, resulting in a captivating and thought-provoking collection.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of art’s ability to stir emotions and ignite meaningful conversations.”