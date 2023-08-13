You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival

Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival

Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
1 / 5
Visitors to the Buraidah Date Festival can watch artists create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits. (Supplied)
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
2 / 5
Visitors to the Buraidah Date Festival can watch artists create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits. (Supplied)
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
3 / 5
Visitors to the Buraidah Date Festival can watch artists create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits. (Supplied)
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
4 / 5
Visitors to the Buraidah Date Festival can watch artists create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits. (Supplied)
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
5 / 5
Visitors to the Buraidah Date Festival can watch artists create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5b6k

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival

Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 40 plastic artists are taking part in the Buraidah Date Festival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Visitors to the festival can watch them create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits.

Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s branch in Qassim, the event, which runs until Aug. 25, involves local farmers and date traders showcasing the production of more than 11 million palm trees.

Around 150 murals depicting various aspects of the palm tree, including its fronds, trunk, and fruit, are on display in an exhibition that also highlights the diverse manufacturing industries linked to the palm tree.

In addition, the exhibition features paintings symbolizing the key part played by the production of palm trees in boosting the country’s economy and enriching its cultural identity.

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal recently visited the festival and highlighted the developments that had taken place in the date and palm manufacturing sector with the help of various investment initiatives.

The festival has also provided more than 4,000 seasonal job opportunities.

Topics: Buraidah Date Festival Saudi Arabia

Related

The Buraidah Date Festival runs until Aug. 25. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Buraidah Date Festival in full swing
The festival aims to attract consumers, investors and exporters from the Arab and Gulf countries. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah Date Festival sales exceed SR62 million

Saudi's Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt's Grand Mufti

Saudi's Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt's Grand Mufti
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi's Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt's Grand Mufti

Saudi's Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt's Grand Mufti
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

 

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Islamic Affairs, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh met on Sunday with Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam in Makkah.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Islamic conference 'Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World'. 

They discussed issues related to the conference and its importance to enhancing cooperation and communication in a way that conveys the message of Islam.
 

Topics: Egypt

Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh

Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh

Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Visitors to Snow City in Riyadh can escape the scorching summer heat and experience polar weather while snowboarding in a chilling atmosphere that reaches three degrees below zero.

It is a popular year-round entertainment destination, offering a range of 13 snow games in a spacious area that can accommodate up to 600 visitors.

Visitors are provided with suitable outfits to enjoy the games and sports offered throughout the site. The area is also equipped with electronic games, a laser show, giant balls, ski tires, snow tunnels, a maze adventure, and a flying bridge.

The skating rink offers city-goers the chance to enjoy skiing on snowy slopes using skis and wooden boards, with the guidance of specialized trainers.

The city features snow sculptures including Olaf the snowman, penguins, white polar bears, and a snow cave.

Topics: Riyadh

Related

Snow City adds spice to life in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Snow City adds spice to life in Riyadh
Families give enthusiastic welcome to Snow City
Saudi Arabia
Families give enthusiastic welcome to Snow City

Jeddah port customs seize 2.2 million Captagon tablets hidden in baklava boxes

Jeddah port customs seize 2.2 million Captagon tablets hidden in baklava boxes
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Jeddah port customs seize 2.2 million Captagon tablets hidden in baklava boxes

Jeddah port customs seize 2.2 million Captagon tablets hidden in baklava boxes
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Two people were arrested on Sunday after the Jeddah port customs seized 2.2 million Captagon tablets smuggled in baklava boxes.

The drugs were discovered hidden under trays of the sweet baklava pastry. 

Saudi authorities said they will continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and be on alert for attempts by smugglers.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control said that those who provide information on smuggling crimes would receive a financial reward.

Topics: drugs

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed out 1,000 school bags in the Sahel region of Somalia ahead of the upcoming academic year, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The bags and stationery items have directly benefited 1,000 Somali students, SPA added.

Elsewhere, KSrelief funded an ambulance service system in Lebanon that is being operated by the Souboul Al-Salam Association in Northern Lebanon's Miniyeh district.

Funded by KSrelief, Miniyeh Ambulance Services in Lebanon carry out 100 missions last week. (SPA)

Last week, the service has completed 100 missions, including patient transportation, medical aid provision, and assisting victims of car accidents, including their transportation to and from medical facilities.

Finally, KSrelief distributed 17 tons and 800 kilograms of food parcels in Sudan within the town of Berber, located in the River Nile State, benefitting a total of 4,412 individuals.

KSrelief distributed 17 tons and 800 kilograms of food parcels in Sudan within the town of Berber. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Somalia Sudan Lebanon

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief completes first phase of food security project in Pakistan
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief completes first phase of food security project in Pakistan
KSrelief chief meets Dutch envoy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets Dutch envoy in Riyadh

Over 40 Saudi designers set to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week

Over 40 Saudi designers set to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week
Updated 13 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Over 40 Saudi designers set to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week

Over 40 Saudi designers set to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week
  • Clothes, jewelry, accessories designed in the Kingdom will be displayed from September 22 till September 25
  • The participation is organized in cooperation with Saudi Fashion Commission as part of Saudi 100 Brands project
Updated 13 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: More than 40 Saudi designers will exhibit their creations during Milan Fashion Week at White Milano, an international showcase of the global fashion scene dedicated to all-around, ready-to-wear collections.

Clothes, jewelry and accessories designed in the Kingdom will be displayed at the Visconti Pavilion between Sept. 22 and 25 at an event seen as a meeting point between emerging Arab designers and the most influential representatives in the fashion scene.

“The White Milano event is one of the most important on the fashion calendar for emerging brands wishing to establish themselves,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.

“With the growing interest of consumers and investors in Saudi fashion globally, our designers are excited to interact with buyers and see where the most interesting business opportunities are.”

Saudi participation at the event will be organized in cooperation with the commission as part of the Saudi 100 Brands project.

Launched in 2021, this scheme allows selected Saudi fashion designers to take part in a year-long series of masterclasses, one-on-one mentorships and workshops on design and innovation, sales strategies and exhibitions, providing them with the best tools to grow brands both locally and internationally.

Courses are held by an international team of experts from leading fashion houses including LVMH, Kering, Valentino, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Bulgari, Camper and Swarovski.

Lectures are also held by representatives of the London Royal College of Art, Bocconi University in Milan, the London School of Economics and Yale University.

In its first year, Saudi 100 Brands provided more than 5,000 hours of specialized mentoring. The designers taking part in the project are aged 20-70, and 85 percent of them are women. Most attended the best design schools in the world, although some are self-taught.

Topics: Milan Fashion Week SAUDI DESIGNERS

Latest updates

Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival
Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support
Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support
Saudi’s Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti
Saudi’s Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti
China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 
China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 
Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh
Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.