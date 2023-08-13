Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival

RIYADH: More than 40 plastic artists are taking part in the Buraidah Date Festival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Visitors to the festival can watch them create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits.

Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s branch in Qassim, the event, which runs until Aug. 25, involves local farmers and date traders showcasing the production of more than 11 million palm trees.

Around 150 murals depicting various aspects of the palm tree, including its fronds, trunk, and fruit, are on display in an exhibition that also highlights the diverse manufacturing industries linked to the palm tree.

In addition, the exhibition features paintings symbolizing the key part played by the production of palm trees in boosting the country’s economy and enriching its cultural identity.

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal recently visited the festival and highlighted the developments that had taken place in the date and palm manufacturing sector with the help of various investment initiatives.

The festival has also provided more than 4,000 seasonal job opportunities.