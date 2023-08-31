You are here

Russian veto terminates all UN sanctions on Mali junta, abolishes panel critical of Wagner

A United Nations peacekeeping force patrols in the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, on Sept. 26, 2021. UN forces are gradually pulling out of Mali on orders of the West African nation's military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group to help fight Daesh and Al-Qaeda insurgencies. (AP/File)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

  • Resolution seeking to extend sanctions regime until Aug. 31, 2024 and the mandate of aUN panel of experts monitoring sanctions until Sept. 30, 2024 gets vetoed by Russia
UNITED NATIONS: Mali’s military junta succeeded in kicking out the UN peacekeeping force, and on Wednesday its Russian allies scored yet another victory against the UN: They were able to terminate all UN sanctions on Malians and abolish a panel of experts which has been critical of activities of Russia’s Wagner Group in the West African nation.

The travel ban and asset freeze, currently affecting eight Malians on the UN blacklist for threatening peace efforts, and the mandate of the panel of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions were up for renewal in the UN Security Council.
A French and United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution that would have extended the sanctions regime until Aug. 31, 2024 and the mandate of the UN panel of experts monitoring sanctions until Sept. 30, 2024 was put to a vote first. It got 13 “yes” votes in the 15-member council but was vetoed by Russia. China abstained.
A rival Russian resolution that would have extended sanctions “for the final period of 12 months” until Aug. 31, 2024 and abolished the panel of experts “with immediate effect” failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes needed for adoption. In the vote, Russia was the only country to vote in favor, Japan voted against, and 13 countries abstained.
The result is that after Thursday, Aug. 31, when the current sanctions regime ends there will be no sanctions on the Malians. The panel of experts submitted their last report which was circulated last week and its mandate will officially end on Sept. 30.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told council members before the vote that it would not allow another resolution to be put forward on sanctions and the panel of experts.
Nebenzia called for consultations before the votes, which the US agreed to after a long break, but Russia’s demands on sanctions and the experts were not acceptable to supporters of the France-UAE resolution, so the voting went ahead. Nebenzia said after casting the veto on that resolution that its views and those of the Mali rulers were not taken into consideration.
US deputy ambassador Robert Wood, who chaired the meeting, called sanctions “necessary to stem the illicit financial transfers and ill-gotten gains both from Mali and into a region in which numerous malign actors operate and have sadly proliferated.”
He called the panel of experts’ reporting “a central source of information on the situation in Mali,” and said Russia wanted to eliminate its mandate “to stifle publication of uncomfortable truths about Wagner’s actions in Mali, which require attention.” He said Russia’s draft was “lamentably short” on providing sustained support for Mali.
France’s deputy UN ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst expressed deep regret at Russia’s veto at a crucial time for Mali and the region. “The choice made by Russia follows the participation of Wagner mercenaries in fighting” in northern Ber, where the UN was evacuating a peacekeeping base, and in airstrikes that “imperil” a cease-fire and a 2015 peace agreement, she noted.
In their final report to the council, the panel of experts said they remain particularly concerned with persistent conflict-related sexual violence in Mali’s eastern Menaka and central Mopti regions, “especially those involving the foreign security partners of the Malian Armed Force” – the Wagner Group.
“The panel believes that violence against women, and other forms of grave abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law are being used, specifically by the foreign security partners, to spread terror among populations,” the report said.
The experts also said Daesh extremists have almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in less than a year, and their Al-Qaeda-linked rivals are capitalizing on the deadlock and perceived weakness of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement.
The stalled implementation of the peace deal and sustained attacks on communities have offered the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda affiliates a chance “to re-enact the 2012 scenario,” they said.
That’s the year when a military coup took place in the West African country and rebels in the north formed an Islamic state two months later.
The extremist rebels were forced from power in the north with the help of a French-led military operation, but they moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali in 2015 and remain active.
In August 2020, Mali’s president was overthrown in a coup that included an army colonel who carried out a second coup and was sworn in as president in June 2021. He developed ties to Russia’s military and the Wagner group whose head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was reportedly killed in a plane crash on a flight from Moscow last week.
In June, Mali’s junta ordered the nearly 15,000-strong UN peacekeeping force to leave after a decade of working on stemming the jihadi insurgency The Security Council terminated the mission’s mandate on June 30 and the UN is in the throes of what Secretary-General António Guterres calls an “unprecedented” six-month exit from Mali.
The UN special envoy for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, laid out the scale of the operation to the council on Monday: All 12,947 UN peacekeepers and police must be sent home, their 12 camps and one temporary base handed over to the government, and 1,786 civilian staff terminated by the Dec. 31 deadline.

Topics: mali Russia UN peacekeeping mission Wagner group Daesh Al-Qaeda UN Security Council

Egyptian-flagged cargo ship rescues 150 migrants from two sailboats off Greece

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

  • Greece has seen an increase in the arrival of smuggling boats bringing migrants into the country over the last two months
THENS, Greece: About 150 migrants were rescued from overloaded sailboats provided by smugglers in two separate incidents Wednesday far off a western Greek island and off a Cycladic island near the Greek capital, the coast guard said.
In the first case, a group of 76 people was rescued from a yacht in distress 64 nautical miles (74 miles, 118 kilometers) southwest of the Ionian Sea island of Zakynthos in western Greece, a coast guard statement said. All were taken onto a passing Egyptian-flagged cargo ship, and there were no reports of anybody missing.
It was not immediately clear where the sailboat had set out from, but the area lies on the route often used by smuggling vessels carrying migrants from Turkiye or northern Africa to Italy.
In the second incident, about 80 people were safely evacuated from a sailboat off Kythnos island, one of the Cyclades to the southeast of Athens. The coast guard said all were in good health and were taken to the port of Kythnos.
Also Wednesday, in two separate incidents the Greek coast guard picked up 29 migrants from boats off islands near Turkiye in the eastern Aegean Sea. On Tuesday, another 90 people were rescued in four separate incidents in the eastern Aegean.
Greece has seen an increase in the arrival of smuggling boats bringing migrants into the country over the last two months, mainly small dinghies heading to eastern Aegean islands from the nearby Turkish coast.
For decades, the country has been a preferred entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and hoping for a better life in Europe.
More than 17,300 people have reached Greece by land and sea so far this year, according to the latest United Nations figures. About 13,500 of them arrived by sea with 5,500 reaching Lesbos alone.
Arrivals make up more than a tenth of this year’s total successful Mediterranean crossings, most of which — about 113,000 — were to Italy. Arrivals in Greece for the whole of 2022 totaled 19,000.
In June, a battered fishing trawler heading from Libya to Italy with an estimated 500-750 people on board sank in international waters off southwestern Greece. Only 104 survivors were found, and Greek authorities were heavily criticized for failing to evacuate the vessel in time.
The government has attributed the rise in migrant crossings since then to better summer weather, unrest in Africa and smugglers taking advantage of an increase in Aegean small boat traffic during the tourist season.
After nearly a million people entered Greece at the height of Europe’s 2015 migration crisis, the vast majority hoping to move north to wealthier European countries, Greece increased patrols along the sea and land border with Turkiye to halt arrivals.
Human rights groups and migrants denounced the government for carrying out summary deportations of people arriving in the country without allowing them to apply for asylum, an accusation the government strongly denied.

Topics: Greek islands migrants Greece cargo ship

New York attorney general seeks immediate verdict in fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump

Updated 49 min 51 sec ago
AP

  • James’ lawsuit, involving allegations about Trump’s pre-presidential life as a businessman, is one of many legal headaches he faces as he seeks a return to the White House
NEW YORK: New York’s attorney general says a judge doesn’t need to wait until an October trial in her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to rule that he committed fraud while building his real estate empire.
In court papers made public Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James urged Judge Arthur Engoron to issue an immediate verdict endorsing her claim that Trump and his company defrauded banks and business associates by lying on financial statements about his wealth and the value of his assets.
Engoron has scheduled a Sept. 22 hearing on James’ request. Her lawsuit, which seeks $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York, is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 2 in state court in Manhattan. Even if Engoron rules on the fraud claim, he would still preside over a non-jury trial on other claims in the lawsuit if it is not settled.
Messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers and a spokesperson for his company, the Trump Organization. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election, has claimed the lawsuit is part of a “politically motivated Witch Hunt” led by James and other Democrats.
James’ lawsuit, involving allegations about Trump’s pre-presidential life as a businessman, is one of many legal headaches he faces as he seeks a return to the White House.
Trump has been indicted four times in the last five months — accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf. Some of Trump’s criminal trials are scheduled to overlap with the busy presidential primary season.
To rule, Engoron needs only to answer two questions, James’ office argued: whether Trump’s annual financial statements were false or misleading, and whether he and the Trump Organization used those statements while conducting business transactions.
“The answer to both questions is a resounding ‘yes’ based on the mountain of undisputed evidence” in the case, James’ special litigation counsel Andrew Amer said in a 100-page summary judgment motion.
Based on that, Amer argued, no trial is required to determine that Trump, the Trump Organization, and other defendants, “presented grossly and materially inflated asset values” in the financial statements and then used those statements “repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers.”
“At the end of the day this is a documents case, and the documents leave no shred of doubt that Mr. Trump’s (statements of financial condition) do not even remotely reflect the ‘estimated current value’ of his assets as they would trade between well-informed market participants,” Amer wrote.
Two of Trump’s children who have worked as company executives, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, along with other high-level Trump Organization officials. Messages seeking comment were left with their lawyers.
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was initially named as a defendant, but a state appeals court dismissed her from the case in June after determining that allegations against her were barred by the state’s statute of limitations.
James sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he and his company lied for at least a decade on annual statements of financial interest he provided to banks, insurers and others. The statements padded Trump’s net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks, insurers and others about the value of assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, James said. She dubbed the alleged scheme “The art of the steal,” riffing on the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir, “The Art of the Deal.”
In seeking summary judgment on the fraud claim, James’ office pointed to evidence that shows Trump inflated his net worth by up to 39 percent, or more than $2 billion, in some years. James’ office said Trump’s “blatant and obvious deceptive practices” included wildly overstating the size and value of his homes in Florida and New York, marking up the value of unsold condominiums and rental space, and claiming he could do more with certain land that allowed — like building more homes on his Scottish golf course that the local government had approved.
Trump answered questions in the lawsuit for seven hours at James’ office in April, a reversal from a deposition last year, before the lawsuit was filed, where he refused to answer all but a few procedural questions. At that earlier deposition, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
Trump is not expected to testify in court, but video recordings of Trump’s depositions could be played.

Topics: Donald Trump Letitia James Lawsuit

Sri Lanka tweaks foreign policy to prioritize Middle East 

Updated 30 August 2023

  • Key countries for Sri Lanka are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council
  • Sri Lanka seeks sustainable framework for long-term business, FM says 
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is reorienting its diplomacy to prioritize the Middle East, the country’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, after a parliamentary review of diplomatic relations. 

Sri Lankan’s parliamentary committee on international relations convened last week to discuss policies related to Middle Eastern countries and ruled that they need to be strengthened. 

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told Arab News that new efforts will seek to create more opportunities for Middle Eastern countries to “make use of Sri Lanka’s location and foreign policy” to trade with the wider region.   

“There is so much for everybody to gain in the world, and Sri Lanka being the gateway to South Asia, it would be an ideal location for anyone to put their money in and invest,” he said. 

“The Middle Eastern world is very important for Sri Lanka and is a priority in the Sri Lankan foreign policy.” 

Increasing engagements with the Middle East will immediately focus on enabling on people-to-people relations, while in the longer term will aim at arrangements facilitating sustainable commerce ties. 

“In the short term, we want more people-to-people connectivity, more direct flights, more employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Sri Lankan workers in the Middle East, more tourists from the Middle East,” Sabry said. 

“In the medium term, we are looking at a comprehensive partnership, a number of free trade agreements, an investment protection agreement, prisoner transfer agreement, avoidance of double taxation agreement — so a framework to do long-term business.” 

The key countries for Sri Lanka are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council — a region that is already a preferred destination for Sri Lankan expats, as more than 1 million of them are employed there. 

Expat workers are a main source of foreign exchange for the country, which since last year has been gripped by its worst financial crisis. In 2022, remittances amounted to $3.8 billion and this year are expected to be even higher as they have reached $2.8 billion between January and June. 

“About 80 to 85 percent of the temporary migrant workers who are currently employed are employed in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. And there are a number of people who are working still in Jordan, as well as in Lebanon,” Sabry said. 

“These countries play a very pivotal role in sustaining Sri Lanka’s economy …  These Sri Lankan migrant workers consistently remit their funds to Sri Lanka, which keeps the Sri Lankan economy going.” 

Topics: Sri Lanka Middle East foreign policy

North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bomber during drills with South Korea

Updated 30 August 2023
AP

  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew
  • Earlier Wednesday, the United States flew a B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula as part of field exercises with South Korea
SEOUL: North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, hours after the US flew at least one long-range bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against the North.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.
Earlier Wednesday, the United States flew a B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula as part of field exercises with South Korea. The field training has been held on the sidelines of an ongoing annual US-South Korean computer-simulated command post exercise called “Ulchi Freedom Shield.”
North Korea views US-South Korean military drills as an invasion rehearsal.
Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.
Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of US-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 weapons tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the US, South Korea and Japan. Many experts say North Korea ultimately wants to use its increased military capabilities to wrest greater concessions from the US
North Korea’s testing spree has caused the US and South Korea to expand their drills, resume trilateral training involving Japan, and enhance “regular visibility” of US strategic assets at the Korean Peninsula. In July, the United States deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades.

Topics: North Korea ballistic missile Japan US

A German court denies weapons permit to a special forces soldier who served in Afghanistan

Updated 30 August 2023
AP

  • Regional authorities appealed and a higher administrative court in Muenster on Wednesday ruled against the soldier
  • The plaintiff is a member of the German military’s KSK special forces unit and served several times in Afghanistan
BERLIN: A German court ruled Wednesday that a special forces soldier who believes he is at risk of attacks by militant extremists because he served in Afghanistan isn’t entitled to a private weapons permit.
The 42-year-old soldier, whose name the court didn’t release, first applied for a permit to carry a weapon in 2016. His request was rejected by police. He appealed that decision successfully to a court in the western town of Minden, but regional authorities appealed and a higher administrative court in Muenster on Wednesday ruled against the soldier.
The plaintiff is a member of the German military’s KSK special forces unit and served several times in Afghanistan.
The Muenster court ruled that people who fear attacks are only entitled to a weapons permit “if they demonstrate that they are significantly more endangered than the general public.”
But it said that the plaintiff failed to show that, and there was no evidence either that KSK members are at significantly elevated risk or that he had been identified as a target by Islamist groups. It said it also couldn’t establish that carrying a firearm would serve to reduce any such risk.
German forces pulled out of Afghanistan along with other Western forces in 2021 after nearly two decades.

Topics: Germany Afghanistan court Weapons

