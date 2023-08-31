Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin says he’d be better president than Putin

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Igor Girkin also known as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, sits in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow's City Court in Moscow on Aug. 29, 2023. (AP)
Reuters

  Girkin issued a Telegram post entitled "On running as a candidate for president of the Russian Federation," suggesting he planned to stand in the March 2024 election
  "The current president is too kind," he added
Reuters

MOSCOW: Igor Girkin, a prominent Russian ultranationalist in custody awaiting trial on charges of inciting extremism, said on Thursday he would make a better president than Vladimir Putin, describing him as gullible and “too kind.”
Girkin issued a Telegram post entitled “On running as a candidate for president of the Russian Federation,” suggesting he planned to stand in the March 2024 election, when Putin is expected to seek six more years in power.
The post was laced with irony and Girkin appears an unlikely contender. But his comments were notable for their direct public criticism of the president, whom he accused of misjudgment over the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation.”
Girkin said Putin was “an extremely gullible person.”
“The current president is too kind,” he added. At the start of the war, Putin had been “led by the nose” by Ukraine and the West, but also by Russia’s security agencies and defense industry.
“It turned out that neither the country, nor the army, nor Russian industry were ready for war, and so-called Ukraine was far from being a straw man in military terms.”
Nevertheless, the officials responsible were still in place and “continue to amaze us with their incompetence,” Girkin said. “I am not nearly so kind, which I will be able to prove in practice.”
Girkin said Putin had billionaire friends “to whom he cannot (due to the above-mentioned kindness and generosity of soul) refuse anything,” and that their wealth was growing faster than military production.

LEADING CRITIC OF MOSCOW’S CONDUCT OF WAR
Since the death of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash last week, Girkin is the most prominent remaining critic of the way Moscow has waged its war in Ukraine.
In what was widely seen as a response to his public outbursts, he was arrested in July and charged with incitement to extremism, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Russian law bans convicted criminals from running for office, and it is unclear how someone could run from pre-trial detention.
Girkin, who also goes by the name Igor Strelkov, is a former security officer who helped to start the initial war in Ukraine in 2014, when a militia under his command seized the east Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.
He does not recognize Ukraine as a sovereign state and says much of it is part of Russia.
In May, he said a nationalist group he was leading would enter politics as an opposition party because a “systemic crisis” was brewing.
He is best known in the West for his role in shooting down a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of 298 lives, for which he was convicted in absentia by a Dutch court. He denied involvement.
The New York Times recently quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin would be re-elected next year with 90 percent of the vote.
Peskov later told the Russian news agency TASS that his words had been misinterpreted, but that Putin had unprecedented support and would win an overwhelming majority if he ran, something he has yet to confirm.

Indian capital uses fake monkeys to shoo real ones from G20  

Indian capital uses fake monkeys to shoo real ones from G20  
  Life-size cutouts of langurs aim to scare away smaller macaques 
  Most are installed in Sardar Patel Marg where G20 leaders will stay 
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Authorities in New Delhi have installed fake monkeys and deployed people mimicking their sounds to scare away real ones from venues linked to next week’s G20 Summit. 

Delhi has a big monkey population and authorities hope that life-size cutouts of aggressive langur species will help prevent smaller macaques from disrupting the meeting of global leaders who will convene in the Indian capital on Sept. 9-10. 

Most of the fake monkeys will guard the prime locality where top foreign officials will be staying. 

Mimics will also be deployed there to keep monkeys away from nibbling on flower displays set up to welcome G20 participants and “ensure that they don’t bite anyone,” the New Delhi Municipal Corp. told Arab News. 

“We have hired over 20 people who can mimic langur sounds … These people will be posted on the main ridge area called Sardar Patel Marg,” the corporation’s spokesperson Radha Krishan said. 

Sardar Patel Marg connects New Delhi’s prime neighborhood and diplomatic enclave with the airport and will also be the main route to the G20 Summit’s venue, Pragati Maidan. 

“This is the VIP route, and the attempt is so that monkeys don’t come out of the forest when prime ministers and presidents are taking this route,” said Nahar Singh Negi, a security guard who was installing the langur cutouts on Thursday. 

“The monkeys have the habit of snatching things from people’s hands. These cutouts will discourage monkeys from coming out of the forest and creating nuisance.” 

To the human eye, the cutouts are so lifelike that they can be easily mistaken for real langurs. But for the primates that rely also on other senses than sight, they might be less convincing. 

“Humans imitating a langur’s voice might work out to an extent … (but) the cutouts and statutes would not deter monkeys. Animals depend on signals to react. They have animal instincts, and that instinct cannot be developed in response to cutouts,” said C.R. Babu, professor emeritus of the Delhi University’s Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems. 

“Monkeys cannot receive any signal from a cutout; monkeys receive signals from living animals.” 

It is not the first time that authorities in Delhi have tried to scare away monkeys.

During the Commonwealth Games in 2010, real langurs were patrolling the streets with their handlers to keep smaller monkeys at bay. 

But the use of captive animals drew protests from rights activists, and professional langur impersonators have been occasionally used since then to guard parliament and other government buildings. 

Indonesia in talks with King Salman academy for language cooperation 

Indonesia in talks with King Salman academy for language cooperation 
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  Indonesian ambassador held a meeting with KSAA secretary-general in July 
  KSAA can bridge language gap as Indonesia works to attract more Saudi students 
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is in talks with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language to expand the reach of Indonesian literature in the Kingdom and attract more Saudis to study at its university, Jakarta’s mission in Riyadh said on Thursday.    

Arabic is an important language among Indonesian Muslims, who comprise over 80 percent of the country’s 270 million population. Most of Indonesia’s thousands of public and private universities facilitate Arabic as a foreign language and offer Arabic studies in their programs.   

Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad discussed cooperation with KSAA Secretary-General Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi in July.  

“Cooperation with KSAA is very strategic,” Badrus Sholeh, the education and cultural attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News on Thursday.  

“(There are) very limited publications in Arabic about Indonesia. KSAA will help Indonesia to publish the economy, education, science and technology publications by Indonesian universities and state and private companies in Arabic through translation cooperation.” 

Many Indonesians are already contributing to Arabic programs in universities and Islamic schools across the country, but further training “will strengthen their contribution in Indonesia,” Sholeh said.  

As Indonesia is also working to attract more Saudi students to learn at its universities, Sholeh said cooperation with KSAA will help bridge the language gap.   

“Cooperation will also work at the level of researchers and lecturers (with) KSAA focused on Arabic teachings,” Sholeh said.  

“Indonesian universities will attract Saudi students to learn science and technology, as well as social sciences.”  

EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon

EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon
Reuters

  "The challenges facing Gabon must be resolved in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, constitutional order and democracy," the EU's Borrell said
  The Gabonese election had been "plagued by irregularities"
Reuters

TOLEDO, Spain: The EU rejects the seizure of power by force in Gabon and called for restraint from all parties, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Thursday.
A military junta on Wednesday said it had seized power and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest while canceling election results that had handed Bongo a third term. It is the eighth military coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
“The challenges facing Gabon must be resolved in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, constitutional order and democracy,” the EU’s Borrell said. “The country’s peace and prosperity, as well as regional stability, depend on it.”
He added that the EU shared the “serious concerns” about the way in which the presidential election that preceded the coup was organized and conducted.
Earlier on Thursday, Borrell told reporters during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Spain that the Gabonese election had been “plagued by irregularities.”
“There are military coups and institutional coups, where you don’t need to take up arms, but if I rig an election to seize power, that is also an irregular way to do it,” he added.

China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India, PM to attend

China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India, PM to attend
Reuters

  Summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden
  Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced he will not be travelling to New Delhi
Reuters

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters.

Two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country said Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Sept. 9-10 meeting in New Delhi.

Spokespersons for the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Li is also likely to attend a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sept 5-7, according to a report from Kyodo.

The summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed his attendance, as the two superpowers seek to stabilise relations soured by a range of trade and geopolitical tensions.

Xi last met Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that he will not be travelling to New Delhi and will send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

One senior government official from host India told Reuters that “we are aware that the premier will come”, in place of Xi.

In China, two foreign diplomats and a government official from another G20 country said that Xi will likely not be travelling for the summit.

Two of these three sources in China said they were informed by Chinese officials, but they were not aware of the reason for Xi's expected absence.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Anticipation of a meeting between Xi and Biden has been fuelled by a stream of top U.S. officials visiting Beijing in recent months, including a trip by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo earlier this week.

Another upcoming summit mooted for face-to-face talks between the two leaders is an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in San Francisco on Nov. 12-18.

Xi, who secured a precedent-breaking third term as leader last October, has made few overseas trips since China abruptly dropped strict pandemic-induced border controls this year.

He did, however, attend a meeting from leaders of the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in South Africa last week.

Several G20 ministerial meetings in India ahead of the summit have been contentious as Russia and China together opposed joint statements which included paragraphs condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rare conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg and discussed reducing tensions in the bilateral relationship that soured after clashes along their Himalayan frontier in 2020 left 24 soldiers dead.

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4
Reuters

  The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s resort of Sochi on Sept. 4 to primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, one of the sources said.
The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement. 

