Saudi esports team Twisted Minds wins 1st place at Gamers8 Club Awards
The Saudi club competed in Gamers8 with a pool of 179 teams from around the world. (Gamers8)
Updated 31 August 2023
Aisha Fareed

Saudi esports team Twisted Minds wins 1st place at Gamers8 Club Awards
  • Side received prize of $1.5m after collecting 81.87 points
RIYADH: Saudi team Twisted Minds won first place at the Gamers8 Club Awards, winning a cash award of $1.5 million.

The team, which was founded in 2020, triumphed with 81.87 points and received their prize on the first day of the second Next World Forum.

Mohammed Jebreen, facilities and purchasing manager of Twisted Minds Esport, told Arab News: “We participated in last year’s tournament (but) we didn’t do so great — we played one game only.

“In this tournament, we participated as a team in every game of Gamers8.

“We won the first two games, being the first Saudi team to win Gamers8 and the first team in the world to win two Gamers8 trophies in the season.”

The Saudi club competed in Gamers8 with a pool of 179 teams from around the world.

The tournament began on July 6 and the esports club clinched top spot with 81.87 points, followed by Team BDS with 65 points. There was a tie for third place between Gaimin Gladiators and Team Vitality, both scoring 55 points.

Recognizing excellence in esports globally, Gamers8 presented competitions featuring more than 117 different nationalities.

This year’s competition was held under the theme “The Land of Heroes” and showcased 13 tournaments.

Gamers8 Club Awards was established by the Saudi Esports Federation in June 2023.

Saudi Arabia boasts one of the fastest-growing gaming sectors in the region, which helps to play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s transformation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia eSports

2nd Next World Forum tackles challenges facing esport players, organizations

  Panels discussed wider relationship between Olympics, esports, how to improve it
Updated 31 August 2023
RIYADH: The second Next World Forum has shed light on some of the most pressing issues facing organizations and players in the esports field, bringing together international experts for the event in Riyadh.

One of the panels discussed the wider relationship between the Olympics and esports in the presence of several specialists including Timo Krueger, national director of esports and gaming at Nielsen, Jan Paterson, managing director of NEOM’s sports sector, Hicham Chahine, CEO and founder of professional esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Matt Woods, CEO and co-founder of esports news and media company AFK.

The first Olympic Esports Week was held in Singapore this year with more than 100 athletes from around the world competing in 10 virtual sports. However, the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Esports Series came under fire from some quarters of the gaming industry for choosing games they claimed were not truly representative of the spirit of esports.

Panellists noted the need to give video games a chance in the Olympics realm by making them more aligned with Olympic sports.

Another panel discussion addressed the future of gaming and esport facilities, and included speakers Mike Milanov, chief operating officer of Team Liquid, Mossad Al-Dossary, FIFA esport player and co-founder and chairman of Team Falcons, Arnab Bhattacharya, strategy director at the Qiddiya project, and Joachim Haraldsen, adviser at Steinbukken.

The Qiddiya project aims to make the destination a global hub for gaming and esports with a year-round calendar of events.

Speaking at the panel, Bhattacharya said: “There are plans to have Gamers8 there for two months, but also there’s going to be a whole bunch of other events as well.

“We’re planning to have a whole bunch of gaming and esports hotels. There are plans for bootcamp facilities to train in Qiddiya. And lastly, we’re also thinking of having permanent headquarters, of course for the local teams, but also for international teams to set up their regional headquarters,” he added.

On esports training facilities, Milanov said that such resources had only recently started to take off in the West.

“Around 2016, 2017, a lot of teams were still in villas or gaming houses, they were practicing out of the living room or where they were living with their teammates. And we were one of the first organizations at Team Liquid to make that change,” he added.

He pointed out that Team Liquid wanted to professionalize the work environment and strike a balance between working and living.

“An esports training facility includes everything from your back-office staff, graphics designers, marketing team, social media, finance, accounting, and HR executives, and most importantly, state-of-the-art technology and screen rooms for the various esports.”

Milanov said: “We do a lot of focus on sports psychology, communication, mental health, and sleep. Also, things such as reaction speed, cognitive function, eye tracking. It’s actually quite amazing.”

Topics: E-sports eSports Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
  • Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Alan Velasco of FC Dallas were also included by coach Lionel Scaloni
  • The 36-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in July
BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi was among three MLS-based players to be called up by Argentina on Thursday for the opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.
Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Alan Velasco of FC Dallas were also included by coach Lionel Scaloni for games against Ecuador and Bolivia in September.
The 36-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in July and has already scored 11 goals for the club.
World Cup champion Argentina will take on Ecuador at home on Sept. 7 in Buenos Aires, before playing Bolivia away in La Paz five days later.

Argentina:
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), and Juan Musso (Atalanta).
Defenders: Lucas Esquivel (Athletico Paranaense), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).
Midfielders: Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) and Bruno Zapelli (Athletico Paranaense).
Forwards: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Ángel Di María (Benfica), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Alan Velasco (FC Dallas).

Topics: Argentina Lionel Messi Lionel Scaloni

Ahead of Asia Cup clash, Pakistan's Babar speaks about mutual respect for India's Kohli
  • Pakistan lock horns with India on Saturday for an Asia Cup 2023 fixture in Kandy, Sri Lanka
  • Last year, Virat Kohli lavished praise on Babar Azam, referring to him as the top batter in the world
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s all-format cricket captain Babar Azam spoke about the mutual respect he had for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday, saying it was a “proud moment” for him to hear that the former Indian skipper had praised him.

Cricket analysts and commentators count both Azam and Kohli among the best batters in modern-day cricket, while fans in cricket-mad India and Pakistan have always indulged in heated debates over who is the better batter of the two.

In April 2021, Azam ended Kohli’s 41-month reign over the ODI batting charts by becoming the top-ranked batter in the format. The Pakistani captain has held on to the spot ever since and despite the famed India-Pakistan rivalry, both cricketers have always treagted each other with respect. Speaking to Indian channel Star Sports last year, Kohli had said he had always received respect and admiration from Azam, describing him as “probably the top batsman in the world across formats.”

“It feels really good when someone passes such comments about you,” Azam told Star Sports in a video message. “And the way Virat Kohli has given these comments about me, it is a proud moment for me and it felt really good.”

Azam recalled meeting Kohli in 2019 for the first time, saying the former Indian skipper was at his peak as a batter back then and still is.

“I wanted to take something from his game, I learnt a lot from him,” Azam said. “He gave a detailed explanation to all my questions. That helped me.

“When you do such things for each other, it feels really good.”

Azam and Kohli both have impressive ODI careers to their name. Azam, whose recent knock was a match-winning 151 against Nepal, averages 59.47 in ODIs with 5,353 runs to his name. He has 19 ODI hundreds, the second most for Pakistan in the format.

Kohli has 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32 in ODIs. He has 46 ODI hundreds to his name, which is the second most in the format’s history.

Kohli and Azam will be face to face as opponents once again on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka when traditional rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns for an Asia Cup 2023 fixture. The two neighbors, who have fought three wars since gaining independence from British colonial India in 1947, only play each other at international tournaments.

Topics: Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 Babar Azam and Virat Kohli babaz azam Virat Kohli

Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage

Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage

Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage
  Knockout stage starts in February, final at Wembley Stadium in London in June
Updated 31 August 2023
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

MONACO: Newcastle United were handed a tough return to the UEFA Champions League group stage on Thursday as the Magpies were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, seven-time champions AC Milan and 1997 winners Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich’s new signing Harry Kane will return to England to face Manchester United in a group that also includes Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Man United beat Bayern in the 1999 final after an injury-time comeback.
Record 14-time champion Real Madrid plays Napoli, Braga and debutant Union Berlin.
Man City, the defending champion, got a favorable draw and will play Leipzig for the third straight season, plus Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.
Last season’s finalist Inter Milan will play Benfica – which it beat in the quarterfinals – plus Salzburg and Real Sociedad.
Barcelona was drawn with Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp, another Champions League debutant which last played in the competition in the old European Cup in 1957.
Arsenal’s return after six years away will be against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.
Feyenoord, the 1970 European Cup winner, was grouped with the team it beat in that final, Celtic, plus Atlético Madrid and Lazio.
Teams from 15 different nations were in the draw, including 14 former European champions who have combined to win 48 titles in the competition’s 68-year history.
Games start Sept. 19 and group-stage play ends Dec. 13.
C on June 1.

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League Newcastle United

Morocco hope to persuade 16-year-old Yamal to snub Spain
  • Winger Yamal became the youngest player to feature in a La Liga game earlier in August in Barca’s 2-0 win over Cadiz
  • Now Morocco fans are desperate to see Yamal in the colors of his father’s country rather than Spain where he was born
RABAT: Morocco coach Walid Regragui on Thursday revealed he is trying to persuade 16-year-old Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal to commit his international future to the Atlas Lions rather than Spain.
Winger Yamal became the youngest player to feature in a La Liga game earlier in August in Barca’s 2-0 win over Cadiz.
On Sunday, he played a starring role in a 4-3 win over Villarreal, hitting the woodwork twice and setting up the opening goal.
Now Morocco fans are desperate to see Yamal in the colors of his father’s country rather than Spain where he was born.
“He has just turned 16. He has a decision to make and it’s not easy,” Regragui told reporters.
“The president of the federation and I are working to get Lamine to join us. But it remains a personal choice which is not easy for a 16-year-old kid.
“I met him and we had a good chat. We presented our project. But the decision is up to him.”
Regragui said Yamal was already in his sights when he became Morocco coach last year.
“We did what was necessary for him to be with us, but then we can’t force a player to choose Morocco, especially since he was born abroad and he has played for Spain in their youth set-ups.”

Topics: Morocco Lamine Yamal Spain Barcelona

