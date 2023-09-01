Next World Forum driving major business growth in gaming and esports

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, the global industry gathering created to shape the future of the gaming and esports sector, has helped drive major business growth, organizers said on Thursday as the two-day conference concluded.
Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center, the Next World Forum brought the global gaming and esports community together to discuss the development of its ecosystem.
Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, more than 2,500 delegates were in attendance, including CEOs, government ministers, investors, gamers, developers, publishers, broadcasters, and leaders from gaming, entertainment, technology and sports.
An agreement between the six GCC countries to establish the GCC Esports Federation and elevate athletes through annual eLeague tournaments, was one of 14 signed Wednesday and Thursday at the Next World Forum. Other business deals were also agreed at the forum’s second edition, which has built on the success of last year’s inaugural event.
Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum has provided the worldwide industry of gaming and esports an extensive platform for business growth and progression that further our aims of Saudi Arabia becoming a global hub for gaming and esports.
“Being part of the Next World Forum platform has proved a win for everyone. In our exceptionally rapid industry that is changing dramatically on a seemingly constant basis, the chance to converge in Riyadh instigates big ideas, meaningful discussions, and exceptional business opportunities.
“As we all reflect on two days of inspiration and action, our message from the conclusion of this year’s Next World Forum is very much that this is just the beginning.”
The opening day’s panel sessions included discussions with Gareth Bale, the former star footballer and esports investor and enthusiast, and Michael Bay, the producer and director of films including “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor” and the “Transformers” film series.
On day two several sessions took place titled: “The Players Deserve Better: The Future of Gaming and Esports Facilities,” “Power Play Chat: A Conversation between Changemakers,” “Virtual Realities, Real World Consequences: The Impact of Politics in Gaming,” “Breaking the Code: The Challenges for Women in Gaming Leadership,” and “The Next Level: A New Chapter for the Saudi Esports Federation.”
Other sessions were titled: “AI-pocalypse Now – Where Do We Draw the Line?” “Press the Pause Button: Analyzing Esports Players’ Mental and Physical Health,” “Better Digital Governance in the Metaverse and the Blockchain,” “Gaming Localization: Speaking to Gamers in their Language,” and “Stronger Together: The ESL FACEIT Group Story.”
Reaam Alkhudairi, program manager for the Next World Forum, and corporate communications and public relations team lead at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Encapsulating creativity, innovation and diversity, we are immensely proud that the Next World Forum panels embraced the full spectrum of gaming and esports and its associated industries. Featuring eminent leaders and expert speakers, the forum attracted more than 2,500 delegates this year from all corners of the world, fully reflecting the global appeal of gaming.
“The Next World Forum this year set out seeking to ask the tough questions of gaming and esports — after much discussion over the past two days, one thing every delegate will absolutely agree upon is that the forum has helped significantly shape the future of our industry.”
The Next World Forum also brought the curtain down on Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which began on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City featuring 16 elite tournaments from 13 top titles.