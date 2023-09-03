Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor -Zelensky

MOSCOW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that two more ships had passed through a “temporary” Black Sea shipping corridor established since Russia withdrew from a UN-backed grain export deal in July.
“Two ships have successfully passed through our temporary ‘grain corridor’,” Zelensky posted on X, previously known as Twitter.
The president did not identify the vessels involved or say when they had completed their passage. Officials on Friday said two vessels had cleared the corridor — bringing to four the number that have used it.
Zelensky said Ukraine was “restoring true freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. Freedom requires determination.”
On Friday, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister said two vessels had passed through the corridor from the port of Pivdenny: one flagged in Liberia, the other in the Marshall Islands. The vessels were carrying pig iron and iron concentrate.
Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbor in February 2022, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of the UN-backed deal.
In response, Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.
The grain agreement had allowed Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, to ship tens of millions of metric tons of produce to other countries during Russia’s invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Ankara and the United Nations seek to revive the grain export deal.
Russia quit the deal in July after it had been in effect for a year, complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.
How Arab tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed built a business empire from scratch, challenged the British establishment
Egyptian-born businessman began life as a porter in Alexandria and died as one of the Arab world’s richest men
His acquisition of trophy properties was followed by conflicts with British institutions and even the royal family
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Abdellatif El-Menawy
CAIRO: The death of Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed at the age of 94 has brought to a close a remarkable saga of success, setbacks, tragedy and recovery.
To people of a certain generation, looking back on the events of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, his death in the UK on Wednesday truly marked the end of an era.
In an interview with The New York Times in 1995, Al-Fayed expressed his astonishment with how people in Britain perceived him.
“They tend to view anyone from a former colony like Egypt as insignificant,” he said. “But when you prove your capabilities and achieve great things, you become the talk of the town. They wonder how someone like me, simply an Egyptian, could accomplish this.”
This statement encapsulated much of Al-Fayed’s life, which included amassing a fortune and eventually clashing with Britain’s royal family.
Al-Fayed’s business feats were certainly no easy achievement. He forged this empire through sheer determination, helped by his complex personality.
He began his life as a porter — carrying bags and selling soft drinks and, later, sewing machines — in Egypt’s bustling Alexandria and rose to become one of the world’s most recognizable billionaires by the 1990s.
After those humble beginnings, he never turned down any opportunity provided it led to success and greater financial independence.
His ambitious personality allowed him to forge a connection with, and eventual marriage to, the writer Samira Khashoggi, sister of the billionaire Adnan Khashoggi. His marriage opened doors for him in the Gulf states and British high society.
Al-Fayed continued his independent accumulation of wealth, starting with small businesses that paved the way for lucrative deals with numerous wealthy individuals.
He became a millionaire in the 1960s following meetings with Haitian ruler Doc Duvalier and became a financial adviser to the Sultan of Brunei, becoming one of the world’s most renowned businessmen.
The late ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Al-Maktoum, authorized Al-Fayed to help develop the emirate. The businessman responded by hiring British companies to launch construction projects that presaged the modernization of Dubai.
Al-Fayed’s wealth and status allowed him to take full residency in Britain in 1974. He added “Al” to his name, becoming “Mohamed Al-Fayed” instead of merely Mohamed Fayed. The satirical magazine Private Eye consequently dubbed him “The Fake Pharaoh.”
In doing so, it signaled the beginning of his tense relationship with Britain, which may have been predestined.
Al-Fayed and his brother acquired the Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979. In 1985, they bought the upmarket Harrods department store in London for £615 million ($669 million at the time), following a protracted legal battle with the British businessman Roland Rowland. He went on to open additional stores under the proprietary Harrods brand.
These landmark acquisitions were met with obstacles and pushback. A subsequent government investigation into the House of Fraser takeover, including Harrods, officially published in 1990, found that Al-Fayed and his brother had been dishonest about their wealth and origins. The two described the claims as unfair, but five years later Al-Fayed’s first application for British citizenship was rejected.
“Why won’t they grant me a British passport? I own Harrods and employ thousands of people in this country,” he protested.
Undeterred, Al-Fayed decided to escalate his battle for citizenship by accusing two Conservative ministers, Neil Hamilton and Tim Smith, of accepting money from him in exchange for serving his interests in the House of Commons.
As a result, the two were forced to resign from their government positions, a fate that also awaited Jonathan Aitken, then minister of state for defense procurement, after Al-Fayed disclosed that he had stayed at the Paris Ritz Hotel for free at the same time as a group of arms dealers. Aitken’s downfall was significant since he was imprisoned for perjury.
In 1997, Al-Fayed acquired the English football club Fulham. During his ownership, Fulham climbed to the English Premier League and reached the final of the European League. He sold the club in 2013 to another businessman, Shahid Khan, for an estimated $300 million.
Around this time, Al-Fayed’s battles were primarily with Britain’s ruling political party rather than the royal family. His relations with the latter were primarily based on mutual interests, such as the sponsoring of horse-racing events.
That would drastically change due to the relationship his son Imad, better known as “Dodi,” had with Princess Diana, wife of Prince Charles, the current king. That connection would alter the course of Al-Fayed’s life and the life of his family.
In 1997, Diana and Dodi were killed when their car struck a concrete column in the Alma Tunnel in Paris. Criminal reports confirmed that their driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Adding to his growing rift with the royal family, Al-Fayed traveled around Europe insisting that Britain’s ruling elite were responsible for his son and Diana’s death. Although he did not directly accuse any individual, the accusations came at a high cost.
Harrods lost its royal privilege from Prince Philip, and Buckingham Palace’s business relationship with the prince and the famous department store declined. In response, Al-Fayed revoked all remaining privileges for the royal family.
After resettling in Switzerland in 2002, Al-Fayed became more vocal in his accusations against Britain’s ruling establishment.
In February 2008, he accused Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, of ordering the deaths of his son and Diana. He also alleged that Britain’s intelligence service was involved.
In 2010, Al-Fayed sold Harrods to Qatar Holding for £1.5 billion pounds (about $1.8 billion).
The following year, he financed the production of a documentary film titled “Unlawful Killing,” in which he again accused Philip of responsibility for his son and Diana’s deaths. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival, but had no public release owing to legal issues.
Al-Fayed’s antagonism toward the British monarchy led him to support Scottish secession from the UK. He told the BBC in 2012 that he would move to Scotland if it achieved independence, and envisioned obtaining Scottish residency and running for its presidency.
He even claimed Scotland had Egyptian origins on the basis of a pharaonic princess who is believed to have traveled there in the past.
Throughout his life, Al-Fayed built an empire spanning various sectors, including shipping, real estate, banking, retail and contracting, but remained committed to philanthropy. With a fortune estimated at $2 billion, he died a wealthy man and was the 12th on the Forbes list of richest Arabs for this year.
Huge protests in Niger call for French forces to leave after coup
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters
NIAMEY: Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside a French military base in Niger’s capital Niamey on Saturday demanding that its troops leave in the wake of a military coup that has widespread popular support but which Paris refuses to recognize.
The July 26 coup — one of eight in West and Central Africa since 2020 — has sucked in global powers concerned about a shift to military rule across the region.
Most impacted is France, whose influence over its former colonies has waned in West Africa in recent years just as popular vitriol has grown. Its forces have been kicked out of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso since coups in those countries, reducing its role in a region-wide fight against deadly Islamist insurgencies.
Anti-French sentiment has risen in Niger since the coup but soured further last week when France ignored the junta’s order for its ambassador, Sylvain Itte, to leave. Police have been instructed to expel him, the junta said.
Outside the military base on Saturday, protesters slit the throat of a goat dressed in French colors and carried coffins draped in French flags as a line of Nigerien soldiers looked on. Others carried signs calling for France to leave.
Reuters reporters said it was the biggest gathering yet since the coup, suggesting that support for the junta — and derision of France — was not waning.
“We are ready to sacrifice ourselves today, because we are proud,” said demonstrator Yacouba Issoufou. “They plundered our resources and we became aware. So they’re going to get out.”
By early evening local time, there had been no apparent outbreaks of violence.
France had cordial relations with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and has about 1,500 troops stationed in Niger.
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke to Bazoum every day and that “the decisions we will take, whatever they may be, will be based upon exchanges with Bazoum.”
Niger’s junta denounced the comments as divisive and served only to perpetrate France’s neo-colonial relationship.
France is not the only country with concerns. West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS has slapped sanctions on Niger and threatened military action as a last resort. The United States and European powers also have troops stationed in the country.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who holds ECOWAS’ revolving chairmanship, said last week that a nine-month transition back to civilian rule could satisfy regional powers.
Niger’s junta had previously proposed a three-year timeline.
Channel migrants confront tighter French coast patrols
After 27 people drowned in November 2021 — the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key irregular migration route — patrols have been stepped up
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP
CALAIS: A chain of buoys blocks a river in northern France, the latest costly measure the authorities have deployed in their almost impossible mission to stop Britain-bound migrants crossing the Channel.
Set up on Aug. 10 near the La Canche estuary, the floating barrier is designed to halt so-called “taxi boats” used by people smugglers in recent months.
The small vessels start their perilous journeys empty, away from the beaches, before picking up migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia on the coast.
After 27 people drowned in November 2021 — the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key irregular migration route — patrols have been stepped up.
All along some 130 kilometers (81 miles) of coastline between the city of Dunkirk and the Somme Bay, the authorities scour the area day and night.
The silence of dawn is broken by the purring engine of a plane belonging to EU border agency Frontex, equipped with infrared and thermal cameras to rescue stricken migrants alongside drones.
Advancing on foot or buggies, an average of 800 security force personnel survey the beaches and dunes every day.
Surveillance cameras have been installed in 12 communes and four ports, with the scheme set to be widened in 2024, according to the local authorities.
The cat-and-mouse game between the police and migrants has moved to the coast after security was tightened in 2018 at the port of Calais and the Channel tunnel linking France with southeast England.
The area surrounding Calais now resembles a fortress: Fencing and cameras encircle the port and tunnel terminal, while an “anti-intrusion” wall has been erected beside a road to prevent migrants clambering onto lorries.
Fencing also protects parking spots in the Transmarck logistical zone.
“We manage to get in” sometimes, “but it’s difficult,” said Awham, a 23-year-old Sudanese man pushed out of the area by police.
As well as battling crossing attempts, the authorities are waging a war on places where migrants may gather to avoid the reappearance of camps known as “jungles.”
In central Calais, fencing blocks access to spaces under bridges, and boulders have been placed on the quay to stop any settlements.
“Can’t sleep here anymore,” regretted Amine, a 22-year-old Moroccan who has spent a month looking for a way to cross the Channel.
A few meters away, a Somalian woman watches over her three young children.
The 27-year-old said she is staying with a French woman and went to the esplanade to “look for news on crossings.”
Britain’s Conservative government, which has toughened its migration policies, has funded the security clampdown to the tune of around $400 million since a 2014 deal gave France responsibility for managing this border area.
London is due to add more than $550 million to the total by 2027, but people smugglers continue to adapt.
Since January, 20,074 migrants have managed to outwit the authorities and cross the Channel on small boats, a decrease of nearly 20 percent compared with the same period last year.
13 people arrested as anti-migrant march in Cyprus turns violent
President holds emergency meeting to discuss Limassol unrest with the police chief and justice and interior ministers
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP
NICOSIA: Cyprus police said on Saturday they arrested 13 people when an anti-migrant march in the island’s second city, Limassol, turned violent with mobs vandalizing property.
Five people were injured during the unrest that broke out on Friday evening in the southern coastal city after about 500 people had taken to the streets for the march, the police said.
Trash bins were set alight and some shops were vandalized, police said, while eyewitnesses cited by Cypriot media outlets said some foreigners were attacked.
Police used water cannon to disperse the protesters, some of them hooded and holding a banner that read “Refugees not welcome.”
The violence came days after about 20 people were arrested during violent clashes between Cypriots and migrants near the western resort of Paphos, where authorities have started removing Syrians from a condemned apartment complex.
EU member Cyprus says it is a “front-line country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, struggling to cope with an influx of irregular migrants.
The latest EU data shows Cyprus has the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
Authorities said this week that migrants comprise an estimated six percent of the island’s population.
The bloc’s average is around one percent. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the Limassol unrest with the police chief and his justice and interior ministers.
It is the second emergency meeting in a week after Tuesday’s session following the Paphos violence.
A visibly angry Christodoulides said: “There is not much that can be said other than the embarrassing images we have seen.
“They have nothing to do with dealing with immigration.
“If all those involved (in the Limassol incidents) loved or cared about our country, they would not have taken such actions which, above all, insult our country.”
Despite the tensions, the number of migrants applying for asylum in Cyprus dropped by 53 percent over a recent five-month period, according to Interior Ministry data.
More than 10,600 people applied for asylum from March to July 2022, compared with 4,976 in the same period this year, the figures showed.
But police data shows a rise in the number of migrants arriving by sea, with more than 500 landing on 45 small fishing boats or inflatable dinghies in the past three months, the vast majority from Syria.
Singapore former deputy prime minister elected president
Shanmugaratnam acknowledged the “changing and evolving” nature of Singapore, notably its diversity, and said he believes the election was seen as “another milestone in that process of evolution”
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s former deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president, earning a landslide victory in the city-state’s first contested vote for the largely ceremonial position in more than a decade.
Singaporeans headed to the polls that were closely watched as an indication of support for the ruling party after a rare spate of scandals, but the longtime stalwart of the party won more than two-thirds of the vote over two rivals.
“I believe that it’s a vote of confidence in Singapore. It’s a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans,” the former finance minister said in a speech before the results were announced.
“I’m humbled by this vote. It is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore’s future.”
He won 70.4 percent of the vote to win a six-year term.
His main rival Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which manages the country’s foreign reserves, conceded after winning only 15.7 percent of the vote.
“The result is clear,” he told reporters, adding Shanmugaratnam “has indeed earned a mandate from the people of Singapore.”
Shanmugaratnam acknowledged the “changing and evolving” nature of Singapore, notably its diversity, and said he believes the election was seen as “another milestone in that process of evolution.”
There are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city’s accumulated financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes.
While the presidency is a non-partisan post under the constitution, political lines had already been drawn ahead of the election to replace incumbent Halimah Yacob, who ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.
Shanmugaratnam was widely viewed as the favorite for the position and had resigned as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party or PAP and as a senior minister in the Cabinet ahead of the election as all presidential candidates must be independent.
The 66-year-old economist is perceived as having the government’s backing and was questioned about his independence during the campaign.
The city-state’s government is run by the prime minister, currently Lee Hsien Loong of the PAP, which has ruled Singapore continuously since 1959.
“Singaporeans have chosen Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next President by a decisive margin,” Lee said in a statement.
The US sent a congratulatory message to Shanmugaratnam that pointed to “mutual respect, shared values and common interests” with Singapore. Observers said the vote would indicate the level of PAP support ahead of general elections due in 2025 or discontent after recent scandals that include a corruption probe into the transport minister and the resignations of two PAP legislators over an affair.
“What we want is a prosperous Singapore,” self-employed worker Patrick Low, 70, said after casting his vote.
Another candidate, former insurance executive Tan Kin Lian, 75, had gained the support of several opposition leaders but only picked up 13.88 percent of votes.
“The presidential election is increasingly being treated as a general election,” said Mustafa Izzuddin, a political analyst with consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.
Voting is compulsory for Singapore’s more than 2.7 million eligible citizens.
Long but orderly lines snaked from polling centers absent the raucous environment that can accompany elections in other countries, where supporters chant or distribute flyers to lobby for last-minute votes.
Izzuddin said an increase in protest voting had been expected but Shanmugaratnam secured an overwhelming win despite what experts had said was shifting opinions about the ruling party.
The PAP suffered its worst-ever election performance in 2020 but maintained its more than two-thirds majority.
Singapore requires presidential candidates to have served either as a senior civil servant or the chief executive of a company with shareholder equity of at least 500 million Singaporean dollars ($370 million).
Perhaps the president’s most crucial function is to serve as a custodian of Singapore’s financial reserves, which can only be drawn upon in exceptional circumstances, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2009 global financial crisis.