Channel migrants confront tighter French coast patrols

Police officers search for migrants near a lorry in Marck, northern France. Authorities were combing the land and sky to stop people heading for the English coast. (AFP file photo)
Police officers search for migrants near a lorry in Marck, northern France. Authorities were combing the land and sky to stop people heading for the English coast. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

  After 27 people drowned in November 2021 — the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key irregular migration route — patrols have been stepped up
CALAIS: A chain of buoys blocks a river in northern France, the latest costly measure the authorities have deployed in their almost impossible mission to stop Britain-bound migrants crossing the Channel.
Set up on Aug. 10 near the La Canche estuary, the floating barrier is designed to halt so-called “taxi boats” used by people smugglers in recent months.
The small vessels start their perilous journeys empty, away from the beaches, before picking up migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia on the coast.
After 27 people drowned in November 2021 — the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key irregular migration route — patrols have been stepped up.

All along some 130 kilometers (81 miles) of coastline between the city of Dunkirk and the Somme Bay, the authorities scour the area day and night.
The silence of dawn is broken by the purring engine of a plane belonging to EU border agency Frontex, equipped with infrared and thermal cameras to rescue stricken migrants alongside drones.
Advancing on foot or buggies, an average of 800 security force personnel survey the beaches and dunes every day.
Surveillance cameras have been installed in 12 communes and four ports, with the scheme set to be widened in 2024, according to the local authorities.
The cat-and-mouse game between the police and migrants has moved to the coast after security was tightened in 2018 at the port of Calais and the Channel tunnel linking France with southeast England.
The area surrounding Calais now resembles a fortress: Fencing and cameras encircle the port and tunnel terminal, while an “anti-intrusion” wall has been erected beside a road to prevent migrants clambering onto lorries.
Fencing also protects parking spots in the Transmarck logistical zone.
“We manage to get in” sometimes, “but it’s difficult,” said Awham, a 23-year-old Sudanese man pushed out of the area by police.
As well as battling crossing attempts, the authorities are waging a war on places where migrants may gather to avoid the reappearance of camps known as “jungles.”
In central Calais, fencing blocks access to spaces under bridges, and boulders have been placed on the quay to stop any settlements.
“Can’t sleep here anymore,” regretted Amine, a 22-year-old Moroccan who has spent a month looking for a way to cross the Channel.
A few meters away, a Somalian woman watches over her three young children.
The 27-year-old said she is staying with a French woman and went to the esplanade to “look for news on crossings.”
Britain’s Conservative government, which has toughened its migration policies, has funded the security clampdown to the tune of around $400 million since a 2014 deal gave France responsibility for managing this border area.
London is due to add more than $550 million to the total by 2027, but people smugglers continue to adapt.
Since January, 20,074 migrants have managed to outwit the authorities and cross the Channel on small boats, a decrease of nearly 20 percent compared with the same period last year.

 

13 people arrested as anti-migrant march in Cyprus turns violent

Shops were attacked during Friday’s racial violence in Limassol. (Social media)
Shops were attacked during Friday’s racial violence in Limassol. (Social media)
  President holds emergency meeting to discuss Limassol unrest with the police chief and justice and interior ministers
NICOSIA: Cyprus police said on Saturday they arrested 13 people when an anti-migrant march in the island’s second city, Limassol, turned violent with mobs vandalizing property.

Five people were injured during the unrest that broke out on Friday evening in the southern coastal city after about 500 people had taken to the streets for the march, the police said.
Trash bins were set alight and some shops were vandalized, police said, while eyewitnesses cited by Cypriot media outlets said some foreigners were attacked.
Police used water cannon to disperse the protesters, some of them hooded and holding a banner that read “Refugees not welcome.”
The violence came days after about 20 people were arrested during violent clashes between Cypriots and migrants near the western resort of Paphos, where authorities have started removing Syrians from a condemned apartment complex.

EU member Cyprus says it is a “front-line country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, struggling to cope with an influx of irregular migrants.
The latest EU data shows Cyprus has the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
Authorities said this week that migrants comprise an estimated six percent of the island’s population.
The bloc’s average is around one percent. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the Limassol unrest with the police chief and his justice and interior ministers.
It is the second emergency meeting in a week after Tuesday’s session following the Paphos violence.
A visibly angry Christodoulides said: “There is not much that can be said other than the embarrassing images we have seen.
“They have nothing to do with dealing with immigration.
“If all those involved (in the Limassol incidents) loved or cared about our country, they would not have taken such actions which, above all, insult our country.”
Despite the tensions, the number of migrants applying for asylum in Cyprus dropped by 53 percent over a recent five-month period, according to Interior Ministry data.
More than 10,600 people applied for asylum from March to July 2022, compared with 4,976 in the same period this year, the figures showed.
But police data shows a rise in the number of migrants arriving by sea, with more than 500 landing on 45 small fishing boats or inflatable dinghies in the past three months, the vast majority from Syria.

 

Singapore former deputy prime minister elected president

  Shanmugaratnam acknowledged the "changing and evolving" nature of Singapore, notably its diversity, and said he believes the election was seen as "another milestone in that process of evolution"
  It's a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s former deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president, earning a landslide victory in the city-state’s first contested vote for the largely ceremonial position in more than a decade.
Singaporeans headed to the polls that were closely watched as an indication of support for the ruling party after a rare spate of scandals, but the longtime stalwart of the party won more than two-thirds of the vote over two rivals.
“I believe that it’s a vote of confidence in Singapore. It’s a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans,” the former finance minister said in a speech before the results were announced.
“I’m humbled by this vote. It is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore’s future.”
He won 70.4 percent of the vote to win a six-year term.
His main rival Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which manages the country’s foreign reserves, conceded after winning only 15.7 percent of the vote.
“The result is clear,” he told reporters, adding Shanmugaratnam “has indeed earned a mandate from the people of Singapore.”
Shanmugaratnam acknowledged the “changing and evolving” nature of Singapore, notably its diversity, and said he believes the election was seen as “another milestone in that process of evolution.”
There are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city’s accumulated financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes.
While the presidency is a non-partisan post under the constitution, political lines had already been drawn ahead of the election to replace incumbent Halimah Yacob, who ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.
Shanmugaratnam was widely viewed as the favorite for the position and had resigned as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party or PAP and as a senior minister in the Cabinet ahead of the election as all presidential candidates must be independent.
The 66-year-old economist is perceived as having the government’s backing and was questioned about his independence during the campaign.
The city-state’s government is run by the prime minister, currently Lee Hsien Loong of the PAP, which has ruled Singapore continuously since 1959.
“Singaporeans have chosen Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next President by a decisive margin,” Lee said in a statement.
The US sent a congratulatory message to Shanmugaratnam that pointed to “mutual respect, shared values and common interests” with Singapore. Observers said the vote would indicate the level of PAP support ahead of general elections due in 2025 or discontent after recent scandals that include a corruption probe into the transport minister and the resignations of two PAP legislators over an affair.
“What we want is a prosperous Singapore,” self-employed worker Patrick Low, 70, said after casting his vote.
Another candidate, former insurance executive Tan Kin Lian, 75, had gained the support of several opposition leaders but only picked up 13.88 percent of votes.
“The presidential election is increasingly being treated as a general election,” said Mustafa Izzuddin, a political analyst with consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.
Voting is compulsory for Singapore’s more than 2.7 million eligible citizens.
Long but orderly lines snaked from polling centers absent the raucous environment that can accompany elections in other countries, where supporters chant or distribute flyers to lobby for last-minute votes.
Izzuddin said an increase in protest voting had been expected but Shanmugaratnam secured an overwhelming win despite what experts had said was shifting opinions about the ruling party.
The PAP suffered its worst-ever election performance in 2020 but maintained its more than two-thirds majority.
Singapore requires presidential candidates to have served either as a senior civil servant or the chief executive of a company with shareholder equity of at least 500 million Singaporean dollars ($370 million).
Perhaps the president’s most crucial function is to serve as a custodian of Singapore’s financial reserves, which can only be drawn upon in exceptional circumstances, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2009 global financial crisis.

 

Charles III maintains royal tradition at Highland Games event

  The Braemar Gathering, near the British sovereign's remote Balmoral retreat in northeast Scotland, is always held on the first Saturday in September
  Senior royals, including kings and queens, have attended the games regularly since the mid-19th century, to watch feats of strength and endurance
BREAMAR, United Kingdom: Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday attended his first annual Highland Games in Braemar as monarch, a traditional highlight of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s summer visits to Scotland.
The Braemar Gathering, near the British sovereign’s remote Balmoral retreat in northeast Scotland, is always held on the first Saturday in September and is the most famous on the Highland Games circuit.
Senior royals, including kings and queens, have attended the games regularly since the mid-19th century, to watch feats of strength and endurance.
Events include tossing the caber, in which kilted competitors endeavour to lift and throw a full-length log of Scots Pine.
Charles ascended to the throne last September on the death of his mother Elizabeth, who had become Britain’s longest-serving monarch during her seven-decade reign.
Wearing a kilt in the newly created King Charles III tartan, the 74-year-old monarch was accompanied at Braemar by his wife Camilla, his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, and her husband.
Charles is hosting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family at his nearby Balmoral estate this weekend, in another royal and political summer tradition.
But Sunak had so far not been spotted at the games alongside the royals.

IsDB unit’s initiatives support coffee farmers in Indonesia

  Indonesia is world's fourth-largest coffee producer and Asia's second-biggest
  Partnership with Indonesia to increase farmers' output by 15 percent
JAKARTA: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, a member of the Islamic Development Bank, is training Indonesian coffee producers in sustainable farming to increase their share of the global market.
Indonesia is the fourth-largest coffee producer in the world and the second-biggest in Asia, accounting for around seven percent of global coffee output.
Indonesia exported roughly 434,000 metric tons, worth over $1.1 billion, in 2022, according to government data. The Jeddah-based ITFC has been running Master Trainer Upgrade programs with the Sustainable Coffee Platform of Indonesia, which hopes to boost sustainable coffee production in the country and increase output by 15 percent by 2026.
“The ITFC’s joint endeavors with SCOPI are aligned with its broader mission of fostering sustainable economic growth in partner countries,” the ITFC told Arab News this week. “By enhancing the value chain from cultivation to export, this initiative has the potential to drive poverty reduction, economic diversification, and increased incomes for all participants in the coffee industry.”
The training programs covered sustainable methods of production, quality standards and market readiness.
“This strategic collaboration is poised to provide Indonesian coffee producers with improved market access, equipping them to meet international standards and cater to global market demands effectively,” the ITFC said, adding that the corporation was eager to initiate additional projects in Indonesia to “catalyze broader trade advancement, fostering economic progress and enhancing livelihoods.”
SCOPI, whose work focuses on developing partnerships in the coffee industry for the welfare of farmers, said its cooperation with the ITFC is “a driving force for positive change, as it involves everyone involved in the coffee value chain.”
The training programs, it added, have the potential to reach other coffee farmers in Indonesia and have an even broader impact.
So far, training has involved participants from Aceh, North Sumatra and South Sulawesi, among other areas. SCOPI is also optimistic about forming similar partnerships across the Middle East.
“The Middle East is a priority export destination for Indonesian coffee,” it said. “We see that there will be more opportunities for cooperation with even more organizations in the Middle East.”

Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy

  Reda Hamoud Abdurabou, 25, piloted boat carrying 50 migrants across English Channel
  'This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives,' says Home Office official
LONDON: An Egyptian people-smuggler who took selfies on an inflatable dinghy he piloted across the English Channel with 50 people on board has been imprisoned in the UK, Metro reported.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou crossed into Britain in July last year, but was intercepted by Border Force agents and arrested.

The 25-year-old was jailed for three years and two months at Salisbury Crown Court for assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to enter the UK illegally.

Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the UK Home Office, said: “This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives by crossing the Channel illegally.”

After his arrest, the Egyptian’s mobile phone was confiscated, with authorities discovering images and text messages on the device laying out smuggling plans.

Some of the photos show Abdurabou’s migrant passengers hanging on the edge of the dinghy or sitting on the floor of the boat.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “This pilot brazenly tried to flout our laws, and has rightly been brought to justice today.

“Putting lives at risk by steering men, women and children across the Channel in flimsy dinghies will not be tolerated and we will continue to work relentlessly to stop these completely unnecessary crossings and ensure those responsible are put behind bars.”

