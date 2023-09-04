Title holder Swiatek dumped out by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises through to last eight

You are here

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland during their women's singles fourth round match at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday. (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

  • The mercurial Ostapenko, who had never made it to the last 16 in New York before this week, goes on to face title contender and home favorite Coco Gauff in the last eight after blasting Swiatek out of the tournament
  • Djokovic swept into his 13th US Open quarterfinal, cruising past 105th-ranked Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo
AFP

NEW YORK: Defending champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of the US Open on Sunday after defeat by Jelena Ostapenko and will lose her No.1 ranking, while Novak Djokovic marched into the quarterfinals.

Swiatek grabbed the opening set against Ostapenko but the unpredictable Latvian stormed back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and secure her fourth victory in as many meetings with the Polish star.

The mercurial Ostapenko, who had never made it to the last 16 in New York before this week, goes on to face title contender and home favorite Coco Gauff in the last eight after blasting Swiatek out of the tournament.

“She plays well against me, she’s always done that,” said Swiatek.

“I’m just surprised that my level changed so drastically. I don’t really know what happened with my game, I felt no control suddenly.”

Undeterred by falling behind, Ostapenko’s typically fearless and aggressive approach rendered Swiatek helpless and ensures there will be a new world No. 1 after the US Open.

Swiatek’s 75-week reign will come to an end, with rival Aryna Sabalenka set to take over top spot.

“I always expect a tough battle against Iga, she’s such a great player and won many Slams and is so consistent,” said Ostapenko, the 20th seed and 2017 French Open champion.

“I knew I had to be aggressive and play my game because that’s what she doesn’t like.

“I was just thinking that I have to play until the very last point, until we shake hands. I felt like I was playing better and didn’t give her many chances.”

Gauff ended Caroline Wozniacki’s fairytale Grand Slam comeback earlier Sunday as the sixth seed saw off the former world number one 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

The 19-year-old registered her 15th win in 16 matches, a run including titles in Washington and Cincinnati last month.

Gauff sparked into life after dropping the opening two games to pocket the opening set, but Wozniacki — — playing her first Grand Slam in over three years — wound back the clock to level the match.

Two-time US Open runner-up Wozniacki, 33, broke to start the deciding set, triggering a ferocious response from Gauff who swept the final six games to close out a gutsy victory.

Wozniacki, who made her tour debut when Gauff was only one, retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, giving birth to two children.

She was trying to emulate Kim Clijsters, who beat the Dane in the 2009 US Open final on her own return to Grand Slam tennis from maternity leave.

Djokovic swept into his 13th US Open quarterfinal, cruising past 105th-ranked Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to a showdown with American No.1 Taylor Fritz.

After recovering from two sets down in the previous round, Djokovic dictated from the outset against 25-year-old outsider Gojo who had won just one Grand Slam match prior to this week.

Djokovic broke twice in the first set, the 23-time Grand Slam winner shaking off an early wobble in the second and procuring another break in the third to polish off Gojo without the drama of his preceding five-set victory over Laslo Djere.

The 36-year-old Serbian star will on Tuesday look to continue his dominance of Fritz, a player he’s beaten in all seven past meetings including a one-sided affair in Cincinnati last month.

“He’s been playing some terrific tennis particularly on home soil here in the States,” Djokovic said of Fritz, the only man yet to drop a set so far.

“Obviously the matches are going to get tougher from here onwards and I’m ready. It’s going to be great.”

Fritz became the third American man to reach the quarter-finals Sunday after a straight-sets win over Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

The ninth seed knocked out world number 128 Stricker 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4 to match his mother Kathy May’s run to the 1978 US Open quarterfinals.

He joins compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton in the next round. It is the first time the US has had three men’s quarterfinalists in New York since 2005.

Tiafoe, seeded 10th, advanced to an all-American quarter-final against 47th-ranked Shelton after defeating Australia’s Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

The 25-year-old Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the US Open last year where he lost in five sets to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile Shelton, 20, took down 14th-seeded compatriot Tommy Paul in four sets to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final of the year.

He avenged his loss to Paul in the last eight of the Australian Open, winning 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to become the youngest American man to reach the US Open quarters since Andy Roddick in 2002.

Topics: US Open 2023

Asia Cup: India opt to bowl against Nepal amid threat of rain

Asia Cup: India opt to bowl against Nepal amid threat of rain
AFP

Asia Cup: India opt to bowl against Nepal amid threat of rain

Asia Cup: India opt to bowl against Nepal amid threat of rain
  • A win or a washout would ensure India qualifies for Asia Cup’s Super Four stage
  • India replaces Japrit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami for the playing XI today
AFP

Kandy, SRI LANKA: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against minnows Nepal on Monday, with rain threatening to spoil the Asia Cup group match.

India’s opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after just one innings. A win or a washout would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage of the 50-over tournament, which is being seen as a tune-up ahead of October’s ODI World Cup.

India made one change, with Mohammed Shami coming in for Jasprit Bumrah, who flew home to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

Rain began to fall at the ground in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele just as Rohit spoke at the toss, with ground staff running to cover the pitch, but the sun soon came out.

The Asian Cricket Council is reportedly looking to move upcoming matches that were slated for Sri Lanka’s rain-hit capital Colombo to a different venue, with Pallekele in the hills near Kandy one of the alternate choices.

Nepal lost the tournament opener to co-hosts Pakistan, but the up-and-coming cricketing nation has relished the opportunity of playing against the game’s big guns.

“Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket, a great opportunity to showcase our skills in front of the cricket world,” Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said.

Nepal made one change, with Bhim Sharki replacing Aarif Sheikh.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (capt), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023 India cricket

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Arab News

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Arab News

Riyadh: Speculation over Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool continued Monday as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Roshn transfer deadline approached – despite Jurgen Klopp saying the Egyptian was not for sale.

The transfer window closed before the weekend in England with a whopping $2.98 billion spent in the Premier League.

But Saudi teams have until Thursday, Sept. 7 to seal their deals.

Al-Ittihad could potentially increase their previously rejected offer for Salah, of  £189.5 million.

This is despite Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp insisting that the 31-year-old is not for sale and reports that Salah told teammates he intended to stay.

The next transfer window for the men’s game is on Jan. 1 to 30 in the Kingdom according to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation website.

Topics: Mo Salah

Newcastle United owner backs Howe to turn around Premier League slump 

Newcastle United owner backs Howe to turn around Premier League slump 
Arab News

Newcastle United owner backs Howe to turn around Premier League slump 

Newcastle United owner backs Howe to turn around Premier League slump 
  • Coach admits he’s not ‘naive’ to increasing pressure amid poor start to the season
  • Magpies winless in three since opening day thumping of Aston Villa
Arab News

BRIGHTON: “We will bounce back.” The message from the Newcastle United boardroom is loud and clear. 

Despite three losses in four Premier League games, the Magpies’ hierarchy are relaxed about coach Eddie Howe’s side’s current slump in form.

Within minutes of the final whistle sounding on England’s south coast, following a dismal 3-1 loss to Brighton, Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben had taken to X, formerly Twitter, to back Howe and his players. He also made sure to mention fellow co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi in the message.

“Not the result we wanted — thank you to the incredible @NUFC fans who travelled so far and made their voices heard throughout. Credit to @OfficialBHAFC. We will bounce back. #WeAreUnited@ghodoussi,” Reuben posted.

The speed at which the co-owner jumped to the defence of Howe and his struggling squad was not lost on the Magpies’ fanbase, who are justifiably asking serious questions about the team’s direction, following their third straight Premier League loss.

Hopes had been high this campaign, and optimism has largely reigned supreme on Tyneside.

From the inside stories of the Amazon documentary, to dreams of European away trips for the first time in more than a decade and a near $150 million transfer spend, the summer has been one of forward thinking. Sadly, performances on the pitch have not met the increased expectation.

It took until March for Howe’s men to lose three matches last season. This time around, they have done it in the first week of September. While no one is panicking yet, the clamour to book flights and hotels following the remarkable Champions League draw on Thursday evening sits rather strangely in a season when Newcastle are playing like a side who look nowhere near the best England has to offer on the European stage. 

Forwards at Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan will certainly be licking their lips at the type of defending on show against Brighton, where Irish teenager Evan Ferguson bagged an impressive hat-trick before Callum Wilson added a consolation.

“I am very realistic. Of course, there are concerns when you are not winning and have lost three in a row. I am not naive to that,” said Howe, whose side’s next game, on Sept. 17, is at St James’ Park against Brentford.

“You have factors and reasons, the fixture list was very tough for us. My job is to be calm and analyse where we can better, then go to work on where we can get better.”

Howe continued: “(It was a) tough result for us. Could have been very different and in the early stages of the game we had some good chances. We didn’t take them and the goals we conceded especially the first were tough.

“I would probably say the first goal is key in any game. It dented our confidence, especially after last week. Not just the goal the manner of the goal was messy from our perspective.

“From then on the game was probably not the game we wanted it to be, the second goal. It came when we were fighting to get back into the game, the subs came on and made a difference and then out of nothing they score again.”

One area of criticism, highlighted by experts, pundits and fans alike, is the Newcastle midfield. This team, built on intensity, seems to have lost a little of what made it great last season, even with the addition of former AC Milan favorite Sandro Tonali.

“I think it’s in its infancy, that has to be noted,” said Howe, leaping to the defence of his central unit’s recent performances.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily a criticism of any one of those players but it’s a new-look midfield and that takes time to build the relationships where it’s automatic.”

The Magpies suffered another major injury blow with the news that Joe Willock, out since May with a hamstring problem, will miss at least another seven games with a new issue.

Willock was again absent from the United squad at the Amex Stadium, and will likely be unavailable until mid-October due to an Achilles injury, the second recovery setback the former Arsenal midfielder has suffered in the last four months.

“Individually they’re all top, top players. We’re missing Joe Willock who’s a big miss in terms of energy. Joey (Joelinton) declared himself fit yesterday but was not at 100 percent with the knee problem he had. There are mitigating circumstances,” Howe said.

“Joe’s had a bit of a setback with an Achilles injury. It’s not related to his hamstring problem so I think he’ll be missing for around six weeks.”

Reacting to his injury blow on Instagram, Willock posted: “I hate this, but God I love you and trust you … I am convinced I will bounce back stronger.”

Willock will likely miss Champions League Group F fixtures against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, as well as four Premier League encounters and a Carabao Cup third round clash with Manchester City.

Topics: Newcastle

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi has won the Grand Prix of Italy for Team Abu Dhabi

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi has won the Grand Prix of Italy for Team Abu Dhabi
Arab News

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi has won the Grand Prix of Italy for Team Abu Dhabi

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi has won the Grand Prix of Italy for Team Abu Dhabi
  • Team Abu Dhabi star extends lead in world title race with flawless start-to-finish Grand Prix win
Arab News

SAN NAZZARO: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi recorded an impressive victory in the Grand Prix of Italy on Sunday to increase his lead in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.

Chasing a fourth F2 world drivers’ title, the Emirati driver produced a flawless performance on the River Po circuit in San Nazzaro to record a comfortable victory, from Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark, and maintain his 100 percent record this season.

Al-Qemzi’s second successive win increased his lead in the championship to 16 points over Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi who claimed the third podium place on the day.

Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko, Estonia’s Stefan Arand and Britain’s Mette Bjerknes completed the top six. Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori finished seventh after starting eighth.

After a typically impressive start, Al-Qemzi immediately began to assert his authority before a yellow flag brought the race to an early halt when a buoy was taken out by Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg.

The resultant delay and pontoon restart produced an identical result, as Al-Qemzi again powered his way into a clear lead from Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas, before Sharjah Team’s rookie Finnish driver, Totti Kemppainen, crashed out to halt the race again.

It had no effect on Al-Qemzi, who maintained his composure and regained control again from the second restart, quickly opening up a lead of more than seven seconds from Segenmark.

From that point on, the three-time world champion looked in a class of his own, almost teasingly allowing Segenmark to narrow the gap on occasions before pulling away again to show who was in command, eventually cruising home by just under three seconds.

It was a characteristically assured performance from Al-Qemzi, who won last month’s opening round in Lithuania in a brand new boat he was driving for the first time.

He had produced another strong display in the qualifying shootout 24 hours earlier to gain pole position, and Sunday’s start-to-finish victory makes him the overwhelming favorite to land another world title for Team Abu Dhabi.

The championship will be decided over back-to-back Grand Prix race weekends later this month in Portugal, where Al-Qemzi clinched his third F2 world title in 2021 with two brilliant victories a week apart.

Topics: 2023 UIM F2 World Championship

Qualifying matches for AFC U23 Asian Cup begin today

Qualifying matches for AFC U23 Asian Cup begin today
Khaled Al-Arafah

Qualifying matches for AFC U23 Asian Cup begin today

Qualifying matches for AFC U23 Asian Cup begin today
  • Saudi Arabia hope to qualify for continental contest and defend title next year in Qatar from April 15 to May 3
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Fifty-five teams are set to start the qualifying competition today for the AFC U23 Asian Cup finals, which will be hosted by Qatar from April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The qualifiers, from Sept. 4 to 12, 2023, will see the teams divided into 11 groups. The winner of each group, along with the four best second-placed teams, will qualify for the finals. Qatar will automatically qualify for next year’s event as hosts.

Teams including Saudi Arabia, the defending champions, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Palestine will seek to secure their spots in the continental event, and qualify for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Some teams in the region are hoping that home-ground advantage will help their qualifying hopes, including Bahrain in Group 4, Jordan in Group 1, Saudi Arabia in Group 10, and Kuwait in Group 6.

Seven other countries hosting qualifying matches are China, Indonesia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

In the previous edition of the tournament held in June last year, Saudi Arabia won the title after defeating the host nation, Uzbekistan.

Here are the groups for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers:

Group 1: Jordan (host), Syria, Oman, Brunei.

Group 2: South Korea (host), Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar.

Group 3: Vietnam (host), Singapore, Yemen, Guam.

Group 4: Japan, Bahrain (host), Palestine, Pakistan.

Group 5: Uzbekistan (host), Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan.

Group 6: Iraq, Kuwait (host), East Timor, Macau.

Group 7: UAE, India, Maldives, China (host).

Group 8: Thailand (host), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines.

Group 9: Australia, Tajikistan (host), Laos, North Korea.

Group 10: Saudi Arabia (host), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia.

Group 11: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (host), Chinese Taipei.

Topics: football

