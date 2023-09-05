India’s government replaces ‘India’ with ancient name ‘Bharat’ in dinner invitation to G20 guests

You are here

The Twitter page of India's opposition Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor shows an invitation from the President of India reading as President of Bharat (AP)
Updated 05 September 2023
  • Bharat is an ancient Sanskrit word which many historians believe dates back to early Hindu texts
  • Modi’s government says the name changes are an effort to reclaim India’s Hindu past
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has replaced the name India with a Sanskrit word in dinner invitations sent to guests attending this week’s Group of 20 summit, in a move that reflects his Hindu nationalist party’s efforts to eliminate what it sees as colonial-era names.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu is referred to as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India” in the invitation sent to G20 attendees. The nation of more than 1.4 billion people is officially known by two names, India and Bharat, but the former is most commonly used, both domestically and internationally.
Bharat is an ancient Sanskrit word which many historians believe dates back to early Hindu texts. The word also means India in Hindi.
The change in nomenclature is backed by officials of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. They argue that the name India was introduced by British colonials and is a “symbol of slavery.” The British ruled India for about 200 years until the country gained independence in 1947.
“Another blow to slavery mentality,” the top elected official of Uttarakhand state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Dhami, who is a leader of Modi’s governing party, shared the dinner invitation sent to G20 guests in his post.
Modi’s party has long tried to erase names related to India’s Mughal and colonial past.
In 2015, New Delhi’s famous Aurangzeb Road, named after a Mughal king, was changed to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road after protests from Modi’s party leaders. Last year, the government also renamed a colonial-era avenue in the heart of New Delhi that is used for ceremonial military parades.
Modi’s government says the name changes are an effort to reclaim India’s Hindu past.
India’s opposition parties, however, criticized the move.
“While there is no constitutional objection to calling India “Bharat,” which is one of the country’s two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with “India,” which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries,” opposition lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said on X.
Tharoor said Indians should “continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognized around the world.”
Disputes over “India” versus “Bharat” have gained ground since opposition parties in July announced a new alliance — called INDIA — to unseat Modi and defeat his party ahead of national elections in 2024. The acronym stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
Since then, some officials in Modi’s party have demanded that the country be called Bharat instead of India.

UN emergency fund allocates $125m to address growing gap in humanitarian aid

UN emergency fund allocates $125m to address growing gap in humanitarian aid
UN emergency fund allocates $125m to address growing gap in humanitarian aid

UN emergency fund allocates $125m to address growing gap in humanitarian aid
  • Afghanistan and Yemen are the largest recipients with $20 million each
LONDON: The UN on Tuesday allocated $125 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries and territories in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Afghanistan and Yemen are the largest recipients with $20 million each, while the Occupied Palestinian Territories will receive $6 million.

The allocation raises the emergency fund’s total assistance this year to more than $270 million, the biggest annual amount ever allocated to the largest number of countries.

According to the UN, the need for extra funding reflects rising humanitarian needs as regular donor contributions are falling short.

“It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people’s needs compel them to scale up,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said.

He added: “Thanks to the generosity of a vast range of donors, we can count on CERF to fill some of the gaps, (and) lives are saved as a result. But we need individual donors to step up as well — this is a fund by all and for all.”

The CERF allocation will also be used to provide humanitarian aid in Burkina Faso, Mali, Myanmar, and Haiti totaling $34 million.

It will also contribute $6 million to refugee operations in Bangladesh and Uganda. The remaining $26 million in funding will go to Venezuela, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, Cameroon and Malawi.

In 2023, global funding requirements exceeded $55 billion to support 250 million people affected by conflict, the impact of the climate crisis, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, displacement and other crises. However, fewer than 30 percent of the required funding has been received.

 

India’s top judges to consider Kashmir’s direct rule 

India’s top judges to consider Kashmir’s direct rule 
India’s top judges to consider Kashmir’s direct rule 

India’s top judges to consider Kashmir’s direct rule 
  • PM Narendra Modi’s government suspended Article 370 of the constitution that guarantees limited autonomy to disputed region
  • The five-judge bench will now retire to consider if the 2019 move was legal despite lacking the endorsement from parliament
New Delhi: India’s Supreme Court concluded its hearing on Tuesday on a challenge to New Delhi’s 2019 imposition of direct rule in Kashmir, a snap decision that led to protests and mass arrests. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government suspended Article 370 of the constitution that guarantees limited autonomy to the disputed region, home to a long-running insurgency against Indian rule. 

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud will now retire to consider if the move was legal despite lacking the endorsement from parliament usually required for constitutional change. 

No timeline has been given for their decision. 

The Supreme Court in New Delhi heard arguments over 16 days from government lawyers, constitutional experts representing Kashmir’s pro-India political parties, and others challenging the move. 

India has for decades stationed more than half a million soldiers on its side of divided Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan. 

The rivals have fought three wars over control of the region, and an armed rebellion against Indian rule has killed thousands in the Muslim-majority territory since 1989. 

The suspension of Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status allowed Indians from elsewhere to buy land and claim government jobs there, a policy denounced by critics as “settler colonialism.” 

Many residents and critics say that authorities have since curbed media freedoms and public protests in a drastic curtailment of civil liberties. 

Modi’s government has defended the decision in the court, saying the change had brought “peace, progress and prosperity” to the restive territory. 

Consolidating New Delhi’s rule over its portion of the territory has long been a key plank of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. 

The frequency of armed clashes between Indian soldiers and insurgents has dropped significantly in recent years as India works to fortify its rule over the territory. 

UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine
UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine
  • The vaccine has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above
  • MHRA's approval for the shot follows the European regulator's clearance last week
LONDON: The UK drug regulator said on Tuesday it has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech that targets only the omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
The vaccine, which like their other COVID shots will also be sold under brand Comirnaty, has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.
MHRA’s approval for the shot follows the European regulator’s clearance last week.
Besides Pfizer-BioNTech, other vaccine makers Moderna and Novavax have also created so-called monovalent versions of their shots that target only the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus.
While the US expects to deploy all three vaccines in the fall season, the UK plans to deploy the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the autumn immunization campaign.
XBB.1.5 was the most dominant variant globally earlier this year, which led the regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration, to select it as the target for coronavirus vaccines.

France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde

France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde
France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde

France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde
  • At this stage, neither the number of French soldiers involved nor the timing of their departure have been decided, Le Monde said
  • The talks are not being held with putsch leaders, but with regular army officials with whom France has long cooperated
PARIS: France has started talks with some Niger army officials over withdrawing some troops from the African country following a coup in July, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.
At this stage, neither the number of French soldiers involved nor the timing of their departure have been decided, Le Monde said, citing several unidentified French sources close to the matter.
The talks are not being held with putsch leaders, but with regular army officials with whom France has long cooperated, the newspaper said.
Following the coup, France, the former colonial power in Niger, said it would end military cooperation and cut all development aid to the country.
But Paris had so far rejected calls by the putsch leaders to withdraw the 1,500 French troops currently in Niger, saying it still regards democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, currently held prisoner, as the country’s legitimate leader.
The French defense ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside a French military base in Niger’s capital Niamey last Saturday demanding that its troops leave.
According to Le Monde, some French troops could be redeployed in the region, notably in neighboring Chad, while others could return to France. But a withdrawal from Niger would be a blow to France’s influence in the region, after having had to leave Mali, where Russian mercenaries have moved in.
Niger has been a security partner of France and the United States, which have used it as a base to fight an Islamist insurgency in West and Central Africa’s wider Sahel region.

Philippines says ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar

Philippines says ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar
Philippines says ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar

Philippines says ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar
  • “It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026,” Marcos told Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders
  • Marcos did not say why Manila was taking over the chair from Myanmar
JAKARTA: The Philippines is ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Tuesday, as the bloc wrestles with how to engage with the country’s junta rulers.
Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a 2021 military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent.
“It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026,” Marcos told Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
“We will fortify the foundations of our community-building and navigate ASEAN as it embarks on a new chapter,” he said, according to a statement from the presidential palace.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun confirmed it would be replaced as chair.
“Myanmar will skip ASEAN chairmanship in 2026,” he told AFP, without giving further details.
Marcos did not say why Manila was taking over the chair from Myanmar.
However, two Southeast Asian diplomats attending the summit said the move was agreed by leaders so the crisis would not hijack the bloc’s agenda and prevent “external partners” coming to Myanmar for their gatherings.
“It’s been decided. It was announced at the leaders’ meeting and there was no objection,” said one diplomat on the condition of anonymity.
ASEAN wrote to the Philippines to ask if it was willing to accept the chair for that year and Manila accepted, the diplomat said.
A second diplomat, who also declined to be identified, said the switch had been agreed after “leaders’ assessment on the progress” of a five-point plan agreed two years ago that the junta in Myanmar has largely ignored.
Laos will host next year’s summit and Malaysia will chair the event in 2025.

