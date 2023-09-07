Elyanna announces first North American tour  

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna this week announced she is going on a North American Tour.
The music sensation, who recently performed at California’s Coachella festival, is set to perform in Dallas, Houston, Toronto, Montreal, Washington, New York, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Santa Ana.
Elyanna recently became the first artist to perform a full set at California’s Coachella music festival in Arabic. The musician is known for her songs “Ghareed Alay,” “Ala Bali,” “Ana Lahale” and the recently released “Mama Eh,” among others.
The Los Angeles-based singer’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer attributes to her multinational upbringing.
Elyanna has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in the Western world throughout her career, taking inspiration from artists including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends such as Fayrouz.
Gigi Hadid attends Victoria’s Secret World Tour event in NYC
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid this week jetted to New York City to attend the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 red carpet at The Manhattan Center.
The 28-year-old catwalk star, who has been promoting the tour on Instagram, wore a bright figure-hugging yellow dress from Italian label Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
The part-Arab model opted for a slick back hairstyle and topped off her look with black patent leather heels.
Hadid was not the only Arab model at the event. Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammm also posed for pictures against the Victoria’s Secret backdrop.
Hammam wore a leather set that featured a cropped top and a miniskirt – not to mention her iconic signature curly hair.
Hadid and Hammam were joined by other A-list runway stars including Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Adrian Lima, Winnie Harlow, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon and many more.
US Somali model Halima Aden was also in attendance. She donned a brown leather dress with a black undershirt and brown heeled boots.
The brand’s annual show, which is now called “VS Fashion Show Reimagined,” will air on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 26 after a four-year hiatus.
The show, which was announced in March, will be available to stream in more than 50 countries, featuring performances from Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter. The film will take viewers on a journey passing through the cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.
Hadid has had a fruitful week. She announced on Tuesday that the new collection for her brand, Guest in Residence, is available on Net-a-Porter.
Rachid Taha: An ‘independent thinker’ and a true Arab rock star
The late Algerian singer ‘quite liked being controversial,’ says his good friend and collaborator Steve Hillage
Updated 07 September 2023
Rawaa Talass
MARBELLA: The legendary Algerian singer Rachid Taha — aka ‘The King of Rock & Rai’ and ‘The Rebel Voice of a Generation’ — died five years ago this week. Known for both his effortlessly cool look — black curls, fedora, cigarettes — and his raspy vocals, Taha hit the peak of his popularity in the 1990s, thanks to his timeless Arabic hit “Ya Rayah” and his famous performance of “Abdel Kader” alongside Cheb Khaled.
One of Taha’s longtime collaborators was English guitarist and producer Steve Hillage, who first met Taha back in 1982. At the time, Taha — who emigrated with his family to France in the late 1960s — was frontman of the Arab-Franco rock band Carte de Séjour (‘residence permit’), and Hillage received a call, asking if he would produce their debut album.
Hillage headed to the band’s base in Lyon. “I was taken to a small show they were doing and I walked into the dressing room, and there was Rachid,” Hillage tells Arab News. “He was playing some really interesting chaabi music on a cassette, and he said, ‘Bonjour Steve! Listen to this (music), it’s pure blues.’ That was the first thing we discussed. We became good friends from that moment.”
One of the band’s most popular tracks was an ironic remake of the 1943 patriotic anthem “Douce France,” which they released at a time when anti-Arab sentiments were on the rise in 1980s France.
“It was a great metaphor to have this rough-looking Algerian guy singing, ‘Douce France. Cher pays de mon enfance’ (Sweet France. Dear land of my childhood). That was quite a political statement,” Hillage notes. “In fact, some French politicians were helping to promote it. They were giving copies of it out in the French parliament.”
Carte de Séjour disbanded in 1990, but Taha went on to enjoy a hugely successful solo career. His music was a fascinating mélange of rock, punk, funk, blues, and chaabi music.
“I think he ultimately wanted to say that all our cultures are linked — no barriers,” says Hillage. “He was very much an independent thinker. He didn’t have one political line. He quite liked being controversial. He had a lot of problems in the Arab world. People would say: ‘He can’t really sing. How dare he do a reprise of (iconic Syrian-Egyptian singer) Farid Al-Atrash? It’s an insult.’
“But Bob Dylan had the same problem. People said that he couldn’t sing, but he had something really engaging and powerful in the way he delivered his vocals, and Rachid was the same,” Hillage continues. “He wasn’t necessarily recognized as one of France’s great rock singers by the French, but I’m telling you he was one of France’s great rock singers, if not the greatest. In a way, he was too rock for the Arabs and too Arab for the French.” That has changed over time; Taha’s talent is now celebrated in the Arab world and in Europe. In October, a tribute show featuring Taha’s music will take place in France’s Alsace region.
Often described as an activist, Taha didn’t shy away from writing provocative lyrics on political oppression. One powerful example is his 2000 song “Barra Barra” (Out Out), on which Hillage played guitar, and in which Taha sings of “ruin and war,” and blood flowing while “people remain silent.”
But the Nineties were truly Taha’s golden years. His signature track “Ya Rayah” (O Traveller) — based on an immigrant song by late Algerian singer Dahmane El-Harrachi — was released in 1993 with a fresher sound, impacting Arab communities everywhere. According to Hillage, it surprisingly almost didn’t make the cut.
“The record company didn’t like it. They thought it was too Maghrebi and not pop music enough,” he says. But the song was being played in restaurants, clubs and was widely talked about. It was re-released in 1997.
Another milestone for Taha was his live concert (later released as an album), “1, 2, 3 Soleils” in 1998 with fellow Algerian singers — and fellow rai masters — Cheb Khaled and Faudel at one of Paris’ largest venues, the Bercy Arena. It was a huge success and is a significant event in French music history. Hillage, the concert’s musical director, says it was “the most amazing two hours of my life.”
The last time Hillage saw Taha was just 10 days prior to his death, aged 59, on Sept. 12, 2018. The two of them were enthusiastically discussing putting on a live show in Lyon.
“He was just snatched away all of a sudden. When he died, I lost a very good friend,” says Hillage. “I still miss him.”
Saudi actress Joud Alsufyani on her new show ‘Tahir’s House’ and her love of Korean culture
Updated 59 min 34 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: The best comedy often mirrors real life. When the creators behind “Tahir’s House,” Saudi Arabia’s first Netflix original comedy series, sat down to cast Azizah — the young daughter of the show’s Jeddah-based family — they imagined a girl who in their estimation perfectly represented the next generation of Saudi women. She would be whip-smart and quick-witted, a born leader with a keen eye on the rest of the world. In casting Saudi actress and TikTok star Joud Alsufyani, they got closer than they could have dreamed.
“It honestly felt like Joud was born to play this part,” the show’s director Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen tells Arab News. “We really couldn’t believe it.”
The biggest shock came during the audition. In one scene, Alsufyani’s Azizah was scripted to expound upon her love of Korean culture — its famed export K-pop in particular. Alsufyani was asked if she was familiar with the genre. In response, she began to speak Korean.
“They were shocked, but it’s second nature for me now,” Alsufyani laughs. “At home, half of what I say is Korean at this point. Even my mom will see me wandering to my room holding chopsticks and Korean noodles and ask, ‘What happened to you, Joud?’ I’ll simply say to her, ‘Sorry, Mom, but I’m going to bed’!” Alsufyani says in Korean (translating for us after).
Alsufyani is an encapsulation of the Jeddah Gen-Z set in more ways than just her predilection for Korean culture. While “Tahir’s House,” which debuted on Sept. 6 on the world’s largest streaming platform, may be the moment that the 22-year-old becomes a breakout global star, she, like many of her talented peers, had already found a home for her creative talents on TikTok, where she’s earned over 700,000 followers under the pseudonym Jay Starlit.
As her profile began to rise online, her developing skills as an actor helped her manage the added attention her bedroom-created content was getting.
“On social media, you have to be strong, you have to be confident, and you have to portray a character that everyone is going to love and accept. Of course, there’s always haters on social media, but acting taught me to avoid going crazy from it all,” says Alsufyani.
“Being an actor taught me to talk differently, to react differently. Because of this, I can smile and power through without letting them know what I’m actually feeling,” she continues.
Those emotions don’t bubble up underneath the surface when people criticize her personally, she explains. It’s only when trolls come for those close to her.
“I don’t care if people comment about me. I care only about my family. They’re my safe space, and I’m so protective of them. If my mother is in a video with me, and someone speaks about her, that’s not something I can let go of easily,” says Alsufyani.
That dedication goes both ways. It was her mother who supported her when she landed her first major role in “The Inheritance,” a Saudi soap opera. For two and a half years, Alsufyani traveled back and forth between Jeddah and Abu Dhabi to film, even having to live in the UAE for a long stretch due to the pandemic.
“My mother was always behind me as I pursued this dream. I have a very strict father, so in the beginning he didn’t want me to do it. But after three months he saw how quickly I was succeeding and was OK with it,” says Alsufyani.
As it is for nearly all young Saudis pursuing acting and filmmaking, the industry is uncharted territory for Alsufyani. As families grapple with the changes that rapid stardom can bring, young women like her are finding that their ability to express themselves in a public forum is empowering them in ways they couldn’t have ever imagined before.
“I feel like I’m becoming so powerful,” she says. “Before, nobody could hear my voice. It’s huge for me to be able to put ‘actress’ before my name, especially in my generation. I’m the first actor in my whole family.”
Unlike actors from previous generations, who were mainly influenced by Hollywood, Alsufyani was driven to pursue her passion more due to her fascination with Korean shows that fall under the globally popular K-drama tag, and have a rhythm and a style all their own.
“I was 13 or 14 when I first started watching K-drama, and I was immediately obsessed. Initially, I learned the language just from watching these shows. I had to know everything that they were saying and I started looking things up and figuring it all out,” says Alsufyani.
“The acting style is totally different. In K-drama, they love to make everything extra — extra feeling, extra expression. They have a unique way of showing emotions on their face or with their hands, and I took all of that from them, both consciously and unconsciously. Even how they put their makeup has influenced me,” she continues.
Korean culture, too, has started to have a strong affect on Jeddah on the whole.
“There’s now so many Korean tourists coming here, and a Korean restaurant started by a family who settled here from Seoul. It’s great to see this exchange. It seems like there’s a mutual affinity, and I love to see it,” says Alsufyani.
“I hope that one day I can go there, and act in a Korean drama. That would be my dream — I would love to be able to contribute to the shows I love so much,” she adds.
The set of “Tahir’s House” was a wonderfully supportive environment, where Alsufyani was not only encouraged to share her love of the culture both on camera and off, but also allowed to grow as a performer.
“Everyone there really cared about how everyone else was feeling. I really feel like they took me in and kept raising me. I grew as an actor, and I loved every minute of it,” she says.
She also discovered a new interest while she was on set: directing.
“I always was sitting with the director to figure out every decision he makes, learning about lighting, watching every take on the monitor. I was fascinated by all of it, and I realized I really want to try this myself,” says Alsufyani.
As much as she loves Korean culture, as an aspiring filmmaker herself, she yearns to capture the beauty her first love: the city of Jeddah. She quotes a proverb that says that through thick and thin, Jeddah is always there. She wants to be there for the city — and its emerging talent — too.
“There are so many actors here in Jeddah who haven’t had their break yet, so I hope I can help create that, to show the world that a new generation of actors are coming,” says Alsufyani.
“I have so many things I want to do, and there’s no one template I want to follow,” she continues. “I always say, ‘Never have a role model.’ In this life, you have to become your own role model.”
Jeddah hosts heritage event to promote Saudi culture, art
Antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia, highlighting excavation methods and preservation techniques
Opening ceremony attended by Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi and commission director for the Makkah region Ziyad Yasin Fida
Updated 06 September 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture, and traditional art to its development.
The opening ceremony was attended by Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, commission director for the Makkah region, Ziyad Yasin Fida, and other government officials.
An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia, highlighting excavation methods and preservation techniques, while an intangible heritage zone featured the traditional seating area Al-Majlis and Saudi coffee.
Other attractions included a story area, handicraft pavilions, urban heritage section, and display platforms.
The three-day event is part of a series of heritage and cultural activities organized by the commission in different regions of the Kingdom.
Its aim is to spotlight the nation’s diverse cultural heritage, promote its development, and preserve it for future generations. It also features tourism and economic activities, with the goal of supporting local families and small businesses in the governorate.
Temporary marketing outlets have been set up at the event site to showcase and sell products from the businesses.
Georgina Rodriguez swaps Riyadh for Venice red carpet
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez, long-time partner of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, wowed fans at the 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival this week.
The Netflix star, who has her own reality show titled “I Am Georgina” and now calls Riyadh home, posed on the red carpet in a hot red dress with an off-the-shoulder bust from Swiss luxury label Vetements in collaboration with Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. The floor length gown was from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
She paired her look with white gloves, black platform heels and a chunky choker necklace.
The 29-year-old model attended the premiere of “Enea,” a film written and directed by Italian star Pietro Castellitto.
Rodriguez took to Instagram to share pictures of her trip to Venice with her 50.8 million followers. Her travel outfit was a black corset top and black tailored pants, which she topped off with brown Chanel glasses and a silver Hermes purse.
The Venice International Film Festival has been a fashion showcase for Arab designers. A number of celebrities and internet stars have stepped out on the red carpet wearing creations by designers like Rami Kadi, Zuhair Murad, Rami Al-Ali, Nicolas Jebran, Saiid Kobeisy and more.
Syrian designer Al-Ali was championed by Spanish actress Federica Garcia. She opted for a strapless couture gown, adorned with exquisite gold embellishments, from his Autumn/Winter 2023 couture collection.
Kobeisy’s designs were spotted on Ukrainian singer Sasha Ray, Algerian-French social media star Kamila and actress Koukla Lapidus.