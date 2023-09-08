You are here

GCC-Japan discuss free trade, economic cooperation

GCC-Japan discuss free trade, economic cooperation
GCC ministers said they hope Japan would assist their effort to ensure stability in the region. (Twitter: @badralbusaidi)
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi co-chaired GCC-Japan ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (Twitter: @badralbusaidi)
  • Foreign ministers’ meeting took place in Riyadh this week
  • Japan lauds GCC nations for helping to stabilize oil markets
RIYADH: The GCC-Japan ministerial meeting on Thursday in Riyadh — co-chaired by Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi — saw talks take place on free trade and various political and economic challenges.

Albusaidi, in his opening speech, said the GCC region was seeking to strengthen ties with Japan.

Hayashi said the GCC countries were becoming “increasingly important in the international arena,” including in politics and economics, with Japan also looking at ways to improve relations.

The ministers welcomed the formulation of the “Japan and the GCC Action Plan 2024-2028.”

 

 

Hayashi hoped that the GCC countries would continue to help stabilize the global crude oil market. He added that Japan supports the region’s efforts toward industrial diversification and decarbonization.

After Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July, Hayashi said the GCC and Japan agreed to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement to be completed by 2024. He said this was an “important achievement” and expressed hope that constructive discussions would follow.

Hayashi also explained Japan’s position on the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The ministers expressed their confidence in Japan’s commitment to international standards.

The ministers also discussed events in the Middle East, Ukraine and East Asia.

The ministers of the GCC explained that they were working to ensure stability in the region, and hoped that Japan would provide more assistance in this regard.

Hayashi explained Japan’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” which he said means nations should seek cooperation rather than confrontation.

He added that the international community should send a message that it would not allow any nation to seek changes using force.

Saudi customs seize multimillion-dollar Captagon haul in Batha port

Saudi customs seize multimillion-dollar Captagon haul in Batha port
  • The drug haul had an estimated street value of between $1.8 m and $4.6 m
DUBAI: Saudi authorities seized 183,900 Captagon pills found hidden in a car in Batha port, southern Riyadh, that arrived in the Kingdom on Friday.
The pills were seized from the boot of the car, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said in a statement on Friday.

The person who was meant to collect the shipment was arrested in cooperation with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in the country.

The drug haul had an estimated street value of between $1.8 m and $4.6 m, according to research published in the International Addiction Review-Journal, based on assumptions that users pay in the range of $10 - $25 a pill.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenage boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is usually find their way into organized crime and terrorism.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

 

KSrelief assistant supervisor meets Ethiopian ambassador in Riyadh

KSrelief assistant supervisor meets Ethiopian ambassador in Riyadh
  • The center in Pakistan distributed 112 tons of food baskets benefiting 8,106 individuals in the flood-hit areas
RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, met with the ambassador of Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia, Lencho Bati in Riyadh on Thursday.
Both sides discussed various humanitarian and relief concerns and explored avenues through which to enhance them.
Al-Baiz also met with the deputy special representative for Sudan with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and humanitarian coordinator, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, discussed developments in the relief and humanitarian projects implemented in Sudan and ways to enhance them.
Meanwhile, the center in Pakistan distributed 112 tons of food baskets benefiting 8,106 individuals in the flood-hit areas.

Saudi Arabia sees 35% decline in road crash deaths over last 5 years

Saudi Arabia sees 35% decline in road crash deaths over last 5 years
World Health Organization (WHO) reported road crash deaths in the Kingdom decreased over the last 5 years. (AFP file photo)
  • Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent decline in road crash deaths over the past five years
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent decline in road crash deaths over the past five years, state news agency SPA reported on Friday. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported road crash deaths in the Kingdom decreased from 9311 in 2016 to 6651 in 2021.

The period recorded included the Covid lockdown era when strict curfews were in place.

Reducing road crash deaths aligns with the Kingdom’s objectives for Vision 2030 for traffic safety in the country the report added.

Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief

Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief
RIYADH: The fourth edition of Saudi Arabia’s wildly popular Riyadh Season could see as many as 12 million visitors, the head of Kingdom’s entertainment authority said on Thursday.

“We expect 10 million to 12 million visitors this year, and we target more than a million tourists from outside the Kingdom,” Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, told a press briefing in Riyadh.
 “The Riyadh Season, in its fourth edition, has achieved 40% of its targeted revenue through sponsorship and some large deals even before it’s started,” he said,  
This year’s Riyadh Season, which is set to launch on Oct. 28, will be historic, Sheikh promised.
‘An unprecedented, historical opening ceremony that the world has never seen before,’ he said.
The entertainment festival launched for the first time in 2019 and attracted over 7 million visitors.
Last year, over 15 million people attended the festival, including over 1 million tourists from 125 countries.
The festival generated over 150,000 direct and indirect jobs with the participation of 1,255 companies.
The 2022 Riyadh Season included over 7,500 events, 10 international exhibitions, more than 350 theatrical performances, in addition to an international car exhibition and auction, more than 70 cafes, 200 restaurants, a video games tournament, and more than 100 interactive shows.

Saudi, French ministers discuss defense cooperation

Saudi, French ministers discuss defense cooperation
  • The pair discussed enhancing joint cooperation and coordination in the military and defense fields
RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, has received in Riyadh French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The pair discussed enhancing bilateral strategic relations and joint cooperation and coordination in the military and defense fields, in addition to a number of issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency said Friday.

Saudi and French senior military and civil officials attended the meeting.

