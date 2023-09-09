Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare

You are here

Law enforcement officers stand guard outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s Parliament building during the election of a new president in Stepanakert, on Sept. 9, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The claim and counter-claim came against the background of rising tensions between the two countries
  • Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Armenian units opened small arms fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in Sadarak
TBILISI: Azerbaijan said on Saturday that Armenian forces had fired on its troops overnight, and that Azerbaijan army units took “retaliatory measures,” in an incident denied by Armenia.
The claim and counter-claim came against the background of rising tensions between the two countries, which have fought two wars over the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in the past three decades, and a flurry of calls to foreign leaders by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Armenian units opened small arms fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in Sadarak in the north of Nakhchivan, an exclave of Azerbaijan that borders Armenia, Turkiye and Iran.
The ministry’s statement did not say if there had been any casualties. Armenia’s defense ministry denied that its forces had opened fire on Azerbaijani positions.
The Armenian government and state media said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone conversations on Saturday with the leaders of France, Germany, neighboring Iran and Georgia, and with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Azerbaijan said its foreign minister discussed the situation with a senior US State Department official, Yuri Kim.
The Armenian government said Pashinyan told Blinken and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, Armenia’s traditional ally, that tensions were rising on the border and Azerbaijan was concentrating troops around Karabakh. Baku has denied this.
The government said Pashinyan told Blinken and Raisi he was ready to hold an urgent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to defuse tensions. State news agency Armenpress said Pashinyan had similar conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Hikmet Hajjiyev, foreign policy adviser to Aliyev, told Reuters that Baku had received no such offer.
Azerbaijan meanwhile denounced the holding on Saturday of a presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Nagorno-Karabakh established de facto independence in a war in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but Azerbaijan recaptured significant amounts of territory in its most recent war with Armenia, in 2020.
The territory has been largely cut off from the outside world since December, when Azerbaijani civilians blockaded the only road linking it to Armenia. Baku’s troops later installed a checkpoint on the road, in what Yerevan has called a violation of the Russian-brokered cease-fire that ended the 2020 war.
On Saturday, Karabakh’s separatist parliament elected Samvel Shahramanyan, a military officer and former head of the territory’s security service, as its new president, after the previous incumbent resigned earlier this month, saying his presence was an obstacle to talks with Azerbaijan.
In a speech to parliament, Shahramanyan called for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan, and for transport links to Armenia to be restored.
In a statement, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry called the ethnic Armenian leadership of Karabakh a “puppet separatist regime” and said the vote was illegal.
“The Republic of Azerbaijan will resolutely counter threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.
“The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the disbandment of the puppet regime.”
Russia has had peacekeepers in the region since 2020 but Armenia has voiced increasing frustration with what it sees as their ineffectiveness.
On Friday Russia summoned Yerevan’s ambassador in Moscow to protest against what it called a series of “unfriendly actions.”
Relations between Russia and Armenia have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks, as Yerevan has courted Western countries while accusing Russia of “absolute indifference” toward Armenia, with which it is formally allied.

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

  • According to meteorologists, sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change
TEHRAN: Countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia must work together to combat sand and dust storms made increasingly severe by climate change, the United Nations and Iran said Saturday.
“Cooperation is key. I urge you to use your time in Tehran to build partnerships, increase cooperation and commit to practical action,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a video broadcast to representatives of around 50 states and 15 organizations.
Opening the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called on countries in the region to create “a fund” to pursue common solutions.
According to meteorologists, sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change.
“About two billion tons of dust enters the atmosphere each year, affecting more than 350 million people,” Food and Agriculture Organization Assistant Director-General AbdulHakim Elwaer told the meeting.
The people most affected are “farmers and those whose income depends directly on natural resources,” he said.
Iran, co-organizer of the two-day gathering, is one country where such storms are increasingly numerous, particularly in the southeast desert region of Sistan-Baluchistan where rare wetlands are drying up at an alarming rate.
This has caused diplomatic tensions with neighboring Afghanistan, which Tehran accuses of considerably reducing the volume of water in the Helmand River which flows through both countries.
To its west, Iran is also cooperating with neighboring Iraq to combat the effects of sand and dust storms.
“Fortunately, we have reached some very good operational stages with Iraq,” Ali Salajegheh, head of Iran’s department of the environment, said at the conference.
He added that “ground and field operations” were due to start in six provinces in both countries.
In his opening address, President Raisi blamed industrialized countries “for many problems, for not taking environmental issues into account and favoring their own economic interests and military development.”

‘Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak

  • “There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event
  • The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years
LONDON: “There is a lot of hard work” to do before the UK strikes a trade deal with India, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday at the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.
“There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event.
“The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go,” he added.
The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years, but missed previously hoped-for deadlines to conclude it.
The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly previously snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.
Sunak’s parents were born into the Indian diaspora in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.
He is married to Indian-born Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.

  • Consensus comes as a surprise as the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI: The Group of 20 nations adopted a consensus declaration on the opening day of a summit on Saturday that avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of host India announced that the declaration had been adopted on the first day of the weekend summit.

The consensus came as a surprise as the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations earlier pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders’ Declaration, while other countries demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

“We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability,” the declaration said.

“We ... welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine.

“The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” the statement added.

The declaration also called for the implementation of the Black Sea initiative for the safe flow of grain, food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia. Moscow pulled out of the agreement in July over what it called a failure to meet its demands to implement a parallel agreement easing rules for its own food and fertilizer exports.

“On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration,” Modi told the leaders in New Delhi, including US President Joe Biden and heads of government and state from across the world.

The differing views on the war had prevented agreement on even a single communique at ministerial meetings during India’s G20 presidency so far this year.

The declaration said the group agreed to address debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries “in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner,” but did not make any fresh action plan.

It said countries pledged to strengthen and reform multilateral development banks, while it accepted the proposal for tighter regulations of cryptocurrencies.

It also agreed that the world needs a total of $4 trillion of low-cost financing annually for the energy transition, with a high share of renewable energy in the primary energy mix.

The statement called for accelerating efforts toward a phasedown of unabated coal power, but said this had to be done “in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support toward just transitions.”

DESERTED STREETS

At the start of the day, Biden and other leaders were driven through deserted streets to a new, $300 million conch-shaped convention center called Bharat Mandapam, opposite a 16th-century stone fort, for the summit.

Many businesses, offices and schools have been closed in the city and traffic restricted as part of security measures to ensure the smooth running of the most high-powered meeting to be hosted by the country. Slums have been demolished and monkeys and stray dogs removed from the streets.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the meeting by calling on members to end a “global trust deficit” and announced that the bloc was granting permanent membership to the African Union in an effort to make it more representative.

“Today, as the president of G20, India calls upon the entire world to first convert this global trust deficit into one trust and one confidence,” he said. “It is time for all of us to move together.”

Despite the compromise over the Leaders’ Declaration, the summit had been expected to be dominated by the West and its allies. Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping the meeting and has sent Premier Li Qiang instead, while Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also be absent.

Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida, among others, are attending.

“It’s incumbent upon the Chinese government to explain” why its leader would or would not participate, Jon Finer, the US deputy national security adviser, told reporters in Delhi.

He said there was speculation that China is “giving up on G20” in favor of groupings like BRICS, where it is dominant.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has agreed to add another six new members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates — accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.

Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had said he would block the final declaration unless it reflected Moscow’s position on Ukraine and other crises.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic turmoil across the world. Moscow denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special operation” to “demilitarize” its neighbor.

In the absence of an agreement on the declaration, India would have had to issue a chair statement, which would mean that G20 for the first time in 20 years of summits would not have had a declaration.

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

  • Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him
  • London counter-terror police had offered $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest
LONDON: A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London.
Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.
Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.
London counter-terror police had offered a 20,000 pound ($25,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

Pakistani police detain relatives of man wanted in death probe of his daughter in UK

  • Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody
LAHORE, Pakistan: Police in central Pakistan detained for interrogation close relatives of a couple wanted by UK police in connection with last month’s death of their 10-year-old daughter in the outskirts of London, an official said Saturday.
A police spokesman in Jehlum, 175 kilometers (108 miles) northwest of Lahore, said that Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool, the couple sought by UK police, were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation.
Among them was Mohammad Sharif, the father of Urfan, his brothers and cousins. Police spokesman Khan Mudassir said detaining close relatives might force the wanted person to surrender.
Pakistani police often detain close relatives of wanted suspects. Suspects’ relatives are not kept in jail, however, to avoid any intervention by the court.
Last week Sharif appealed to his son and daughter in-law to surrender and help police in the investigation, after authorities widened their search for Urfan Sharif. He fled to Pakistan after his daughter, Sara Sharif, was found dead at their home in Woking, on the southwestern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10.
The London police believed the couple was hiding in Pakistan. The British police were also seeking the arrest of Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as part of the investigation.
An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death, but did show that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.
Urfan Sharif traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, according to local authorities. They traveled with five children, ranging in ages from 1 to 13, the UK police and local officials have said.
Local investigators have said police found evidence that Urfan briefly returned to Jhelum before going into hiding.

