UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan's blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
Trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh are parked in a road toward the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Armenia, on July 28, 2023. (PHOTOLURE via AP, File)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday in response to a call from Armenia saying the mainly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighboring Azerbaijan is blockaded and 120,000 people are facing hunger and “a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Armenia’s UN Ambassador Mher Margaryan asked for the meeting on the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a letter to the ambassador of the United States, which holds the Security Council presidency this month.
The US Mission to the UN said Monday the emergency open meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon.
In his letter to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Margaryan said Azerbaijan’s complete blockade since July 15 of the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – has created severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
“The deliberate creation of unbearable life conditions for the population is nothing but an act of mass atrocity targeting the indigenous people of Nagorno-Karabakh and forcing them to leave their homeland,” he said, stressing that this constitutes “an existential threat to them.”

Margaryan asked the Security Council, which is charged with ensuring international peace and security, “to prevent mass atrocities including war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and genocide.”
Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Armenian forces also took control of substantial territory around the Azerbaijani region.
Azerbaijan regained control of the surrounding territory in a six-week war with Armenia in 2020. A Russia-brokered armistice that ended the war left the region’s capital, Stepanakert, connected to Armenia only by the Lachin Corridor, along which Russian peacekeeping forces were supposed to ensure free movement.
Margaryan accused Azerbaijan of violating the Russian-brokered armistice and international humanitarian law as well as orders by the International Court of Justice in February and July. The UN’s highest court said in its orders that Azerbaijan should “take all measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directors,” the Armenian ambassador said.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has accused Armenia of violating its territorial integrity and sovereignty and of smuggling weapons into Nagorno-Karabakh.
Last week, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region and called for the Security Council to bring the matter before the international tribunal.
Luis Moreno Ocampo said in a report requested by a group of Armenians, including the country’s president, that as a result of the blockade “there is a reasonable basis to believe that a genocide is being committed.”
He said the UN convention defines genocide as including “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.”

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers
  • The Dutch Defense Ministry scrambled two of its F-16 fighters the Russian bombers were spotted flying over the Baltic Sea toward the Netherlands
  • As the Russian bombers arrived part of NATO’s northern air policing area, British Typhoons intercepted them and escorted them of the UK’s area of interest
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The Dutch Defense Ministry and the British Royal Air Force said they scrambled fighter jets on Monday when Russian bombers were tracked flying toward the airspace of the Netherlands and off Scotland, respectively. The pair of Russian warplanes spotted in each location were flying in international airspace.

Britain’s Royal Air Force said two Typhoon fighters were launched from Lossiemouth to monitor the Russian bombers as they flew north of the Shetland Islands off Scotland. The Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J, which are used for maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, were in airspace that is part of NATO’s northern air policing area, the UK Defense Ministry said.
Russian aircraft entering the UK’s zone of international airspace can pose a hazard to other planes because they often don’t communicate with air traffic control or broadcast their coordinates, the military said.

The Typhoons stayed with the Russian planes until they were out of the UK’s area of interest, according to a statement from the lead pilot, who wasn’t named.
Denmark’s air force said its fighter jets identified the Russian bombers flying over the Baltic Sea toward the Netherlands. The Dutch Defense Ministry said it then scrambled two of its own F-16 fighters.
“This doesn’t happen often, but today’s incident demonstrates the importance of rapid deployment,” the ministry said. “The F-16s are on standby 24 hours a day and can take off within minutes and intercept an unidentified aircraft.”
British and German fighter jets were sent up in mid-March to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, officials said at the time. The day before, the US had said a Russian fighter jet struck a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea.
Russia insisted its warplanes didn’t hit the MQ-9 Reaper drone, arguing the drone had maneuvered sharply and crashed into the water. The back-to-back incidents raised concerns about aerial standoffs near Russia and Ukraine
The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa since Russia last month broke off a wartime deal to protect Ukraine’s crucial grain exports. The Russian attacks appear aimed at facilities that transport grain and also at wrecking cherished Ukrainia historical sites.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Odesa NATO Netherlands Britain

Bankman-Fried charged with using stolen customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

Bankman-Fried charged with using stolen customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Bankman-Fried rode a boom in cryptocurrency values to amass a net worth estimated at $26 billion, and became an influential donor to mostly Democratic candidates and causes
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried used stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in political campaign contributions ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections, federal prosecutors said on Monday in a new indictment filed against the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s founder.
The new indictment charges the 31-year-old former billionaire with seven counts of conspiracy and fraud over the collapse of the exchange.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing billions in FTX customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto-focused hedge fund.
Mark Botnick, a spokesman for Bankman-Fried, declined to comment.
Bankman-Fried rode a boom in cryptocurrency values to amass a net worth estimated at $26 billion, and became an influential donor to mostly Democratic candidates and causes. But the November 2022 collapse of FTX — after a flurry of customer withdrawals due to concerns about commingling of FTX and Alameda funds — decimated both his wealth and his reputation.
In the superseding indictment filed on Monday, the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried directed other FTX executives to make donations in order to evade contribution limits, as part of a push for crypto-friendly regulation.
“He leveraged this influence, in turn, to lobby Congress and regulatory agencies to support legislation and regulation he believed would make it easier for FTX to continue to accept customer deposits and grow,” the indictment read.
Prosecutors had initially charged him with violating US campaign finance laws, but dropped that charge in late July after the Bahamas said it had never intended to extradite Bankman-Fried to the United States on that charge. FTX was based in the Bahamas, and he was arrested there last December.
In a letter last week to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, prosecutors indicated they would soon file a new indictment that “will make clear that Mr. Bankman-Fried remains charged with conducting an illegal campaign finance scheme as part of the fraud and money laundering schemes originally charged.”
Kaplan on Friday ordered Bankman-Fried jailed ahead of his Oct. 2 trial, after finding probable cause to believe he had tampered with witnesses twice. He had previously been largely confined to his parents’ Palo Alto, California, home on $250 million bond since his extradition.

 

Topics: CRYPTO Sam Bankman-Fried

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: The African Union (AU) on Monday held talks on the Niger crisis as the country’s post-coup rulers sounded defiance yet also pointed to diplomacy for a potential solution.
But talks at the AU’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa coincided with a flare-up over threats by the regime to prosecute Niger’s deposed president.
“AU’s Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it,” the pan-African body said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Those attending included AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives from Niger and the West African bloc ECOWAS, it said.
President Mohamed Bazoum, whose election in 2021 was a landmark in the country’s troubled history, was toppled on July 26 by members of his presidential guard.
His ousting unleashed a shockwave around West Africa, where Mali and Burkina Faso — likewise battered by a jihadist insurgency — have also suffered military takeovers.
Seeking to stop the cascade of coups, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped sanctions on Niger and last week approved deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order.”
But uncertainties hang over any intervention — from operational feasibility to internal divisions within ECOWAS — and the bloc also says it wants a peaceful outcome.
On July 30, it issued a seven-day ultimatum to restore Bazoum or face the potential use of force, but the deadline expired without action.

Mixed signals have emerged from the regime as the crisis nears the end of its third week.
At the weekend, the coup leaders said they were open to a diplomatic push after their chief, General Abdourahamane Tiani, met with Nigerian religious mediators.
Those talks came after a scheduled meeting of ECOWAS military chiefs in Ghana was postponed for “technical reasons.”
But on Sunday night, Niger’s rulers declared they had gathered sufficient evidence to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason and undermining internal and external security.”
The legal threat was angrily condemned by ECOWAS.
In a statement, the bloc said it had learned of the threats “with stupefaction.”
“It represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the (regime’s) reported willingness... to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.”
Washington said it was “incredibly dismayed” by the plan to try the detained president.
Bazoum’s foreign minister said on Monday that there were “pogroms” in the capital Niamey, but did not specify against whom they were directed.
“Currently in Niamey... there are pogroms with hordes of young people excited by racial and ethnic hatred,” Hassoumi Massaoudou, the foreign minister in the ousted civilian government, told RFI and France 24.
“That is why there is an urgent need to stop this and put Niger back on a path of peace, stability and economic progress.”
Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official residence since the coup, with international concern mounting over his conditions in detention.
On Monday, the military-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, a civilian, declared Niger would thwart ECOWAS’s sanctions threat.
“We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it,” he told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
The bloc has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world’s poorest countries.
The military leaders on Sunday said the sanctions make it hard for people to access medicines, food and electricity and described the punishment as “illegal, inhumane and humiliating.”
But Zeine also stressed the importance of Niger’s ties with neighboring Nigeria as well as the West African bloc.
“We have a great interest in preserving this important and historical relationship and also in having ECOWAS work on purely economic issues first,” he said.

A landlocked nation in the heart of the arid Sahel, Niger is one of the world’s poorest and most turbulent countries.
It frequently ranks at the bottom of the Human Development Index, a UN benchmark of prosperity.
Bazoum’s election in 2021 marked the first time that the country had experienced a peaceful transition of power since gaining independence from France in 1960.
He survived two attempted coups before being ousted, in the fifth putsch in the country’s history.
His ousting deals a huge blow to French and US strategy in the Sahel.
France refocused its anti-jihadist operations on Niger after withdrawing from Mali and Burkina Faso last year following a bust-up with their juntas.
It has around 1,500 troops in Niger, many of them at an air base near Niamey, while the Pentagon has around a thousand military personnel.
 

Topics: Niger Coup African Union (AU) ECOWAS Moussa Faki Mahamat

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
  • Judicial analysts expect an indictment by the end of Tuesday, predicting that Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis will wrap the allegations against Trump
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

ATLANTA: Prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the US state of Georgia presented evidence to a grand jury Monday for what could be a sprawling, multi-defendant indictment.
The case would be the fourth brought against the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to the first televised trial of a former president — a watershed moment in US history — featuring charges typically used to bring down mobsters.
“There will be multiple co-defendants more likely than not, showing a pattern of unlawful conduct to overturn the election in Georgia: hacking, false statements, harassment, etc,” Georgia State University political analyst Anthony Kreis said in a social media post.
Judicial analysts expect an indictment by the end of Tuesday, predicting that Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis will wrap the allegations against Trump and multiple co-defendants into one case under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.
The southern state, which President Joe Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, presents perhaps the most serious threat to Trump’s liberty as he seeks his party’s nomination to bid for reelection in 2024.
Even if he is returned to the Oval Office, he would have none of the powers in Georgia that presidents arguably enjoy in the federal system to self-pardon or have prosecutors drop cases.
Trump posted a number of messages to his Truth Social platform calling the probe “ridiculous” and urging a state official whom he identified by name and called a “loser” not to testify to the grand jury.
RICO statutes are usually used to target organized crime, and anyone who can be connected to a criminal “enterprise” can be convicted if there is a pattern of crime committed through that enterprise.
But the broader Georgia law allows prosecutors to string together charges committed by different defendants without proving the existence of a criminal organization.
One incident highly likely to feature among the charges is a now infamous phone call Trump placed to Georgia officials asking them to “find” exactly the number of votes he would have needed to overturn Biden’s victory.
Analysts are also expecting individuals — possibly including the former president — to face charges over a scheme to send bogus certification of a supposed Trump victory in Georgia to the US Congress.
And the sweeping case could bring in harassment of two Fulton County poll workers and the accessing of sensitive data from an election office in a rural county south of Atlanta, one day after the 2021 Capitol riot.
A separate “special” grand jury heard from 75 witnesses last year and produced a secret report in February that, according to the foreperson, recommended numerous indictments.
The Georgia case looks on the surface like a narrower version of the Justice Department’s election interference case against Trump, which focuses on multiple states — but it differs in other crucial aspects beyond the RICO element.
The federal case listed six co-conspirators but didn’t indict them, sparking speculation that they will likely be dealt with separately, and leaving Trump as the sole defendant.
In Georgia, Willis sent target letters to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who pressured local legislators at several committee hearings held after the election, and the 16 bogus electors, half of whom are said to have immunity deals.
CNN reported that Willis is expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people. These could also include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other aides who weren’t a focus of Trump’s federal indictment.
Georgia’s courts are also more transparent than the federal system, meaning there is no bar to the case being televised from the first preliminary hearing onwards.
The grand jury in Fulton County meets on Mondays and Tuesdays, and local court-watchers expect Willis to conclude and bring any indictments that the panel approves within two days, her normal timeline for racketeering cases.
Jonathan Turley, a conservative legal scholar, wrote in a column for The Messenger news website that an indictment perceived as “anemic” would fuel “deep political divisions and unrest in the country.”
“The greatest challenge for Georgia is to offer a discernible limiting principle on when challenges in close elections are permissible and when they are criminal,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump Indictment Georgia

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
  • The United States, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: China opposes a planned United Nations Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea because it will only “intensify confrontation and antagonism,” a spokesperson for China’s UN mission in New York said on Monday.
The United States, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday. It will be the first formal public meeting of the 15-member council on the issue since 2017.
“China sees no added value for the council to have such a meeting and will be against it,” said China’s UN mission spokesperson, adding that the council’s mandate was “maintenance of international peace and security, not human rights.”
“A council meeting on human rights in the DPRK falls outside the council’s mandate, politicizes human rights issues, and only serves to intensify confrontation and antagonism,” said the spokesperson, referring to the country’s formal name — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an increase in missile production to help secure “overwhelming military power” and be ready for war, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military drills.
It was not immediately clear if China would call a procedural vote on Thursday to try and block the Security Council meeting on rights abuses, but a senior US official has said they were confident they have the minimum nine votes needed to move ahead. Vetoes do not apply on procedural issues.
North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Since 2006 it has been under UN sanctions over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs, but there are aid exemptions.
In March, the United States accused China of attempting to hide North Korea’s atrocities from the world by blocking the webcast of an informal meeting of Security Council members on accusations of human rights abuses by Pyongyang.
The council has held annual formal meetings on the issue for the past three years, but behind closed doors. Between 2014 and 2017 the council held annual public meetings on human rights abuses in North Korea.
A landmark 2014 UN report on North Korean human rights concluded that North Korean security chiefs — and possibly leader Kim himself — should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities. The United States sanctioned Kim in 2016 for human rights abuses.

Topics: China UN Security Council North Korea

