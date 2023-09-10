You are here

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000

date 2023-09-10
Sudanese who fled the war in their country cool off on the banks of the Nile river in the Egyptian city of Aswan, on September 8, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000
  • Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the early stages of the war had been systematically violated before the two mediators adjourned talks in June
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said Saturday “we don’t need” the African Union to resolve the country’s nearly five-month conflict, as new figures put the death toll at over 7,000.
Diplomatic tensions have flared since the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, met last week with a political adviser to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), prompting rebuke from Burhan’s government.
The brutal war since April 15 between the army and the RSF has killed “nearly 7,500” people, according to a Friday report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project which noted the toll was “a conservative estimate.”
ACLED as well as activists and aid groups on the ground have repeatedly warned that casualty figures out of Sudan are underreported as fighting hampers access to many areas and the warring sides do not disclose deaths among their ranks.
Much of the violence has been concentrated around the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, where witnesses again reported clashes on Saturday between army forces and the RSF on the outskirts of El Fasher, the North Darfur state capital.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the forces of Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have repeatedly floundered.
Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the early stages of the war had been systematically violated before the two mediators adjourned talks in June.
More recently, some moves by the army chief including trips to Egypt, South Sudan and Qatar have signalled a potential return to diplomacy.
But in a speech Saturday rallying troops in the southern state of Blue Nile, Burhan seemed to shun regional mediation efforts.
“If this is your approach, we don’t need your help,” the army chief said of the African Union, referring to Faki’s recent meeting with the RSF adviser, Youssef Ezzat.
The Burhan-controlled foreign ministry has called the meeting “a dangerous precedent” and “a clear violation” of the continental bloc’s norms, saying it “should hold no place for rebel movements and criminal terrorist militias.”
Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, a spokesman for the AU Commission, said in a statement Thursday the organization was committed to interacting “with all parties.”
Lebatt noted that no Sudanese party had expressed “any reservation” when “the same approach” was adopted by other international actors.
The AU suspended Sudan’s membership in 2021 after Burhan and Daglo together led a coup that derailed a transition to civilian rule following the ouster of longtime strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
Speaking in the Blue Nile city of Al-Damazin on Saturday, Burhan also took East African bloc IGAD to task, after his administration has repeatedly accused mediation coordinator Kenya of siding with the RSF.
IGAD “has deviated from its course,” Burhan said. “We Sudanese can solve our problems ourselves.”

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms
Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms
  • Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government unveiled its proposals in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated weekly
  • “There is no such thing as democracy without the Supreme Court. Democracy, democracy!” chanted the protesters in Tel Aviv
TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against the hard-line government’s judicial overhaul, ahead of a court hearing on a major element of the controversial reforms that have split the nation.
Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government unveiled its proposals in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated weekly in what has become the largest protest movement in the country’s history.
“There is no such thing as democracy without the Supreme Court. Democracy, democracy!” chanted the protesters in Tel Aviv, where the rallies have taken place every Saturday since January.
“The Supreme Court is Supreme,” said one banner unfurled at the protest.
On Saturday, protests were also held in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beer Sheba, Modiin, Herzilya, and some other cities, organizers said.
The latest demonstration comes ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the Supreme Court on annulling parliament’s July vote to limit the so-called “reasonableness clause” used by the top court to review some government decisions.
Israel does not have a constitution or upper house of parliament, and the “reasonableness” law was put in place to allow judges to determine whether a government had overreached its powers.
The Supreme Court had used the measure in a high-profile ruling which barred Aryeh Deri, a Netanyahu ally, from serving in the cabinet because of a tax evasion conviction.
Opponents allege that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the proposed legal overhaul to quash possible judgments against him.
He rejects the accusation.
“On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will have a discussion on whether the law the government has passed is legal or not,” protester Yuval Inbar, 21, told AFP.
“If we don’t come here (to protest) we are afraid that the government is not going to respect the Supreme Court.”
The July 24 amendment to the “reasonableness clause” states that the courts cannot hear cases or issue orders against elected officials on the basis of that doctrine, activists say.
Opponents say this will give unlimited powers to the government and pave the way for more authoritarian rule.
“Netanyahu has been hijacked by messianic settlers who are attempting to have a revolution,” Josh Drill, a protest leader, told AFP.
“They are trying to do a political takeover and change the system of government to autocracy. That’s a revolution and this government is willing to bring the country down with them.”
Netanyahu’s administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the legal changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.
Its supporters have also held occasional rallies, insisting that it is illogical for the Supreme Court to hear petitions that judge its own undefined role.
But protesters insisted on Saturday that the court has every right to do so.
“We don’t have a system of checks and balances,” said Drill.
“If there is a government that is attempting to remove all powers of the Supreme Court ... then in my view it has the right, and it is even mandatory that the Supreme Court protect the democratic process.”
The protests have drawn support from across the political spectrum of Israel, among secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech sector workers, peace activists and military reservists.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry
  • The ministry identified the teenager as 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Raee
  • He was killed at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp near the city of Hebron
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager Saturday at a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the latest violence to rock the occupied territory.
The ministry identified the teenager as 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Raee, and said he was killed at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp near the city of Hebron.
He was “shot in the back by the occupation (Israeli) bullets,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces fired “live bullets and tear gas canisters at several young men and children” at the entrance to the camp, adding that the teenager died of his wounds.
Saturday’s incident is the latest in the West Bank, where violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year.
At least 227 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in violence linked to the conflict.
The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Jordan, ASEAN countries plan economic forum as investments surge

Jordan, ASEAN countries plan economic forum as investments surge
Jordan, ASEAN countries plan economic forum as investments surge

Jordan, ASEAN countries plan economic forum as investments surge
  • Jordan’s trade with ASEAN members rose to $1.7bn in last financial year
LONDON: Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, announced on Saturday that a Jordanian Economic Forum with several member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will take place in March 2024, Jordan News Agency reported.

The forum aims to improve trade relations and boost investment opportunities between the two sides. It will be hosted in cooperation with ASEAN member states that have embassies in Jordan, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Brunei.

According to the ACC, trade between Jordan and ASEAN increased by 42 percent in 2022 over 2021.

Jordan’s trade with ASEAN member states totaled 1.3 billion Jordanian dinars ($1.7 billion) in the last financial year.

Exports to ASEAN states included chemical industry products, metal products and textile materials, while imports included pearls, precious stones, textile materials, appliances, electrical and electronic sets, transportation equipment, and food industry products.

The forum follows a meeting between the ACC board of directors and Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Nasri Bin Abdulrahman.

Tawfiq said that Jordan’s commercial and service sectors are eager to deepen ties with Malaysia and benefit from significant economic and investment opportunities.

 

UAE sends relief to quake victims in Morocco

UAE sends relief to quake victims in Morocco
UAE sends relief to quake victims in Morocco

UAE sends relief to quake victims in Morocco
  • Death toll from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake had risen to 1,037 by Saturday afternoon
LONDON: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum directed Dubai Police’s rescue teams to offer aid to Morocco following the earthquake that struck near Marrakech on Friday night, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday. 

The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake had risen to 1,037 by Saturday afternoon, with more than 1,200 injured.

Sheikh Mohammed also directed the establishment of an airbridge to allow charity organizations affiliated with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives to deliver relief supplies to those most affected by the quake.

 

Egypt's tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar

Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar
Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar

Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar
  • Hotel room capacity to be lifted by half a million with 30m tourists tipped by 2028
  • The surge in tourism can be credited to Egypt’s standing as a tourist hub
CAIRO: Egypt’s tourism sector has experienced a boom over the past three years, with visitor numbers growing from 4.9 million two years ago to a projected 15 million or more this year, according to figures released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
In 2020, around 4.9 million tourists visited Egypt — a figure constrained by the global pandemic, which led to flight bans and other precautionary restrictions.
Hossam Hazza, a member of the Egypt Tourism Chamber, said that about 21 million tourists are likely to visit Egypt next year.
He said the positive trend follows efforts to reinvigorate the sector in the wake of the pandemic, including promotions to enhance Egypt’s global image and encourage low-cost aviation.

The surge in tourism can be credited to Egypt’s standing as a tourist hub, a global eagerness to travel, and a strategic marketing approach leveraging social media and advertising campaigns.

Hossam Hazza, a member of the Egypt Tourism Chamber

The surge in tourism can be credited to Egypt’s standing as a tourist hub, a global eagerness to travel, and a strategic marketing approach leveraging social media and advertising campaigns, he added.
Effective ground strategies paired with adept marketing have been pivotal in rejuvenating the tourism sector, Hazza said.
He praised the improved standard of tourist accommodation, which receives over a 90 percent positivity rate in reviews.
Hazza said that Egypt aims to attract 30 million tourists by 2028.
Tourism expert Mustafa Al-Akhal said the industry’s growth has been fueled by simplified visa procedures and a growing range of tourist destinations in Egypt.
He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to welcome tourists following the pandemic, saying that this was not mirrored in some other markets.
Additional factors such as easier on-arrival or online visa applications through the Visa to Egypt website, stable security conditions and favorable diplomatic ties have helped to boost visitor numbers.
He said that hotel room capacity in Egypt will need to increase by around half a million to accommodate the goal of 30 million visitors by 2028.
In May, the Egyptian government announced that April 2023 marked a historic high in monthly inbound tourism, with 1.35 million visitors.
Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa said that 11.7 million tourists visited in 2022, compared with 8 million the previous year, and projected that over 15 million tourists will visit Egypt this year.

