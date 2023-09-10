World leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco quake

You are here

Moroccan residents fleeing their homes after Friday's earthquake gather at a park in central Marrakech. (REUTERS)
In this screen grab from social media videos, a person is rescued from under rubble, following a powerful earthquake, in Moulay Brahim village, Morocco, on September 9, 2023. (Al Maghribi Al Youm video/via REUTERS)
People gather next to a damaged building on a street in Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, on September 9, 2023. (REUTERS)
AFP

AFP

MARRAKECH, Morocco: Leaders and diplomats the world over expressed condolences and offered their support for Morocco Saturday after a devastating earthquake struck the mountains southwest of Marrakech.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit late Friday killed more than 2,000 people and left more than 2,000 injured, many critically, according to Moroccan authorities.
Support has poured in from leaders across the world.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of Morocco’s cross-strait neighbor Spain, expressed his “solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake... Spain is with the victims of this tragedy.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “our thoughts are with the victims of this devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes out to all those affected.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “devastated” and said that “France stands ready to help with first aid.”
The pope expressed his “profound solidarity” with Morocco after the quake, according to the Vatican.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined “Italy’s willingness to support Morocco in this emergency.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed sympathy “with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake.”
And the European Union member countries, through the European Council said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the devastating consequences of this tragic event.
“As close friends and partners of Morocco, we are ready to assist in any way You may deem useful,” said the statement, addressed to King Mohammed.

The leaders of both Russia and Ukraine also offered their sympathies.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his “deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake.”
“Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time,” he said on social media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed similar sentiments and said, in a message to Morocco’s king, “we share the pain and the mourning of the friendly Moroccan people.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the G20 summit this weekend, said he was “extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered support to “our Moroccan brothers in every way in this difficult hour.”

Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021 at the height of the crisis between the two countries, offered “its sincere condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake,” said its foreign ministry.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “instructed all government bodies and forces to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Morocco, including the preparations for sending an aid delegation to the area,” his office said.
It is the latest show of support in the wake of the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw Israel normalize ties with a number of Arab countries, including Morocco.
The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, said we “stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected.”
He also ordered an “air bridge to deliver critical relief” to the country, state news agency WAM reported.
Iran expressed its condolences for the “terrible earthquake.”
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said he was “ready to provide any form of assistance to deal with the repercussions of the devastating earthquake.” King of Jordan Abdullah II urged his government to provide all possible assistance to Morocco.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed: “In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event.”
The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his “sincere condolences” to the king, the Moroccan people and the families of the victims.

A statement from the World Bank said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Morocco...
“Our sole focus at this stage is on the Moroccan people and the authorities who are dealing with this tragedy.”
The secretary-general of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, prayed for “mercy on the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.”
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the quake as “heartbreaking,” adding: “We stand ready to support the immediate health needs,” a sentiment echoed by UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said the response to the devastating quake could take years.
UNESCO, the UN heritage organization, said it would help Morocco draw up an inventory of damage to national heritage sites and a repair strategy.
 

Topics: Morocco earthquake Marrakech

Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

A Moroccan mountain village mourns its quake dead

A Moroccan mountain village mourns its quake dead
  • Before the disaster, Moulay Brahim was home to some 3,000 people
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco: Lahcen sits in the corner of the village dispensary in Moulay Brahim in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains. He’s inconsolable after losing his wife and four children in Friday night’s earthquake.
The tragedy of what happened to Lahcen’s family is on everybody’s lips in the mountain village around an hour’s drive from the tourist city of Marrakesh.
The 40-year-old’s head is bowed, his body curled in pain.
“I’ve lost everything,” he says in a barely audible voice.

A view shows a damaged building in Moulay Brahim village, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (REUTERS)

It is Saturday afternoon, and rescue workers have not yet managed to recover the bodies of his wife and son from the debris of what was once their home.
The lifeless bodies of Lahcen’s three daughters have already been carried from the rubble.
“I can’t do anything right now, I just want to get away from the world and mourn,” he manages.
He had been outside their house when the 6.8-magnitude quake hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT) on Friday.
The strongest-ever quake to hit the North African kingdom killed more than 2,000 people and injured over 2,000, many of them critically, according to the latest official toll.
More than half of the dead, 1,293 people, died in Al-Haouz province where the quake’s epicenter was recorded. Moulay Brahim is in the province and suffered more than a dozen deaths, with even more feared.
Rescue workers using heavy machinery were searching on Saturday for survivors and victims in the wreckage of collapsed houses. Graves are being dug on a hill in the village to bury its dead.

Hasna, a woman in her forties, sits by the door of her modest home in the village. She is still in shock.
“It’s a terrible tragedy. We’re completely staggered by what has happened.
“My family was spared, but the whole village is mourning its children. Many of my neighbors lost loved ones. The pain is indescribable,” Hasna says.
Before the disaster, Moulay Brahim was home to some 3,000 people. On the high ground of the village, Bouchra wipes away tears with her scarf as she watches the men digging graves.
“My cousin’s grandchildren are dead,” she says. “I watched the devastation as it happened. I’m still shaking. It was like a fireball that consumed everything.
“Everyone here lost family, in this village and in others.”
Another villager, Lahcen Ait Tagaddirt, lost two young relatives who lived in a nearby village. His nephews were aged six and three when they died.
“It was the will of God,” he repeats, but he partly blames the region’s isolation.
“Here we have nothing. The mountain areas are very difficult,” he says.
A young neighbor who asked not to be identified by name relates how her uncle narrowly escaped death.
“He was praying when the roof fell in, but by some miracle they managed to get him out of the ruins of his house,” she says.
“It’s overwhelming to think that a few moments of shaking can cause so much misfortune.”
 

 

Topics: Moulay Brahim Morocco

Four major Libyan oil ports temporarily closed due to expected hurricane -sources

Four major Libyan oil ports temporarily closed due to expected hurricane -sources
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

Four major Libyan oil ports temporarily closed due to expected hurricane -sources

Four major Libyan oil ports temporarily closed due to expected hurricane -sources
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

BENGHAZHI: Four major oil ports in Libya including Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra will be closed from Saturday evening for a period of three days due to an expected hurricane, two oil engineers told Reuters.

 

Topics: Libya oil ports

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000

Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000
  • Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the early stages of the war had been systematically violated before the two mediators adjourned talks in June
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said Saturday “we don’t need” the African Union to resolve the country’s nearly five-month conflict, as new figures put the death toll at over 7,000.
Diplomatic tensions have flared since the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, met last week with a political adviser to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), prompting rebuke from Burhan’s government.
The brutal war since April 15 between the army and the RSF has killed “nearly 7,500” people, according to a Friday report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project which noted the toll was “a conservative estimate.”
ACLED as well as activists and aid groups on the ground have repeatedly warned that casualty figures out of Sudan are underreported as fighting hampers access to many areas and the warring sides do not disclose deaths among their ranks.
Much of the violence has been concentrated around the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, where witnesses again reported clashes on Saturday between army forces and the RSF on the outskirts of El Fasher, the North Darfur state capital.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the forces of Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have repeatedly floundered.
Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the early stages of the war had been systematically violated before the two mediators adjourned talks in June.
More recently, some moves by the army chief including trips to Egypt, South Sudan and Qatar have signalled a potential return to diplomacy.
But in a speech Saturday rallying troops in the southern state of Blue Nile, Burhan seemed to shun regional mediation efforts.
“If this is your approach, we don’t need your help,” the army chief said of the African Union, referring to Faki’s recent meeting with the RSF adviser, Youssef Ezzat.
The Burhan-controlled foreign ministry has called the meeting “a dangerous precedent” and “a clear violation” of the continental bloc’s norms, saying it “should hold no place for rebel movements and criminal terrorist militias.”
Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, a spokesman for the AU Commission, said in a statement Thursday the organization was committed to interacting “with all parties.”
Lebatt noted that no Sudanese party had expressed “any reservation” when “the same approach” was adopted by other international actors.
The AU suspended Sudan’s membership in 2021 after Burhan and Daglo together led a coup that derailed a transition to civilian rule following the ouster of longtime strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
Speaking in the Blue Nile city of Al-Damazin on Saturday, Burhan also took East African bloc IGAD to task, after his administration has repeatedly accused mediation coordinator Kenya of siding with the RSF.
IGAD “has deviated from its course,” Burhan said. “We Sudanese can solve our problems ourselves.”

Topics: Sudan conflict Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan African Union Sudan Rapid Support Forces Sudan war

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms
  • Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government unveiled its proposals in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated weekly
  • “There is no such thing as democracy without the Supreme Court. Democracy, democracy!” chanted the protesters in Tel Aviv
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against the hard-line government’s judicial overhaul, ahead of a court hearing on a major element of the controversial reforms that have split the nation.
Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government unveiled its proposals in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated weekly in what has become the largest protest movement in the country’s history.
“There is no such thing as democracy without the Supreme Court. Democracy, democracy!” chanted the protesters in Tel Aviv, where the rallies have taken place every Saturday since January.
“The Supreme Court is Supreme,” said one banner unfurled at the protest.
On Saturday, protests were also held in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beer Sheba, Modiin, Herzilya, and some other cities, organizers said.
The latest demonstration comes ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the Supreme Court on annulling parliament’s July vote to limit the so-called “reasonableness clause” used by the top court to review some government decisions.
Israel does not have a constitution or upper house of parliament, and the “reasonableness” law was put in place to allow judges to determine whether a government had overreached its powers.
The Supreme Court had used the measure in a high-profile ruling which barred Aryeh Deri, a Netanyahu ally, from serving in the cabinet because of a tax evasion conviction.
Opponents allege that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the proposed legal overhaul to quash possible judgments against him.
He rejects the accusation.
“On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will have a discussion on whether the law the government has passed is legal or not,” protester Yuval Inbar, 21, told AFP.
“If we don’t come here (to protest) we are afraid that the government is not going to respect the Supreme Court.”
The July 24 amendment to the “reasonableness clause” states that the courts cannot hear cases or issue orders against elected officials on the basis of that doctrine, activists say.
Opponents say this will give unlimited powers to the government and pave the way for more authoritarian rule.
“Netanyahu has been hijacked by messianic settlers who are attempting to have a revolution,” Josh Drill, a protest leader, told AFP.
“They are trying to do a political takeover and change the system of government to autocracy. That’s a revolution and this government is willing to bring the country down with them.”
Netanyahu’s administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the legal changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.
Its supporters have also held occasional rallies, insisting that it is illogical for the Supreme Court to hear petitions that judge its own undefined role.
But protesters insisted on Saturday that the court has every right to do so.
“We don’t have a system of checks and balances,” said Drill.
“If there is a government that is attempting to remove all powers of the Supreme Court ... then in my view it has the right, and it is even mandatory that the Supreme Court protect the democratic process.”
The protests have drawn support from across the political spectrum of Israel, among secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech sector workers, peace activists and military reservists.

Topics: Israelis protest legal reforms

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry
  • The ministry identified the teenager as 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Raee
  • He was killed at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp near the city of Hebron
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager Saturday at a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the latest violence to rock the occupied territory.
The ministry identified the teenager as 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Raee, and said he was killed at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp near the city of Hebron.
He was “shot in the back by the occupation (Israeli) bullets,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces fired “live bullets and tear gas canisters at several young men and children” at the entrance to the camp, adding that the teenager died of his wounds.
Saturday’s incident is the latest in the West Bank, where violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year.
At least 227 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in violence linked to the conflict.
The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: israeli forces Palestinian West Bank

