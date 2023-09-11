Culture minister opens UNESCO’s heritage committee session in Riyadh

RIYADH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, Saudi minister of culture, inaugurated on Sunday in Riyadh the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

During his opening remarks, he stressed the Kingdom’s belief in the importance of heritage as a cultural treasure and a human and knowledge heritage.

The minister cited Saudi Arabia’s work with the UNESCO on heritage and antiquities programs, as well as support for the preservation of global heritage sites by adopting a capacity-building strategy for those working in the field for the next ten years.

Prince Badr commended the efforts of UNESCO and all international organizations contributing to the preservation of natural and cultural heritage around the world, and to the launch of developmental facilitators of education, culture and science to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Saudi Arabia hosts the event this year from September 10-25 in Riyadh as the current chair of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.

Separately, the minister met with UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay on the sidelines of the event.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and UNESCO in preserving and protecting world heritage and the Kingdom’s backing for the organization’s efforts to support small island developing states.

Prince Badr also reviewed the projects funded by the Kingdom at UNESCO in support of the protection and promotion of culture and heritage. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the projects and programs proposed by the organization.