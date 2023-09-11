Culture minister opens UNESCO’s heritage committee session in Riyadh

RIYADH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, Saudi minister of culture, inaugurated on Sunday in Riyadh the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.
During his opening remarks, he stressed the Kingdom’s belief in the importance of heritage as a cultural treasure and a human and knowledge heritage.
The minister cited Saudi Arabia’s work with the UNESCO on heritage and antiquities programs, as well as support for the preservation of global heritage sites by adopting a capacity-building strategy for those working in the field for the next ten years.
Prince Badr commended the efforts of UNESCO and all international organizations contributing to the preservation of natural and cultural heritage around the world, and to the launch of developmental facilitators of education, culture and science to achieve the sustainable development goals.
Saudi Arabia hosts the event this year from September 10-25 in Riyadh as the current chair of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.
Separately, the minister met with UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay on the sidelines of the event.
The meeting discussed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and UNESCO in preserving and protecting world heritage and the Kingdom’s backing for the organization’s efforts to support small island developing states.
Prince Badr also reviewed the projects funded by the Kingdom at UNESCO in support of the protection and promotion of culture and heritage. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the projects and programs proposed by the organization.
Saudi defense minister, Yemeni leader discuss relations
Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom’s continued support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi minister of defense, has made a phone call to Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.
Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom’s continued support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and its constant keenness to back all efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis to achieve security and stability for the country and its people.
The pair also reviewed bilateral relations, the latest development in Yemen and issues of mutual interest.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds bilateral talks with world leaders on the sidelines of G20 summit in New Delhi
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led the Saudi G20 delegation as part of an official state visit to India
Investments and diplomatic ties featured in fruitful dialogue with Asian, European and Latin American leaders
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News
NEW DELHI: On the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in the Indian capital New Delhi, which drew to a close on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held bilateral talks with several world leaders and their representatives.
The crown prince was in the city to lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the summit before embarking on an official state visit at the invitation of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will take in trade talks and a business forum.
The crown prince met Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday, the parties discussing developments in Saudi-Japanese relations. The nations have enjoyed long-standing cooperation on energy, including hydrogen power.
High-ranking officials from both governments attended the talks, including the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi; Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih; and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
The crown prince held talks with Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, on Sunday morning, during which he reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to bolstering relations with the South Asian nation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The crown prince told of his satisfaction with Saudi Arabia’s many investments in Bangladesh, including the Patenga Container Terminal, the Port of Payra, and ACWA Power’s solar projects across the country. Hasina formally invited the crown prince to visit Bangladesh.
Latin American leaders also sat down with the crown prince on Sunday, including Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The crown prince also held talks with Charles Michel, president of the European Council.
Throughout India’s presidency of the G20, Saudi Arabia’s delegations have proactively participated in various meetings covering a wide range of topics, from energy and finance to culture, youth, and women’s empowerment.
India concluded its G20 presidency on Sunday after hosting the leaders and representatives of the 19 permanent members alongside those of nine guest nations and three regional organizations. Brazil is now poised to assume the G20 presidency for 2024.
Upon accepting the ceremonial gavel, Brazil’s President Lula said on Sunday his country’s presidency would prioritize social inclusion and the fight against hunger, along with energy transition, sustainable development, and the reform of global governance institutions.
Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: 'You're amazing'
Awareness of ongoing social transformation and economic diversification projects has created a buzz in India
As Kingdom’s tourism promotion campaigns in India intensify, some want Saudis also to begin visiting India
Updated 11 September 2023
Rahaf Jambi
NEW DELHI: Saudi Indian ties began to see engagement at a high level in 2019 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman undertook his first official trip to India.
Now that he has begun his second state visit, not only Indian politicians but also the nation’s people have noticed how close relations between the two countries have steadily become.
Many diplomatic, economic, trade, and cultural exchanges have taken place since then, especially during India’s G20 presidency this year, including intensified efforts by the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote the Kingdom’s heritage sites and mega-projects among Indians.
Arab News spoke to several young Indians in New Delhi.
Shri Sehgal, a young entrepreneur, said: “It’s amazing — our economic and trade relations and our respect for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“We have a huge amount of respect for what he is doing for Saudi Arabia and how he is growing the relationship between Saudi Arabia and India.”
He added that he had been impressed by the projects underway in Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 and noted that footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to sign for Al-Nassr last year highlighted the transformation taking place in the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia is developing, its cities are changing, and the arrival of Ronaldo has changed the face of Saudi football. I hope Saudi Vision 2030 will gain further momentum going forward.
“You guys are amazing. Keep it up. There’s a great future awaiting Saudis, and I believe things are only going to get better,” Sehgal said.
Abhiraj Sharma, a sales representative, said he had been following local media coverage of India’s efforts to further cement ties with Saudi Arabia.
“We’ve become close lately and the relation between us and Saudi Arabia is very good. And our prime minister is supportive of the Saudis,” he added.
While Saudi Arabia had recently been promoting the country’s tourist attractions to Indian travelers, Sharma hoped Saudis would visit India too.
He said: “To make the relationship, the bond, stronger, we want Saudis also to come here. My message to Saudis would be to come and explore India.”
Saudi Indian relations may have rapidly gained momentum in recent years, but they began growing after the Kingdom opened its doors to Indian expatriate workers.
Raju John, a hospitality professional originally from Kerala, said the Gulf connection brought sudden prosperity to his home state in the 1980s.
“Since the development boom in Saudi Arabia that began 30 or 40 years ago, the Kingdom has been providing enormous job opportunities for Indian workers.
“I have heard about the generosity and kindness of Saudis among other good qualities. I feel very happy about the fast-improving current ties between Saudi Arabia and India,” he added.
How the G20 Empower Alliance advances the rights and participation of women
The initiative focuses on financial inclusion, employment, education, skills, and leadership
India’s G20 presidency centered on fostering economic empowerment through digital access
Updated 11 September 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Economies squander a wealth of talent and experience when they deny women the same opportunities as men to study, work, start businesses, and rise to positions of leadership. That is why the G20 has made women’s empowerment a key feature of its program.
During its presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies, India assumed leadership of the G20 Empower Alliance, an initiative devoted to advancing reforms related to women’s social and economic rights and their inclusion in top decision making.
Such reforms range from enhancing financial inclusion, expanding opportunities for quality and gainful employment, fostering education and skills development, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and promoting women’s leadership.
“The remarkable work undertaken by the G20 Empower Alliance empowers women to confront future challenges through avenues such as economic empowerment, digital inclusion, gender equality, education and training, especially in STEM fields, and networking and mentorship,” Sheila Al-Rowaily, vice president of the private sector delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, told Arab News on the fringes of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.
Al-Rowaily was last year appointed as the first woman in the history of the Kingdom to serve on the board of directors of the Saudi Central Bank.
Launched during the 2019 summit in Osaka, Japan, the alliance, formally known as the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation, entrusts each year’s presidency with the responsibility of spearheading its initiatives.
These initiatives are tailored to focus on specific pillars and objectives determined by the host country. During Indonesia’s G20 presidency in 2022, for example, the focus was on promoting women’s economic empowerment and gender equality.
India’s G20 presidency centered on three core objectives — education, promoting partnerships, and fostering women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship through access to technology and digital skills.
Under India’s leadership, significant progress was made in advancing gender equality and in empowering women across various sectors, including labor force participation, financial inclusion, education, health, and leadership.
The G20 Empower Alliance leverages partnerships between governments and business leaders in member countries to accelerate the promotion of women to leadership roles in the private sector.
India G20 Empower Alliance outcomes
Women’s Labor Force Participation: The G20 countries committed to reducing the gender gap in labor force participation by 25 percent by 2025. This commitment aimed to increase women’s access to quality employment opportunities and remove barriers to their entry and retention in the workforce.
Financial Inclusion: The G20 Empower initiative focused on enhancing women’s financial inclusion by promoting access to financial services, digital payments and entrepreneurship opportunities. This aimed to empower women economically and enable them to take part fully in economic activities.
Education and Skills Development: The G20 countries emphasized the importance of education and skills development for women and girls. Efforts were made to enhance access to quality education, vocational training and lifelong learning opportunities for women, ensuring their equal participation in various fields.
Health and Well-being: The G20 Empower initiative recognized the importance of women’s health and well-being. It aimed to improve access to healthcare services, including sexual and reproductive health services, as well as address gender-based violence.
Women’s Leadership: India encouraged greater representation of women in leadership positions across sectors through mentorship programs, capacity-building initiatives and promoting inclusive policies.
Collaboration with the private sector brings invaluable expertise, resources, and perspectives to the table, driving inclusive growth and gender equality. It is designed to equip women with the tools, resources, and support systems necessary to confront the challenges of the future.
During Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency in 2020, the Kingdom hosted conferences, workshops, dialogues, and capacity-building programs dedicated to advancing gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.
The three main pillars of Saudi Arabia’s focus included legal and policy reforms to eliminate discriminatory practices against women across different sectors; efforts to enhance access to financial services; and improvements to labor market participation by addressing challenges related to skills development, training, employment opportunities, and work-life balance.
Under India’s G20 presidency, member countries committed to reducing the gender gap in labor force participation by 25 percent by 2025, with the aim of increasing access to quality employment opportunities and breaking down barriers that hinder women accessing the workplace.
G20 countries this year also addressed issues related to gender-based violence, women’s health services, and access to education and training.
In a significant move designed to expand educational opportunities for women, India launched TechEquity, a digital inclusion platform offering more than 90 courses benefiting 1 million users in 120 languages. Additionally, India spearheaded the G20 Mentorship Program.
Al-Rowaily said the G20 Empower Alliance brings governments together to coordinate and align policies, reduce conflicts, and promote stability in the global financial markets, leading to more efficient and effective policy responses to economic challenges, ultimately benefiting national economies.
The initiatives led by the G20 Empower Alliance directly impact policy coordination, economic growth, financial stability, development assistance, and international cooperation.
The alliance creates an enabling environment for economic growth by promoting investment, innovation and infrastructure development through agreements on trade liberalization.
While progress in empowering and advancing women’s economic representation has been significant, Al-Rowaily said that there are still areas requiring attention and improvement.
“By sharing best practices, knowledge exchange, and joint problem-solving approaches through G20 Empower Alliance initiatives, nations can benefit from each other’s experiences and expertise to improve their own economic performance,” Al-Rowaily said.
King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise
Saudi team to participate in relief and humanitarian work for those affected and rescue any survivors
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Under directives issued on Sunday by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will operate an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following a deadly earthquake in the country, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah confirmed that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the king and crown prince to stand by and support those affected by Friday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake.
The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise.
Al-Rabeeah said a Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense and teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, led by KSrelief, will be sent to participate in relief and humanitarian work for those affected and rescue any survivors.
He added that the gesture was “an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing with those affected and in need around the world in various crises and tribulations,” SPA added.