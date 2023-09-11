You are here

UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk delivers a speech at the opening of the 54th UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

  • Denmark and Sweden saw several protests in July where copies of the Qur'an had been burned
Arab News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, condemned on Monday the series of incidents that saw the burning of the Holy Qur’an in Europe earlier this year.

In his remarks, Turk called for the “preserving of human dignity”.

His comments came during the opening of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. The council is expected to discuss the Qur’an burning matter on October 6.

Denmark and Sweden saw several protests in July where copies of the Qur’an had been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries, which demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

The UN human rights council is also expected to discuss a number of human rights issues, including religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance, among other human rights related topics.

Topics: Volker Turk

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Updated 11 September 2023
AFP

  • Remarks come days after major trade and transport route deal linking Europe, the Middle East and India
  • Scheme could have wide implications, including developing contacts between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia
AFP

NEW DELHI: India hailed its “strategic” partnership with oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Monday, days after unveiling a major trade and transport route linking Europe, the Middle East and India as part of a broad alliance.
“Together, we made the historic start to establish an economic corridor,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in New Delhi. 
On Saturday, the pair took part alongside other G20 leaders in the unveiling of ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route, boosting trade ties with potentially wide-ranging geopolitical implications.
“This corridor will not only connect the two countries, but economic cooperation, digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe,” Modi added, in talks following the end of the two-day Group of 20 leaders’ summit he hosted.
India and Saudi Arabia, along with the United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates and others launched the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity and data networks and hydrogen pipelines.
Although heavily trade-focused, the scheme could have wide-ranging implications — including developing contacts between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Also on Monday, an Israeli delegation was in Riyadh for a UNESCO meeting, an Israeli official told AFP, marking the country’s first publicly announced visit to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has never officially recognized Israel.
US President Joe Biden called the trade and transport scheme “historic” at the launch event.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the so-called India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor was “much more than ‘just’ a railway or a cable.”
Signatories hope it can help integrate India’s vast market of 1.4 billion people with countries to the west, offer a counterbalance to lavish Chinese infrastructure spending, boost Middle Eastern economies and help normalize relations between Israel and Gulf Arab states.
For New Delhi, the world’s most populous country, and Riyadh, the world’s biggest crude exporter, it was another step in bringing the nations closer, with bilateral trade already reaching $42.8 billion last year, according to Saudi’s investment ministry.
“As two of the world’s fastest growing economies, our mutual cooperation is important for the peace and stability of the entire region,” Modi added, in footage shown on state broadcasters.
“For India, Saudi Arabia is one of most important strategic partners,” he said.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders discussed issues included energy security, trade, investment and defense, without giving further details.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

Updated 11 September 2023
AP

  • Plane attacks on Sept. 11 claimed nearly 3,000 lives, reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears
  • Biden, a Democrat, will be the first president to commemorate Sept. 11 in Alaska, or anywhere in the western US
AP

NEW YORK: Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Commemorations stretch from the attack sites — at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania — to Alaska and beyond. President Joe Biden is due at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage.

His visit, en route to Washington, D.C., from a trip to India and Vietnam, is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote. The hijacked plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

On that day, “we were one country, one nation, one people, just like it should be. That was the feeling — that everyone came together and did what we could, where we were at, to try to help,” said Eddie Ferguson, the fire-rescue chief in Virginia’s Goochland County.

It’s more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the Pentagon and more than three times as far from New York. But a sense of connection is enshrined in a local memorial incorporating steel from the World Trade Center’s destroyed twin towers.

The predominantly rural county of 25,000 people holds not just one but two anniversary commemorations: a morning service focused on first responders and an evening ceremony honoring all the victims.

Other communities across the country pay tribute with moments of silence, tolling bells, candlelight vigils and other activities. In Columbus, Indiana, 911 dispatchers broadcast a remembrance message to police, fire and EMS radios throughout the 50,000-person city, which also holds a public memorial ceremony.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts raise and lower the flag at a commemoration in Fenton, Missouri, where a “Heroes Memorial” includes a piece of World Trade Center steel and a plaque honoring 9/11 victim Jessica Leigh Sachs. Some of her relatives live in the St. Louis suburb of 4,000 residents.

“We’re just a little bitty community,” said Mayor Joe Maurath, but “it’s important for us to continue to remember these events. Not just 9/11, but all of the events that make us free.”

New Jersey’s Monmouth County, which was home to some 9/11 victims, made Sept. 11 a holiday this year for county employees so they could attend commemorations.

As another way of marking the anniversary, many Americans do volunteer work on what Congress has designated both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

At ground zero, Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join the ceremony on the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum plaza. The event will not feature remarks from political figures, instead giving the podium to victims’ relatives for an hourslong reading of the names of the dead.

James Giaccone signed up to read again this year in memory of his brother, Joseph Giaccone, 43. The family attends the ceremony every year to hear Joseph’s name.
“If their name is spoken out loud, they don’t disappear,” James Giaccone said in a recent interview.

The commemoration is crucial to him.

“I hope I never see the day when they minimize this,” he said. “It’s a day that changed history.”

Biden, a Democrat, will be the first president to commemorate Sept. 11 in Alaska, or anywhere in the western US He and his predecessors have gone to one or another of the attack sites in most years, though Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama each marked the anniversary on the White House lawn at times. Obama followed one of those observances by recognizing the military with a visit to Fort Meade in Maryland.

First lady Jill Biden is due to lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.

In Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked jets crashed after passengers tried to storm the cockpit, a remembrance and wreath-laying is scheduled at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown operated by the National Park Service. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is expected to attend the ceremony.

The memorial site will offer a new educational video, virtual tour and other materials for teachers to use in classrooms. Educators with a total of more than 10,000 students have registered for access to the free “National Day of Learning” program, which will be available through the fall, organizers say.

“We need to get the word out to the next generation,” said memorial spokesperson Katherine Hostetler, a National Park Service ranger.
 

Topics: 9/11 United States New York September 11 #9/11Anniversary

Hate preacher in US supermax prison wages fresh bid for release

Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

  • Abu Hamza was handed life sentence in 2015 over terrorism charges
Arab News

LONDON: Jailed Egyptian terrorist Abu Hamza is waging a fresh bid to be released on compassionate grounds from the US supermax prison where he is being held, The Sun reported.

The 65-year-old former imam of London’s Finsbury Park Mosque, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, was handed a life sentence in 2015 after being extradited to America on charges of terrorism and kidnapping.

He lives in solitary confinement in Colorado’s ADX Florence supermax prison but claims that COVID-19 disease complications have left him too ill to face the “draconian conditions,” his lawyer said.

An initial appeal over his extradition years ago was denied by the European Court of Human Rights, which found that conditions in the prison “would not amount to ill-treatment.”

But Hamza’s lawyer said his client’s latest appeal would refer to “the draconian conditions of confinement that he has been subjected to at ADX Florence.”

It has led him to suffer “multiple bouts of COVID-19, substantially failing health, and 24/7 solitary confinement for the past eight years.”

Hamza’s charges included overseeing the kidnapping of 16 tourists in Yemen in 1998, and organizing a terror training camp in Oregon, America.

During his sentencing, Katherine Forrest, a former US district court judge, said: “Any time he is released, the world will not be safe.”

Topics: United States Abu Hamza Preachers of Hate

Racist, sexist, casteist: Is AI bad news for India?

A police officer moves a barricade to block a road ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

  • In both cases, most of those charged were Muslim, leading human rights groups and tech experts to criticise India's use of the AI-based technology to target poor, minority and marginalised groups in Delhi and elsewhere in the country
Reuters

NEW DELHI: After communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area last year, police said they used facial recognition technology to identify and arrest dozens of men, the second such instance after a more violent riot in the Indian capital in 2020.
In both cases, most of those charged were Muslim, leading human rights groups and tech experts to criticize India’s use of the AI-based technology to target poor, minority and marginalized groups in Delhi and elsewhere in the country.
As India rolls out AI tools that authorities say will increase efficiency and improve access, tech experts fear the lack of an official policy for the ethical use of AI will hurt people at the bottom, entrenching age-old bias, criminalizing minorities and channeling most benefits to the rich.

People mourn next to the body of Muddasir Khan, who was wounded on Tuesday in a clash between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law, after he succumbed to his injuries, in a riot affected area in New Delhi, India, February 27, 2020. (REUTERS)

“It is going to directly affect the people living on the fringes — the Dalits, the Muslims, the trans people. It will exacerbate bias and discrimination against them,” said Shivangi Narayan, a researcher who has studied predictive policing in Delhi.

HIGHLIGHTS

• "If you ask a chatbot the names of 20 Indian doctors and professors, the suggestions are generally Hindu dominant-caste surnames - just one example of how unequal representations in data lead to caste-biased outcomes of generative AI systems."

• India's criminal databases are particularly problematic, as Muslims, Dalits and Indigenous people are arrested, charged and incarcerated at higher rates than others, official data show.

With a population of 1.4 billion powering the world’s fifth-biggest economy, India is undergoing breakneck technological change, rolling out AI-based systems — in spheres from health to education, agriculture to criminal justice — but with scant debate on their ethical implications, experts say.
In a nation beset by old and deep divisions, be it of class, religion, gender or wealth, researchers like Narayan — a member of the Algorithmic Governance Research Network — fear that AI risks exacerbating all these schisms.
“We think technology works objectively. But the databases being used to train AI systems are biased against caste, gender, religion, even location of residence, so they will exacerbate bias and discrimination against them,” she said.

Security personnel stand guard on a road as a Hindu religious flag is seen on a minaret (C) of a burnt-out mosque following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. (AFP)

Facial recognition technology — which uses AI to match live images against a database of cached faces — is one of many AI applications that critics say risks more surveillance of Muslims, lower-caste Dalits, Indigenous Adivasis, transgender and other marginalized groups, all while ignoring their needs.
Linking databases to a national ID system and a growing use of AI for loan approvals, hiring and background checks can slam doors firmly shut on the marginalized, said Siva Mathiyazhagan, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
The growing popularity of generative AI applications such as chatbots further exacerbates these biases, he said.
“If you ask a chatbot the names of 20 Indian doctors and professors, the suggestions are generally Hindu dominant-caste surnames — just one example of how unequal representations in data lead to caste-biased outcomes of generative AI systems,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

DIGITAL CASTE PANOPTICON
Caste discrimination was outlawed in India 75 years ago, yet Dalits still face widespread abuse, many of their attempts at upward mobility met with violent oppression.
Under-represented in higher education and good jobs despite affirmative action programs, Dalits, Muslims and Indigenous people lag higher-caste Indians in smartphone ownership and social media use, studies show.
About half of India’s population — primarily women, rural communities and Adivasis — lacks access to the Internet, so “entire communities may be missing or misrepresented in datasets ... leading to wrong conclusions and residual unfairness,” analysis by Google Research showed in 2021.
The ramificiations are widespread; not least, in health care.
“Rich people problems like cardiac disease and cancer, not poor people’s tuberculosis, is prioritized, exacerbating inequities among those who benefit from AI and those who do not,” researchers said in the Google analysis.
Similarly, mobile safety apps that use data mapping to flag unsafe areas are skewed by middle-class users who tend to mark Dalit, Muslim and slum areas as dodgy, potentially leading to over-policing and unwarranted mass surveillance.
“The irony is that people who are not counted in these datasets are still subject to these data-driven systems which reproduce bias and discrimination,” said Urvashi Aneja, founding director of Digital Futures Lab, a research collective.
India’s criminal databases are particularly problematic, as Muslims, Dalits and Indigenous people are arrested, charged and incarcerated at higher rates than others, official data show.
The police registers are used for potential AI-assisted predictive policing to identify who is likely to commit a crime. Generative AI may come to court, with the Punjab and Haryana high court earlier using ChatGPT to decide whether to award bail for a suspect in a murder case — a first in the country.
“Any new AI-based predictive policing system will likely only perpetuate the legacies of caste discrimination and the unjust criminalization and surveillance of marginalized communities,” said Nikita Sonavane, co-founder of the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project, a non-profit.
“Policing has always been casteist in India, and data has been used to entrench caste-based hierarchies. What we’re seeing now is the creation and rise of a digital caste panopticon.”
The ministry of information technology did not respond to a request for comment.

CALIFORNIA CASTE LAW
Governments worldwide have been slow to regulate AI. China’s draft rules for generative AI took effect last month, while the EU’s AI Act is in the final stage of negotiations, and the US AI Bill of Rights offers guidelines for responsible design and use.
India does not have an AI law, only a strategy from government thinktank NITI Aayog that states that AI systems must not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth or residence, and that they must be audited to ensure they are impartial and free from bias.
But there is little discussion in India about bias in AI, even as there is growing awareness of caste in the tech industry in the United States, with California poised to become the first state to ban caste discrimination, after Seattle became the first US city to do so.
South Asian immigrant communities make up large numbers of tech workers in the United States, where Dalit engineers — including women — have complained of discrimination and abuse from high-caste men.
Having mostly high-caste men design AI tools can unduly benefit the privileged and altogether bypass women, lower-caste and other marginalized groups, said Aneja.
“How much agency do women or lower-caste groups have to check or contradict what’s coming out of a system? Especially generative AI, which is designed to seem human-like,” she said.
A technical fix cannot take existing bias out of the system; what’s needed is a better understanding of the biases and their impacts in different social contexts, Aneja said.
“We should shed the assumption that bias is going to go away — instead, we should accept that bias is always going to be there, and design and build systems accordingly.”

 

Topics: India Muslims in India RSS

Moscow claims Putin’s party wins votes in annexed Ukraine regions

Updated 11 September 2023
AFP

  • The polls being held across Russia came ahead of presidential elections next year expected to prolong Putin’s rule until at least 2030
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia claimed Sunday that the United Russia party, which staunchly backs President Vladimir Putin, had won local ballots in four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia.
The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the eastern and southern territories last year despite not having full military control over them. The elections have been dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as a sham.
Data published by Moscow and proxy officials showed voters in the war-battered territories, where Ukraine is clawing back ground, had backed United Russia with more than 70 percent of the ballot in each territory, state-run news agencies reported.
The polls also being held across Russia came ahead of presidential elections next year expected to prolong Putin’s rule until at least 2030.
His opponents are in exile or jail and Moscow has criminalized criticism of its conflict in Ukraine and detained thousands for speaking out.
Authorities set up mobile polling booths days ahead of the vote in the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow said a polling station was attacked by a Ukrainian drone.
In Donetsk, which has been partially controlled by separatists since 2014, Kremlin-installed authorities said Ukrainian shelling had injured election officials.
Voting was also taking place in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.
Ukrainian security services said they had compiled a list of “collaborators” helping to organize the voting and vowed retribution.

In Rostov-on-Don, a southwest city close to Ukraine’s border attacked by drones this week, two voters told AFP the conflict was their main worry.
“We just want to live in peace with our children,” said 40-year-old Nina Antonova.
“Everyone is worried about this one problem — the war. We don’t have any other concerns,” said 84-year-old Anatoli, a pensioner who declined to give his last name.
In Moscow, which was also hosting a mayoral vote, there were few campaign posters.
Incumbant Sergei Sobyanin — a Siberian-born Kremlin loyalist in post since 2010 — won a “convincing” reelection, a senior election official said.
In his 13 years at the helm of Europe’s largest city, Sobyanin has presided over numerous mega-projects that have transformed Moscow’s skyline.
In 2013, he was almost defeated by anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.
Navalny, who dismissed the vote from behind bars, was jailed in 2020 on old fraud charges his allies say were a pretext to end his political work.
Sobyanin beat out the grandson of a veteran Communist politician and a little-known candidate from a new party dubbed “New People.”
Moscow residents ahead of the vote had praised Sobyanin for modernizing the city.
“Moscow is blossoming in front of our eyes,” 21-year-old student Rukhin Aliyev told AFP.
Musician Kirill Lobanov said Sobyanin had done “very well” as mayor, particularly “in the last year” marked by the conflict.
Sobyanin has downplayed increasing Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow that have hit the Kremlin and crashed into the capital’s iconic financial district.

In regions bordering Ukraine that have seen frequent attacks, voting was going ahead with additional security precautions.
Electoral commission chief Ella Pamfilova said voting had been postponed in Shebekino, a district of the Belgorod region that has been hit by shelling, “due to a regime of high alert.”
Observers say one of the few competitive races in Russia’s 11 time zones emerged in Siberia’s remote Khakassia, where governor Valentin Konovalov is seeking re-election.
The 35-year-old Communist defeated a Kremlin-backed candidate in 2018 after a wave of rare protests in the sparsely populated mountainous region.
In this year’s campaign, he initially faced Moscow-backed candidate Sergei Sokol, who portrayed himself as a Kremlin-decorated “hero” who fought in Ukraine.
Sokol dropped out at the last minute, citing health reasons. Konovalov is one of few regional leaders not backed by the Kremlin who remains in office.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

