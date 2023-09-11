Israel sees south Lebanon airport as Iran-backed springboard for attacks

You are here

People chant slogans during the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter in Beirut’s predominantly-Shiite Muslim southern suburb. (File/AFP)
Reuters

People chant slogans during the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter in Beirut’s predominantly-Shiite Muslim southern suburb. (AFP)
  • Gallant said the site, 20 km away from the Israeli border town of Metulla, could accommodate mid-sized aircraft
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused Iran on Monday of setting up an airport in southern Lebanon to enable attacks against Israel.
Israel is troubled by arch-foe Iran’s nuclear program, missile build-up and support for militants in the region. The most powerful group, the Lebanese Hezbollah, fought a war with Israel in 2006 but this year several incidents have taken place along the border and angry words have been exchanged.
In televised remarks to an international security conference hosted by Reichman University, Gallant showed aerial images of what he described as an airport built by Iran with a view to pursuing what he called “terrorist objectives” against Israel.
He did not elaborate on these, but said the site could accommodate mid-sized aircraft. The location he gave was near the Lebanese village of Birket Jabbour and city of Jezzin, some 20 km (12 miles) north of the Israeli border town of Metulla.
Neither Hezbollah nor Iranian officials had an immediate response to Gallant’s remarks.
A non-Israeli source with knowledge of the site said it could accommodate large drones — some of them weaponized — built off of Iranian blueprints. The source said drones launched from the site could be used for both internal and external operational activities — but added that the nature and direction of the runway suggested the former were more likely.
Hezbollah has been investing heavily in drone technology, the source said.
Gallant said there was an Iranian effort to create another dangerous front on Israel’s border with Jordan, which has a peace treaty with Israel, “through Shiite militias that operate and are based in Iraq.”
He did not elaborate on the scale or provide further details on how this was being accomplished.
Israel is widely believed to have its own nuclear arsenal, although it neither confirms nor denies this.
Gallant also mentioned divisions in Israeli society over planned judicial overhaul legislation which has led to mass demonstrations and some reservists saying they would refuse call-ups if the legislation passes.
“The continuation of the internal struggle is jeopardizing national resilience, The Israel Defense Forces and our ability to provide security to the State of Israel,” Gallant said.

Jordanian army chief receives US delegation, IOM official

Jordanian army chief receives US delegation, IOM official
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Jordanian army chief receives US delegation, IOM official

Jordanian army chief receives US delegation, IOM official
  • Meeting with US delegation covered military cooperation
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of Jordan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday welcomed a US delegation led by Dana Stroul, deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East.

The two sides discussed military cooperation between the two countries, Jordan News Agency reported.

Huneiti also met Othman Belbeisi, regional director of the International Organization for Migration, on Monday to review joint coordination frameworks as well as recent regional and international developments.

Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20

Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20

Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20
  • Step solidifies the role of African countries in global economic development, Aboul Gheit says
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has welcomed the admission of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20, the Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

The AU, a continental body of 55 member states, now enjoys the same status in the G20 as the EU — the only regional bloc with full membership.

Its previous designation was “invited international organization.”

Aboul Gheit said the move was a positive step that will benefit both sides and solidify the role of African countries in global economic development.

He added that it will boost the continent’s ability to contribute to resolving key global issues such as climate change, and energy and food security.

150 killed in Libya floods after rainstorm: official

Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

150 killed in Libya floods after rainstorm: official

Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
  • Images filmed by residents of the disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighborhoods submerged under water
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

BENGHAZHI: At least 150 people were killed in freak floods in eastern Libya as a result of storm Daniel which has swept the Mediterranean, an official said on Monday.
Images filmed by residents of the disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighborhoods submerged under water.
“At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, the Jabal Al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj,” Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya, told AFP.
“This is besides the massive material damage that struck public and private properties,” he added.
He said the prime minister of the east-based government, Oussama Hamad, and the head of a rescue committee as well as other ministers had traveled to Derna to evaluate the extent of the damage.
Hamad’s government — which rivals a UN-brokered, internationally recognized transitional administration in Tripoli — on Monday declared Derna a “disaster area.”
Experts have described storm Daniel — which also struck parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria in recent days, killing at least 27 people — as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.”
The storm struck eastern Libya on Sunday afternoon, notably the coastal town of Jabal Al-Akhdar but also Benghazi, where a curfew was declared and schools closed for several days.
Rescue teams were also deployed in Derna, 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.
With a population of 100,000, the city lies in the wadi of a river bearing the same name.
East Libyan authorities had “lost contact with nine soldiers during rescue operations” in the city, Massoud had said.
The United Nations mission in Libya on Monday said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “closely following the emergency caused by severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country.”
It expressed its condolences over the victims of the floods and said it was “ready to support efforts by local authorities and municipalities to respond to this emergency and provide urgent humanitarian assistance.”
Hundreds of residents are still believed to be trapped in difficult-to-reach areas as rescuers, backed by the army, try to come to their aid.
Libya, sitting on Africa’s largest known oil reserves, was plunged into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed former dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Two rival governments based in the west and east have been vying for power, with deadly conflict occasionally erupting.

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul
  • Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

MODIIN: Scores of Israeli protesters on Monday flooded the streets outside the home of Israel’s justice minister, the architect of the country’s divisive judicial overhaul, a day before the Supreme Court hears a crucial case against the curbing of its powers.
Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on charges of disrupting public order and blocking roads as they protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to weaken the Supreme Court. The judicial plan has triggered one of the biggest domestic crises in Israeli history and exposed the country’s bitter divides.
On Tuesday, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices will appear on the bench for the first time ever to hear an appeal against the first major part of the overhaul, which the the government pushed through parliament in July.
The rowdy crowd of roughly 200 demonstrators outside Levin’s home blew horns, chanted through megaphones against the government and brandished signs, jostling with police who pushed back the crowds. After a few hours, Levin left his besieged home in a sleek black car surrounded by police officers and security guards who tried to clear a path for him through the swarm of protesters.
Further demonstrations are expected this week as the Supreme Court hears petitions Tuesday by rights groups and individuals calling it to strike down the law passed by parliament that cancels the court’s ability to block government actions and appointments using the legal concept that they are “unreasonable.”
The hearings put the country’s top justices in the unprecedented position of defending their own independence and ruling on their own fate.
The court faces massive public pressure to strike down the law and has an inherent interest in preserving its powers and independence. But if it does so, Netanyahu’s government could ignore the ruling, setting the stage for a crisis over who has ultimate authority.
Levin, a Netanyahu ally who has spearheaded the overhaul, argued in interviews with local media last week against proposals to seek a compromise with the opposition and soften the current judicial changes.
Critics of the overhaul describe it as a blow to democracy, arguing that Israel’s judiciary represents the primary check on the powers of the prime minister and his majority coalition in parliament. They also say the prime minister has a conflict of interest trying to change the legal system at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges.
Supporters of Netanyahu’s far-right, ultra-Orthodox government say the law will prevent liberal, unelected judges from interfering with the decisions of elected lawmakers. They also say the court should not be able to rule on a law limiting its own authority.

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
Updated 11 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
  • Search teams, Saudi Red Crescent Authority help with relief operations 
  • Death toll in worst-hit areas climbs to 1,293 in Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, 452 in Taroudant
Updated 11 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

CASABLANCA: The official death toll in the Moroccan earthquake has risen to 2,122 people, with more than 2,400 injured.

Latest figures released by the country’s Interior Ministry revealed that the province of Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, which was at the center of the quake, bore the brunt of casualties, with 1,293 dead. In Taroudant, the next worse-hit area, the tremors claimed 452 lives.

Saudi Arabia has been among several Arab countries to offer support to Rabat.

Under directives issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi aid agency KSrelief quickly set up an air bridge to provide relief to Morocco.

And search and rescue teams, in collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance.

Joining other Emirati leaders in expressing condolences to the people of Morocco, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also ordered the establishment of a humanitarian air corridor to provide immediate material assistance to quake victims.

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Algeria, Egypt, and Jordan are helping too with Algeria having offered to open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha pledged the body’s full support for the North African nation in the wake of the natural disaster.

 

*This article first appeared on Arab News en français

Topics: Morocco

