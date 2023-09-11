You are here

  • Home
  • Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon
A Lebanese army soldier stands guards at the entrance of Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh during clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah group and Islamist militants near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9t59v

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon
  • The Ain El-Hilweh camp has been rocked by factional clashes since late July between the Palestinian mainstream movement Fatah and militant fighters
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Ten people have been killed and dozens wounded in renewed violence between rival groups in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, with a senior Palestinian official flying in on Monday amid fears the bloodshed could spread.
The Ain El-Hilweh camp has been rocked by factional clashes since late July between the Palestinian mainstream movement Fatah and militant fighters. The first round left more than a dozen people dead.
Fighting resumed over the weekend after a month-long ceasefire and has since left at least 10 people dead, according to two Palestinian sources in the camp. Six of them were militants from Fatah and another two were extremist fighters.
The two remaining victims were civilians, a Lebanese security source and two Palestinian sources said. One was killed on Saturday when a stray bullet from the clashes reached a town near the camp, the Lebanese security source said.
Five Lebanese army soldiers were also wounded, one of them critically, when shelling hit two of their positions on the outskirts of the camp on Sunday, according to an army statement.
Ain El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinians countrywide, according to the United Nation's Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA). The camps date back as many as seven decades to neighbouring Israel's founding in 1948.
The renewed violence has prompted fresh concerns that the clashes could spill over into the adjacent city of Sidon.
Residents fear a similar scenario to the northern Palestinian camp of Naher Al-Bared, where Lebanon's army waged a 15-week onslaught to dislodge extremist groups in 2007.
A senior Fatah official is set to land in Lebanon on Monday and the acting chief of Lebanon's powerful General Security intelligence agency will hold an emergency meeting on the issue.
UNRWA has said armed groups have taken over eight of their schools, forcing the agency to find alternatives to host students as the beginning of the school year nears. 

Topics: Lebanon Palestinian refugees

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul
  • Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

MODIIN: Scores of Israeli protesters on Monday flooded the streets outside the home of Israel’s justice minister, the architect of the country’s divisive judicial overhaul, a day before the Supreme Court hears a crucial case against the curbing of its powers.
Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on charges of disrupting public order and blocking roads as they protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to weaken the Supreme Court. The judicial plan has triggered one of the biggest domestic crises in Israeli history and exposed the country’s bitter divides.
On Tuesday, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices will appear on the bench for the first time ever to hear an appeal against the first major part of the overhaul, which the the government pushed through parliament in July.
The rowdy crowd of roughly 200 demonstrators outside Levin’s home blew horns, chanted through megaphones against the government and brandished signs, jostling with police who pushed back the crowds. After a few hours, Levin left his besieged home in a sleek black car surrounded by police officers and security guards who tried to clear a path for him through the swarm of protesters.
Further demonstrations are expected this week as the Supreme Court hears petitions Tuesday by rights groups and individuals calling it to strike down the law passed by parliament that cancels the court’s ability to block government actions and appointments using the legal concept that they are “unreasonable.”
The hearings put the country’s top justices in the unprecedented position of defending their own independence and ruling on their own fate.
The court faces massive public pressure to strike down the law and has an inherent interest in preserving its powers and independence. But if it does so, Netanyahu’s government could ignore the ruling, setting the stage for a crisis over who has ultimate authority.
Levin, a Netanyahu ally who has spearheaded the overhaul, argued in interviews with local media last week against proposals to seek a compromise with the opposition and soften the current judicial changes.
Critics of the overhaul describe it as a blow to democracy, arguing that Israel’s judiciary represents the primary check on the powers of the prime minister and his majority coalition in parliament. They also say the prime minister has a conflict of interest trying to change the legal system at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges.
Supporters of Netanyahu’s far-right, ultra-Orthodox government say the law will prevent liberal, unelected judges from interfering with the decisions of elected lawmakers. They also say the court should not be able to rule on a law limiting its own authority.

Topics: Israel

Related

UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
Middle-East
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
Middle-East
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
Updated 11 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
  • Search teams, Saudi Red Crescent Authority help with relief operations 
  • Death toll in worst-hit areas climbs to 1,293 in Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, 452 in Taroudant
Updated 11 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

CASABLANCA: The official death toll in the Moroccan earthquake has risen to 2,122 people, with more than 2,400 injured.

Latest figures released by the country’s Interior Ministry revealed that the province of Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, which was at the center of the quake, bore the brunt of casualties, with 1,293 dead. In Taroudant, the next worse-hit area, the tremors claimed 452 lives.

Saudi Arabia has been among several Arab countries to offer support to Rabat.

Under directives issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi aid agency KSrelief quickly set up an air bridge to provide relief to Morocco.

And search and rescue teams, in collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance.

Joining other Emirati leaders in expressing condolences to the people of Morocco, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also ordered the establishment of a humanitarian air corridor to provide immediate material assistance to quake victims.

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Algeria, Egypt, and Jordan are helping too with Algeria having offered to open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha pledged the body’s full support for the North African nation in the wake of the natural disaster.

 

*This article first appeared on Arab News en français

Topics: Morocco

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
  • Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest
  • Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is optimistic a prisoner swap with Washington will happen “in the near future,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Tehran’s frozen $6 billion assets in South Korea will be unblocked in the coming days.
However, Nasser Kanaani said the two issues were not linked to one another.
Sources told Reuters last week that transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home.
As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Topics: Iran US

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
  • Aviation regulator: One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The body of a second pilot was found after an AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain emirate during a training mission on Thursday evening, UAE’s General Aviation Authority said on Monday.
The search teams found the body of the first pilot and parts of the wrecked aircraft on Friday. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.
“Investigations are still underway,” the authority said.

Topics: UAE

Related

One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
Middle-East
One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
Four UAE soldiers killed in Yemen helicopter crash
Middle-East
Four UAE soldiers killed in Yemen helicopter crash

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
  • The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise
  • Saudi team will participate in humanitarian work for affectees and rescue survivors
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Under directives issued on Sunday by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will operate an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following a deadly earthquake in the country, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah confirmed that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the king and crown prince to stand by and support those affected by Friday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise.

Al-Rabeeah said a Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense and teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, led by KSrelief, will be sent to participate in relief and humanitarian work for those affected and rescue any survivors.

He added that the gesture was “an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing with those affected and in need around the world in various crises and tribulations,” SPA added.

Topics: #morocco Morocco earthquake #SAUDI ARABIA

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia mulls opening Investment Ministry office in India
Saudi Arabia mulls opening Investment Ministry office in India
UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an
UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an
Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 
Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 
First-ever Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum highlights innovation and sustainability 
First-ever Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum highlights innovation and sustainability 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.