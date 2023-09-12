Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trial
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, was acquitted in March after the High Court ruled prosecutors failed to show that he abused his position to order amendments to a 1MDB audit report in 2016. (AFP)
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of former Prime Minister Najib Razak of audit tampering in relation to the multibillion dollar looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund, though he remains in prison for other graft charges.
The court struck out the appeal after prosecutors failed to meet deadlines in filing documents to support their bid, Najib’s lawyer Mohamed Shafee Abdullah told a news conference.
Najib, 70, was acquitted in March after the High Court ruled prosecutors failed to show that he abused his position to order amendments to a 1MDB audit report in 2016 to coverup wrongdoings before it was presented in Parliament.
“The acquittal is upheld without any further process,” Shafee said, adding that prosecutors are unlikely to appeal to the top court.
The audit tampering is one of Najib’s several corruption trials. He is currently serving a 12-year jail term after losing his final appeal last year in his first of several corruption trials linked to the 1MDB scandal.
The 1MDB fund was set up months after Najib became prime minister in 2009. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through lawyers of bank accounts in the United States and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than $700 million landed in Najib’s bank accounts.
Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were hit with multiple graft charges after the saga led to his ruling coalition’s shocking defeat in 2018 general elections. Rosmah was sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison and a record fine of 970 million ringgit ($217 million) for corruption over a solar energy project and is out on bail pending an appeal.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to India, following close on the heels of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, represents a turning point in the region’s strategic dynamics and for the economies of both countries, according to analysts.
The crown prince arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to head the Saudi delegation to the G20 summit before commencing a state visit at the invitation of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking an important boost to trade and diplomatic ties.
“We are very glad to be in India,” the Saudi crown prince and prime minister said during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi held in honor of his visit. “The relationship between India and the Arabian Peninsula goes back thousands of years in history.
“The relationship between us is in our DNA in Saudi Arabia. India is our friend. They helped us build Saudi Arabia over the past 70 years. There is a lot of Saudi work in India, helping development.
“This trip will highlight the Saudi work done here in India and ensure that our relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries, and, with the leadership of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am sure this will happen.”
On Monday, the two leaders oversaw the signing of several joint agreements covering energy, petrochemicals, renewable energy, agriculture and industry, as well as others in the social and cultural sectors.
Analysts believe the timing of the state visit and the scale of their engagement offers clues as to the direction of strategic thinking between the two governments. “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India following New Delhi’s successful hosting of the G20 holds significant implications,” Mohammed Soliman, director of the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute, told Arab News.
“It signifies a desire to strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India, possibly through trade agreements, investments, or diplomatic cooperation.
“Additionally, the visit offers an opportunity for discussions on various fronts, including economic ties, energy security, regional diplomacy and multilateral engagement. It underscores the importance of Delhi and Riyadh collaborating on global economic and diplomatic matters.”
FASTFACTS
A joint statement issued on Monday said “means to deepen strategic relations between the two friendly countries” were reviewed.
It said “views on current regional and international issues” were exchanged.
It added that “the importance of enhancing cooperation in areas that aim to advance the economic partnership between the two countries” was stressed.
Also on Monday, the crown prince took part in the joint Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council meeting in New Delhi, where he told officials that relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial.
“Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India gained significance because of the importance attached to the first leaders’ meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council of India and Saudi Arabia,” Ranjit Kumar, a strategic affairs expert based in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“India attaches great significance to this council, which has become a medium for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.
“Prime Minister Modi has described Saudi Arabia as India’s most important strategic partner. Modi has rightly commented that cooperative relations between India and Saudi Arabia are very important for peace and stability in the region.”
The development of a strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India will likely have far-reaching ramifications for the wider West Asian region, potentially expanding common interests beyond trade into areas like defense cooperation.
“Prime Minister Modi’s statement regarding the significance of the India-Saudi relationship for regional stability likely alludes to the ongoing geopolitical and economic convergence between the Middle East and South Asia, forming what is often referred to as West Asia,” said Soliman.
“In this evolving landscape marked by complex geopolitical dynamics, India and Saudi Arabia, both influential economies in the region with global and regional impacts, hold considerable sway over the trajectory of regional stability.
“As such, their cooperation becomes increasingly important, encompassing areas such as intelligence-sharing, diplomatic mediation in regional conflicts, economic growth, and the assurance of a secure and reliable energy supply within West Asia.”
One major strategic development to come out of the G20 leaders’ summit on Saturday was the unveiling of ambitious plans to create a modern-day “spice road,” with potentially wide-ranging geopolitical implications.
India and Saudi Arabia, along with the US, the EU, the UAE and others, launched the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity, data networks and hydrogen pipelines.
“This corridor will not only connect the two countries, but promote economic cooperation, digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe,” said Modi in footage broadcast by state media.
“As two of the world’s fastest growing economies, our mutual cooperation is important for the peace and stability of the entire region. For India, Saudi Arabia is one of the most important strategic partners.”
For Soliman, the significance of this new corridor cannot be overstated. “The India-Middle East corridor holds significant potential for strengthening the relationship and strategic resilience among Mediterranean states, the Gulf region, and India — essentially forming a crucial geopolitical bridge between Europe and the Indo-Pacific,” he said.
“This corridor can play a pivotal role in advancing economic integration through increased trade and investment opportunities. Additionally, it bolsters India’s energy security by diversifying its energy sources and promoting infrastructure development.
“This progress creates a foundation for enhanced diplomatic cooperation on transcontinental issues, marking a significant geopolitical and geoeconomic milestone in the 21st century.”
Analysts also point to the immense opportunities for Indian businesses created by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification and social reform agenda, particularly for those working in the tech sector.
“We know that Saudi Arabia has big aims. They are looking to become an economy in transition, moving away from oil,” Kabir Taneja, a fellow of the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“We have the potential to set up projects both here and in Saudi Arabia. From India, the services sector, the IT sector is something that India can help with when it comes to developing a localized Saudi economy and, of course, Saudi Arabia has the capital to invest in infrastructure.
“For India, funding for infrastructure is where the main game is right now and that is what is fueling a lot of this 7.8 or 7.9 percent growth.
“It is the infrastructure development that is very similar to what happened with China, which is why it is very important when it comes to the bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.”
For Muddassir Quamar, associate professor at the Centre for West Asia Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the strengthening of trade ties has come hand in hand with a shared acknowledgment of common strategic aims in the region.
“Both India and Saudi Arabia are leading global economies, which are growing very fast and recognize the importance of economic reforms and prosperity for the people,” Quamar told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia is a regional power in the Middle East, it is the leading regional economy and plays a very important role in regional politics and stability.
“Some of the recent initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia to fight climate change, its mega reforestation drive, in green energy and the world water commission, are significant for regional stability.”
Furthermore, the growth of Saudi-India ties reflects a broader shift toward a multipolar world, in which emerging economies are playing a greater role in determining their own relationships and the power dynamics within their respective neighborhoods.
As India this year becomes the world’s most populous country, and is potentially on track to become the world’s fourth biggest economy, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region have adjusted their policy focus accordingly.
“Several initiatives have been identified to take the relationship to a new level,” said Kumar, the strategic affairs expert.
“In the fast-changing geopolitical profile of the Middle East, India and Saudi Arabia both need each other to balance their relationships for a peaceful and stable West Asia, where more than 8 million people of Indian origin reside and contribute for the betterment of the economy of the region.”
North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal
Kim Jong Un will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Far East later this week
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was in Russia on a rare overseas visit Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, sparking warnings from Washington over a possible arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Wearing a black suit and flanked by uniformed defense officials, North Korean state media images showed an unsmiling Kim waving from the doorway of his heavily-armored private train with green-and-gold livery as it departed Pyongyang station Sunday evening.
Russian state news agency Ria Novosti confirmed Kim’s train had crossed the border into the Primorsky region, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.
Kim will meet Putin in the Far East later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to Ria Novosti.
It is possible the pair will meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East city closest to the North Korea-Russia border. The forum runs until Wednesday.
Experts say Moscow will likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.
Accompanied by top North Korean military officials, including officials in charge of weapons production and space technology, Kim “left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
KCNA images showed Kim’s being given a “warm send-off” complete with red carpet and honor guard at Pyongyang station at around 18h38 (0938 GMT).
Kim has been steadfast in his support for Moscow’s Ukraine invasion, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles. In July, Putin hailed Pyongyang’s “firm support for special military operations against Ukraine.”
But both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied North Korea has or will supply arms to Russia, which has eaten into its vast stockpiles of munitions fighting since it invaded Ukraine early last year.
Kim has not traveled outside the North since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. His last proper overseas trip was in 2019, also to Russia to meet Putin.
Moscow, a historical ally of Pyongyang, was a crucial backer of the isolated country for decades and their ties go back to the founding of North Korea 75 years ago.
“Given his interest in exploiting ‘new Cold War’ geopolitics and a preference for traveling by train for personal security, it is unsurprising Kim chose Russia as his first post-pandemic destination,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“North Korea has the crude ammunition that Putin needs for his illegal war in Ukraine, while Moscow has submarine, ballistic, and satellite technologies that could help Pyongyang leapfrog engineering challenges it suffers under economic sanctions,” he said.
Even if an arms deal does result from the Putin-Kim summit, it is unlikely either side will make public the full details due to the “serious international legal violations involved,” he added.
The White House recently warned that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it supplies Moscow with weaponry for its war in Ukraine.
On Monday the United States described Putin as desperate in seeking a meeting with Kim.
“Having to travel across the length of his own country to meet with an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war that he expected to win in the opening month, I would characterise it as him begging for assistance,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
Washington has said Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack Ukrainian food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to “try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation.”
Andrei Lankov, a North Korea expert at Kookmin University in Seoul, told AFP that a Putin-Kim summit was part of Moscow’s “gentle diplomatic blackmail” of Seoul because Russia did not want South Korea to supply weapons to Kyiv.
Seoul is a major arms exporter and has sold tanks to Kyiv’s ally Poland, but longstanding domestic policy bars it from selling weapons into active conflicts.
“The major worry of the Russian government now is a possible shipment of the South Korean ammunition to Ukraine, not just one shipment but a lot of shipments,” Lankov said.
Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan
The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gas field town of Sui
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP
QUETTA: Security forces in Pakistan’s restive southwest were searching Monday for six young footballers kidnapped by regional separatists at the weekend, a minister said.
The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gas field town of Sui, in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province, on their way to a tournament.
“Our family is profoundly shaken,” Zakir Hussain, father of 20-year-old player Aamir Hussain, told AFP.
“We have not received any communication from him since he was kidnapped and the abductors have not made contact with us,” he added.
“While he is an exceptional footballer, he is also innocent. Playing football is not a crime.”
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement late on Sunday “the entire area has been cordoned off” and “all available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages.”
He alleged the abductors belonged to the Baloch Republican Army, a militant group fighting for greater autonomy of Balochistan.
“This is a very serious thing that our six kids are in the custody of terrorists,” he said.
Eyewitnesses and relatives said the youngsters were in a 16-strong squad of footballers whose vehicle was stopped at gunpoint, before certain players were identified and abducted. One security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP there were reports the players were related to separatists who had recently surrendered to security forces.
Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and least populous province, rich in natural resources but poor by all other measures. Baloch people have long complained they do not get a fair share of the province’s profits, giving rise to more than a dozen separatist groups.
France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, technology
French president met with Bangladeshi PM to bolster bilateral relations between two countries
Updated 11 September 2023
AP
DHAKA: French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signature of a deal Monday to facilitate loans to Bangladesh aimed at infrastructure development, as well as a letter of intent to provide the South Asian country with an earth observation satellite system.
This came during Macron’s two-day visit to Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, where he met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.
Bangladesh’s Economic Relations Division signed the agreement with the French Development Agency.
A letter of intent was also signed to provide Bangladesh with an earth observation satellite system through cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, or BSCL, and Airbus Defense and Space SAS, France.
Macron and Hasina witnessed the deals signed at the prime minister’s office.
Details remained unclear, with Bangladesh authorities saying they are still ironing out the details.
“The satellite that we will buy will travel through the orbit around 350 miles above the earth. This will be used mainly to observe the status of our crops and the sea. Currently, we don’t have any monitoring capabilities across the vast sea,” state-run Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. Chairman Shahjahan Mahmud was quoted as saying by Bangladesh’s leading English newspaper The Daily Star.
Bangladesh bought its first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite, named Bangabandhu Satellite-1 and launched in 2018, from France where it was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space.
Bangladeshi media positively reported his visit, with many seeing it as a step to bring in investments from France in sectors where the United States, China and India are heavily engaged.
Some even said the visit may have a political and strategic significance ahead of Bangladesh’s next general election expected in early January.
France is Bangladesh’s fifth-largest trading partner in the fields of engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.
“We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace,” Hasina said.
Hasina said both leaders agreed to continue to work to ensure stability in the Asia-Pacific region as well as on projects involving impacts of climate change as Bangladesh is considered to be one of the worst victims of change of weather.
She said that France has reiterated its commitment to facilitate trade with the South Asian nation under the European Union’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus, or GSP+, scheme, which gives developing countries incentives to pursue sustainable development and good governance.
Experts say once Bangladesh joins the GSP+ scheme, it may lose some benefits it enjoys under the World Trade Organization’s protocol as a least developed country as it may be fully upgraded into a developing nation status.
Bangladesh has long been buying aircraft from the American company Boeing, but recently the government has signed an agreement with Airbus in which France has a major stake.
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
Sara Sharif was found dead at her family home in Surrey on Aug. 10
The day before, her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik fled to Pakistan
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Five siblings of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK who were taken to Pakistan with their fugitive father and stepmother have been located at their grandfather’s house in the city of Jhelum, police told British media.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her family home in Surrey on Aug. 10, the day after her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik fled to Pakistan.
They have been on the run since.
Sara’s grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, said the five children had been taken from his house where they had been hiding, and neighbors said dozens of officers raided the property.
Sharif told the BBC he had been hiding them since they arrived in Pakistan.
“Since they came from the UK, I didn’t let them go,” he told the BBC. “I told Urfan and Beinash that they can go wherever they want to, but I will not let the children go with you. Until today, no one had asked me about the children.”
Following the raid, Pakistani police officers said they were “hopeful” the raid would lead to the discovery and capture of Urfan, his wife and his brother.
On Sunday, Muhammad Sharif revealed negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding and be transferred to the British authorities.
“I got in contact with Urfan earlier this week for the first time since his hiding,” he said, speaking outside his Jhelum home.
“He contacted me through voice message. I urged him to surrender as we are unable to bear this pressure now. I asked him to defend the case in (a) court of law and relieve us, and we cannot bear the police pressure and more arrests.”
Sara’s body was found after an emergency call was made by Urfan from Pakistan and a post-mortem exam reported she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.