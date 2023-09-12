You are here

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media
Morocco's auxiliary forces attend to a woman in a wheelchair at a military field hospital erected to assist survivors of the September 8 earthquake. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media
  • King Mohammed VI visited Marrakesh University Hospital and donated blood
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

MARRAKESH: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI paid a hospital visit Tuesday to victims of the earthquake that rocked the North African country last week, killing at least 2,900 people, state media reported.
The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and “inquired about the state of health of the injured” before donating blood, according to the official MAP news agency.

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire
  • The desecration of the Qur'an, which happened repeatedly in Sweden and Denmark this summer, sparked tensions between the Scandinavian countries and Muslim nations in the Middle East
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court gave 18 police officers jail sentences of up to three years Tuesday for failing to stop protesters storming and torching Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, security officials said.
Supporters of the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on the night of July 20, after a Stockholm-based Iraqi refugee desecrated the Qur'an in Stockholm.
The internal security forces court in Baghdad on Tuesday found 18 police officers guilty of failing to carry out their duties by allowing the protesters to attack the embassy, said a copy of the verdict seen by AFP.
Eight police received three-year jail terms, seven got two years and three months and three others were sentenced to 18 months in prison according to the text authenticated by an interior ministry official who attended the hearing.
Some of the police involved in the case were permanently disbarred from the force, according to the verdict.
The officers, who included members of the diplomatic protection forces, can appeal the ruling.
The desecration of the Qur'an, which happened repeatedly in Sweden and Denmark this summer, sparked tensions between the Scandinavian countries and Muslim nations in the Middle East.
Iraq retaliated against Stockholm for permitting protests in which the Qur'an was desecrated by announcing the expulsion of the Sweden’s ambassador.
Swedish authorities had allowed the demonstrations on free-speech grounds, but said giving their permission did not signal any approval of the action taken in the protests.
 

 

How Libya's chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding

A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
AP

How Libya's chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding

A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
  • Videos of the aftermath show water gushing through the port city’s remaining tower blocks and overturned cars, and later, bodies lined up on sidewalks covered with blankets, collected for burial
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A storm that has killed thousands of people and left thousands more missing in Libya is the latest blow to a country that has been gutted by years of chaos and division.
The floods are the most fatal environmental disaster in the country’s modern history. Years of war and lack of a central government have left it with crumbling infrastructure that was vulnerable to the intense rains. Libya is currently the only country yet to develop a climate strategy, according to the United Nations.
The north African country has been divided between rival administrations and beset by militia conflict since NATO-backed Arab Spring uprising toppled autocratic ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The city of Derna in the country’s east saw the most destruction, as large swaths of riverside buildings vanished, washed away after two dams burst.
Videos of the aftermath show water gushing through the port city’s remaining tower blocks and overturned cars, and later, bodies lined up on sidewalks covered with blankets, collected for burial. Residents say the only indication of danger was the loud sound of the dams cracking, with no warning system or evacuation plan.
Here’s a look at why the storm was so destructive and what obstacles stand in the way of getting aid to those who need it most:
TWO GOVERNMENTS, TWO PRIME MINISTERS
Since 2014. Libya has been split between two rival governments, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.
In Tripoli, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah heads Libya’s internationally recognized government. In Benghazi, the rival prime minister, Ossama Hamad, heads the eastern administration, which is backed by powerful military commander Khalifa Hiftar.
Both governments and the eastern commander have separately pledged to help the rescue efforts in the flood-affected areas, but they have no record of successful cooperation.
Rival parliaments have for years failed to unify despite international pressure, including planned elections in 2021 that were never held.
As recent as 2020, the two sides were in an all-out war. Haftar’s forces besieged Tripoli in a year-long failed military campaign to try to capture the capital, killing thousands. Then in 2022, former eastern leader Fathi Basagah tried to seat his government in Tripoli before clashes between rival militias forced him to withdraw.
The support of regional and world powers has further entrenched the divisions. Haftar’s forces are backed by Egypt, Russia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, while the west Libya administration is backed by Turkiye, Qatar and Italy.
The UAE, Egypt and Turkiye are all helping rescue efforts on the ground. But as of Tuesday, rescue operations were struggling to reach Derna.
Claudia Gazzini, a senior Libya analyst at International Crisis Group, says the problem is partially logistical with many of the roads entering the port city having been severed by the storm. But political strife also plays a role.
“International efforts to send rescue teams have to go through the Tripoli-based government,” said Gazzini. That means permissions to allow aid inside the most affected areas have to be approved by rival authorities.
She was skeptical the Benghazi government could manage the problem alone, she said.
GROWING UNREST AND DISCONTENT
The flooding follows a long line of problems born from the country’s lawlessness.
Last month, protests broke out across Libya after news broke of a secret meeting between the Libyan and Israeli foreign ministers. The demonstrations turned into a movement calling for Debibah to resign.
Earlier in August, sporadic fighting broke out between two rival militia forces in the capital, killing at least 45 people, a reminder of the influence rogue armed groups wield across Libya.
Libya has become a major transit point for Middle Eastern and African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to seek a better life in Europe. Militias and human traffickers have benefited from the instability in Libya, smuggling migrants across borders from six nations, including Egypt, Algeria and Sudan.
Meanwhile, Libya’s rich oil reserves have done little to help its population. The production of crude oil, Libya’s most valued export, has at times slowed to a trickle due to blockades and security threats to companies. Allocation of oil revenues has become a key point of disagreement.
TALE OF A NEGLECTED CITY
Much of Derna was constructed when Libya was under Italian occupation in the first half of the 20th century. It became famous for its scenic white beachfront houses and palm gardens.
But in the aftermath of Qaddafi’s ouster in 2011, it disintegrated into a hub for extremist groups, was bombarded by Egyptian airstrikes and later besieged by forces loyal to Hiftar. The city was taken by Hiftar’s forces in 2019.
Like other cities in the east of the country, it has not seen much rebuilding or investment since the revolution. Most of its modern infrastructure was constructed during the Qaddafi era, including the toppled Wadi Derna dam, built by a Yugoslav company in the mid 1970s.
According to Jalel Harchaoui, an associate fellow specializing in Libya at the London-based Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies, Hiftar views the city and its population with suspicion, and has been reluctant to allow it too much independence. Last year, for instance, a massive reconstruction plan for the city was led by outsiders from Benghazi and elsewhere, not natives of Derna.
“Tragically, this mistrust might prove calamitous during the upcoming post-disaster period,” Harchaoui said.
 

 

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
  • All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge issued international arrest warrants for 12 prominent political figures, including a former prime minister and a former presidential chief of staff, charging them with forming a terrorist alliance and conspiring against the state, the state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a court spokesperson.
In addition to former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and former Chief of Staff Nadia Akacha, the 12 included Moadh Ghannouchi, the son of Ennahda Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi.
All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added.

 

 

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression
  • TUC motion calls for opposition to government ‘anti-boycott’ bill
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Trade unions in the UK have passed a motion in support of boycotting Israel, condemning its oppression of the Palestinian people. 

The motion, which was proposed by the National Education Union at the Trades Union Congress in Liverpool, called for political opposition to the upcoming Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, which, if passed in Parliament, would make it harder to boycott Israel.

It also called for support for a coalition of more than 70 groups called Right to Boycott, which includes Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Liberty, the Quakers, the Methodist Church, the Muslim Association of Britain, and Na’amod: British Jews Against Occupation.

The motion stated that the bill “would undermine ethical investment and procurement by public bodies by restricting the consideration of human and workers’ rights, international law and environmental concerns, linked to the behavior of a foreign state.”

It added: “It damages freedom of speech, local democracy, devolution, and pension scheme members’ rights.”

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a statement: “We welcome the passing of this important motion which confirms the enduring support of the British trade union movement for the Palestinian struggle for liberation, and its opposition to the government’s attempts to repress the BDS movement. 

“The motion importantly rejects any attempt to delegitimize the Palestinian call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel and companies supporting its oppression and support for that call here in the UK. 

“We urge the Labour Party leadership to pay heed to this overwhelming vote by a body representing millions of British workers, including thousands of Labour Party members.”

The Labour Party said it would oppose the government’s bill but has called suggestions the BDS campaign is solely motivated by opposition to Israeli oppression of Palestinians “problematic.”

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
  • Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk will meet with Lebanese officials and representatives from the Palestinian factions to try and reach a settlement to end the clashes
  • Hamas has not taken part in the clashes
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

SIDON, Lebanon: A top Hamas leader arrived in Beirut Tuesday to push for an end to clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp that resumed despite multiple cease-fire agreements.
Days of fighting in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon left at least six people dead and over 50 others wounded, according to medical officials and state media. Stray bullets and shells hit residential areas in the country’s third-largest city, wounding five Lebanese soldiers at checkpoints near the camp on Monday.
A cease-fire declared late Monday, after Lebanon’s head of the country’s General Security Directorate met with officials from rival Palestinian factions, lasted just hours before fighting erupted again.
Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk will meet with Lebanese officials and representatives from the Palestinian factions to try and reach a settlement to end the clashes, the militant group said in a statement.
Hamas has not taken part in the clashes.
The fighting broke out Thursday night after nearly a month of calm in Ein el-Hilweh between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups.
Fatah and other allied factions had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing Fatah military general, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, in the camp in late July.
Osama Saad, a Lebanese legislator representing Sidon said on Tuesday — in an interview with Lebanese TV station Al-Jadeed — that the camp clashes pose a wider threat to the whole country. He said al Armoushi had “good relations with all the factions” and kept the tense camp relatively secure.
“As political forces, we have a responsibility, and so do the Palestinians and Lebanese authorities to resolve this,” Saad said.
Ein el-Hilweh is home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, and is notorious for its lawlessness, and violence.
Meanwhile, UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has been tending to hundreds of displaced families who fled the camp alongside other charities. Many have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools, and the Sidon municipality building. UNRWA has relocated some 1,200 people to schools in the area from a mosque near the camp’s entrance.
“We left without our clothing and belongings. Children and women have no place to go,” Mariam Maziar, a Palestinian refugee who fled with her children told The Associated Press from a shelter in UNRWA’s Nablus School in Sidon. “Don’t they feel remorse for what they’re doing to us? Where are we supposed to go? Our homes are destroyed.”
Ein el-Hilweh camp was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.

