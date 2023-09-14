Saudi Tourism Investment Co. partners with Al-Baha to boost mountain exploration

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s quest to become a global travel destination has been boosted thanks to Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as Asfar, sealing an agreement with the municipality of Al-Baha to develop mountain exploration projects.
A memorandum of understanding was formalized during the Cityscape Global event in Riyadh, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of Public Investment Fund-owned Asfar, said: “We aim to invest in promising Saudi cities such as Al-Baha to instill the mountain and agro-tourism concept in the Kingdom as part of our mission to improve the tourism sector’s offerings to unprecedented levels.”
He added: “We also focus on providing a diverse package of modern experiences that blend adventure with entertainment, and on investing in boosting local strengths to create an attractive tourism ecosystem in Al-Baha for visitors.”
Developing the tourism sector is a crucial agenda outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy, which has long been reliant on oil.
The MoU aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which seeks to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to above10 percent.
“Al-Baha has great potential, is rich in wonderful vistas, has a charming locale and many archaeological sites, some of which have been nominated to be listed among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” said Ali Al-Sawat, mayor of Al-Baha.
“We are pleased to partner with Asfar to boost and enable the tourism sector in Al-Baha, improve its role in diversifying the national economy, enrich local content, and share its natural and cultural wealth with tourists,” he added.
Asfar was unveiled by PIF in July, and is focused on driving investments in tourist destinations and projects across the Kingdom.
The wealth fund has emphasized that Asfar will actively engage the private sector through co-investments in the tourism sector, thereby creating opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium enterprises across Saudi Arabia.
14 September 2023
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,154
14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 32.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 11,154.54.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.38 billion ($1.96 billion) as 91 of the listed stocks advanced, while 131 retreated.
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also rose 295.44 points, or 1.31 percent, to close at 22,808.41. This comes as 36 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 11 retreated.
Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 2.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 1,435.93.
The best-performing stock of the day was Aldawaa Medical Services Co. whose share price surged 7.55 percent to SR94.
Other top performers include Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. as well as United Electronics Co., whose share prices soared by 5.99 percent and 4.79 percent, to stand at SR95.50 and SR76.50 respectively.
The worst performer was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. as its share price dropped by 9.02 percent to SR47.40.
Other worst performers were the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. as well as Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices dropped by 6.90 percent and 6.38 percent to stand at SR13.76 and SR27.15, respectively.
On the announcements front, Sumou Real Estate Co. said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Emaar, The Economic City to discuss ways of joint cooperation and study the available opportunities to develop lands in the city,
According to a Tadawul statement, the two parties will also work hand in hand in an attempt to find new innovative ways to finance these projects.
Meanwhile, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. has announced the board’s recommendation to increase the capital by offering right issues by SR160 million to make the new capital SR300 million.
A bourse filing revealed that the reason for the increase is to comply with the minimum capital requirements for insurance companies while supporting the firm’s future plans as well as the solvency margin.
In addition to this, Lin Al Khair Trading Co. has announced that the company has obtained a license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for the manufacture of food products.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. has announced that the board of directors issued a decision to recommend to the extraordinary General Assembly to increase the firm’s capital to SR 346.5 million by offering rights issue.
Digital infrastructure key factor in reducing poverty around the world: top Aramco official
14 September 2023
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Strengthening digital infrastructure is crucial to reduce poverty in all nooks of the world, especially in African countries, according to Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital.
In an interview with Arab News, Schramboeck – who has previously served as Austria’s federal minister for digital and economic affairs – said Saudi Arabia has advanced in the digital infrastructure realm over the past few years with the rollout of 5G and the implementation of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
“Today, it is about digital infrastructure. This is the key factor for success for companies and countries. If we take a global approach to it, we can see that this is the basis for opening up new businesses, learning, and teaching. If you look at Africa, it means, for a family, they can earn a living. So, a digital infrastructure is a key factor of reducing poverty all around the world,” said Schramboeck.
During the talk, Schramboeck noted that digital education is very much essential as Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the technological sector.
“A key factor is digital education. That is one of the key factors. And here, each investment is paying off 10 times, or 20 times. And here, what we all need is that we take our youth from consuming to creating. So, the digital world is not just for consuming news, but it is for being creative in this world. And if we manage this, then we are going to be even more successful,” added Schramboeck.
It was in January 2023 that Saudi Arabian Oil Co. launched Aramco Digital to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey.
After the launch of the company, Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said that Aramco Digital is planning to invest $1.9 billion over the next three years, making it the biggest investment from the energy giant in digital to date.
According to Schramboeck, further strengthening the digital infrastructure is required in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is currently on the path of economic diversification.
She added: “The digital sector is key, and it is in each of the other sectors. So, it is not only a sector of itself, but it is enabling all the sectors, it is enabling energy with a smart grid, it is enabling education, it is enabling other sectors like automotive. A car today is a piece of software and a batter, and soon it is also going to be built in Saudi.”
Schramboeck went on and said that technologies like AI and the Internet of Things will form the basis for our future, and the advancements of these technologies will have direct impacts in all other sectors.
She added that bolstering the digital infrastructure will help Saudi Aramco help increase efficiency, along with reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
“CO2 reduction is a key target and Aramco is doing here a lot. The company has done a lot of investment. It is working together with startups in the startup scenes to bring in new ideas,” said Schramboeck.
She continued: “With the power of the company and the budget that has been allocated to Aramco Digital, we can help industries to transform. And in this way, we can reduce CO2 emissions, improve process, and develop jobs from blue-collar work to white-collar work.”
Schramboeck added that the widespread embracement of digital technologies in the energy sector will help women enter the scene, as there is no need for hard physical training and instead, operations can be carried out from a remote-control center.
“You can chat with your friends, and you can have a community. So, not sitting on the crane alone in the heat which is a classical blue-collar job, very tough and physical. It is transforming into a new type of job, which a lot of Saudis can do, women can do,” noted Schramboeck.
She added that Saudi Arabia is currently on a path of rapid transformation with so many Saudi women engaging in various critical jobs.
“What I saw in Saudi is this big transformation going on. And I’m highly impressed by so many Saudi women in different functions; in journalism, in tech functions. I heard that 58 percent of Saudi engineers are women. I was highly impressed because this is still an issue in Europe and you have more women in tech than we have,” she said.
She went on and said that public-private partnerships are crucial to elevating economic development and innovation.
“This (public-private partnership) is key. During my time in Austria, we had created for platform for digital learning. It was a platform for both government and companies. And this, I can also see here under Vision 2030, it is a common target, and it is companies and public sector aligning,” noted Schramboeck.
She concluded: “The role of public sector is always to be ahead a little bit, to be an innovator. And there is a great potential in this form of cooperation, which has been proven successfully in both in Saudi and in Europe.”
Saudi Arabia to deliberate on energy issues at World Petroleum Congress
14 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to reinforce its leadership in promoting sustainability, stability, and security of the global oil and gas market by participating in the World Petroleum Congress to be held in Canada from Sept. 17-21.
The event will draw several international organizations, including the Saudi Ministry of Energy, which will represent the Kingdom at the congress.
The WPC is a prominent global event that deliberates on the oil and gas industry issues worldwide. Organized by the World Petroleum Council, it takes place every three years.
Saudi Arabia will host the 2026 edition.
To foster collaboration in various energy fields and find solutions to key challenges facing the sector, the congress organizers have invited concerned international bodies from various countries.
The congress and its accompanying exhibition have garnered significant attention from specialists, journalists, and prospective participants due to their importance.
The World Petroleum Council, the organizing body of the congress, was established in 1933 to facilitate discussions on challenges facing the oil and gas sector among relevant stakeholders worldwide.
According to the Saudi energy ministry, the WPC focuses on leveraging scientific advancements in the oil and gas sectors, technology transfer, and the sustainable utilization of global petroleum resources.
Saudi Arabia on Sept. 5 announced the extension of its voluntary 1 million barrels per day production cut until the end of December 2023.
The country will produce approximately 9 million barrels per day for the coming months of October, November, and December.
The energy ministry confirmed that the additional production cut is intended to strengthen the precautionary measures taken by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+, to support the stability and equilibrium of oil markets.
Saudi and Omani firms partner to boost 3D printing in real estate
14 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi research and development firm Forming Future Co. has joined forces with two subsidiaries of Oman’s ITHCA Group to advance 3D printing technology within the real estate sector.
The agreements involve InnoTech and Codeline, both offspring of ITHCA Group, which was previously known as Oman Information and Communication Technologies Group.
This Saudi-Omani collaboration aims to facilitate InnoTech’s expansion into construction automation and manufacturing utilizing 3D printing technology while strengthening its presence in Gulf and regional markets.
As part of these agreements, Forming Future will participate in InnoTech’s regional investment expansion round to advance the printing technology within the real estate sector, the Oman News Agency reported.
Simultaneously, Forming Future inked a similar agreement with Codeline, a company specializing in training young talents in computer software. Under this agreement, the Omani firm will provide advanced software training services to the Saudi entity to support its expansion in this domain.
This agreement marks a strategic breakthrough for localizing young talent in computer programming, contributing to the acceleration of startup growth in both countries and the creation of numerous job opportunities.
ITHCA Group CEO Said bin Abdullah Al-Mandhari explained that through these technical partnerships, they aim to support and motivate Omani companies to enter regional and global markets by securing investments from strategic investors outside the country, the report added.
This will equip them with the capabilities and advanced technology to expand Omani companies’ operational businesses in new markets.
He highlighted that the signing of these agreements by InnoTech and Codeline aligns with the Group’s initiative to boost exports to Omani technology firms, ultimately increasing the sector’s contribution to the Sultanate’s gross domestic product.
Forming Future CEO Sattam Ali noted that the company conducted extensive research on concrete printing companies worldwide and concluded that InnoTech is the top regional choice.
He emphasized the promising nature of this sector and how the investment agreement with the Omani company will empower them in the Saudi market.