No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin

No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin
A TV screen shows an image of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on Sept. 14, 2023. (AP)
Updated 14 September 2023
AP

No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin

No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin
  • Washington has warned that the summit between Kim and Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine
  • There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea would in return receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia
Updated 14 September 2023
AP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was expected to tour a Russian plant that builds fighter jets and visit the country’s Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remained uncertain Thursday following a summit at which he expressed unconditional support for Moscow.
Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea would in return receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
“We express our deep concern and regret that despite repeated warnings from the international community, North Korea and Russia discussed military cooperation issues, including satellite development, during their summit,” said Lim Soo-suk, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
“Any science and technology cooperation that contributes to nuclear weapons and missile development, including satellite systems that involve ballistic missile technologies, runs against UN Security Council resolutions,” he said in a briefing.
Lim also pointed out that Kim’s delegation in Russia includes several people sanctioned by the Security Council over involvement in illicit North Korean weapons development activities, including Korean People’s Army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol and Jo Chun Yong, a ruling party official who handles munitions policies. Lim said Moscow should realize there will be “very negative impacts” on its relations with Seoul if it proceeds with military cooperation with North Korea.
South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, who handles affairs with North Korea, warned that potential arms transfers between the North and Russia would invite stronger responses from South Korea, the US and Japan, which have been stepping up their trilateral security cooperation to cope with regional threats.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that North Korea would face consequences if it supplies arms to Russia.
“No nation on the planet, nobody, should be helping Mr. Putin kill innocent Ukrainians,” Kirby said. If the countries decide to move forward with an arms deal, the US will take measure of the arrangement and “deal with it appropriately,” he said.
He said that any deal that would improve North Korea’s military capabilities “certainly would be of significant concern to us.”
The world has been largely relying on Russian and North Korean media for information about Kim’s diplomacy in Russia, which underscores an aligning interest between the nuclear-armed countries locked in escalating tensions with the West.
A day after giving intense coverage to the summit, Russian media outlets were silent on Kim as of Thursday afternoon. North Korean state media have been reporting on his activities in Russia a day late and crafting their reports to support the government’s propaganda needs.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday that Kim had invited Putin to visit North Korea at a “convenient time” and that Putin accepted with “pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward” the history of friendship between the nations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had accepted the invitation and said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit North Korea in October.
Putin told Russian state TV after the summit that Kim will travel to two more cities in Russia’s Far East on his own, flying to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he will visit an aircraft plant, and then go to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific Fleet, a university and other facilities.
During their meeting on Wednesday at Russia’s spaceport in the Far East, Kim vowed “full and unconditional support” for Putin in what he described as a “just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests,” in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
The decision to meet at the Vostochny Cosmodrome suggested that Kim is seeking Russian help in developing military reconnaissance satellites. He has previously said they are crucial to enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles. North Korea has repeatedly failed to place spy satellites into orbit.
The aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur would be another location that possibly hints at what Kim seeks to gain from Russia in exchange for help fueling Putin’s war on Ukraine.
Some analysts question whether Russia, which has always closely guarded its sensitive weapons technologies, would be willing to share them with North Korea in exchange for what may end up being limited supplies of munitions moved slowly through their small land link.
They say military cooperation between the countries could be more about conventional capabilities, such as Russia possibly helping North Korea improve its badly aged air force that remains reliant on fighter jets sent by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
Putin told reporters that Russia and North Korea have “lots of interesting projects” in spheres like transportation and agriculture and that Moscow is providing its neighbor with humanitarian aid. But he avoided talking about military cooperation, saying only that Russia is abiding by the sanctions prohibiting procuring weapons from North Korea.
Wednesday’s meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in testing since 2022, as Kim used the distraction caused by war in Ukraine to accelerate his weapons development.

Biden’s son Hunter indicted on gun charges

Biden’s son Hunter indicted on gun charges
Updated 29 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Biden's son Hunter indicted on gun charges

Biden’s son Hunter indicted on gun charges
  • Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements, for claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally at the time he bought a Colt revolver in Delaware
  • A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun — a charge that can bring up to 10 years in prison
Updated 29 min 45 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted Thursday for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily.
Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements, for claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally at the time he bought a Colt revolver in Delaware.
A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun — a charge that can bring up to 10 years in prison.
The charges were filed by Justice Department Special Counsel David Weiss, who has been investigating Biden since 2018.
It came two months after a plea deal between Biden and Weiss, covering the gun charge as well as alleged tax violations, went sour over differences of whether the president’s son could face unspecified additional charges.
In the July deal, Biden agreed to plea guilty to two minor tax charges.
In exchange he was offered probation, as he had already paid what he owed the government along with penalties.
In the same deal, Weiss agreed to suspend the felony gun charge if Biden completed “pretrial diversion,” which often involves counseling or rehabilitation.
But in a dramatic July 26 hearing, the deal collapsed over the issue of whether Biden would have been immune from any other charges also investigated by Weiss, including possible crimes related to his business dealings in Ukraine, China and elsewhere.
The judge mentioned the possibility that Biden could be charged as having acted as a lobbyist for foreign governments without registering with the Justice Department.
Three weeks later, after the deal collapsed, Weiss dropped the tax charges and indicated in a court filing that new charges would be brought in other states.
And he told the Deleware court that an indictment on the gun charge would come by the end of September.
The legal troubles of Biden, 53, a Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist, have cast a shadow over his father’s re-election campaign.
Without offering any evidence, Republicans have accused Biden’s Justice Department of protecting his son and have accused Weiss, a Republican appointee, of going easy on Hunter.

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities
  • Overcrowded fishing trailer was carrying between 400-750 migrants from Pakistan, Syria, Egypt
  • Shipwreck survivors recount hellish conditions above and below deck, with no food or water
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: Survivors of a migrant shipwreck off Greece in June, in which hundreds died, filed a lawsuit against the Greek authorities on Thursday, accusing them of violating their duty to protect the lives of the people on board the vessel.
The overcrowded fishing trawler said to be carrying between 400-750 people from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt sank in international waters off Greece on its way to Italy from Libya. Some 104 men survived and authorities recovered only 82 bodies.
Survivors have recounted hellish conditions above and below deck, with no food or water and a disastrous attempt by the Greek coast guard to tow the vessel which capsized, according to interviews and evidence seen by Reuters.
The Greek coast guard and government have said they were monitoring the vessel for hours and no attempt was made to tow the boat which overturned when the coast guard was about 70 meters away.
A judicial investigation into the causes of the disaster is under way and could take more than a year to be completed.
On Thursday, 40 survivors filed a lawsuit complaining that “Greek authorities failed to intervene immediately and organize an appropriate operation in time to rescue those on board,” a statement by the Hellenic Leage for Human Rights, one of their representatives, said.
They say the vessel was “clearly unseaworthy” and also call for “an immediate, thorough and credible investigation” into the causes of the deadliest boat disaster in the Mediterranean in recent years.
Lawyers representing families of the missing have filed a request to judicial authorities investigating the case for the boat to be retrieved.
 

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access
Updated 14 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access
  • Manila gave Washington access to 4 new military bases earlier this year under joint defense pact
  • Philippines’ military chief says location of bases was selected for disaster response, humanitarian crisis
Updated 14 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine and US military officials said on Thursday they may look to further expand areas covered in their joint defense agreement, which could give Washington more access to bases in the Philippines at a time when tensions are simmering in the South China Sea.
Manila granted the US entry to four more bases in strategic areas of the Philippines earlier this year, a move that riled Beijing as it gives Washington access to a total of nine military sites in the country under their 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.
The four new bases are situated in strategic locations, with three of the sites facing north toward Taiwan and one near an island in the disputed South China Sea.
US Indo-Pacific Command head Adm. John Aquilino said he and the Philippines’ military chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. have discussed the possibility of expanding the number of bases US forces could access.
“Gen. Brawner and I may make recommendations to our senior leaders for the consideration of additional sites, but there’s still work to do there before we get to that answer,” Aquilino told reporters after their meeting on Thursday. “We are in discussions.”
Ranking military officials led by Aquilino and Brawner were inspecting two of the four new EDCA sites on Wednesday, where various work is underway, including building a pier and repairing an airstrip.
The US has allocated over $100 million to develop sites in the Philippines, with over 90 projects having already been approved in the new locations.
“We are just opening this up for shared use with our counterpart, with our only ally the United States, because we believe that doing certain things together would bring more value,” Brawner said.
Some of the bases could be designed specifically for joint training, he said, while adding that locations of the sites agreed upon under EDCA have “nothing to do with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.”
Brawner said: “What we are interested in really is to promote the interest of the Philippines. So the choices of the EDCA sites, for instance, are primarily because of considerations for humanitarian assistance and disaster response.”
The site visit this week “signifies our commitment to further strengthen our cooperation, ensuring that both militaries are prepared and well equipped to respond to evolving security challenges and humanitarian crises,” he added.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said that granting the US access to more military bases in his country was not intended for “any offensive action.”
The Philippines’ western command flagged concerns on Thursday over a “resurgence” of Chinese fishing vessels “swarming” in waters around the Spratly Islands inside Manila’s exclusive economic zone, following a series of similar encounters in the area in recent months.
The Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in April accused Manila of fueling geopolitical tension in the Asia-Pacific.
 

Kremlin calls businessmen who criticize Russia to get sanctions relief ‘traitors’

Kremlin calls businessmen who criticize Russia to get sanctions relief ‘traitors’
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

Kremlin calls businessmen who criticize Russia to get sanctions relief 'traitors'

Kremlin calls businessmen who criticize Russia to get sanctions relief ‘traitors’
  • The European Union has just removed three Russian business leaders from its sanctions list
  • Different Russian businessmen had adopted different methods when it came to trying to get themselves removed from the sanctions list, he said
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russian businessmen who voiced anti-Russian views in an effort to get personal Western sanctions on them lifted were traitors ready to sell out their country.
The European Union has just removed three Russian business leaders from its sanctions list — which it introduced to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine — the EU’s Official Journal showed on Thursday. Personal sanctions for many others were extended, however.
When asked to comment on the development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was unlikely that Europe itself could explain the logic of the decision-making process behind the sanctions.
Different Russian businessmen had adopted different methods when it came to trying to get themselves removed from the sanctions list, he said.
“There are businessmen who slip into anti-Russian positions and who try get sanctions taken off for 12 pieces of silver — they are traitors,” said Peskov.
“There are (also) entrepreneurs who systematically and methodically defend their interests in court — this is the right of any entrepreneur and we treat this with respect,” Peskov said.
Russia considered any seizure of private property or encroachment on individual business assets “contrary...to international legislation”, he added.
President Vladimir Putin this week described the co-founder of tech company Yandex Arkady Volozh as a “talented man” who has the right to express his opinion following an anti-war outburst he made last month.
Volozh, whose personal EU sanctions were this week extended, last month slammed what he called Russia’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine — something Moscow calls “a special military operation” — days after criticism inside Russia over his apparent efforts to distance himself from the country.
“This is linked to a desire for these people to keep their business, to keep their assets, especially if people have moved and decided to live their lives in another country,” Putin said on Tuesday.
Yandex is pursuing a corporate restructuring that should ultimately see its main revenue-generating businesses inside Russia spun off from its Dutch-registered parent company, Yandex NV.
Volozh could not immediately be reached for comment.

Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest

Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest

Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest
  • Almost 7,000 people have arrived on Lampedusa in recent days
  • Italy’s PM ‘doesn’t see any concrete answers’ to migration surge
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON:Migrants in Italy have clashed with authorities after demanding that they be transferred from landing sites to housing across the country, Euractiv reported.

Hundreds of new migrants on the island of Lampedusa protested their living conditions at the Favaloro pier, with local police carrying out a “lightning raid” to deter violence.

Italy has faced a surge in migration from the Mediterranean, with barges and fishing vessels crossing from North Africa weekly.

Lampedusa, south of Sicily and Malta, has proved a popular arrival point owing to its location as the first entry into Europe from the Mediterranean.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “The issue of relocation (in other EU countries) is secondary. Very few people have been relocated in recent months.

“The question is not how to unload the problem; it’s how to stop the arrivals in Italy, and I still don’t see any concrete answers.”

Italy’s landing sites are operating at maximum capacity, with reception centers overstretched.

Almost 7,000 migrants, including 257 minors, have landed on Lampedusa in recent days. 

Italian authorities are carrying out emergency migrant transfers off the island to relieve pressure on landing sites and reception centers.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “The solutions cannot be found at the national level, but only at the European level. I think there is no other option but to conclude the migration pact.

“The citizens of all EU countries have asked us to find solutions.

“Ten years after the Lampedusa tragedy, we still have not done enough.”

