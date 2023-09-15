Bruno Mars to headline AlUla Moments 

His performance will be held at the same site that hosted the contemporary outdoor art exhibition of Desert X AlUla 2022, where the flagship music and entertainment festival Azimuth takes place the week prior.
“We are thrilled to announce that Bruno Mars is coming to AlUla to perform,” said Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
“Diverse and exciting musical experiences are synonymous with AlUla Moments and welcoming a record-breaking, globally renowned artist like Bruno Mars is just the start of what promises to be an unforgettable series. Our visitors cannot expect less than an epic night where Bruno launches our concert series in sensational fashion.”
Yara Shahidi hits red carpet for London fashion event
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi turned heads this week as she hit the red carpet for a fashion event in London on Thursday.
Shahidi attended the second annual Vogue World event which kicks off London Fashion Week.
The “Grown-ish” star wore a deep purple dress from British superstar and designer Victoria Beckham’s Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
The event, which took place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, was also attended by Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow, who posed on the red carpet wearing a black velvet gown with a voluminous floor-length white cape by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
The dress featured a plunging neckline and Harlow topped off the look with black opera gloves and glitzy diamond jewelry.
Shahidi and Harlow were joined by other supermodels, acting legends and royalty including Rita Ora, Simone Ashley, Princess Beatrice, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Adwoa Aboah, Ashley Graham, Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Carey Mulligan and many more.
Sophie Okonedo, Stormzy, Sienna Miller, Damien Lewis, James McAvoy and FKA twigs performed at the event.
London Fashion Week kicks off on Sept. 15 and will run until Sept. 19.
Arab films 'The Burdened,' 'Four Daughters' join Oscars race
Tunisia’s Kaouther Ben Hania and Yemen’s Amr Gamal are the directors of the movies
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen has selected director Amr Gamal’s “The Burdened” as its entry for the Oscars’ international feature film award, while Tunisia is competing with Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters.”
This means the “The Burden” and “Four Daughters” are considered for the shortlist. If the Arab movies get shortlisted, they could then get nominated for an Academy Award.
This is Gamal’s second film to be submitted to the Oscars. His romantic comedy “10 Days Before the Wedding” was Yemen’s candidate in 2018.
Gamal’s 2023 movie had its world premiere at this year’s Berlin Film Festival where it won several awards including the Amnesty International Award and Panorama Audience Award.
Gamal’s film is based on a true story that took place in Aden in 2019. It revolves around a couple, Isra’a and Ahmed, who struggle to live a normal life and educate their three young children. When Isra’a becomes pregnant, they have to make difficult decisions about the family’s future.
Tunisian director Ben Hania’s semi-documentary “Four Daughters” captures the story of Olfa Hamrouni, whose two daughters left to fight for Daesh.
The film was Ben Hania’s first entry — and the only Arab one — for the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize this year.
The movie follows Hamrouni, who drew international attention in 2016 after accusing Tunisian authorities of failing to stop one of her daughters from traveling to Libya to fight for the militant group. Hamrouni’s other daughter had already joined the group.
The film was supported by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation.
Egyptian-Russian actress Nelly Karim on the challenge of finding a good script, her many passions
‘Every day I want to create something new,’ says Nelly Karim
Updated 15 September 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: In the world of Arab cinema, there is perhaps no living actress more beloved than Nelly Karim. In more than two decades in front of the camera, the star — born in Alexandria to an Egyptian father and Soviet Russian mother — has cemented herself as an icon in both style and substance. Moving effortlessly from the biggest Ramadan hits to prestige art house films, Karim imbues each role with authenticity regardless of genre, as only the best can do.
It can be lonely at the top, however. At 48 years old, Karim is at the height of her powers as both an artist and as a fashion and pop-culture titan. As much as she enjoys film and television, the challenge has become finding material that is worthy of the dedication she will undoubtedly give it. So when something truly great comes along, she will drop everything to be a part of it. That is precisely what she did for “Voy! Voy! Voy!” — the debut feature of director Omar Hilal.
“It’s next to impossible to find a good script — believe me, I read them constantly,” Karim tells Arab News. “Everything is repetitive. Same subjects, nothing new. It’s an epidemic. But in this script, everything felt different. It featured characters I’d never met before, situations that felt totally fresh.”
The film — the first co-production between Vox Cinemas, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Film Clinic from super producer Moh Hefzy — is exactly as she describes. Announced in a huge press conference at last year’s Red Sea Film Festival (the year Karim served on the fest’s main jury), it’s an irreverent comedy that’s hard to categorize. Actor Mohammed Farrag channels both Roberto Benigni and John Turturro as a man so desperate to get to Europe that he joins a blind football team just as they set off to the World Cup, despite having no disability of his own. Karim plays the journalist who interviews him, deceived by his charm.
“My role is small and I’m entirely surrounded by men, but I never mind the circumstances if the project is good enough. I’ve done this before — in Mohamed Diab’s film “Clash,” I was the only woman in a police truck of 23 men, all stuck in one location for the whole film. I want those kinds of challenges. It’s unique films like this that you end up watching four or five times,” she explains.
A point of pride for Karim is how many directors she’s worked with just as they began their ascent. Long before Diab was opening the Cannes Film Festival with “Clash” and directing Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” Karim reminds us that she starred in his first film “678,” just as she starred in the first films of celebrated filmmakers Amir Ramses from Egypt and Lebanon’s Othman Abo Labn.
“Of course, it’s great to work with big directors,” says Karim, who started her career in one of legendary director Yousef Chahine’s final films, “Alexandria... New York.” “But every great career has a beginning, and I love to work with people who are just beginning to tap into their passion.”
In many ways, Karim, who rarely grants long interviews, is still only scratching the surface of her own passions. Time and again, in our hours-long conversation, I’m reminded of director David Lynch. Like Lynch, Karim is virtually egoless and matter-of-fact in her speech, talking only of the toil that goes into making art and the pursuit of greatness that drives her. And, like Lynch, it doesn’t seem to matter what the medium is, she will follow the impulse to create wherever it leads.
“I don’t see myself as just an actor. I love handicrafts, for one; I’m always doing jewelry designs, making my own clothes, drawing on shelves. I love photography. I love music. I love flowers, the countryside, animals… I just love beauty, and every day I want to create something new. One day it may be a movie, another day some furniture, then a bit of crochet or planting a nice tree. Everything is art when it comes from love, and it’s all a blessing to me,” she says.
Famously, and fittingly, Karim didn’t begin her career in the spotlight as an actress. From her childhood until her big break — dancing on “Fawazeer Ramadan” — she was a ballerina. She danced in Alexandria and then in the former Soviet Union, where she lived for a time as a child, and was moved enough by the work of famed Russian choreographer Boris Eifman at the tender age of five to decide there and then that her life would be spent on the stage.
“It was a modern dance performance in the Odessa Opera House, I remember it exactly. It was something euphoric for me,” she adds.
It was through ballet that she acquired her renowned work ethic. “You will never find me late to anything, you will never find me not answering. Respect for the people around you, respect for their time, is the most important thing in any character,” she says. But it was through her mother that she found her humility.
“From when I was four, she was always making beautiful ballet dresses for me. We couldn’t buy them, so she was always doing it herself,” Karim remembers. “I think this is why I love doing things with my hands so much. My mother taught me to do things for myself.”
Perhaps that’s why, she reveals, the next phase of her career will come more directly from her own hands. Karim is working on several scripts with collaborators, some she hopes to direct herself. But this is not to shrewdly provide herself with more material as an actor. Rather, she is simply pursuing yet another newfound passion, struck with the excitement of new stories never told, this time coming to her from within.
“I just met with someone about a movie I plan to direct actually, and they listened very carefully. They waited for me to describe myself in the lead role, as they wanted to visualize it. I said to them, ‘Actually, it’s about a horse. Visualize that, instead,’” she says with a laugh.
For Karim, creation is its own reward. When I ask how she measures success, she doesn’t mention her global brand ambassadorships, major awards or her box-office and viewership records. Rather, it’s the moments when she’s on holiday in a place like New York, and someone comes up to her to tell her how much her work meant to them.
“Moments like that leave me speechless. I get so emotional. I’ve traveled across the world, and here is someone in front of me who appreciates the work I’ve done, and all they want from me is a hug, and all they want to give is a thank you,” she says.
Recognition like that means the world to her, but it’s not her goal. Even as she inspires a new generation of talent from across the region and the world, when we ask about legacy, she dismisses it quickly. Karim just wants to bring a bit more beauty into the world, and it’s up to the rest of us how we want to appreciate it.
“I don’t think remarkable people, in the days they were working and creating, were thinking about how to be remarkable. They were just working and loving and creating, then the years decide,” she says. “I don’t care about being called great. I just try to do things with love and respect and care. That’s it for me. That’s everything.”
This will not be Al-Shuaibi’s first time performing in the UAE; however, he is looking forward to meeting more of his fans in the capital city. “Every time I go on stage, the enthusiasm is different because the audience is huge and it’s as if it’s the first time,” he said.
The singer was equally positive about the Saudi music scene in general. He said: “I see a bright future for Saudi music. There is a noticeable — very positive — development, which is more than wonderful.”
Al-Shuaibi — who was one of the first GCC artists to be signed by Sony Music — said he is currently working on a new song called “Enta Ghair” that he will release soon. He is also preparing for an “exceptional concert” in Kuwait on Sept. 22.
Other artists performing at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are award-winning group Now United, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Al-Najjar, Jordanian rising star Siilawy, and Moroccan singer Manal.
Recipes for Success: Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul offers advice and a watermelon salad recipe
Updated 15 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul, recently named culinary director at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, has worked for numerous upmarket hotels, including Sheraton, Le Meridien, Crown Plaza, Hilton, Kempinski, Raffles and Fairmont. But it all began for him in his mother’s tiny kitchen in Amman.
“I grew up in a small home and — especially over the weekends — I spent most of my time with my mother in the kitchen. And my mum always cooked with love because she was cooking for her family,” Abu Elfoul tells Arab News. “So, I grew up with this romantic view of cooking. We need to cook with love. If you don’t love cooking, don’t cook. If you come to cooking looking at it as just a chore, it’s never going to work.”
Here, Abu Elfoul discusses his favorite cuisines and how to deal with customers, and gives us his recipe for watermelon salad.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Love. Cooking is about feeding people and cooking from the heart is the most important thing you can do as a chef.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common issue that you find in other restaurants?
I’ve noticed that some restaurants tend to overdo it when it comes to presentation and ingredients. Whenever the food is simple and basic, it hits closer to the heart; you can taste it more and it is more memorable. If you complicate a dish with too many ingredients, or garnishes et cetera, it may work sometimes, but it usually just gets in the way.
When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine to order?
I love food from the Levant and I love Indian kitchens, because these civilizations have a rich culinary history. And I love how they use so much spice and it is always cooked with love. From Indian food, honestly, my favorite is butter chicken; I could eat it every day, I would never say no. I also love the Indian chicken biriyani. I even learned to speak Hindi a little bit because I love the food so much!
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I don’t even have to think about that one. It’s Qalayat Bandora (a dish of Jordanian and Palestinian origin). It’s the tastiest food I’ve ever had in my life and it’s the simplest food. It’s a tomato dish made with green chili, garlic, salt, and black pepper, and is usually eaten with bread.
What request/behavior by customers most annoys you?
This is what I believe as a chef and what I try to explain to my staff: We need to understand where our guests are coming from and what their expectations are and cater to their needs. Because, at the end of the day, we are here to serve them. The guests come here from their own cultures, with their own specific backgrounds and baggage. We are here for them. So, to answer the question: Nothing annoys me anymore.
What is your favorite dish to cook?
Of course it has to be chicken maqluba (a popular Levant rice-based dish) with potato, eggplant and cauliflower. I love this dish. I still make it according to my mother’s recipe.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Honestly, I don’t have any difficulty with any dish, because, in the kitchen, we work to a system. We’re like a beehive — one team all with good communication and training. With our team, there is nothing I can call difficult at all.
Chef Hamzeh’s watermelon salad
INGREDIENTS:
100g watermelon; 20g carrot; 10g avocado puree; 5g cucumber; 5g radish; 5g red radish; 10g endive hearts; 8g cherry tomato; 5g microgreens; 2g balsamic reduction; 800ml fresh orange juice; 20g ginger; 5g vanilla sticks; 200g olive oil; 10g Dijon mustard; Maldon salt and white pepper powder to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the dressing: Mix the orange juice, ginger, vanilla sticks, mustard, salt and pepper in a blender. Gradually add the olive oil a little at a time, using a whisk to emulsify and thicken the liquid.
For the salad:
1. Cut the watermelon into a 2-inch by 1-inch cube and remove the seeds. Marinate in the orange and vanilla dressing.
2. Slice the cucumber long and roll it up. Slice the radish thin and soak in cold water. Cut the tomatoes in half and season with salt and pepper.
3. Place the marinated watermelon in the middle of the plate. Pipe the avocado puree on top and arrange the sliced vegetables (including the endives and microgreens) on top of the watermelon and avocado.
4. Drizzle with orange vanilla dressing and balsamic reduction.