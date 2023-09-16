You are here

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
An unveiled woman stands on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way on October 26, 2022, toward Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death. (UGC Image via AFP)
Activists demonstrate in New York City on November 19, 2022, calling call on the United Nations to take action against the treatment of women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. (AFP)
A woman takes part in a protest in Istanbul, Turkiye on December 10, 2022, against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
  • The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died a few days after her arrest by religious police for not wearing the hijab
  • Acting to quell the unrest that followed, Iranian security forces killed 551 protesters and arrested more than 22,000, according to rights groups
PARIS: Iranians at home and abroad marked the first anniversary Saturday of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with activists speaking of a renewed crackdown to prevent any resurgence of the protests which rocked major cities last year.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died a few days after her arrest by religious police for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in force since shortly after the 1979 revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.
Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic republic’s system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
But after several months, they lost momentum in the face of a crackdown that saw security forces kill 551 protesters, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), and arrest more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Iranian authorities say dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they describe as “riots” incited by foreign governments and hostile media.
Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said family members of at least 36 people killed or executed in the crackdown had been interrogated, arrested, prosecuted or sentenced to time in prison over the past month.
“Iranian authorities are trying to impose a chokehold on dissent to prevent public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini’s death in custody, which has become the symbol of the government’s systematic oppression of women, injustice and impunity,” said HRW’s senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.
The two journalists who did the most to publicize the Amini case — Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi who respectively reported from her hospital and funeral — have been held in prison for almost a year. Another reporter, Nazila Maroufian who interviewed Amini’s father Amjad, has been arrested repeatedly.

Amjad Amini has told Persian media based outside Iran that he plans to hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqez in Kurdish-populated western Iran later Saturday.
Outlets, including Prague-based Radio Farda, said he was summoned by intelligence officials after his announcement. He was not arrested but one of Amini’s uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5.
According to Kurdish-focused news outlet Hengaw, the government has sent additional security forces to Saqez and other towns in western Iran that could become flashpoints.
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
“The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls,” said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan “Say her name!,” Iranian emigres are expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
Amnesty International accused Iran’s authorities of committing a “litany of crimes under international law to eradicate any challenge to their iron grip on power” and lamented that not a single official had been even investigated over Mahsa Amini’s death or the crackdown.
“The anniversary offers a stark reminder for countries around the world of the need to initiate criminal investigations into the heinous crimes committed by the Iranian authorities under universal jurisdiction,” said Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa deputy director, Diana Eltahawy.
 

Sudan's Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan's Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
  • Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters had seen two-week respite before flaring again
PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan left Saturday for a visit to Uganda, the ruling Sovereign Council said, in his latest trip abroad as battles raged in Khartoum.
The African country has been at war since fighting erupted in the capital between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters — where Burhan had been holed up until last month — had seen a brief two-week respite before flaring again, with the RSF showering it with artillery fire, residents said.
Burhan is due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, with whom he would discuss “bilateral ties and issues of common importance,” the Sovereign Council said in a statement.
It is the Sudanese general’s sixth trip abroad since he made his first public forays late last month, including visits to Egypt, South Sudan and Turkiye, among other countries.
At least 7,500 people have been killed since the conflict broke out on April 15, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The war has uprooted more than five million people, including one million who fled across borders, according to United Nations figures.
Eyewitnesses on the ground told AFP they heard clashes in central Khartoum, with one resident saying the RSF “is firing heavy artillery” at the army headquarters.
Neither side has been able to gain the upper hand in the conflict, with the army controlling the skies and Daglo’s fighters embedding themselves in residential areas.
Witnesses have noted an increase in the intensity of air strikes, and consequently the civilian death toll, as the army seeks to regain control of parts of the capital.
Burhan has been Sudan’s de facto leader since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, when he was appointed head of the Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures tasked with steering the transition to a fully-fledged democracy.

Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says

Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says
AP

Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says

Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says
BEIRUT: A Syrian dentist, a confectioner who made mouthwatering Arabic sweets, a carpenter.
Syrians from all walks of life had left their war-torn country for the Libyan city of Derna over the past years, looking for work and better opportunities.
Now, dozens of them are missing and feared dead after Mediterranean storm Daniel unleashed catastrophic flooding that tore through the coastal city on Sunday night, wreaking destruction and washing entire neighborhoods out to sea.
The death toll has eclipsed 11,000 and more than 10,000 are missing. Five days on, searchers are still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings in Derna, looking for bodies.
According to a war monitoring group, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 42 Syrians have been confirmed dead in Libya while the real number could be as high as 150.
The victims include both Syrians who were living and working in Libya long term, and Syrian migrants who were using Libya as a transit point in efforts to reach Europe, most often by way of perilous voyages across the Mediterranean Sea, in unsafe boats organized by smugglers.
Two years ago, Nisma Jbawi’s 19-year-old son Ammar Kanaan left their home in Syria’s southern province of Daraa — one of the epicenters of the 2011 uprising against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
He headed to Libya, where he planned to work and save money to pay Syrian authorities a fee of about $8,000 that would spare him from compulsory military service.
Jbawi said her son last spoke with her on Sunday afternoon. He told her he would close the sweet shop where he worked and go home because a strong storm was expected. She tried repeatedly to call him on Monday, without success. His WhatsApp account shows his phone was last online at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
“We still have hope,” she said, tears choking her up.
As the storm pounded Derna late Sunday, residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Floodwaters washed down Wadi Derna, a river running from the mountains through the city and into the sea.
On Tuesday, Kanaan’s uncle drove to Derna from the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi where he works — only to find that the building where his nephew lived had been washed out to sea.
“All who were inside are presumed dead,” Jbawi said.
Rami Abdurrahman, who runs the Observatory, said he has not been able to confirm a single survivor out of the 150 Syrians missing in Derna since Sunday night. But definite numbers are hard to come by in the chaotic aftermath of the destruction.
Like Syria, where the civil war has killed half a million people and forced more than 5 million to become refugees around the world, Libya has been through its own years of conflict.
The oil-rich North African country has been split between rival governments in the east and west since 2014, backed by with various militia forces and international patrons. Derna is governed by Libya’s eastern administration, where military commander Khalifa Hiftar wields significant power.
Still, for some Syrians, Libya offered prospects of a better life. Syrians can easily get into Libya on a tourist visa and find work — wages are higher than what many earn at home.
Zeid Marabeh, 19, came to Libya two years ago from the central city of Homs and worked as a carpenter.
He recounted to The Associated Press over the phone from Derna how he watched water surging toward his building on Sunday night.
“Then I heard a loud boom,” Marabeh said. It was the moment the dams collapsed.
When water levels started rising in his neighborhood, he frantically ran toward higher ground — the nearby Eastern Shiha hill. From there, he saw the water destroy almost everything in its path.
He went back on Monday morning, after the waters subsided, to check on his uncle and relatives. The building where they lived had disappeared. His uncle, Abdul-Ilah Marabeh, his aunt Zeinab and their 1-year-old daughter Shahd were gone, he said.
Marabeh said he looked through the rows of bodies laid out on their street but could not find his uncle’s family.
In the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday, members of the Qalaaji family were receiving condolences for their eight family members killed in Derna.
Firas Qalaji, his wife Rana Khateeb and their six children were to be buried in Libya, the family said in a statement.
Ghina Al-Qassim said her nephew, Hani Turkomani, was a dentist who arrived in Derna some nine months ago “to improve his life.” His cousins, already there, had found him a job.
After the floodwaters subsided, the cousins, who survived the tragedy, went looking for him. They said his apartment was full of water and mud but a large hole in the wall raised their hopes that he might have escaped from the building or been pulled out by rescue workers, Al-Qassim said.
“God willing,” she added.

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary
Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary
  • Mahsa Amini died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women
TEHRAN: Iranian security forces released Mahsa Amini's father on Saturday after briefly detaining and warning him against marking the anniversary of her death, a human rights group said.
“Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter's death anniversary,” the Kurdistan Human Rights network said.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Meanwhile, Iran has hit out at Western countries including arch-foe the United States over what it called their “illegal” decision to impose new sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The United States, Britain and the European Union announced new sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities on Friday, the eve of Amini’s death anniversary.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries’ “illegal and undiplomatic actions” in a statement issued late Friday.
Kanani also condemned the “interventionist actions and statements and ridiculous and hypocritical” displays of support for the protest movement.
He warned European diplomats against what he called such “unconstructive behavior” which “does not serve their interests.”
Friday’s US sanctions targeted 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets and an Internet censorship firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran’s suppression of protests after Amini’s death.
Most were regional commanders of the national police force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Also sanctioned was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Prisons Organization, who the US Treasury alleged presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.
Three media outlets – state-controlled Press TV as well as Tasnim and Fars news agencies – were also placed on the blacklist.
Britain’s sanctions included Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, his deputy Mohammad Hashemi, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer Almehdi.
The European Union added to its own blacklist four Iranian officials – a Revolutionary Guards commander, two regional police chiefs and the head of a prison.
The sanctions were also coordinated with Canada and Australia.
Last year’s Amini protests saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security forces, and thousands arrested in what Tehran labelled as “riots” fomented by foreign governments.

Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
  • A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli military said it launched an air strike on Gaza Friday, following violence at a border rally in which health officials said multiple Palestinians were wounded.
The strike was the first since early July, when Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza launched after its deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in years.
The army said it hit “a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.”
A military spokesman said the air strike hit an area where Palestinians had gathered earlier Friday, near the permanently closed Karni crossing.
A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media.
There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the air strike.
Earlier Friday, an AFP journalist at the protest saw Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives toward Israeli forces, across the frontier, and two demonstrators with gunshot wounds.
Plumes of black smoke filled the area after Palestinians set tires ablaze.
Twelve Gazans were wounded at various rallies along the border, the territory’s health ministry said.
The Israeli military said “several explosive devices and grenades” were hurled at soldiers, none of whom were hurt.
The air strike comes after an explosion killed at least five Gazans during a border rally on Wednesday.
A bomb which may have been a hand grenade detonated while being carried by a protester, a witness told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Islamist militant group Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 and Israel has since imposed a crippling blockade.
There have been multiple wars fought between Gaza-based militants and Israel in recent years.
At least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in five days of cross-border exchanges in May.
 

 

