Aqab Al-Khalidiya wins most expensive rounds of 44th Taif Racing Season

Aqab Al-Khalidiya wins most expensive rounds of 44th Taif Racing Season
Aqab Al-Khalidiya was ridden by jockey Abdullah Al-Awfi. (SPA)
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Aqab Al-Khalidiya wins most expensive rounds of 44th Taif Racing Season

Aqab Al-Khalidiya wins most expensive rounds of 44th Taif Racing Season
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The horse Aqab Al-Khalidiya, owned by Al-Khalidiya Stables, won on Friday the most expensive rounds of the 44th Taif Racing Season, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The ceremony, which is organized by the Horse Racing Club at the King Khalid Equestrian Square, consisted of nine rounds of various classifications, grades, and ages, with a total prize pool of 620,000 Saudi riyals.

Aqab Al-Khalidiya was ridden by jockey Abdullah Al-Awfi, who achieved first place in the eighth round after a strong competition. Throughout the race, Al-Awfi needed to regain the lead twice, once before the finish line. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Equestrian Club Horse Racing

8-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano leads new group investing in Baseball United

8-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano leads new group investing in Baseball United
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

8-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano leads new group investing in Baseball United

8-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano leads new group investing in Baseball United
  • Cano and five other former MLB alumni have joined as co-owners of the Dubai-based outfit
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that former Major League Baseball second baseman, Robinson Cano, and five other former MLB stars, have joined its ownership group.

The group includes three-time All-Star and former Batting Champion, Hanley Ramirez; 11-year MLB veteran and former MLB All-Star (MLB Japan Series), Robinson Chirinos; two-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion, Shane Victorino; All-Star and World Series Champion, Matt Barnes; and four-time All-Star and former Cy Young Winner, Bartolo Colon.

This group joins early investors Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez, Elvis Andrus, Nick Swisher and Ryan Howard as arguably the most elite ownership group in all of professional sports for on-field pedigree. Collectively, all of Baseball United’s former MLB owners have combined for more than 222 MLB seasons, 70 All-Star games and 14 World Series Championships.

“Today is a monumental day for Baseball United,” said Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO and majority owner of Baseball United. “With the addition of Robbie (Cano), Hanley, Robinson (Chirinos), Shane, Matt and Bartolo, we’ve now put together an incredible league of legends. Our baseball investors have more than two centuries of professional baseball experience between them, and they all have performed at the highest level on the biggest stages. They’ve also all built lasting impacts off the field with their community work, philanthropies and entrepreneurial endeavors. By teaming this latest group of co-owners with the other baseball Hall of Famers and All-Stars who were already in our ownership group, our league is truly becoming a league built by players, for players.”

Cano is one of the most prolific second baseman of all-time, finishing his 17-year MLB career with more than 2,600 hits, winning five Silver Slugger Awards, and earning two Gold Gloves. He is one of only 22 players in MLB history to hit more than 330 home runs while achieving a .300 career batting average. Cano was the MVP of the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic championship team in 2013, and four years prior he teamed with Rivera and Swisher to win a World Series Championship for the New York Yankees in 2009.

“I am very excited to join Baseball United as an investor and co-owner,” Cano said. “I’ve dedicated my life to this game, and this investment represents the next step in that journey. I’ve been very impressed by the vision, mission and plans that Kash, John Miedreich and the Baseball United leadership team have put together, as well as the caliber of former big leaguers who’ve joined this pursuit. Our league will create many opportunities for players and coaches from around the world, while inspiring more fans to fall in love with the game. It’s truly an exciting time for international baseball.”

In addition to Cano, the latest group of Baseball United co-owners join having had careers full of awards and accolades.

Ramirez, from the Dominican Republic, won the Rookie of the Year award for the Florida (Miami) Marlins in 2006. He was the first National League rookie to post at least 110 runs and at least 50 stolen bases in a single season, and the 46 doubles he recorded that year is still the all-time NL record for a shortstop aged 22 or younger. Ramirez won two Silver Slugger Awards and had more than 1,800 hits in his 15-year MLB career.

Chirinos spent his 11-year MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and the Baltimore Orioles. He played in three Postseasons, including the 2019 World Series with the Houston Astros. Also in 2019, Chirinos caught Justin Verlander’s third career no-hitter. He played for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and was part of the MLB All-Star team at the 2018 MLB Japan All-Star Series.

Victorino won two World Series titles, one with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008, and another with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He is a four-time Gold Glove Winner, and a winner of the prestigious Lou Gehrig Memorial Award for character and integrity (2008), and the Branch Rickey Award for community service in 2011. He was also the first Hawaiian-born positional player to be named for an All-Star team.

Barnes, a relief pitcher from the US, has played 10 years in Major League Baseball and is currently a member of the Miami Marlins. He won a World Series title in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, winning two critical games during that postseason, and compiling a 1.04 ERA. During his All-Star season in 2021, he recorded 24 saves and had 84 strikeouts in 54 innings.

Colon, a starting pitcher also from the Dominican Republic, won nearly 250 games with more than 2,500 strikeouts during his 21-year Major League Baseball career. He played for 11 different teams, including All-Star seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A’s and New York Mets. Nicknamed “Big Sexy,” he won the American League Cy Young Award with the Angels in 2005 when he led the league with 21 wins. Colon pitched more than 3,400 innings in his MLB career.

Baseball United’s Dubai-based league launches this fall with a showcase event on Nov. 10-12 hosted at Dubai International Stadium, with its first four franchises — including the Mumbai Cobras and the Karachi Monarchs — each playing two games over a three-day period.

“Adding Robbie and this great group of baseball titans to our ownership group is an incredible feat for our league, and a huge milestone for baseball,” said Miedreich, vice chairman, executive vice president of Baseball Operations, and co-owner at Baseball United. “Their passion for the game is contagious, and their desire to give back to the community is commendable. The group that’s come together to help transport professional baseball to the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent is truly legendary. I can’t wait until we are all on the ground together in Dubai.”

Topics: Baseball United

India, Sri Lanka eye Asia crown for World Cup momentum

India, Sri Lanka eye Asia crown for World Cup momentum
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

India, Sri Lanka eye Asia crown for World Cup momentum

India, Sri Lanka eye Asia crown for World Cup momentum
  • Sri Lanka came in as underdogs and snuck into the Super Fours of the tournament with a dramatic win over Afghanistan
  • The cricketing giants have 13 Asian titles between them and Sri Lanka have a history of sneaking into tournament's final
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Rohit Sharma's India face underdogs Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final, a crucial momentum-builder heading into next month's ODI World Cup.

The cricketing giants have 13 Asian titles between them and Sri Lanka have a history of sneaking into the tournament's final -- to the consternation of fans keen for any showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Bangladesh ended India's unbeaten run in the 50-over tournament after edging them out by six runs in Friday's last Super Four match.

Shubman Gill hit 121 but his knock went in vain after India faltered in their chase of 266 in Colombo, where Sunday's final will also be held.

"I don't think it has broken our momentum," Gill told reporters after the narrow defeat.

"We have played good cricket. Sometimes it happens on these wickets. I was set and should have finished off the game."

Gill said clinching India's eighth Asia Cup title would give them "confidence" ahead of the World Cup starting back home on October 5.

India began with a washed-out match in Pallekele against Pakistan, whose fast bowlers rattled their top order and bowled them out for 266 in the only innings possible due to rain.

Big guns Virat Kohli and returning batsman KL Rahul hit back with centuries in their next outing against Babar Azam's team to rack up 356-2 and crush Pakistan by 228 runs.

India then prevented a gutsy Sri Lankan chase to book their place in the final, but Gill said their opponents were still a threat.

"We will have to pull up our socks and be at our 100 percent to beat them," he said.

Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs and snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan.

They soon got into their groove on home soil and, despite going down to India, edged out Pakistan in a knockout match for their 11th Asia Cup final.

"We came without our key players, but still we managed to make the finals," skipper Dasun Shanaka said.

Injuries sidelined Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga, but others stood up at crucial junctures.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka both hit match-winning knocks to take the team over the line in a rain-shortened match and push a much-favoured Pakistan out of the tournament.

Up-and-coming fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage have impressed and lead the tournament's bowling chart with 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

Wellalage rattled India's batting with five wickets including the prized scalps of Kohli and Rohit in their Super Four match.

Twice before in the Asia Cup Sri Lanka have lost to India in the Super Four stage only to beat them in the finals, in 2004 and 2008.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023

I want Saudi rowers to burst onto the world scene, says coach Mat Tarrant

I want Saudi rowers to burst onto the world scene, says coach Mat Tarrant
Updated 16 September 2023
EUAN REEDIE

I want Saudi rowers to burst onto the world scene, says coach Mat Tarrant

I want Saudi rowers to burst onto the world scene, says coach Mat Tarrant
  • Former British double world champion eyes rowing greatness for the Kingdom against the odds, starting with this month’s Asian Games
Updated 16 September 2023
EUAN REEDIE

LONDON: Against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s sweeping, sun-drenched deserts, Mat Tarrant faces a monumental challenge to develop elite rowers capable of competing on the global stage.

Yet the Saudi Rowing Federation’s performance director and head coach is spearheading a rowing revolution in the Kingdom against all the odds.

The historic appearance of the country’s first rowing Olympian Husein Alireza at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics fueled Tarrant’s belief that Saudi Arabia has the potential for greatness.

But, as the British double world champion told Arab News, transforming a rowing minnow into an established force will take time and relentless commitment.

“I think my passion overruns sometimes,” Tarrant said as he prepared for this month’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. “I don’t know how to take any time off for myself. I don’t tend to go on holidays.

“If I take a rest day, I end up just walking to my desk and I sit there all day, analyzing data, putting annual plans together, always trying to think ahead and think about what’s next. But I love what I do. I’m incredibly fortunate to be in this position.”

Tarrant, 33, who hung up his oars following the Tokyo Olympics, started his role in July 2022 and moved to Jeddah two months later.

For several years before this, though, he had been writing training programs for Saudi Rowing’s former president, Mohammad Hadhrawi, and four other fledgling rowers: Alireza, Sultan Al-Shali, Kariman Abuljadayel and Alia Komsany.

Tarrant fortuitously met Hadhrawi on the sidelines of the 2018 World Indoor Rowing Championships in London, where he was promoting his online coaching company RowElite.

The Saudi Rowing Federation was in its infancy then, with its five rowers eager to turn their hobby into a career. Alireza, for example, began rowing at the University of Cambridge.

Abuljadayel had already displayed her sporting prowess after becoming the first Saudi woman to run in the 100 meters at the 2016 Olympics.

“They were the five who made up Saudi Rowing (at the start) and had the drive and determination to turn it into a federation,” Tarrant said.

The federation had already recruited an esteemed British coach, Bill Barry, who won silver at the 1964 Olympics.

Tarrant, meanwhile, provided advice to the rowers by telephone and assisted Barry at UK training camps.

A seasoned rower since his teenage years, his glittering career included winning gold medals at the World University Championships in 2010 and the World Under-23 Championships in 2012.

A British Olympic team member for 10 years, Tarrant also won five World Championship medals, including golds in the eight and coxed pair events respectively in 2014 and 2015.

Tarrant replaced Barry, 83, as head coach last year, although the latter still advises Saudi Rowing and helps his successor at UK training camps.

Together, they have orchestrated the Saudi Rowing Federation’s meteoric rise — with Alireza its totemic figure.

Only four years after the federation was formed, in 2021 Alireza reached the D Finals in the men’s single sculls at the Tokyo Games.

Tarrant paid lavish tribute to the talismanic impact of Alireza, whose father Ali has succeeded Hadhrawi as the federation’s president.

“He’s a great guy and his family have done so much for the sport of rowing in this Kingdom,” he said. “Behind the scenes and in front of the camera, they’ve probably had the biggest impact out of everybody on sort of getting this sport up and running. As an athlete, Husein did an amazing job representing the Kingdom at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Since then, he was our captain when we went out to the Asian Championships in November. He stroked the men’s quad and he did a great job of mentoring those guys and helping them understand racing, because the three guys sat behind him had never competed at a rowing regatta before in their entire careers.

“He’s sort of stepped away a little bit from the athletic side of things but he’s still helping to develop the sport. He still goes out of his way to go to schools, to local clubs, and businesses and Aramco to give presentations on rowing to talk to the children about his Olympic successes and goes around trying to inspire the next generation to follow in his footsteps and take part in this amazing sport.”

Tarrant also hailed Alireza’s father Ali and the federation’s CEO Yousef Jelaidan for their “real drive and passion.”

For example, the federation organized its first large-scale training camp at Walton Rowing Club in the UK in July-August 2022. Further training camps have taken place in Italy, Vienna and the UK since then.

“Just over a year and a half ago, we didn’t have a training center and that was one of the first things Yousef did when he came in was find a building that we could train in that had access to water. Within a matter of months, he secured that,” Tarrant added.

His rowers epitomize the same ferocious dedication to the sport — a hallmark of any top athlete.

“They leave their homes at 4:30 in the morning to get here on time,” Tarrant said. “We start the morning with stretching and mobility at 5:30 a.m. By 6 a.m., they’re on the water doing a two-hour session in the heat and then following that, they drive an hour back into Jeddah to start their full-time jobs and they’re working there from about 9 or 10 o’clock until say 3 or 4 p.m. in the afternoon when they’ll then go to the gym and complete another session that’s anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours.

“Then, they go back into the evening and, just from my experience as an athlete, you just sit basically like a zombie on the couch, eat some food and go to sleep. That’s their day-to-day (schedule) six days a week with Fridays off.”

Tarrant coaches eight senior rowers, and one apiece in the U-23 and U-19 ranks, funded through the Saudi Olympic Training Center. There are also “four or five senior athletes who are knocking on the door of gaining selection into that elite category.”

With the ultra-professional Tarrant constantly driving up standards, Saudi rowers are continuing to flourish competitively.

For example, they won a bronze medal in the mixed relay category at the World Indoor Rowing Championships in Mississauga, Canada, in February.

Tarrant said he was determined to turn this exciting potential into competitive water performances at several upcoming major competitions.

The Asian Games, at which his rowers compete from Sept. 20, “is the big one”, Tarrant said.

“It’s like the Asian Olympics, so you have to make sure you put your best foot forward for that event. What would success be for me? If we can get one or maybe two boats in an ‘A’ final, that will be a very good step. Our best result in the Asian Championships (in Thailand in November-December 2022) was an eighth place.

“If we can make an ‘A’ final, that means we’ve made the top six and I think for a team that is incredibly new to this sport, I think for us that would be a good step in the right direction. Not only are we new to the game of rowing, but our athletes are also very new to sport.

“We’re racing athletes who have been doing this for  5-10 years and our athletes have been doing it for 1-2 years. We’re also dealing with athletes who have full-time jobs and are in full-time education.”

The Asian Games team will comprise a lightweight men’s double scull of Sultan Al-Shali and Turky Alaref; a heavyweight men’s single scull of Rakan Alireza; and a heavyweight women’s scull of Haya Almamy. The team will be supported by racing reserves, heavyweight sculler Talal Alakeel and lightweight sculler Mahmood Numan. The finals will take place on Sept. 24 and 25.

The World Masters Championships, the World Coastal Championships and the U-19/U-23 Asian Championships are also on the agenda before the season ends in mid-October.

Saudi Arabia may not have the rich rowing pedigree of the sport’s behemoths such as Great Britain, but Tarrant is bullish about its long-term prospects.

“I want us to burst onto the world scene. I want us to be competitive with those countries that are every year that are going to the World Cup and the World Championships.

“But it’s going to take a long time. We’re not going to be ready in the next year or two; it’s a long-term development strategy.

“First, we need to become competitive in Asia and once we’re competitive in Asia and we start winning medals and getting on the podium there, we can then qualify for the Olympics. Once we’re playing with the big boys at the Olympics, we can start looking at taking on the more world international levels at the World Cups and the World Championships. If we can get one athlete to qualify (for the Olympics) without the need for a wildcard, I think that would be incredible.”

However, before international excellence can be achieved, Tarrant and his colleagues have recognized the need to adopt “a structured grassroots approach” to attract youngsters.

“This year, we’ve started getting blueprints together for a talent identification scheme,” Tarrant said.

He said there was real “organic growth” in the sport, with young and old alike revelling in a “reverberation of health and fitness.”

Tarrant said: “I really feel in a fortunate position where everything we do is building something that’s going to be an incredible addition to the athletic catalog you can get when you come to Saudi Arabia.”

And, given that rowing is at such an embryonic stage in the Kingdom, “people that come through the door now stand the best chance of representing their country.”

Saudi Arabia loses to Kuwait in Gulf Cricket T20I Championship opener

Saudi Arabia loses to Kuwait in Gulf Cricket T20I Championship opener
Updated 15 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia loses to Kuwait in Gulf Cricket T20I Championship opener

Saudi Arabia loses to Kuwait in Gulf Cricket T20I Championship opener
  • Opting to bat first after winning the toss in the opening match, Saudi Arabia put in a total of 142 runs in 20 overs with the loss of 9 wickets
  • Faisal Khan was the highest scorer from the Saudi side, with 62 runs in 42 balls, hitting 9 fours and a six
Updated 15 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia lost to Kuwait by five wickets in the tournament opener of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023 at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss in the opening match, Saudi Arabia put in a total of 142 runs in 20 overs with the loss of 9 wickets.
Faisal Khan was the highest scorer from the Saudi side, with 62 runs in 42 balls, hitting 9 fours and a six. His opening partner, Abdul Waheed, scored just 3 runs in as many balls.
The other top scorers were Saad Khan (23), Zainul Abiding (19), and Sarfraz Butt (13). Captain Hisham Sheikh scored 9 runs in 17 balls.
Kuwaiti bowlers Mohammed Aslam and Adnan Idrees took 2 wickets each, helping their side to restrict Saudi Arabia to 142.
Chasing a modest total, the Kuwaiti team started cautiously with an opening partnership of 51 runs when Adnan Idrees was caught on 31.
His opening partner, Ravija Sandaruwan, played a brilliant inning of 58 runs on 41 balls, hitting 3 fours and as many sixes.
Meet Bhavsar made a good contribution of 31 runs on 28 balls, bringing the team closer to victory with Sandaruwan.
Though some wickets fell in quick succession by disciplined bowling in the middle by the Saudi side, Kuwait scored the winning run on the third ball of the 19th over, with 5 wickets and 9 balls remaining.
Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zainul Abidin and Hisham Sheikh took a wicket each, while two Kuwaiti players were run out.
Six Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar — feature in the maiden Gulf Cricket T20I Championship.
“The wait is over. The Saudi national team is all set for the big day, beginning their run in the Gulf Cricket Tournament against the Kuwait national team this evening,” the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation said before the match on Friday.
“We wish all the best to our national team,” the federation told Arab News.
“Our second match in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023 will be on Sept. 17 against the UAE, (the) third match is scheduled to be held on Sept. 18 against Bahrain, (the) fourth match on Sept. 20 against Oman, and the fifth and last match (is) on Sept. 21 against Qatar, which is hosting the first T20I Gulf Cricket Championship in Doha from Sept. 15-23.”
The Saudi lineup includes Usman Najeeb, Zainul Abidin, Atifur Rehman, Mohammed Hisham Sheikh, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Abdul Waheed, Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Kashif Abbas, Ahmed Abdul Waheed, Mohammed Khalander Mustafa, Mohsin Shabbir and Abdul Manan Ali.
Speaking to the media following a preparatory meeting late last month, Qatar Cricket Association CEO Khaled Al-Suwaidi has said that arrangements have been completed to host the tournament.
“This cricket tournament will be a milestone in the Gulf region and is expected to achieve great development of this sport in the region,” he said.
The hosting of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship will rotate annually between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, under the auspices of the International Cricket Council and in accordance with rules set by the ICC for the game.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Cricket Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

Neymar's debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal
  • The Brazilian came off the bench in the second half for his first taste of Saudi Pro League action, as Al-Hilal cruised to a 6-1 victory over Al-Riyadh
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

The big question before the game was “will he or won’t he?” But ultimately, the more important outcome than learning whether or not Neymar would make his debut in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening was Al-Hilal thrashing Al-Riyadh 6-1 to return to the top of the Saudi Pro League, ahead of champions Al-Ittihad, in the most emphatic of styles.

It is a case of so far so good for the 18-time champions, who have 16 points from their first six games, one more than Al-Ittihad. This was a by-the-numbers win, certainly, but it was also a bit more than that. It was a perfect evening.

In the end, Neymar, who surpassed Pele’s goal-scoring record for Brazil during the international break as he reached a total of 79 goals for the five-time world champions, came off the bench to a rapturous reaction just after the hour mark. By then, the result was not in any real doubt but he had the fans on their feet and feeling very excited about the future.

His team-mates in blue had made the running against their newly promoted opposition, who had collected only four points from their first five games.

The breakthrough came after 27 minutes when Michael broke through to the right side of the area and was brought down by Mohammed Al-Shwirekh. The referee pointed to the spot and Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to fire home his fifth goal of the season.

Al-Riyadh gave as good as they got but could not find a way through the back line. Then Al-Hilal extended their lead just before the break. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drove toward the left side of the area and slipped the ball through to Yasser Al-Shahrani. The left-back returned the favor and then was resupplied by the Serbian, before shooting home from close range.

From then on it was always going to be the case that Al-Riyadh would be making the short journey home across the capital empty-handed.

Soon after Neymar took to the pitch the lead increased to 3-0, as Nasser Al-Dawsari fired home from close range after Malcom was fouled in the area.

There were more goals to come, along with Neymar’s first major attacking contribution. With seven minutes remaining, the former Barcelona star slipped the ball to Malcom and his fellow Brazilian swept the ball into the net to make it 4-0.

With three minutes remaining, Al-Hilal were awarded a penalty. The fans made it clear that they wanted the new arrival to take it but, instead, it fell to Salem Al-Dawsari to make it five.

Five minutes into added time, Neymar fired a shot from outside the area, only for the goalkeeper to palm the ball out to Salem Al-Dawsari, who grabbed his second. Al-Hilal fans were in dreamland and not even a very late consolation goal from Ali Al-Zaqan could dampen the spirits of the home fans.

It meant the Blues maintained their unbeaten start to the season and returned to pole position above Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah giants suffered their first loss of the season, at the hands of Al-Hilal, before the international break, a dramatic 4-3 defeat, but bounced back to win 1-0 on Thursday at Al-Okhdood. Karim Benzema grabbed the only goal of a hard-fought game with 18 minutes remaining after Haroune Camara rolled the ball back from the left byline and it bounced fortuitously for the French striker, who clinched the three points from close range.

Also on Thursday, Al-Wehda’s promising start to the season continued with a 4-2 win over Damac, with Odion Ighalo bagging a hat-trick. On Friday, Al-Shabab picked up their first three points of the season with a 1-0 victory at Al-Fayha. Moroccan defender Romain Saiss got the only goal of the game.

