Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt

CAIRO: A 21-year-old woman died when an empty five-story building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in the Omraniya neighborhood in Giza Governorate, south of Cairo.

The woman had been standing on the balcony of her home when the structure opposite collapsed on the building it was facing.

Rescue forces and ambulances quickly arrived and the woman’s body was recovered from the rubble.

Authorities disconnected gas, water, and electricity services at the collapsed building and neighboring structures.

A team from the Public Prosecution in Giza arrived at the scene to investigate and speak to eyewitnesses.

A number of buildings have collapsed in Egypt in recent times.

A four-story apartment building collapsed in Cairo’s Hadayek El-Kobba neighborhood on Sept. 6.

Some 13 people, including at least seven from a single family, had died in the same area in similar circumstances on July 17.

And at least three people were killed in June when a 14-story apartment building collapsed in Alexandria.