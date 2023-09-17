Dire hygiene spells new threat for Morocco quake survivors

You are here

A woman salvages belongings from the rubble of her house in the village of Afella Igir in the Amizmiz region. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake flattened entire villages on Sept. 8. (AFP)
  • The disaster killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more
AMIZMIZ, Morocco: In her earthquake-hit Moroccan town, Zina Mechghazzi has improvised a sink by placing a pink bucket and a bar of soap on the dusty ground amid the ruins.

“I haven’t taken a shower in seven days,” said the woman from Amizmiz at the foot of the High Atlas range, about 60 km southwest of Marrakech.

“I’ve only washed my armpits and changed my clothes.”

Over a week since a 6.8-magnitude quake devastated parts of central Morocco, many worry that the dire living conditions and poor hygiene spell new threats for the survivors.

The disaster killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more when it hit in Al-Haouz province, south of the tourist hub Marrakech, on Sept. 8.

Many survivors have stayed close to their ravaged villages and now sleep in improvised shelters and simple tents provided by Morocco’s civil protection service.

Later, Mechghazzi was kneading dough to make bread, sitting on a stool next to a stove out in the open.

When she was finished, she washed the flour off her hands with untreated water from a dirty 5-liter jug, shrugging that “we have to adapt.”

With only a few houses left standing and habitable in Amizmiz, functioning bathrooms and toilets have become a luxury, and they are often overcrowded.

Mechghazzi pointed to an empty lot nearby where a stand of olive trees now provide the only, limited privacy as a child was relieving himself behind a tent.

During the day, temperatures in Amizmiz still top 30 degrees Celsius, but nights bring biting cold and damp in the mountain area.

“Winter is coming, the situation is difficult, especially with the children,” said Rabi Mansour, holding a four-month-old baby, her fourth child.

“Problems caused by rain and cold will be a challenge.”

A pregnant woman, who only gave her first name, Hassna, and who is just days away from giving birth, said she was terrified.

“I never thought I would give birth in these conditions,” she said.

“I don’t have much water, it’s hard to go to the bathroom, and I’d rather not even think about how I’m going to manage. It stresses me out so much.”

A few tents away, first aid was being provided to people with injuries or sickness.

“We have a foot infection, a tooth abscess, a stomach problem, and others are here for medication,” said one responder, working under an awning serving as a clinic.

For those villagers who were badly injured or disabled in the quake, the question of hygiene facilities and health services is especially important.

Said Yahia has been in a hospital in Marrakech since he lost both of his legs, after a rock crushed them while he tried to save his son from their home.

“I live in a remote place in the mountains,” he said from his hospital bed, dreading the thought of going back home.

“I don’t know what will become of me.”

Morocco is expected to request more aid soon from the United Nations to help it recover and rebuild, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

An especially pressing need will be the provision of clean water, which was already in short supply in some areas before the quake.

Contaminated water is “a major vector of disease, with a whole range of water-related illnesses from diarrhea to cholera,” said Philippe Bonnet, the director of emergencies for French charity Solidarites Internationales.

Poor hygiene can also leads to skin problems, and the cold brings respiratory diseases like bronchitis, he said.

The charity has sent a team to Morocco with equipment to test the water, among other things.

Some latrines have already been constructed by organizations in Tafeghaghte, 7 km south of Amizmiz, and charities have said they may also send mobile latrines.

Bonnet stressed the urgent need for emergency latrines.

“If the water is unfit for consumption because the source has been contaminated, which is a risk with open-air latrines, the impact is very significant,” he said.

Turkiye’s decades-long EU dream faces new challenges

Turkiye’s decades-long EU dream faces new challenges
Updated 12 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye’s decades-long EU dream faces new challenges

Turkiye’s decades-long EU dream faces new challenges
  • EU should find ways to engage with Ankara, analyst tells Arab News
  • EU, Ankara should agree on elements like Customs Union, visa facilitation, analyst says
Updated 12 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The latest Turkiye report of the European Parliament, with its critical tone, infuriated several decision-makers in Ankara.

But the latest statement from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks the first official setback from the country’s strategic bid for EU membership in critical times as Turkiye grapples with significant economic challenges and seeks to strengthen its trade relationships with EU member states.

Before his departure to New York on Saturday to attend the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan told reporters that Turkiye may unilaterally part ways with the EU if necessary, implying that the country is considering ending its membership bid.

“The EU is making efforts to sever ties with Turkiye,” he said.

“We will evaluate the situation and if needed, we will part ways with the EU.”

The European Parliament’s report, which prompted Erdogan’s response, left no room for ambiguity.

It stressed that any resumption of accession negotiations between the EU and Turkiye hinged upon Turkiye’s implementation of critical democratization reforms.

Moreover, the report recommended that the EU explore “a parallel and realistic framework” for its relations with Turkiye, hinting at a recalibration of their engagement.

Turkiye has been an official candidate to join the EU since 1999, but accession talks have stalled especially over the past five years over the bloc’s concerns about democratic backsliding.

However, during the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, Erdogan made it clear that his approval for Sweden’s NATO membership bid would be contingent upon the revival of Turkiye’s EU membership talks.

Erdogan also confirmed that full membership remained a key strategic objective for Turkiye and called for the re-opening of accession talks.

“Although it is not always clear and consistent what Erdogan wants from the EU, it seems that he wants a relationship with no conditionality,” Nilgun Arisan-Eralp, director of the Center for European Union Studies at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, told Arab News.

“I think he regards Turkiye (as) so powerful — with its presumed geopolitical weight — that no country or intergovernmental or supranational institutional can tell the country what to do,” she said.

“He pretends he is not aware of the membership conditions, especially those pertaining to democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights. Such a relationship can be established between the EU and a third country that might be important for a specific cause — like Tunisia in the case of refugees — but not with a country that can be considered as a candidate,” she added.

Turkiye was not invited to the EU’s recent enlargement meetings, first in the Greek capital Athens on Aug. 21, despite the presence of other candidate countries, and then to the Gymnich foreign ministers’ meeting on Aug. 31 in the Spanish city Toledo — another development that irked policymakers in Ankara and triggered the feeling of exclusion.

“EU could have invited Turkiye to enlargement meetings to discuss the progress or lack of progress together with other candidate countries in a multilateral framework,” said Arisan-Eralp.

"A dialogue could have been initiated with Turkiye in the areas of foreign policy and security in different platforms like the Gymnich meetings,” she said.

What a comprehensive but realistic positive agenda between the EU and Turkiye would look like has now become a matter of debate.

“Given the current circumstances, it would be based on mutually beneficial cooperation areas,” Arisan-Eralp said. 

“It might include modernization of the Customs Union, cooperation on a green and digital transition, facilitation of visa procedures and a dialogue on foreign policy,” she said.

The growing trend of rejection of Turkish citizens’ EU visa applications over the past few years has recently prompted the Turkish government to negotiate with the EU to facilitate visa procedures.   

Following the recent visit by Oliver Varhelyi, the EU’s commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, in Ankara on Sept. 5, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that both parties have agreed to work on visa facilitation for Turkish businessmen and students.

Technical teams are also expected to begin working on the modernization of the Customs Union soon, overdue for an update, as it is limited to industrial goods and processed agricultural products. 

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and chairman of the Istanbul-based Center for Economics and Foreign Policy, thinks that after the elections Erdogan has adopted a positive rhetoric toward the EU and expressed his willingness to revitalize this relationship.

“But the disadvantage is that so far, this has remained at the level of rhetoric,” he told Arab News.

“What really needs to happen is that the Turkish government should essentially create a domestic momentum for political reforms, for improvements in the rule of law, also by addressing the ongoing procedure within the Council of Europe with regards to the non-compliance of the rulings of (the) European Court of Human Rights,” he said.

Yet, the situation is far from one-sided. On the EU side as well, Ulgen said, there are a number of shortcomings.

Currently, the EU seems paralyzed, unable to harness alternative means of interaction with Ankara beyond the long-stalled accession process. 

The EU should find ways to engage with Turkiye, Ulgen said. 

“Now they are unable to do that and that points to a certain strategic blindness on the side of the EU because there are different channels of engagement with Turkiye above and beyond the stalled accession, like visa liberalization, modernization of the Customs Union, cooperation on renewables, green transition.

“But so far, the EU has been unable to at least try to unblock any of these channels of engagement,” he said.

“Even a little gesture like inviting (the) Turkish minister to (the) Gymnich-style foreign ministers’ (meeting) didn’t happen,” he added.

For the foreseeable future, Ulgen thinks that the accession track will remain stalled in the absence of a strong democracy moment in Turkiye, which he considers a squandered opportunity. After the war in Ukraine, the issue of enlargement has once again become a realistic theme for the EU, where there is an ongoing discussion about how to open the door of accession to countries like Ukraine and Moldova as well as the Western Balkans.

“Turkiye is totally absent from that discussion. Against that backdrop, the EU and Turkiye should at least agree for the near future on some elements of positive agenda, starting by the Customs Union and visa facilitation issue,” he said, implying the urgent need for forging a path toward constructive engagement in the near future. 

Turkiye is the EU’s seventh biggest trade partner, while the EU remains Turkiye’s largest merchandise import and export partner.

The bilateral trade volume reached a record $200 billion last year. Technical works to improve trade ties between Turkiye and the EU will begin during Trade Working Group meetings in October.

Heavily armed man who set up barricade in Jounieh is arrested by Lebanese army

A Lebanese army soldier stands on guard in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli. (AFP)
A Lebanese army soldier stands on guard in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Heavily armed man who set up barricade in Jounieh is arrested by Lebanese army

A Lebanese army soldier stands on guard in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli. (AFP)
  • The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate intervened and military force arrived to arrest the man, who was born in the Achrafieh area of Beirut
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A 38-year-old Lebanese man was under investigation on Sunday after creating a security threat in the coastal city of Jounieh, about 16 km north of Beirut.

It initially appeared that he was psychologically unstable, a security source told Arab News.

The army’s command said that the citizen “J.H.” was arrested because he “opened fire in the air and terrorized citizens.”

A Kalashnikov weapon, 16 grenades, a large quantity of military ammunition, equipment, and flags were seized, according to an army statement.

Witnesses had reported that the man, who was carrying an assault rifle and wearing ammunition magazines on his chest, placed sandbags at a roundabout in Jounieh.

The man was seen raising the flag of the Lebanese Forces party and broadcasting songs.

He later fired into the air, scaring residents in the area. The man then threatened to shoot himself in front of passers-by unless the media arrived to cover a press conference in which he wanted to talk about the difficult economic situation.

The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate intervened and military force arrived to arrest the man, who was born in the Achrafieh area of Beirut.

The Lebanese Forces party did not comment on the incident.

Activists believe that the incident was provoked by “tension simmering for months, and it exploded on the ground in the form of an individual armed initiative.”

Lebanon has witnessed recent public cases of anger in the wake of an economic crisis that has lasted since 2019.

Human Rights Watch last year conducted a study on the alarming levels of poverty and food insecurity in the country due to the decline in economic activity, political instability, and the high cost of living.

It found that the majority of people in Lebanon were unable to secure their social and economic rights amid the worsening crisis, with limited-income families bearing the greatest burden.

The organization warned of “the seriousness of the situation in light of the current social protection system that is unable to confront the crisis for many.”

 

 

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt
Updated 17 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt
  • The woman had been standing on the balcony of her home when the structure opposite collapsed on the building it was facing
  • Rescue forces and ambulances quickly arrived and the woman’s body was recovered from the rubble
Updated 17 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A 21-year-old woman died when an empty five-story building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in the Omraniya neighborhood in Giza Governorate, south of Cairo.

The woman had been standing on the balcony of her home when the structure opposite collapsed on the building it was facing.

Rescue forces and ambulances quickly arrived and the woman’s body was recovered from the rubble.

Authorities disconnected gas, water, and electricity services at the collapsed building and neighboring structures.

A team from the Public Prosecution in Giza arrived at the scene to investigate and speak to eyewitnesses.

A number of buildings have collapsed in Egypt in recent times.

A four-story apartment building collapsed in Cairo’s Hadayek El-Kobba neighborhood on Sept. 6.

Some 13 people, including at least seven from a single family, had died in the same area in similar circumstances on July 17.

And at least three people were killed in June when a 14-story apartment building collapsed in Alexandria.

Fire engulfs an 18-story tower block in Sudan’s capital as rival forces battle for the 6th month

Grab from UGC video posted on the X platform reportedly shows a raging fire inside the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.
Grab from UGC video posted on the X platform reportedly shows a raging fire inside the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

Fire engulfs an 18-story tower block in Sudan’s capital as rival forces battle for the 6th month

Grab from UGC video posted on the X platform reportedly shows a raging fire inside the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.
  • Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower caught fire Sunday during clashes between Sudanese army, RSF
  • Online footage of the blaze showed clouds of dark smoke rising from the burnt-out glass-paneled tower
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: Flames gripped the Sudanese capital Sunday and paramilitary forces attacked the army headquarters for the second day in a row, witnesses reported, as fighting raged into its six month.
“Clashes are now happening around the army headquarters with various types of weapons,” one Khartoum resident, who declined to be named, told AFP.
Other witnesses in southern Khartoum said they heard “huge bangs” as the army targeted bases of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries with artillery.
Witnesses also reported fighting in the city of El-Obeid, 350 kilometers (about 220 miles) south.
Nawal Mohammed, 44, said battles Saturday and Sunday between the regular army and the paramilitaries have been “the most violent since the war began.”
Though her family lives at least three kilometers away from the nearest clashes, Mohammed said “doors and windows shook” with the force of explosions, while several buildings in central Khartoum were set alight.
In social media posts verified by AFP, users shared footage of flames devouring landmarks of the Khartoum skyline, including the ministry of justice and the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower — a conical building with glass facades that had become an emblem of the city.
Other posts showed buildings — their windows blown out and their walls charred or pockmarked with bullets — smoldering.
“It’s distressing to see these institutions destroyed like this,” Badr Al-Din Babiker, a resident of the capital’s east, told AFP.
Since war erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, nearly 7,500 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Civilians and aid workers have warned that the real toll is far higher, as many of those injured or killed never make it to hospitals or morgues.
A committee of volunteer pro-democracy lawyers on Sunday said the fighting in Khartoum since Friday had killed dozens of civilians in “continued disregard for international humanitarian law.”
“We are working to determine the number of civilian victims” of “arbitrary shelling,” the group said in a statement.
The war in Sudan has decimated already fragile infrastructure, shuttered 80 percent of the country’s hospitals and plunged millions into acute hunger.
More than five million people have been displaced, including 2.8 million who have fled the relentless air strikes, artillery fire and street battles in Khartoum’s densely-populated neighborhoods.
Millions who could not or refused to leave Khartoum remain in the city, where water, food and electricity are rationed.
The violence has also spread to the western region of Darfur, where ethnically-motivated attacks by the RSF and allied militias have triggered renewed investigations by the International Criminal Court into possible war crimes.
There has also been fighting in the southern Kordofan region, where witnesses again reported on Sunday artillery fire exchanged between the army and the RSF in the city of El-Obeid.

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom
Updated 17 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom
Updated 17 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Hot air balloon flights over some of Egypt’s most famous attractions are fuelling a tourism boom in and around Luxor, according to officials.

On Sunday, 32 hot air balloons carrying 720 tourists of various nationalities flew above Luxor Governorate.

Tourists can enjoy the magic of green natural scenes, mountains, and ancient Pharaonic temples from above the governorate, located in southern Egypt.

Hot air balloon flights over Luxor are a popular attraction as tourists enjoy the panoramic view of ancient Egyptian temples, the river Nile, and green agricultural fields.

Ahmed Aboud, a representative of the Federation of Hot Air Balloon Companies in Luxor, said that the trips are one of the most important programs for tourists keen visit the monuments and archaeological destinations of the ancient city.

Aboud said that balloonists enjoy viewing Luxor’s temples, the Ramesseum Temple, the Colossi of Memnon, the Nile, and agricultural crops from above the western mainland.

A comprehensive examination of each balloon is carried out prior to each flight, said Aboud, with pofessional safety and personal security procedures for tourists top priorities.

He said that Luxor Governorate had taken full safety measures and it cooperates with all concerned parties, paying attention to maintaining the security of flight participants.

There is full compliance with the rules set by civil aviation authorities and the balloons land at the designated airport west of the city.

The remarkable adventure of riding a hot air balloon begins after dawn.

Tourists are brought from hotels and boats where they are staying, and small boats across the Nile are used to transfer tourists to the western mainland.

Buses then transport the tourists to the hot air balloon airport after breakfast is served. The flights are popular, attracting visits from international celebrities.

In the winter, the demand for trips increases, and tourists flock to enjoy the magic of warm winter weather in the morning over the sites.

