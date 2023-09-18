Kuwait, Bahrain, Arab Parliament commend Saudi-Omani efforts to resolve Yemen conflict

You are here

Yemen was plunged into war when the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa in a coup in September 2014. (AFP/File)
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

  • Earlier reports said a 10-strong delegation from the Iran-backed Houthi militia flew to Riyadh for their first talks in the Kingdom since the war began in 2014
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait, Bahrain and the Arab Parliament have welcomed the Saudi-Omani efforts to find a comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.

Statements by the Kuwaiti and Bahraini foreign ministries commended the mediators' invitation to the rival Yemeni groups to resume talks on the ceasefire agreement and to reach a solution that all sides agree on under the auspices of the United Nations.

Earlier reports said a 10-strong delegation from the Iran-backed Houthi militia flew to Riyadh for their first talks in the Kingdom since the war began in 2014.

The first round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to UN peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.

A UN-brokered ceasefire is largely holding, despite having officially lapsed last October.

Kuwait reiterated its full support for all regional and international efforts to resolve the crisis in accordance with an initiative previously launched by the Gulf Cooperation Council, and in line with relevant UN resolutions.

Bahrain stressed its backing for the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia in March 2021 to end the Yemeni crisis through a comprehensive peace settlement.

Arab Parliament chief Adel Al-Asoumi said he looks forward for things to proceed in a way that enables the Yemenis to end the war they have lived in for years and during which they suffered from difficult humanitarian conditions.

He added that since the beginning of the conflict, Saudi Arabia has been leading great efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and striving to work to defuse the conflict between the Yemenis and bring Yemen to safety and stability.

Al-Asoumi likewise praised the tireless efforts made by Oman to bring the views between all concerned parties.

Yemen was plunged into war when the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa in a coup in September 2014.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened on behalf of the internationally recognized government the following March.

The ensuing fighting has forced millions from their homes, and caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises in a country already devastated by decades of conflict and upheaval.

UN agencies and 91 NGOs said on Thursday that 21.6 million people — 75 percent of the population — needed humanitarian assistance.

The six-month ceasefire that expired last October is still mostly observed but moves towards peace have been slow since the Saudi delegation visited Sanaa in April. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Egypt inaugurates newly restored Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel

Egypt inaugurates newly restored Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Egypt inaugurates newly restored Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel

Egypt inaugurates newly restored Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel
  • The 2,360-square meter mosque complex lies on the site of the Fatimid-era tomb of Sayed Sariya, built in 1140 A.D. and which still survives
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has inaugurated a newly restored Ottoman mosque, built by the 16th century governor Suleyman Pasha Al-Khadim, that lies within the citadel that has dominated Cairo’s skyline for centuries.
The mosque, with 22 green-tiled domes and minbar (prayer niche) inlaid with renowned Iznik tiles, is Cairo’s earliest Ottoman mosque, built in 1528 A.D., eleven years after the Ottoman army under Sultan Selim conquered Egypt from the Mamluk empire.
The 2,360-square meter mosque complex lies on the site of the Fatimid-era tomb of Sayed Sariya, built in 1140 A.D. and which still survives.
“To distinguish the Ottoman mosques, the minaret is usually pencil-shaped,” said Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. “The mosque consists of the prayer area, the vicinity, the Fatimid cemetery and the Kuttab (Qur’an school).”
The mosque, known as the Suleyman Pasha Al-Khadim mosque and also the Sariya mosque, is inside Cairo’s citadel. The citadel was built by the Muslim general Salah Al-Din after he conquered Cairo from the Fatimids. A few years later Salah Al-Din went on to conquer Jerusalem from the Crusaders.
The restoration took five years under the supervision of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and the military’s Arab Organization for Industrialization.

 

 

Topics: Egypt Suleyman Pasha Al-Khadim Ottoman mosque

Desperate Sudanese face endless wait for passports so they can flee

Desperate Sudanese face endless wait for passports so they can flee
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

Desperate Sudanese face endless wait for passports so they can flee

Desperate Sudanese face endless wait for passports so they can flee
  • In five months of war, the violence has killed 7,500 people, displaced more than five million and eroded Sudan’s already fragile infrastructure, plunging millions into dire need
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN, Sudan: Marwa Omar was one of hundreds who lined up at dawn to try and get passports in Port Sudan. Fifteen hours later, she still had nothing to show for it.
A million people have crossed Sudan’s borders since April, fleeing the devastating war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to the United Nations.
That figure would probably be higher, were it not for the fact that many like Omar needed passports renewed or issued from offices that shuttered their doors at news of the first gunshots on April 15.
Since the authorities inaugurated a new passport office in the eastern city of Port Sudan in late August, hundreds of people have lined up all day, every day.
They are desperate to obtain paperwork that will allow them to leave Sudan’s deadly war behind.
Asked where she intended to go, Omar replied: “Anywhere but here. This isn’t a country any more.”
In five months of war, the violence has killed 7,500 people, displaced more than five million and eroded Sudan’s already fragile infrastructure, plunging millions into dire need.
“There’s nothing left. We can’t live or put food on the table or educate our children,” the mother of four said.
Like Omar, many have flocked to the coastal city, which has so far been spared in the fighting and is now home to government officials, the United Nations and Sudan’s only functioning airport.
“I was in Atbara for two months, but when I heard they were issuing passports again I came to Port Sudan,” said Salwa Omar.
But days go by and only a lucky few manage to get inside the building to hand in their paperwork, as others like her wait outside for their turn.
“If you know someone inside who will get it done for you quickly, come. Otherwise don’t bother,” Marwa Omar said, frustrated by the long wait and poor organization.

Those lucky enough to get inside the building have to enter “a cramped room, terrible heat and no chairs,” another applicant, Shehab Mohammed, told AFP.
“You have elderly people leaning on their canes for hours or sitting on the floor. It’s all wrong.”
Over the noise of dozens of people trying to push their paperwork through, Fares Mohammed, who came to get a passport for his child, said: “At this rate, we’ll be here for months.”
“It’s so crowded it’s hard to breathe. Imagine what these children and old people are feeling,” he said.
But still, they show up every day, determined to leave Sudan at any cost.
More than 2.8 million people have fled the Sudanese capital Khartoum, where the pre-war population was around five million.
Some left immediately for safer places, but others spent months sheltering in their homes, rationing water and electricity while praying that the rockets were farther away than they sounded.
Sudan was already one of the world’s poorest countries even before the war broke out, but now it has plunged into a horrific humanitarian crisis.
More than half the country is in urgent need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN, and six million people are on the brink of famine.
Those who could scramble enough money together to make it to Port Sudan are burdened with skyrocketing accommodation and food costs.
And now they have to stump up the fee to issue the passport: 120,000 Sudanese pounds ($200), which was the average monthly salary before the war.
Nour Hassan, a mother of two, is willing to pay whatever it takes to get passports for her children. Every day she waits from 5:00 am until 9:30 pm, clutching her family’s file of paperwork.
The goal, she told AFP, is to make it to the Egyptian capital Cairo, where she has family.
“It’s a terrible choice to leave, but living here has become impossible,” she said.
Like many of the more than 310,000 people who have already crossed Sudan’s northern border into Egypt, Hassan assures herself it’s only “a temporary solution.”
They will stay only until it’s safe enough to come home again.
 

 

Topics: Clashes in Sudan

UNESCO adds Iran caravanserais to heritage sites list

UNESCO adds Iran caravanserais to heritage sites list
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

UNESCO adds Iran caravanserais to heritage sites list

UNESCO adds Iran caravanserais to heritage sites list
  • Iran boasts more than 200 caravanserais on historic trade routes that traverse the country linking Asia and Europe, including the Silk Road
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN, Iran: The United Nations cultural organization on Sunday added many of Iran’s caravanserais, roadside rest stops for travelers along the country’s ancient trade routes, to its World Heritage List.
The decision to register the 56 caravanserais, just a small percentage of the structures built in Iran, was made in Riyadh during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee.
Caravanserais provided “shelter, food and water for caravans, pilgrims and other travelers,” UNESCO said its website.
Iran boasts more than 200 caravanserais on historic trade routes that traverse the country linking Asia and Europe, including the Silk Road.
“They are considered to be the most influential and valuable examples of the caravanserais of Iran, revealing a wide range of architectural styles, adaptation to climatic conditions, and construction materials, spread across thousands of kilometers and built over many centuries,” said UNESCO.
Among them are the caravanserais of Qasr-e Bahram near the city of Semnan, Deyr-e Gachin near Qom, and Anjireh Sangi near Yazd.
Iran now has 27 UNESCO-listed historical sites, including the ancient city of Persepolis, the capital of the Achaemenid Empire, Armenian monasteries in the northwest and the historic city of Yazd itself.
 

 

Topics: Iran UNESCO

Turkish strike kills 4 PKK members in northern Iraq: officials

Turkish strike kills 4 PKK members in northern Iraq: officials
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

Turkish strike kills 4 PKK members in northern Iraq: officials

Turkish strike kills 4 PKK members in northern Iraq: officials
  • The Turkish army rarely comments on its strikes in Iraq but routinely conducts military operations against PKK rear-bases in autonomous Kurdistan as well as Sinjar district
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

IRBIL, Iraq: A Turkish drone strike killed at least four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Sunday, authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region said.
“A senior official from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and three fighters were killed when a Turkish army drone targeted their vehicle in the Jal Mir region on Mount Sinjar,” Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism services said in a statement.
The PKK has been waging a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades and the conflict has repeatedly spilt across the border into northern Iraq.
The Turkish army rarely comments on its strikes in Iraq but routinely conducts military operations against PKK rear-bases in autonomous Kurdistan as well as Sinjar district.
Ankara and its Western allies classify the PKK as a “terrorist” organization.
Sinjar, the heartland of the Yazidi minority, is also home to a local Yazidi movement affiliated with the PKK — the Sinjar Resistance Units.
In a statement on Sunday, they confirmed the death of “three of our comrades” after a drone strike, which they attribute to Turkiye, targeted their vehicle.
Ankara has set up dozens of military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past 25 years to fight against the group.
At the end of August, seven PKK members were killed in northern Iraq in two drone strikes that coincided with a visit by Turkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, to Iraq.
Both the federal authorities and the Kurdistan regional government have been accused of tolerating Turkiye’s military activities to preserve their close economic ties.
Although statements from Baghdad occasionally condemn Turkiye’s violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the impact of the strikes on civilians.
In the summer of 2022, strikes attributed to Ankara on a tourist resort in northern Iraq killed nine people, mainly vacationers from the country’s south. Turkiye denied any responsibility and accused the PKK of the attack.
 

 

Topics: PKK Iraq Turkiye

Baghdad ups financial support for Iraqi Kurdistan

Baghdad ups financial support for Iraqi Kurdistan
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

Baghdad ups financial support for Iraqi Kurdistan

Baghdad ups financial support for Iraqi Kurdistan
  • Iraqi Kurdistan has long accused Baghdad of not sending the necessary funds to pay civil servants
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: The federal government in Baghdad on Sunday agreed to increase funds allocated to Iraqi Kurdistan that are desperately needed to pay salaries in the northern autonomous region.
The decision came after thousands of people took to the streets of Dohuk, the third-biggest city in the region, in early September over unpaid civil service salaries which they blamed on Baghdad.
On Sunday the federal government said in a statement it would disburse annually to Iraqi Kurdistan two trillion and one hundred billion dinars to be paid in three equal instalments of 700 billion dinars (more than $530 million).
The funds will be loaned by three state-banks and reimbursed by the finance ministry in Baghdad, the statement said.
This mechanism aims to “cover employee salaries, social welfare recipients, and retirees,” it added, and the funds will be available from September.
Authorities in Baghdad and in Kurdistan have a month to “conduct an audit of the employee, social welfare recipient, and retiree numbers in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” it said.
Iraqi Kurdistan has long accused Baghdad of not sending the necessary funds to pay civil servants.
Previously the region, thanks to its oil exports, had independent funding that partly covered salaries.
Since the end of March it has been deprived of this resource because of a dispute with Baghdad and Turkiye, through which oil was exported.
In principle, Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad later agreed that sales of Kurdish oil would pass through the federal government. In exchange, 12.6 percent of the federal budget is allocated to Iraqi Kurdistan.
Earlier this month, Baghdad unblocked a package of 500 billion dinars (about $380 million) for the region’s salaries, but the government of Iraqi Kurdistan said it was not enough.
Masrour Barzani, the region’s prime minister, welcomed Sunday’s decision, calling it a “fruitful agreement” to “cover (civil servant) salaries.”
“I thank our compatriots for their patience, their determination and their unshakable trust in the government,” Barzani said in a statement.
He also telephoned Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani to thank him for his “support.”
 

 

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan

