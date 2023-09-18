Saudi FM: Independent Palestinian state crucial for Middle East peace

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said there would be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.
“The two-state solution must return to the forefront,” he said after chairing a ministerial-level meeting on efforts to revitalize the peace process in the Middle East in New York.
“We now see a continuing escalation in the occupied territories,” Prince Faisal added.
He said countries at the meeting expressed their support for the solution and the need to make it a reality.
The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi.
Sabah Al-Dhafiri's temperature-sensitive color in his paintings tell layered stories and 'transcend the mere visual'
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Sabah Al-Dhafiri has managed a surprisingly compelling alchemy in his work of the seemingly distant realms of art and science.
Born in the Eastern Province city of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Dhafiri’s journey into art began at a young age. Unlike many artists who undergo formal training, his talent blossomed naturally, nurtured by his dedication to continuous practice and experimentation.
What sets Al-Dhafiri apart is his unique approach of applying physics and chemistry to his hyper-realistic creations.
One of Al-Dhafiri’s most intriguing methods is the incorporation of temperature dynamics into his oil paintings. As the temperature shifts, his artwork responds with subtle changes in tone and color, creating a dynamic and ever-evolving visual experience.
Reflecting on his experimental artwork, he told Arab News: “The idea existed beforehand, and it seemed nearly impossible.” He said he did extensive research until he found a method that worked for him.
While the process might be difficult to explain, the result is a stunning display of scientific artistry. “As temperatures increase, various camouflages manifest, only to vanish as temperatures decrease.”
Unlocking the secret behind his seemingly magical formula was not a straightforward endeavor.
Al-Dhafiri endured months of setbacks, moments of despair, and renewed hope before finally achieving success on a preliminary level. “There is a simple equation, but finding it was extremely challenging.”
Al-Dhafiri initially applied his method to a portrait of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and subsequently two depictions of the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdulaziz Al-Saud — with remarkable results.
Beyond the complexities of the technique, Al-Dhafiri embeds his personal philosophy in the work, which he says is not solely about aesthetics. “It is a means of conveying subtle messages indirectly. My ultimate goal is to enjoy the act of painting while also provoking thoughtful contemplation among viewers.”
He feels that his process is all about providing a range of perspectives.
“The concept of perspective visual arts operates by depicting the light that moves from a scene through an imaginary rectangle to the observer’s eye. This simulates the experience of someone gazing through a window and directly portraying the visible elements onto the surface of the windowpane.”
Al-Dhafiri’s focus on portraiture is purposeful because he has always been fascinated with the human face and emotional expressions.
“Though my art I make sure to transcend the mere visual and make it delve into the emotional and psychological realms … to communicate moral and psychological messages to the local art society.”
In terms of the art world, Al-Dhafiri hopes that exhibitions could become more inclusive rather than being tailored for certain audiences. He feels this is “discouraging for the younger generation of artists who might feel constrained by these predefined roles.”
He is certainly determined to continue expressing himself with his fusion of the staid world of chemistry and highly subjective visual art.
Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry holds symposium on coexistence in Nepal
Over 170 representatives from various Islamic associations and organizations attend gathering
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance held a symposium titled “Demonstrating the Samahah of Islam and its Role in Promoting Coexistence and Social Peace” in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, on Monday.
This event was held in cooperation with the religious attache of the Saudi Embassy in India and saw the participation of over 170 representatives from various Islamic associations and organizations.
The symposium aimed to showcase the concept of Samahah — tolerance or forgiveness — in Islamic teachings.
Samim Miya Ansari, the president of the Muslim Commission in Nepal, delivered a welcoming address. Dr. Awwad bin Sabti Al-Anzi, the undersecretary of Islamic affairs at the Kingdom’s ministry, was the guest speaker.
Al-Anzi said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom was committed to moderate Islam and global peace.
He said Saudi Arabia’s leaders want to prevent injustice, aggression and terrorism, and that the Kingdom was a role model for how Islam should be practiced.
In a speech, Ganesh Prasad, speaker of the Nepalese National Assembly, thanked the Kingdom for its efforts, and emphasized the importance of coexistence and religious tolerance in all countries across the globe.
Foreign ministry official bids farewell to French Consul General in Jeddah
In a separate meeting, Al-Himali received the British Consul General Cecil El-Beleidi
Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Mazen bin Hamad Al-Himali, director-general of the Foreign Affairs Ministry branch in Makkah, on Monday received the Consul General of France Catherine Corm-Kammoun in Jeddah on the occasion of the end of her term.
In a separate meeting, Al-Himali received the British Consul General Cecil El-Beleidi. During the meeting, the two held a friendly conversation and the consular leave was handed over.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Ali Al-Yousef, the deputy minister for consular affairs, recently received Alireza Enayati, Iran’s envoy to the Kingdom.
The parties discussed bilateral relations and other topics of common interest during their meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on social media platform X.
Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week
Updated 18 September 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
ALULA: The innovative works of five young designers from the Middle East and South Asia were awarded the AlUla Design Award during the second Paris Design Week.
The designers presented items across six categories inspired by the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.
After a rigorous selection process, 10 finalists were chosen by a jury of recognized leaders from the design sector.
The five winners are “Tawa” by Shaddah Studio from Saudi Arabia; “Naba Tea Tiffin” by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta from India; “AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set” by Saudi-Lebanese Teeb; “Incense Heritage Collection” by Tunisian Sarra Hafaiedh and “Oil Lantern” by French-Moroccan Paris-based architect Imane Mellah.
The award forms part of the development of additional design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking “Madrasat Addeera” exhibited during Paris Design Week and the announcement of the upcoming inaugural Design Residency and opening of Design Space AlUla.
“Tawa” by Shaddah Studio, founded in 2015 by Deem Alhgbani and Watfa Hamidaddin, introduced its innovative new chair-rug combo product.
“This unique and stylish chair features a hidden feature that allows it to transform into a beautiful rug,” the designer told Arab News. “This high-quality material ensures that the rug will remain in pristine condition, even with heavy use.”
“Tawa” means “folded” in Arabic. Transportable, the chair makes it easy to enjoy an escape whether in AlUla or in the middle of the hustle and bustle of your own city, added the designers.
“Made by artisans of AlUla, from materials found in AlUla, ‘Tawa’ will over-go a full 360 experience, combining all efforts by nature and local artisans to provide a solitary experience to its visitors. By facilitating this chair for locals and internationals, ‘Tawa’ helps educate on the importance of finding beauty in these serene places … connecting with nature in any form.
“A magical escape above the Saudi Desert, AlUla, sets the scene by gazing into its wondrous landscapes and up its galaxies of stars,” Shaddah Studio added.
AlUla Design Award is an integral part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting design and culture in AlUla, solidifying its position as a leading design destination.
The “Madrasat Addeera Editions” exhibition, curated by Samer Yamani which was on view until Sept. 16, showcased four limited-edition statement pieces designed by local and international artists including Saudi Dr. Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Cristian Mohaded, and Mireia Luzarraga and Alejandro Muino.
The collection draws inspiration from the rich local culture and narratives, blending traditional arts with innovative modern techniques and sustainable materials.
Yamani told Arab News: “The collection is formed from a variety of materials with different uses and dimensions, all for indoor use. Khous, wood, textiles, clay, embroidery, leather, natural cellulose, bio-plastics among other materials were all used in this collection, serving as expressive mediums to capture and convey the magical spirit and character of AlUla — its endless desert, its magical dunes, its staggering stones.
“The collection seeks to infuse the majestic beauty of the AlUla region into interior spaces.”
Saudi Arabia's leading events industry exhibition kicks off in Riyadh
CEO of Electra Benoit Honnart said: “In comparison to neighboring countries, Saudi has the richness of having a young generation to take it further and push that sector further”
Updated 18 September 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: The fourth Saudi Event Show started at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center on Sept. 18.
The event, which covers sectors such as event organizers, entertainment professionals, experts in marketing, PR and creative fields, operations specialists, event technology and solution providers and regulators, presents a valuable occasion to network with over 2,500 event professionals and more than 100 exhibitors within the industry.
One panel discussion, titled “How the Events Industry Has Fared So Far,” provided insight into the progress and impact of Saudi Vision 2030 on the market for events in the Kingdom.
Lately, the events industry has made notable advancements in Saudi Arabia.
CEO of Electra Benoit Honnart said: “In comparison to neighboring countries, Saudi has the richness of having a young generation to take it further and push that sector further.”
Khalid Al-Muawad is the CEO of Story at MBC Group. He co-founded the first company in Saudi Arabia that specializes in designing interactive digital experiences using state-of-the-art technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality and others.
Al-Muawad said: “International companies have been in the market for many, many years before we in Saudi started getting into the events business. We have to respect that part.
“But we see the creative edge and experience reflecting and having the locals play a significant role,” he said.
Al-Muawad added that Saudi Arabia works with international companies in certain areas to provide them with the local access they need.
Naji El-Haddad, the regional director for UFI, said that the economic impact of exhibitions globally is estimated at $200 billion in gross domestic product.
UFI is a global association of the Middle East and Africa exhibition industry. It now works with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General authority to provide those programs.
“Yet, the impact on the GDP for the Middle East entirely is a mere 0.75 percent, so that amounts to $1.5 billion,” said El-Haddad.
“But this is not bad news for me. This is good news because this means a huge opportunity to propagate this sector.”
El-Haddad cultivated strategic partnerships with prestigious organizations across the public and private sectors, such as the World Bank, the European Commission, the UN Development Program, the International Renewable Energy Agency, and ministries in India and Japan.
He said that event management has to come from a top-down approach. “So, it has to be regulation-driven and shouldn't be kept in an individual willingness to do so.”
El-Haddad added that developing human capital is very important for the sector, especially in a country with one of the Gulf region’s largest populations.
“One of the most critical elements is training and exposing Saudi nationals or people in the Kingdom to international and multinational companies and the best practices that can also strengthen their education and experience.”
The event comprises over 25 engaging seminars, accessible at no cost, encompassing a comprehensive range of topics about the country’s event industry.