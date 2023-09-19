Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet

You are here

  Israeli-Palestinian peace continues to be elusive since the peace process was launched in Madrid in 1991
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the EU and along with Egypt and Jordan have issued a statement to revitalize the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, state news SPA reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi foreign minister, co-chaired a meeting that also including the Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League; Josep Borrell, EU’s high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Ayman Safadi, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan; Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister.

The meeting was attended by representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, and included around 50 speakers from diverse nations.

The meeting sought to produce a Peace Supporting Package that “will maximize peace dividends for the Palestinians and Israelis once they reach a peace agreement,” report noted.

“It seeks to produce detailed programs and contributions, conditional upon achieving a final status agreement, that will support the peace, and ensure that all peoples of the region reap its benefits. The effort seeks to ensure that Peace Day is a day of opportunity and promise, thus incentivizing earnest efforts to reach it.”

The statement noted that Israeli-Palestinian peace continued to be elusive since the peace process was launched in Madrid in 1991 as signed agreements, including the Oslo accords, have not been fully honored.

“The occupation continues and with it come a number of complications and difficulties that lead the parties further away from a possible agreement. The situation on the ground is proving to be untenable and the status quo is becoming impossible to accept, all the more in an international situation plagued with conflicts. Ignoring the need to revitalize the peace process is neither helpful to the parties nor to the present and future of the Middle East.”

The renewed effort is based on the urgent need to preserve the Two State Solution ensuring a viable sovereign independent and contiguous Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, the SPA report added.

“The need to revitalize a meaningful peace process to achieve the Two State Solution, in accordance with international law, UNSC resolutions, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the 2013 EU peace supporting offer cannot be overemphasized. The alternative is further deterioration that will threaten regional and international security,” the statement added.

“The Peace Day Effort builds, among others, on the Arab Peace Initiative (API), which was adopted by the Arab States to lay out their vision for a comprehensive regional peace and its terms and requirements. Predicated on the full withdrawal from all Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967 in exchange for full normalization, the API was later endorsed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and welcomed by the European Union and the United Nations.

“The Peace Day Effort also builds on the 2013 EU offer to provide an “unprecedented package of political, security and economic support” to both parties in the context of a final status agreement.”

The conveners also launched working groups charged with elaborating the components of the comprehensive Peace Supporting Package, and all participants were invited to contribute to the working groups.

The Working Groups will focus on identifying substantive elements of the Peace Supporting Package, and will convene in principle at Special Envoy or Ambassadorial level and will benefit from input by experts.

Topics: UNGA78 UN General Assembly Saudi Arabia Palestine

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October
  • Georgieva told Reuters on Friday that Morocco’s prime minister told her it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were moved to a different location
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and Morocco on Monday announced the annual meetings of the two global institutions would proceed in October in Marrakech, despite a recent nearby earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people.
The meeting will take place from Oct. 9-15 in Marrakech, just 45 miles (72 km) from the site of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 8, with some changes to adapt content “to the circumstances,” World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Morocco’s Economy Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said in a joint statement.
Senior IMF and World Bank officials made the decision, first reported by Reuters, at the direct request of the Moroccan authorities who had pressed the global institutions to proceed with the gathering which is expected to bring some 10,000-15,000 to the Moroccan tourist hub.
“As we look ahead to the meetings, it is of utmost importance that we conduct them in a way that does not hamper the relief efforts under way and that is respectful to the victims and the Moroccan people,” the three officials said.
“At this very difficult time, we believe that the Annual Meetings also provide an opportunity for the international community to stand by Morocco and its people, who have once again shown resilience in the face of tragedy. We also remain committed to ensuring the safety of all participants.”
Georgieva told Reuters on Friday that Morocco’s prime minister told her it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were moved to a different location.

 

Topics: Morocco IMF

An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region kills 3 people

An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region kills 3 people
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region kills 3 people

An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region kills 3 people
  • One security source said initial information suggested a Turkish drone was used in the attack against a suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) target
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

IRBIL, Iraq: An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region killed three people Monday, local officials said.
The region’s counter-terrorism service said in a statement that the attack on the Arbat Airport, 28 kilometers southeast of the city of Suleimaniyah killed three of its personnel and injured three members of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.
The airport had recently undergone rehabilitation to facilitate the training of anti-terror units affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, one of the two often-competing main parties in the region, whose seat of power is in Sulaymaniyah.
The counter-terrorism service did not blame the attack on any party, but the Sulaymaniyah governorate in a statement urged “countries in the region to respect the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” implying that the strike was carried out by Turkiye.
Also on Monday, the Kurdistan National Congress, an umbrella organization of Kurdish groups and parties, said in a statement that one of its members was “assassinated” inside the group’s office in Irbil without giving further details.
Turkiye often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq that it believes to be affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkiye since the 1980s.
In April, Turkiye closed its airspace to flights to and from the Sulaymaniyah International Airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety.
Days later, the Syrian Democratic Forces — Kurdish-led forces operating in northeast Syria that are allied to the United States in its fight against the Daesh but considered by Turkiye to be an offshoot of the PKK — accused Turkiye of launching a strike on the airport when SDF commander Mazloum Abdi was at the site. Abdi was unharmed.

 

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan

Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling

Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling

Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
  • Raisi acknowledged that Iran and Russia have long had strong ties, including defense cooperation
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Iran’s president on Monday denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, even as the United States accuses Iran of not only providing the weapons but helping Russia build a plant to manufacture them.
“We are against the war in Ukraine,” President Ebrahim Raisi said as he met with media executives on the sidelines of the world’s premier global conference, the high-level leaders’ meeting at the UN General Assembly.
The Iranian leader spoke just hours after five Americans who had been held in Iranian custody arrived in Qatar, freed in a deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to unlock nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
Known as a hard-liner, Raisi seemingly sought to strike a diplomatic tone. He reiterated offers to mediate the Russia-Ukraine war despite being one of the Kremlin’s strongest backers. And he suggested that the just-concluded deal with the United States that led to the prisoner exchange and assets release could “help build trust” between the longtime foes.
Raisi acknowledged that Iran and Russia have long had strong ties, including defense cooperation. But he denied sending weapons to Moscow since the war began. “If they have a document that Iran gave weapons or drones to the Russians after the war,” he said, then they should produce it.
Iranian officials have made a series of contradictory comments about the drones. US and European officials say the sheer number of Iranian drones being used in the war in Ukraine shows that the flow of such weapons has not only continued but intensified after hostilities began.
Despite his remarks about trust, Raisi’s tone toward the United States wasn’t all conciliatory; he had harsh words at other moments.
Raisi said his country “sought good relations with all neighboring countries” in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
“We believe that if the Americans stop interfering in the countries of the Arabian Gulf and other regions in the world, and mind their own business … the situation of the countries and their relations will improve,” Raisi said.
The United Arab Emirates first sought to reengage diplomatically with Tehran after attacks on ships off their coasts that were attributed to Iran. Saudi Arabia, with Chinese mediation, reached a détente in March to re-establish diplomatic ties after years of tensions, including over the kingdom’s war on Yemen, Riyadh’s opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad and fears over Iran’s nuclear program.
Raisi warned other countries in the region not to get too close with US ally Israel, saying: “The normalization of relations with the Zionist regime does not create security.”
As a prosecutor, Raisi took part in the 1988 mass executions that killed some 5,000 dissidents in Iran.
The Iranian leader was dismissive of Western criticism of his country’s treatment of women, its crackdown on dissent and its nuclear program, including over protests that began just over a year ago over the death in police custody last year of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf law.
He compared the protests in Iran to labor strikes and demonstrations by ethnic minorities in the United States and Western Europe. He noted that many people are killed each year in the US at the hands of police, and criticized the media for not focusing on those deaths as much as the treatment of demonstrators in his country. The deaths of Americans at the hands of police are widely covered in US media.
Raisi has sought, without evidence, to portray the popular nationwide demonstrations in Iran as a Western plot.
“The issue(s) of women, hijab, human rights and the nuclear issue,” he said, “are all pretexts by the Americans and Westerners to damage the Islamic republic as an independent country.”

 

Topics: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Russia US Ukraine

Libya flood damage ‘defies comprehension’: UN official

Libya flood damage ‘defies comprehension’: UN official
Updated 19 September 2023
Caspar Webb

Libya flood damage ‘defies comprehension’: UN official

Libya flood damage ‘defies comprehension’: UN official
  • Georgette Gagnon appeals to warring factions to unite and meet victims’ needs
  • ‘The UN has met with the Libyan leaders in all parts of the country,’ she tells Arab News
Updated 19 September 2023
Caspar Webb

NEW YORK: The flood damage in eastern Libya “defies comprehension,” the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the country said in a press briefing on Monday, two days after visiting the disaster zone in Derna.

Georgette Gagnon’s visit to the coastal city followed a trip three months ago, with the damage that followed Storm Daniel leaving the area “barely recognizable.”

She called for a renewed international response to the crisis, which has affected up to 300,000 children, according to UNICEF.

“People have either left or are dead,” Gagnon said. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, though the chance of finding bodies is “quite slim,” she added.

Given the nature and scope of the tragedy, the UN is “very concerned” with the health impact and potential spread of waterborne diseases, as water sources and sewer networks have been severely damaged.

Flooding has also shifted landmines and unexploded ordnance in eastern Libya, putting displaced people at risk of injury and death.

“One aspect, of course, that can’t be overstated is the psychological toll of the disaster, especially on children,” Gagnon said. “Psychosocial support is a priority in our response.”

Local partners were on the ground within hours, as were local communities and groups, she added.

The Libyan Red Crescent and LIBAID worked closely with the UN to distribute initial supplies.

The global response is “coming together” and is “well underway,” with the UN “trying to navigate the challenges of the damaged infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges,” Gagnon said.

Many countries have “stepped up” and are providing different kinds of international support, search and rescue teams, as well as mobilizing aid aircraft and ships.

That includes Saudi Arabia, which has sent three aircraft to Libya. Other Gulf states, including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, have also taken part in the disaster response.

When asked by Arab News about the financial demands required to address the crisis, Gagnon said: “We issued a flash appeal to international partners for $71.4 million to address the immediate impact of the crisis.”

When asked by Arab News if she had met with Libyan leaders, Gagnon replied: “The UN has met with the Libyan leaders in all parts of the country about what the situation is and how they can work with us, with other members of the international organizations, with Libyans, with each other, to address all the needs of the people affected.”

She also discussed concerns surrounding the fractured nature of Libyan politics, amid fears that regional rivalries could impede a successful nationwide response to the crisis.

“If there ever was a moment, it’s now — for all the Libyan institutions and authorities to come together to work with a unity of purpose and a unity of effort,” she said, adding that “there have been exchanges between (rival) authorities” in providing aid to flood victims.

Teams from nine UN agencies, including UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization, have been on the ground delivering aid and support to flood victims.

Gagnon met with members of the Derna community in Tripoli. Their message was “consistent with what I heard in Derna on Saturday,” she said.

They have asked that “Derna not be forgotten” and “look to the UN and international community to support them, and provide them with assistance.”

Gagnon added: “They expressed their wish that the tragedy brings the fractured country together and unites all Libyans. This is a message which I’m sure everyone can and should get behind.”

Topics: UNGA78 Georgette Gagnon Derna storm Daniel UNGA

