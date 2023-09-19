UAE-based free divers target more underwater records

You are here

Freediving has increased in popularity across the Middle East in recent years. (Supplied)
Providing a simultaneous physiological and psychological challenge like few other sports, free diving is pushing the limits of human endurance. (Supplied)
Providing a simultaneous physiological and psychological challenge like few other sports, free diving is pushing the limits of human endurance. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
MARK LOMAS

  • Sport of ‘apnea’ has increased in popularity across the Middle East in recent years
MARK LOMAS

After years in the shadow of scuba, the sport of free diving has been increasingly moving from the marginal to the mainstream. Also known by its scientific name “apnea,” free diving has always had a fervent following, with its practitioners often obsessively chasing marginal gains in performance.

Providing a simultaneous physiological and psychological challenge like few other sports, free diving is pushing the limits of human endurance.

Just last year, French free diver Arnaud Jerald broke the world record for the deepest dive with bi-fins as he descended to a depth of 120 meters in 3 minutes, 34 seconds.

Helped by hit Netflix shows like “The Deepest Breath” and “Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive,” free diving’s popularity is firmly on the rise and the organization Freediving UAE exemplifies this. It began life in 2009 as a small group of passionate practitioners but has grown into a thriving community of divers — many of whom now test their limits in competitions.

In July, one such event, the Apnea Pirates AIDA Cup, was hosted in Dubai. Organized under the auspices of the International Association for the Development of Apnea, it was a first taste of competitive free diving for some and was notable for a number of new national records being set. Palestinian Firas Fayyad and Iraqi Aws Lafta were among those to claim new benchmarks for their respective nations.

Former scuba diver Fayyad claimed five Palestinian records including holding his breath for 5:24 in the Static Apnea category and swimming 75 meters horizontally underwater in the Dynamic With Fins competition. For Fayyad, it was a documentary about New Zealander William Trubridge, the first man to dive deeper than 100 meters without oxygen, that initially piqued his interest.

“I remember thinking he must be just a one-off, crazy guy,” Fayyad said. “I definitely didn’t think it was a sport so although I was curious, I never really gave it much attention.

“Then I was in Dahab in Egypt three years ago for scuba diving and I saw all these people standing to one side stretching and doing yoga. The scuba instructors told me they were free divers and then when we were underwater, I saw them come from nowhere and just disappear below us, super-fast and with no equipment.

“The next day I went to sign up for a free diving course and that’s where it began.”

As a long-time yoga practitioner, Fayyad quickly became attuned to the nuances of breathwork in free diving and found himself improving quickly.

“The yoga background really helped and within the first month I was doing some big numbers,” the Palestinian explained. “I wasn’t really training to compete but then I started reaching some big numbers that were competition worthy and so I did it and of course it’s an honor to hold the national record.”

Fayyad admits that he has “had some accidents along the way” and the risk of passing out, and even dying, in free diving competition is certainly very real.

“Yes there are blackouts in the sport, particularly in competition, and while it’s not ideal, it is usually resolved on the spot and most divers don’t even have to go to the hospital. Ultimately, there are factors you can be aware of that reduces that risk — the way you prepare your body and your training.

“I’ve injured myself in almost every sport I ever played — broken shoulders, knee pain. But the only sport I’ve never had a lasting injury in is free diving.”

Iraqi national recordholder Lafta, echoes that sentiment, insisting that an understanding of safety is central to all free divers’ training.

“For me the fear is of not executing the dive properly, not of dying,” Lafta said. “Free diving can be very intense and painful and nerve-racking. But if you feel that way you will not go deep.

“You must force yourself to be more calm and more self-aware and these qualities help make smoother diving experience. Fear in anything is normal but safety is paramount in free diving and when you understand this, it is easier to push your limits.”

Lafta first found his way into the sport after becoming interested in spearfishing and discovering he first needed a free diving qualification. Now they are twin passions and he is the first to encourage others to try them out.  

“Every weekend I drove 200 kilometers from Abu Dhabi to just learn but I loved escaping the city and that down there underwater, it’s totally a mental game,” he said. “I fell in love with the challenge of it.

“I never thought I’d be a competitor but there is something very enjoyable about pushing yourself through a certain amount of discomfort to achieve a personal best. And of course, the feeling of freefall in the water is not something that you can replicate anywhere. If your mind is turned off and you’re free, falling in the water — it’s pretty epic.”

“Really free diving is like life. When you relax, you thrive. In life, if we are hungry, angry, stressed — we tense up, we struggle through and we don’t enjoy it. But when we find a way to deal with the pressure, we are happy.”

Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

  • The competition includes Lebanon, Laos and Pakistan, and runs until Sept. 30
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Malaysia in their opening fixture of the second Women’s International Friendly Tournament on Monday in Taif.

The competition includes Lebanon, Laos and Pakistan and runs from Sept. 18 to 30. Saudi Arabia’s next outing will be against Pakistan on Sunday, Sept. 24.

In Monday’s other match, Lebanon beat Laos 4-1 to take an early lead in the competition’s standings with three points, while Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are in joint second with one point each.

The first edition of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament was contested in Alkhobar in January this year and was won by Saudi Arabia after wins over Mauritius (1-0) and Comoros (2-0), and a 1-1 draw with Pakistan.

On the back of winning the competition, the Saudi women’s national team were ranked for the first time by FIFA.

 

Updated 19 September 2023
AP

  • Mickelson: Because of her love, support and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be
  • In his post, he said his addiction led to not being present for those he loved
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Phil Mickelson won’t be betting on football this year — much less the Ryder Cup — saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he previously crossed the line from moderation into addiction and “it wasn’t any fun.”

“The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm,” Mickelson wrote in the post.

His public admission of a gambling addiction comes more than a month after renowned gambler Billy Walters wrote in his book that Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA.

Mickelson denied ever betting on the Ryder Cup, which starts next week outside Rome.

Mickelson has been relatively quiet since Walters did a media tour in August for his book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk.” He returns to competition this week with Saudi-backed LIV Golf outside Chicago.

Walters said he formed a gambling partnership with Mickelson in 2008 that lasted until 2014.

Two years later, Walters was indicted in an insider trading case that partly involved stock tips that prosecutors alleged he passed to Mickelson. Walters says he never gave Mickelson inside information and could have avoided prison if Mickelson had only testified on his behalf.

Mickelson appears to reference Walters in his post.

“If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won’t confuse your enablers as friends like I did,” he wrote. “Hopefully you won’t have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have.

“But hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments like I have in Amy,” he said of his wife.

“I couldn’t have gotten through this without her. I’m so grateful for her strength in helping us get through the many challenges I’ve created for us. ... Because of her love, support and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be.”

Mickelson has previously talked about his gambling habits and said he sought help. In his post, he said his addiction led to not being present for those he loved.

“It affected those I care about in ways I wasn’t aware or could fully understand,” he wrote. “It’s like a hurricane is going on outside and I’m isolated in a shelter oblivious to what was happening. When I came out there was so much damage to clean up that I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it.”

Mickelson, a six-time major champion who captured the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50, will miss the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993 as a player or a vice captain. He has three more tournaments this year with LIV Golf.

“After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I’m now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace,” Mickelson wrote. “I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”

Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

  • Bellingham, 20, is set to make his ‘second’ debut for Los Blancos against Union Berlin on Wednesday in the competition they value above all others
  • Bellingham has been serenaded with the chorus of Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which he said was a special moment
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid on his debut, and in four of the five matches which have followed, in a superb start to life in the Spanish capital for the former Birmingham boy.

The England midfielder has five goals in five games in La Liga, taking the Spanish top flight by storm after his &euro;103 million ($110 million) move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Real Madrid boast a 100 percent record from their opening raft of domestic games, but their season begins in earnest with the start of the Champions League this week.

Bellingham, 20, is set to make his ‘second’ debut for Los Blancos against Union Berlin on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the competition they value above all others.

The record 14-time European champions were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the second leg of last season’s semifinal, 5-1 on aggregate, with Bellingham’s purchase in part a response to that stinging defeat.

Madrid have started reducing minutes for their veteran players in midfield — Luka Modric and Toni Kroos — while allowing Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde more opportunities.

Bellingham adds to the tougher core Madrid sport this season, shorn of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who departed for a new adventure in Saudi Arabian football in the summer.

Facing a Bundesliga side in Europe, Bellingham should feel comfortable — although it has become clear that he has already made himself at home.

In his first appearance at the hallowed Bernabeu the England international nearly blew the stadium’s new roof off with a last gasp 95th minute strike to earn Madrid a narrow win over Getafe in a derby on Sept. 2.

Wearing the No 5 on his back in tribute to Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham has quickly become a fan favorite at Madrid.

Celebrating his goals with his arms open wide, as if to share his joy with the supporters, they have instantly taken to him in a way which never happened with Welsh winger Gareth Bale.

Bellingham has been serenaded with the chorus of Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which he said was a special moment.

“When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps,” he told Real Madrid TV after the win over Getafe.

“I just wanted to turn and stand still and listen to it while my legs were shaking.”

Bellingham nodded to Spanish culture with a matador’s flag waving gesture after dodging an attempted barge by a Getafe player.

“Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, when asked how Bellingham had clicked so quickly.

“There’s no other reason. A player with personality, above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid’s doesn’t weigh so much.”

That personality was on display when he led England to the World Cup quarterfinals last year in Qatar at only 19.

Thus far Ancelotti has deployed Bellingham as a No. 10, providing a strong physical presence in the area behind the nimble Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, the latter of whom is currently injured.

The only match in which he has not scored was Sunday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, where he dropped deeper and got stuck into the midfield battle.

“He had a consistent game, he didn’t get into the box until right at the end but he was involved throughout, working a lot,” said Ancelotti.

Bellingham’s goals have replaced Benzema’s — he has played more like the French forward than Les Bleus icon Zidane since joining the club.

Real Madrid were linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, who has made it clear he was keen on joining Los Blancos.

However, with Mbappe’s contract due to expire at the end of the season it would have been a big and potentially unnecessary investment for Madrid, which they thought better of.

Bellingham’s goals were the final nail in that coffin as he showed he can make the difference in the opposition box in the attacking position Ancelotti has created for him.

Perhaps Mbappe will arrive next summer, and perhaps a new coach will change Bellingham’s role once Ancelotti takes over the Brazilian national team, but in the short term, the current set up has suited coach and player just fine.

Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

  • Since winning in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League for three straight years
  • Kane said on Monday he was looking forward to “something special” in his first Champions League match for Bayern
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

MUNICH: Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich host Manchester United on Wednesday, kick-starting their campaign in the competition which matters most to them this season.

Despite domestic dominance which has seen Bayern win the past 11 Bundesliga titles, the club judges itself on its performances in the Champions League.

Since winning in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League for three straight years.

These early eliminations led to the exits of former managers Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann.

Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who took over from a sacked Nagelsmann who had won eight from eight in the Champions League, is aware that making it at least to the semis is considered par for the course in Munich.

While this understanding is not new for Bayern or indeed any of the handful of modern superclubs where domestic success is assured, the big money addition of Kane makes winning now a necessity.

Bayern broke their transfer record to lure Kane from Tottenham in the summer, paying &euro;100 million ($108 million) for the 30-year-old England captain.

With Bundesliga titles and German Cups finding their way to Munich more often than not, Kane’s move to Bayern has clearly boosted his chances of capturing that elusive first trophy.

But only by winning the Champions League will his decision to leave England be seen as an unqualified success.

The England captain said as much when unveiled in Munich, explaining “I want to play for the Champions League title, that’s why I came to Bayern.”

Kane has shown few difficulties adjusting to life in Germany, having scored four goals in his first four league matches.

Kane said on Monday he was looking forward to “something special” in his first Champions League match for Bayern — and first against Premier League opposition since arriving in Munich.

The striker told Germany’s Sports Illustrated that he “wants to get the supporters behind us as early as possible and approach the game with a lot of intensity.”

Early starts are common for Bayern in the Champions League. The six-time winners have won their opening match for the past 19 seasons.

Bayern will however need to see the match through without Tuchel, who saw red as his side was eliminated by eventual champions Man City last season.

Tuchel will watch from the stands, with his assistant Zsolt Low taking the reins.

Typically firey, Tuchel has pointed much of his scorn at his own club this season, particularly after Bayern failed to sign a defensive midfielder.

Bayern had tried — the club brought Fulham’s Joao Palhinha to Munich on deadline day and had the Portugal star taking pictures in club shirts on deadline day — but the deal broke down and the midfielder flew back to London.

Despite netting Kane, Serie A defender of the year Kim Min-Jae and a host of other useful additions, Tuchel hit out at the club, calling the club “gutsy” for giving him such a “thin” squad.

“We will see if it’s enough for the club’s targets this season.”

While squad complaints are a sport of their own for modern managers, letting go of Benjamin Pavard, Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Josip Stanisic and to a lesser extent Marcel Sabitzer and Sadio Mane could come back to haunt the side once the games start coming thick and fast.

Bayern and Man United are two of the most successful clubs in football history and have a strong rivalry of their own, headlined by the Red Devils’ remarkable last-minute victory in the 1999 Champions League final.

They have, however, started the year in contrasting fashion.

While only goal difference is keeping Bayern from the top of the Bundesliga after an unbeaten start, United have stumbled out of the blocks this season.

Despite a strong opening season under former Bayern second-division coach Erik ten Hag, United have lost three of five league games this season and sit in the bottom half of the table.

Kane however said Bayern should be wary, saying on Monday “I know Manchester United are having a difficult time at the moment, but sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re looking to come back in a big way.”

Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Brazil star Neymar endured an Asian Champions League debut to forget as Al Hilal had to score deep into injury-time to salvage a 1-1 at home to Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in Riyadh on Monday.
Neymar, signed last month from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported EUR90 million, was making his first start for the record Asian champions having debuted on Friday as a substitute in the Saudi Pro League victory at home to Al Riyadh.
Runners-up in last year’s Champions League, Hilal were fortunate not to lose their Group B opener having gone behind on 52 minutes at King Fahd International Stadium to Toma Tabatadze’s expert finish. Navbahor, the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League runners-up, were competing in the Champions League for the first time.
However, Hilal defender Ali Al Bulaihi rescued a point for the four-time champions in the 100th minute, rising unmarked in the Navbahor area to head home Michael’s corner.
Neymar, who earlier this month became Brazil’s all-time lead goalscorer, had largely a night to forget. The forward was subjected to some particularly robust treatment from Navbahor, and was incensed just before the hour when he was trod on after being dragged to the ground.
Moments later, Neymar was booked for pushing over an opponent and then angrily kicking the ball at the player as he lay on the pitch.
Neymar did have a chance get Hilal back into the game three minutes from time, but his close-range header was straight at Navbahor goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov. Yusupov then made a spectacular save in injury-time to deny Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, although he could do nothing to prevent Al Bulaihi’s leveller.
Also in Group D, Iranian debutants Nassaji Mazandaran won 2-0 away to India’s Mumbai City.
Meanwhile, Saudi champions Al Ittihad began their quest for a third Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Uzbekistan’s AGMK in Jeddah.
Ittihad, back-to-back winners in 2004 and 2005, went into the Group C opener without Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, who was injured, but struck twice in six minutes early in the first half.
Haroune Camara, starting in Benzema’s absence, opened the scoring at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on 10 minutes before Romarinho soon doubled the hosts’ advantage.
The Brazilian got his second of the night four minutes before half-time, as Nuno Espirito-Santo’s side eased to the three points.
In the group’s other fixture, Iraq’s Air Force Club held 2007 runners-up Sepahan, of Iran, to a 2-2 draw in Irbil.
In Group B, two-time Asian champions Al Sadd drew 0-0 at home with UAE side Sharjah — Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah missed a second-half penalty for the hosts — while Jordan’s Al Faisaly sunk to a 1-0 defeat in injury-time to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Amman.
The group stage, which this year returned to a home-and-away format for the first time since early 2020, runs until mid-December, with the 10 pool winners and the six best second-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds. That begins in February. The final takes place, across two legs, in May.

