US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven people and four companies in China, Russia and Turkey who officials allege are connected with the development of Iran's drone program. (File/AFP)
  • The US accuses Iran of supplying Russia with drones used to bomb Ukrainian civilians as the Kremlin continues its invasion of Ukraine
  • The latest development comes after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven people and four companies in China, Russia and Turkiye who officials allege are connected with the development of Iran’s drone program.
The US accuses Iran of supplying Russia with drones used to bomb Ukrainian civilians as the Kremlin continues its invasion of Ukraine.
The latest development comes after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
“We are against the war in Ukraine,” President Raisi said Monday as he met with media executives on the sidelines of the world’s premier global conference, the high-level leaders’ meeting at the UN General Assembly.
The parties sanctioned Tuesday by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control include: An Iranian drone company previously sanctioned in 2008, now doing business as Shahin Co., its managing executives, a group of Russian parts manufacturers and two Turkish money exchangers, Mehmet Tokdemir and Alaaddin Aykut.
Treasury said the action builds on a set of sanctions it issued last March, when Treasury sanctioned 39 firms linked to an alleged shadow banking system that helped to obfuscate financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and their foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals produced in Iran.
Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Iran’s “continued, deliberate proliferation” of its drone program enables Russia “and other destabilizing actors to undermine global stability.”
“The United States will continue to take action” against Iran’s drone program, he said.
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, said the US “will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt these efforts and will work with Allies and partners to hold Iran accountable for its actions.”
Among other things, the sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent US companies and citizens from doing business with them.
Tensions between the US and Iran remain high, despite the release of five American detainees from Iran this week in exchange for the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

India rejects Canada’s suspicion over Delhi role in murder of Sikh leader 

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard next to a police barricade outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, India.
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard next to a police barricade outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, India.
Updated 19 September 2023
Sanjay Kumar 

India rejects Canada’s suspicion over Delhi role in murder of Sikh leader 

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard next to a police barricade outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, India.
  • In fresh diplomatic row, each nation has expelled the other’s diplomat 
  • India says it is concerned over Canadian interference in internal matters 
Updated 19 September 2023
Sanjay Kumar 

NEW DELHI: India rejected on Tuesday suspicions leveled by Canada over New Delhi’s role in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, as it moves to expel a senior Canadian diplomat from the country.  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his Parliament on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies were “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”  

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in the Canadian city of Surrey, where a large Sikh population resides. He was a strong supporter of a movement banned in India called Khalistan, which calls for an independent Sikh homeland. 

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian prime minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their foreign minister,” the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.  

Allegations of “India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” it added.  

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”  

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday also announced its decision “to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India.”  

It said: “The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects (the) government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”  

Trudeau told Canadian lawmakers that he had brought up the case with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Group of 20 summit last week in New Delhi and asked for cooperation in the investigation.  

Canada has also moved to expel a top Indian diplomat, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.  

“If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said. “As of today, and as a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat from Canada.” 

The diplomatic spat deals a fresh blow to bilateral ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi concerned over Sikh separatist activity in Canada.  

The latest development may now impact trade ties, as talks on a proposed trade deal were frozen last week.  

“It’s a serious escalation of differences between the two countries. India has major differences with Canada over how it is handling the issue of Sikh separatism,” Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News, told Arab News.  

"During the G20, both leaders complained to each other, with PM Justin Trudeau talking of interference by India in their affairs. At that time, it didn’t seem as (if) the differences between the two countries (would) so rapidly worsen.” 

In India, Khalistan was known as a violent separatist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, prompting a controversial military operation by the Indian government that killed thousands of people. 

Ajai Sahni, executive director at the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, said Canada’s accusation is missing proof.  

“This is an extremely perverse statement … On the basis of the available evidence, it falls flat,” Sahni told Arab News.  

According to Sahni, “electoral games” were behind Trudeau’s support for the Sikh people in Canada, under the belief that the community can deliver critical votes in upcoming elections.  

Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside the Indian state of Punjab at around 770,000 or 2 percent of its total population.  

“This is entirely defined by domestic politics, not by any objective evidence-based involvement of the Indian state,” Sahni said.  

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures
  • The financial markets watchdog also conceded that it had collected limited information and needed to investigate further
  • The announcement sparked fury from Farage who labelled it “a total whitewash” and “a joke,” and described the FCA as “overtly political”
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday said it found no evidence of “political” bank account closures, according to a review launched after the controversial withdrawal of facilities for Nigel Farage, angering the arch Brexiteer.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in initial findings that the evidence it has gathered “suggests that no firm closed an account between July 2022 and June 2023 primarily because of a customer’s political views.”
However, the financial markets watchdog also conceded that it had collected limited information and needed to investigate further.
The announcement sparked fury from Farage who labelled it “a total whitewash” and “a joke,” and described the FCA as “overtly political.”
The probe was launched after Coutts, the private banking arm of British lender NatWest, decided to end its relationship with Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party and the anti-immigration party UKIP.
Farage complained in July that he was removed as a client for his political views, while an internal Coutts document discussed “reputational risk.”
NatWest’s then-CEO Alison Rose resigned after it emerged she had spoken with a BBC journalist about the Farage case in what she called a “serious error of judgment,” ending her 30-year career at the institution.
Peter Flavel, chief executive of Coutts since March 2016, also quit the upmarket bank over the controversy.
The FCA added Tuesday that it needed to do “further work” with banks to verify their data and better understand why they decide to close accounts due to reputational risk.
“While no bank, building society or payment firm reported to us that they had closed accounts primarily due to someone’s political views, further work is needed for us to be sure,” FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said.
He added: “The time is also right for a debate on how we balance access to bank accounts with the threat of financial crime, as well as firms’ reasonable risk and commercial appetites.
“An important question for policy makers is whether all individuals, businesses and organizations should have the right to an account, as is the case in some other countries.”

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor
  • The video was shared widely on social media, prompting an uproar in the national legislature
  • Women’s rights groups and activists have demanded the mayor be removed from office, citing rights violation and poor leadership
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

JUBA, South Sudan: A video showing a mayor in South Sudan slapping a female street vendor has gone viral. Now he has been sacked.
In the video, Emmanuel Khamis Richard, the acting mayor of the African nation’s capital, is seen wielding a pistol and walking up to where a policeman and a woman vendor are scuffling as the police are trying to clear a Juba street of illegal vendors last week.
He the slaps the woman and walks away as the police operation continues.
The video was shared widely on social media, prompting an uproar in the national legislature while women’s rights groups and activists have demanded the mayor be removed from office, citing rights violation and poor leadership.
The mayor was then summoned to appear before city hall councilors and when he failed to do so, he was laid off over the weekend.
Khamis Richard, who was appointed June 27, has not commented on the incident.
He is the third mayor of Juba to be sacked since the formation of the transitional government in South Sudan.
Bol Deng Bol, an activist in Jonglei State, which borders Central Equatoria State where Juba is located, described the mayor’s removal as a significant step in ensuring accountability.
Bol, who chairs the Jonglei Civil Society Network, also urged for a civil lawsuit against the mayor.
The mayor’s successor has yet to be appointed.

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts
Updated 19 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts
  • Lawmakers approved this week proposed legislation to provide better legal access for Filipino Muslims
  • Muslims constitute more than 6 percent of the Philippines’ nearly 110 million population
Updated 19 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Manila : Muslim authorities in the Philippines welcomed on Tuesday the digitalization of Shariah courts, which they say will help ensure equitable access to justice in the predominantly Catholic country.  

Muslims constitute more than 6 percent of the Philippines’ nearly 110 million population, most of whom live in the island of Mindanao and Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, and in the central-western province of Palawan. 

Lawmakers at the Philippine House of Representatives unanimously approved on Monday the proposed legislation House Bill 9045, which seeks to provide Filipino Muslims better access to Shariah courts and “paves the way for the digital transformation of court services by Muslim tribunals.”  

Under the measure, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos — the body governing Muslim affairs in the Philippines — will be allowed to process documents for Muslim Filipinos living in regions where there are no physical Shariah courts.  

“The NCMF welcomes this positive development,” NCMF spokesperson Yusoph Mando told Arab News in a statement.  

“Most of the walk-in clients we receive are in need of court intervention. Hence, this digitalization of Shariah court services will tremendously help our constituents who live in cities and communities with no nearby Shariah courts. This will indeed provide equitable access to justice to all.” 

The NCMF, through its Legal Affairs Bureau, will have to coordinate with the Supreme Court and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to create a digital platform for paperless filing of routine documents, such as certificates for marriage, birth, and death.  

But before the bill is passed into law, the proposed regulation will have to garner approval from the Philippine Senate as well.  

“We thank Congress, especially the authors of the bill, for empowering our Legal Affairs Bureau in the exercise of its mandate for the protection and safeguarding of the rights of the Muslim Filipinos nationwide,” Mando said.  

“We look forward to the bill’s Senate counterpart and its eventual passage into law.”   

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party
  • The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing a challenge from a far-right party, said that Poland risks being overwhelmed by migrants
  • PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told a news conference, “Lampedusa is only a kind of symbol of a situation that threatens the whole of Europe, including Poland”
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: The European Union should deal with a surge in migrants by sealing its borders and rejecting any idea of relocating them within the bloc, Poland’s ruling party said on Tuesday as it takes a tough stance on migration before an election.
The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing a challenge from a far-right party, said that Poland risks being overwhelmed by migrants like the Italian island of Lampedusa, where migrant boats often land after crossing the Mediterranean from the coast of North Africa, if they are not returned to power in elections on Oct. 15.
PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told a news conference, “Lampedusa is only a kind of symbol of a situation that threatens the whole of Europe, including Poland.”
“The only way to fight this kind of — it must be called this — invasion — is to actually, realistically seal the borders and make decisions to return those who crossed the borders to their home countries, or some other solution, but always related to getting rid of them.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation.
Kaczynski said that any announcement of the relocation of illegal migrants is an “encouragement to traffic people.”
His comments come as the government faces opposition accusations that it was complicit in a system in which migrants received visas at an accelerated pace without proper checks after paying intermediaries.
They also come amidst a growing weariness with refugees from neighboring Ukraine among some Poles who feel the government has gone too far in extending social benefits and other aid to those fleeing the war as well as anger among farmers who say Ukrainian grain imports hurt their prices.
Poland last week banned Ukrainian grain imports.
Poland is some 1 million Ukrainian refugees. While Poles’ overall attitudes to them remain positive and support for Kyiv’s war effort is almost unanimous, research shows that critical views are becoming more widespread.

