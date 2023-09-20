US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president

You are here

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • ‘Sanctions haven’t yielded the desired results,’ Ebrahim Raisi tells UN General Assembly
  • ‘We support any initiative’ to end Ukraine war
LONDON: The US must show “goodwill and determination” if it wants to revive the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by then-President Donald Trump five years ago, Iran’s president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
“By exiting the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), the United States violated the agreement,” said Ebrahim Raisi. “America should demonstrate its goodwill and determination.”
Trump withdrew the US from the deal, which he said was too soft on Iran, and imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.
Efforts to revive the JCPOA stalled last year, when diplomats said Tehran rejected what EU mediators called their “final offer” to bring Iran back into the fold.
“These sanctions haven’t yielded the desired results. It’s time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side,” Raisi said.
He added that the US “has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately.” Raisi said: “We support any initiative for a cessation of hostilities and the war.”
Following last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran for providing drones to Moscow to aid its war effort.

Immediately after Iran’s Raisi began to deliver his speech, Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, marched out of the General Assembly hall while waving the picture of Mahsa Amini, the young woman fatally beaten by Iran’s morality police.

“I left the speech to make it clear that the State of Israel stands by the Iranian people,” said Erdan, according to a statement sent to Reuters by Israel’s mission to the United Nations.
Iran and Israel, which Tehran refuses to recognise, have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots.

— with Reuters

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf states and the US said they welcomed the diplomatic engagement with Iran and are seeking to stop any escalation in the region, a joint statement issued by the minister said.

“Ministers welcomed diplomatic engagement by Saudi Arabia and other GCC states with Iran to pursue regional de-escalation and emphasized the importance of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, by states of the region,” it read.

Ministers renewed their commitment to ensuring the freedom of navigation in the region and maritime security. They renewed their “determination to deter illegal actions at sea or elsewhere that might threaten shipping lanes, international trade, and oil installations in the GCC states.”

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York and was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his US and GCC counterparts.
The ministers also called on “Iran to cease its proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles and other dangerous weapons that pose a grave security threat to the region.”

In a separate meeting involving the US, KSA and UAE, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Saudi Arabia hosting a delegation from Sanaa in Riyadh. The discussions are aimed at finding a roadmap to the conflict that has rage since 2014 through “a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices, as well as Saudi Arabia’s commitment to provide $1.2 billion in economic support for the Yemen Government,” the US State Department said.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the delegation on Monday and the Kingdom welcomed positive results of discussions with the group.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ministers highlighted their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative and finding a “comprehensive peace in the Middle East in accordance with the two-state solution.”

On the issue of three UAE islands at the heart of a dispute between the Emirates and Iran, the statement said: “The Ministers reiterated their support for the United Arab Emirates’ call to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute over the three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the rules of international law including the UN Charter.”

As for the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq border they stressed the “importance of Iraq’s commitment to Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect for international conventions and UN resolutions, especially UNSC Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq boundary,” the joint statement said.

Topics: UNGA78 Iran Saudi Arabia United States Yemen Israel Palestine

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
Updated 20 September 2023
Alex Whiteman

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
  • Abdelmadjid Tebboune calls for Palestinian state, end to occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights
  • He confirms that Palestine’s application to obtain full member status in UN has Algeria’s full backing
Updated 20 September 2023
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “the main key” to bringing security and stability to the Middle East, Algeria’s president said on Tuesday as his country celebrates 60 years of independence.

Addressing the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdelmadjid Tebboune added that the international system is at a “critical juncture,” and that escalating tensions portend serious global repercussions.

“From this platform, I reiterate that addressing the Palestinian issue remains the main key to restoring security and stability in the Middle East region, by devoting the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, while ending the occupation of the Syrian Golan in accordance with (UN) resolutions,” he said.

Tebboune confirmed that Palestine’s application to obtain full member status in the UN had Algeria’s full backing.

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA Abdelmadjid Tebboune Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region
  • Rashid belongs to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, which has its main seat of power in Sulaymaniyah
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi president announced Tuesday that he will summon Turkiye’s ambassador and hand him a formal letter of protest over recent Turkish airstrikes on Iraqi territory.
The official protest came a day after an airstrike on a military airport in Arbat, southeast of the city of Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Three members of the region’s counterterrorism force died and three of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces were wounded, according to local officials.
“Day after day, systematic military attacks on Iraqi territory, specifically in (the Kurdish) region, are escalating without military or security justification,” Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said in a statement.
The “aggression targeted innocent civilians and military and security headquarters,” he said.
Rashid belongs to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, which has its main seat of power in Sulaymaniyah.
There was no immediate comment from Turkiye.
The targeted airport had recently undergone rehabilitation to facilitate the training of anti-terror units affiliated with the PUK, one of the two often-competing main parties in the region.
Bafel Talabani, the party’s leader, in an official statement on Monday labeled the alleged Turkish attack as part of a series of “conspiracies” aimed at jeopardizing Kurdistan’s security. He urged the federal government to “uphold its constitutional and national duties” in safeguarding Iraq’s territory and airspace, specifically in the Kurdish region.
US Ambassador to Iraq Alia Romanowski in a statement posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter) condemned the attack on the airport.
“We reaffirm our support for respect of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity — both are essential to Iraq’s stability and security,” she said.
Also on Monday, the Kurdistan National Congress, an umbrella organization of Kurdish groups and parties, said in a statement that one of its members was killed inside the group’s office in Irbil. It gave no details.
Turkiye often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq that it believes to be affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkiye since the 1980s.
Ankara considers the PKK and allied Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq as terrorist organizations.
In April, Turkiye closed its airspace to flights to and from Sulaymaniyah International Airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety.
Days later, the Syrian Democratic Forces — Kurdish-led forces operating in northeast Syria that are allied with the United States but considered by Turkiye to be an offshoot of the PKK — accused Turkiye of launching a strike on the airport when SDF commander Mazloum Abdi was at the site. Abdi was unharmed.
Also on Tuesday, Iraqi officials announced that they had carried out an agreement to disarm members of Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq and to relocate their members from their current bases near the Iranian border. Iran has periodically carried out airstrikes on the groups’ sites on Iraqi territory.
A joint committee set up by the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government, said the bases had been “permanently evacuated” and their occupants “transferred to a place far from the border.”

 

Topics: Iraq

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar
  • The storm destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Libyan city of Derna, killing thousands of people
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: Tunisian President Kais Saied ‘s remarks about Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic, prompting an uproar on Tuesday on social media platforms across the world following floods that devastated a Libyan city.
Speaking during a government meeting on Monday, Saied pointed to the name Daniel, which was chosen for the storm, making the link with the name of a Hebrew prophet, in a video broadcast overnight on the Tunisian presidency’s social media.
“Didn’t anyone wonder why the name Daniel was chosen?” Saied asked, adding: “Because the Zionist movement has infiltrated minds and thinking, we’ve fallen into a cognitive coma.”
The storm destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Libyan city of Derna, killing thousands of people.
Names of storms are chosen by meteorological authorities through a alphabetical list alternating female and male easy-to-remember names. Daniel is a very common name across the world.
Many scholars and human rights advocates denounced the remarks on social media.
The US-based Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, “strongly” condemned Saied’s words as antisemitic comments that “resonate with some of the worst conspiracy theories of Jewish control of the weather,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Union of French Jewish Students tweeted that Saied “reiterated intolerable anti-Semitic comments.”
Saied also suggested that US-sponsored talks to issue normalization agreements between Israel and some Arab states were connected to “Zionists abroad.”
“Normalization for me is a major betrayal. The rights of the Palestinian people must be exercised throughout the entire Palestinian territory,” he said.
In 2021, Saied denied accusations that he made antisemitic remarks while trying to calm youths after days of unrest.
Saied’s statement was in response to allegations by the Conference of European Rabbis that he accused Jews of being responsible “for the instability of the country.” The statement, relayed by some Israeli media, caused an uproar, forcing Saied to address the allegations, which his office firmly denied.

 

Topics: Tunisia Israel

Tunisia intercepts 2,500 migrants, arrests dozens of smugglers in 4 days

Migrants arrive in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 18, 2023. (AFP)
Migrants arrive in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 18, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 20 September 2023
Reuters

Tunisia intercepts 2,500 migrants, arrests dozens of smugglers in 4 days

Migrants arrive in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 18, 2023. (AFP)
  • The Italian island of Lampedusa is struggling with a record number of landings by boat migrants crossing from North Africa
Updated 20 September 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: The Tunisian coast guard said on Tuesday it had intercepted more than 2,500 migrants and arrested dozens of human smugglers following a major crackdown launched last weekend in the coastal region of Sfax, a main departure point for migrants heading to Italy.
The operation, which included hundreds of security forces supported by anti-terrorism units, planes and police dogs, was ordered by President Kais Saied, who cited an “unacceptable influx of migrants.”
The Italian island of Lampedusa is struggling with a record number of landings by boat migrants crossing from North Africa.
Almost 10,000 migrants reached Lampedusa last week, dealing a blow to the credibility of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who won office last year vowing to curb illegal immigration.
A Tunisia national guard statement on Tuesday said that 62 human smugglers were arrested and dozens of boats had been seized in its operation. It also prevented about 1,900 sub-Saharan African migrants who tried to enter Tunisia across the land border, the statement said.
Most migrants arrive across the land border from Algeria.
The Tunisian coast guard recovered 920 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan. 1 to the end of August this year, Interior Ministry officials said.

 

Topics: Tunisia migrants

